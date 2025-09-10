2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Eric Trump removed from ALT5 Sigma board following Nasdaq rule compliance requirements

Eric Trump removed from ALT5 Sigma board following Nasdaq rule compliance requirements

The post Eric Trump removed from ALT5 Sigma board following Nasdaq rule compliance requirements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump was removed from ALT5 Sigma Corporation’s board of directors due to Nasdaq listing rule requirements, according to a filing disclosed on Sept. 9. The August filing stated that “to comply with Nasdaq’s listing rules,” the company restructured its board composition, but did not specify which particular rule triggered Eric Trump’s removal. Trump now serves as a board observer. Zachary Folkman was also moved from director to observer status, but the ALT5 Sigma board later approved Folkman’s nomination as a new director. The company noted that both appointments are pending and remain subject to “the approval of the Company’s stockholders.” Zachary Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, retained his position as chairman of the board of directors. Deal prompts changes The board changes stem from ALT5 Sigma’s $1.5 billion financing deal with World Liberty Financial, completed in August. Through this arrangement, World Liberty Financial gained the right to nominate two directors and received certain observation privileges. 3 Seconds Now. Gains That Compound for Years. Act fast to join the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint and avoid the mistakes most investors make. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. ALT5 Sigma implemented what it calls a “WLFI Treasury Strategy,” acquiring approximately 7.5% of World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token supply. The partnership transformed ALT5 from a small payments company into a crypto treasury vehicle specifically designed to support the Trump-backed project. WLFI serves as the governance token for World Liberty Financial, although the venture does not have a clear product or service as of press time. The token began trading on Sept. 1 following private fundraising rounds that valued it at $0.20 per unit. The corporate restructuring coincides with ALT5 Sigma facing multiple challenges. The company appointed a…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.753+0.86%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1974-1.15%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08504+4.30%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:54
Бөлісу
CryptoAppsy Energizes Crypto Decisions

CryptoAppsy Energizes Crypto Decisions

The post CryptoAppsy Energizes Crypto Decisions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The fast-paced crypto market demands constant vigilance, and investors need tools that deliver timely and comprehensive data. CryptoAppsy emerges as an essential resource in this challenging arena, offering a streamlined experience on both iOS and Android platforms without requiring account setups. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Energizes Crypto Decisions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-energizes-crypto-decisions
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016713+3.56%
The Arena
ARENA$0.007519+9.73%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:53
Бөлісу
Taylor Swift’s Fan-Favorite Albums Return As The World Prepares For The Next Era

Taylor Swift’s Fan-Favorite Albums Return As The World Prepares For The Next Era

The post Taylor Swift’s Fan-Favorite Albums Return As The World Prepares For The Next Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Taylor Swift scores 10 simultaneous U.K. charting albums this week as Fearless, Folklore, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) all reappear across multiple tallies. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift arrives to the stadium prior to the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) Getty Images For weeks now, Taylor Swift’s catalog has been rising higher and higher on charts globally. It seems that every few days the singer-songwriter gives the masses something else to be excited about, and whenever her name trends, sales, and streaming spikes follow. First came the hints that an exciting announcement was on the way, and then a round of growth, as she announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl. Swift’s recent reveal that The Life of a Showgirl will arrive October 3 — with many covers and a confirmed return to pure pop, a field she’s conquered before — helped push her catalog forward again. Then, her engagement announcement to boyfriend and football player Travis Kelce generated another jump in purchases and activity on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others. This week, multiple collections by Swift are sliding backward on the charts in the United Kingdom, but a handful of projects also manage to climb, and several others even return. Fearless Becomes a Country Bestseller Again Three Swift albums return to U.K. charts this frame. Fearless reappears at No. 20 on the Official Country Artists Albums ranking, bringing its total run there to 190 weeks. It previously peaked at No. 1. Folklore Bounces Back Across Four Charts Two other Swift releases rebound on a pair of tallies each. The most successful of the pair is Folklore, which…
Sidekick
K$0.1625-2.92%
Union
U$0.0094-1.36%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0448-0.59%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:52
Бөлісу
Algorand Foundation unveils Aid Trust Portal to track humanitarian aid payments onchain

Algorand Foundation unveils Aid Trust Portal to track humanitarian aid payments onchain

The post Algorand Foundation unveils Aid Trust Portal to track humanitarian aid payments onchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Algorand Foundation launched the Aid Trust Portal to track humanitarian aid payments onchain. The portal enables monitoring of aid payments using Algorand blockchain technology. The Algorand Foundation unveiled its Aid Trust Portal today to track humanitarian aid payments onchain. The portal allows users to monitor aid payments using blockchain technology on the Algorand network. The foundation announced the launch of the tracking system for humanitarian assistance distribution. The Aid Trust Portal represents the foundation’s effort to bring transparency to aid payment processes through onchain verification and monitoring capabilities. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/algorand-foundation-aid-trust-portal-humanitarian-aid-blockchain/
Portal
PORTAL$0.04462+4.76%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005019+5.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016713+3.56%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:51
Бөлісу
The CFTC, one of the most important institutions in the US, is preparing to take an important step regarding Bitcoin and Altcoins!

The CFTC, one of the most important institutions in the US, is preparing to take an important step regarding Bitcoin and Altcoins!

The post The CFTC, one of the most important institutions in the US, is preparing to take an important step regarding Bitcoin and Altcoins! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While US regulatory bodies SEC and CFTC are taking important steps regarding the cryptocurrency industry, important statements came from interim US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Acting Chair Caroline Pham. Fox Business crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett says Caroline Pham is considering allowing offshore cryptocurrency exchanges in the US. Accordingly, Pham announced that they are evaluating whether the US will recognize foreign crypto exchanges. Terrett noted that Pham had recently said in a speech that the CFTC plans to allow offshore crypto exchanges to offer services in the US, provided they adhere to stringent regulations similar to Europe’s MiCA framework. “CFTC Interim Chair Caroline Pham said in a recent speech that the agency is exploring whether foreign crypto trading platforms that follow robust, crypto-specific rules like the EU’s MiCA framework could be recognized under US cross-border regulations.” The CFTC previously announced that some foreign crypto exchanges could register as Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs), providing direct access to US investors. Thanks to this system, exchanges can operate as FBOT rather than DCM (Designated Contract Market). 🚨NEW: In a recent speech, Acting CFTC Chair @CarolineDPham said the agency is exploring whether foreign crypto trading platforms that follow robust, crypto-specific rules, such as the EU’s MiCA framework, could be recognized under U.S. cross-border regulations. It follows the… pic.twitter.com/ft1LAmpVrh — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 9, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-cftc-one-of-the-most-important-institutions-in-the-us-is-preparing-to-take-an-important-step-regarding-bitcoin-and-altcoins/
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:50
Бөлісу
BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap As Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano And Avalanche

BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap As Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano And Avalanche

The post BlockchainFX Nears $7.5M Soft Cap As Buyers Chase 1000x Potential Like Cardano And Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market may be unpredictable, but one number is impossible to ignore: $7,004,256 raised from 8,565 participants. That’s where BlockchainFX (BFX), the latest best crypto presale 2025, stands today — already at 93% of its $7.5M soft cap. The presale price has surged from its $0.01 start to $0.023, with a $0.05 launch price confirmed, locking in 117% guaranteed gains for early buyers before public trading even begins. This urgency is why analysts are calling BFX one of the top 100x crypto presales in 2025. The token is tied to BlockchainFX’s all-in-one crypto super app, where users can trade crypto, stocks, ETFs, forex, and even gold in one Web3-enabled platform. Unlike speculative tokens, this project already solves a real problem: the need for a unified financial hub that merges DeFi with traditional markets. Early Participants Already Earning Daily Rewards at 90% APY While most presales promise benefits “after launch,” BlockchainFX is already rewarding participants. Those who join now can stake their tokens and earn daily USDT payouts with up to 90% APY, turning this presale into a crypto passive income 2025 opportunity. On top of returns, BFX buyers receive exclusive perks: BFX Visa Debit Cards (Gold, Green, Metal tiers). NFT drops and $25,000 trading credits. Access to the Founders Club with bonus allocations. Entry into a $500,000 giveaway, with first prize worth $250,000 in BFX. This mix of staking rewards, perks, and giveaways is fueling FOMO across crypto market news September 2025, with BlockchainFX listed as a trending presale crypto to watch. Missed ICOs Show the Cost of Hesitation The emotional trigger driving this presale is clear: regret. Ethereum’s $0.31 ICO delivered 15,000x returns. Solana’s $0.20 entry exploded to $260, creating crypto millionaires overnight. Polygon, Avalanche, and Cardano all tell the same story — those who waited missed life-changing…
RealLink
REAL$0.06225+2.38%
Capverse
CAP$0.11874-2.42%
FOMO.FUND
FOMO$0.00001513-0.13%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:47
Бөлісу
GBP gains further against US Dollar ahead of US NFP revision

GBP gains further against US Dollar ahead of US NFP revision

The post GBP gains further against US Dollar ahead of US NFP revision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling gains further against US Dollar ahead of US NFP revision The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its winning streak for the third trading day against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair posts a fresh three-week high around 1.3580 during the European trading session as the US Dollar slumps ahead of the release of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) benchmark revision report, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh six-week low around 97.30. Read more… GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls could ignore overbought conditions GBP/USD gains traction in the European session on Tuesday and advances toward 1.3600 after posting modest gains on Monday. Although the technical picture starts showing overbought conditions for the pair, investors could refrain from positioning themselves for a correction unless there is a convincing recovery in the US Dollar (USD). Last Friday’s disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed an increase of only 22,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in August, caused the US Dollar to start the week under bearish pressure and allowed GBP/USD to push higher. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-gains-further-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-us-nfp-revision-202509091206
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-0.91%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183+1.19%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 02:46
Бөлісу
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Dogecoin Price Prediction vs Pepeto Slowing Growth

Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Dogecoin Price Prediction vs Pepeto Slowing Growth

Why Pepeto Is Being Ranked as the Best Crypto to Buy Now Still in presale at just $0.000000152, Pepeto (PEPETO) […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Dogecoin Price Prediction vs Pepeto Slowing Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00642-0.46%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105+12.78%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 02:45
Бөлісу
Judge cites concerns in Anthropic’s proposed $1.5B settlement case, says class lawyers are striking a deal in secret

Judge cites concerns in Anthropic’s proposed $1.5B settlement case, says class lawyers are striking a deal in secret

A federal judge has cited concerns regarding the hearing of Anthropic’s proposed $1.5B settlement case, saying class lawyers are striking a deal in secret.
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 02:45
Бөлісу
Stage 2 Is Building Hype Fast—Get in on MAGAX Before the Price Moves Again

Stage 2 Is Building Hype Fast—Get in on MAGAX Before the Price Moves Again

Moonshot MAGAX: The Most Dynamic Presale of 2025 The cryptocurrency world never sleeps, and neither do the opportunities it presents. Right now, one token is capturing the attention of investors and meme enthusiasts alike—MAGAX.  With Stage 2 of its presale already underway, the hype is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and the time to act […] The post Stage 2 Is Building Hype Fast—Get in on MAGAX Before the Price Moves Again appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.25+1.17%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.80%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 02:45
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases