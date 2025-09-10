Taylor Swift’s Fan-Favorite Albums Return As The World Prepares For The Next Era

Taylor Swift scores 10 simultaneous U.K. charting albums this week as Fearless, Folklore, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) all reappear across multiple tallies. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift arrives to the stadium prior to the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) Getty Images For weeks now, Taylor Swift's catalog has been rising higher and higher on charts globally. It seems that every few days the singer-songwriter gives the masses something else to be excited about, and whenever her name trends, sales, and streaming spikes follow. First came the hints that an exciting announcement was on the way, and then a round of growth, as she announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Swift's recent reveal that The Life of a Showgirl will arrive October 3 — with many covers and a confirmed return to pure pop, a field she's conquered before — helped push her catalog forward again. Then, her engagement announcement to boyfriend and football player Travis Kelce generated another jump in purchases and activity on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others. This week, multiple collections by Swift are sliding backward on the charts in the United Kingdom, but a handful of projects also manage to climb, and several others even return. Fearless Becomes a Country Bestseller Again Three Swift albums return to U.K. charts this frame. Fearless reappears at No. 20 on the Official Country Artists Albums ranking, bringing its total run there to 190 weeks. It previously peaked at No. 1. Folklore Bounces Back Across Four Charts Two other Swift releases rebound on a pair of tallies each. The most successful of the pair is Folklore, which…