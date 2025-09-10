BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap As Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano And Avalanche
The post BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap As Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano And Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market may be unpredictable, but one number is impossible to ignore: $7,004,256 raised from 8,565 participants. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX), the latest best crypto presale 2025, stands today — already at 93% of its $7.5M soft cap. The presale price has surged from its $0.01 start to $0.023, with a $0.05 launch price confirmed, locking in 117% guaranteed gains for early buyers before public trading even begins. This urgency is why analysts are calling BFX one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. The token is tied to BlockchainFX’s all-in-one crypto super app, where users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and even gold in one Web3-enabled platform. Unlike speculative tokens, this project already solves a real problem: the need for a unified financial hub that merges DeFi with traditional markets. Early Participants Already Earning Daily Rewards at 90% APY While most presales promise benefits “after launch,” BlockchainFX is already rewarding participants. Those who join now can stake their tokens and earn daily USDT payouts with up to 90% APY, turning this presale into a crypto passive income 2025 opportunity. On top of returns, BFX buyers receive exclusive perks: BFX Visa Debit Cards (Gold, Green, Metal tiers). NFT drops and $25,000 trading credits. Access to the Founders Club with bonus allocations. Entry into a $500,000 giveaway, with first prize worth $250,000 in BFX. This mix of staking rewards, perks, and giveaways is fueling FOMO across crypto market news September 2025, with BlockchainFX listed as a trending presale crypto to watch. Missed ICOs Show the Cost of Hesitation The emotional trigger driving this presale is clear: regret. Ethereum’s $0.31 ICO delivered 15,000x returns. Solana’s $0.20 entry exploded to $260, creating crypto millionaires overnight. Polygon, Avalanche, and Cardano all tell the same story — those who waited missed life-changing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:47