US Job Growth Revised Down; Impact on Crypto Market Analyzed

The post US Job Growth Revised Down; Impact on Crypto Market Analyzed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: US job growth revised down by 911,000 jobs. Potential shifts in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy. Major cryptocurrencies remain stable despite the revision. On September 9, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a downward revision of up to 911,000 jobs, indicating stagnant employment growth from March 2024 to March 2025. This revision, due to trade and immigration policies, may impact Federal Reserve decisions, indirectly influencing cryptocurrency markets with potential volatility in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. US Job Growth Revision Sheds Light on Fed’s Interest Rate Plans The BLS’s September report confirmed a significant downward revision in job growth, covering the twelve months ending in March 2025. Economists predicted these adjustments due to observed stagnation in employment trends, and the actual revision aligns with those forecasts. The reduction in job numbers will likely not alter the Federal Reserve’s immediate monetary policy. Rather, the Fed is anticipated to continue interest rate cuts, potentially supporting risk asset classes such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such conditions generally favor lower rate environments. Responses from economists indicate the revision is not unexpected. Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank, noted, “The labor market will likely look even worse after the release of the preliminary benchmark revision to payrolls on Sept. 9.” No direct changes were noted from key cryptocurrency opinion leaders or industry insiders regarding the revision. Bitcoin Holds Strong Despite US Employment Revisions Did you know? The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment figures have historically influenced the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, which in turn, tend to affect global cryptocurrency market liquidity. Bitcoin (BTC), with a current trading price of $112,138.92, holds a market cap of approximately $2.23 trillion and dominates 57.34% of the crypto market. Over the past 24 hours, its trading volume reached 41.21 billion, showing a change of…
$6,000 in BFX Could Turn Into $339,130, Making It the Best Crypto Under $1 vs Nexchain

The post $6,000 in BFX Could Turn Into $339,130, Making It the Best Crypto Under $1 vs Nexchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Investors are tired of juggling fragmented platforms. Stocks live on one exchange, crypto on another, commodities somewhere else. By the time you’ve logged in, swapped wallets, and confirmed a trade, the market opportunity is gone. This chaos costs traders money and creates endless frustration. This is the exact problem BlockchainFX (BFX) solves. Instead of scattered systems, BFX is building a crypto-native super app where over 500 assets ,  including crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, bonds, and commodities ,  are available in one place. For investors hunting the top crypto to buy or scanning lists of the Best Cryptos Under $1, BFX is a game-changer. Projects like Nexchain are also generating buzz as part of the Top Crypto to Buy lists. Nexchain focuses on blockchain scalability and smart contract performance, appealing to developers and infrastructure enthusiasts. But when it comes to mainstream adoption, passive income, and investor rewards, Nexchain lacks the scope of BFX. That’s why many analysts say BFX is not just another presale ,  it’s one of the Best Cryptos Under $1 this month, with the potential for life-changing gains. BFX Features That Redefine Crypto BFX isn’t just hype; it’s built with the features serious investors demand. Here’s why it’s the top crypto to invest in right now: Passive Income Rewards: Up to 70% of trading fees are redistributed back to holders in BFX and USDT. Unified Multi-Asset Platform: Trade crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and commodities instantly. BFX Visa Card: Spend rewards and tokens directly at millions of merchants worldwide. Audited & Verified Security: Audits by CertiK, Coinsult, and Solidproof, plus team KYC verification. Top-Tier Listings: Confirmed launch on Uniswap and other major exchanges. Community Trust: $7M raised and over 8,500 participants already onboard. Seamless Presale Access: Buy with ETH, BTC, USDT, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA, XRP,…
Cboe Sets Nov. 10 Target for Cash-Settled Bitcoin, Ether Futures – Pending Approval

Cboe Global Markets, one of the world’s largest derivatives and securities exchange networks, has announced plans to launch Cboe Continuous Futures on its Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) starting November 10, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new product line will debut with Bitcoin and Ether contracts, giving U.S. traders access to long-term exposure to digital assets within a regulated, centrally cleared environment. Unlike traditional futures, which typically expire monthly or quarterly and require rolling into new contracts, the continuous futures will be structured as single, long-dated contracts with a 10-year expiration. Cboe says this format simplifies position management and reduces costs tied to frequent rollovers. Cboe’s Continuous Futures Target Institutional and Retail Crypto Traders According to the announcement, the contracts will be cash-settled and aligned with spot market prices through daily cash adjustments. The pricing will use a transparent funding rate methodology to replicate real-time valuations of Bitcoin and Ether. Speaking at the HOOD Summit in Las Vegas, Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe, showed that perpetual-style futures have become dominant on offshore exchanges but lack a regulated U.S. counterpart. “Now, Cboe is bringing that same utility to our U.S.-regulated futures exchange and enabling U.S. traders to access these products with confidence in a trusted, transparent, and intermediated environment,” Clay said. She added that the futures are expected to attract both institutional investors and retail traders. The launch builds on Cboe’s broader strategy to expand its CFE product suite beyond its flagship Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) futures. In recent years, Cboe has rolled out derivatives tied to equities, digital assets, and global fixed income. The continuous futures will be cleared through Cboe Clear U.S., a CFTC-regulated clearinghouse. Cboe says the move reinforces its goal of creating a robust global exchange and clearing ecosystem. Ahead of the November debut, Cboe’s Options Institute will hold educational sessions on October 30 and November 20 to help traders understand how continuous futures function. This development follows several digital asset initiatives from the Chicago-based exchange. In April 2025, Cboe was expected to launch Cboe FTSE Bitcoin Index futures (XBTF) in partnership with FTSE Russell, a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group. The XBTF contracts will be cash-settled on the last business day of each month and will be based on the FTSE Bitcoin Reduced Value Index, representing one-tenth of the value of the FTSE Bitcoin Index. The XBTF futures will complement options tied to the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index, introduced in November 2024. According to Cboe, the combined suite of cash-settled futures and options is designed to give traders more flexibility to hedge or speculate on Bitcoin price movements without directly holding the asset. Cboe’s expansion comes as it consolidates its crypto-related offerings. The company lists many of the U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on its BZX Equities Exchange and recently launched cash-settled Bitcoin index options in standard and mini contract sizes. Its margined Bitcoin and Ether futures, currently trading on Cboe Digital Exchange, are scheduled to migrate to CFE in the second quarter of 2025. Cboe Clear Europe has also broadened its clearing services this year, covering securities financing transactions for European equities and ETFs. Meanwhile, Cboe BZX Exchange has asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approval to include staking features in the Fidelity Ethereum ETF. U.S. Regulator Indicates Approval of Crypto Perpetual Futures as Exchanges Expand Trading Access The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is preparing to approve perpetual futures contracts for cryptocurrencies, according to outgoing commissioner Summer Mersinger. Speaking to Bloomberg in May, Mersinger said applications for these products are under review and could reach the market “very soon.” Perpetual futures, derivative contracts without an expiry date, account for much of global crypto derivatives volume but have long been pushed offshore due to U.S. regulatory limits. Mersinger said bringing them back onshore will be “beneficial to the industry and the U.S. economy,” stressing that crypto assets are “clearly here to stay.” The announcement comes as several exchanges, for example, Coinbase, build out their regulated derivatives business. Coinbase launched 24/7 Bitcoin and Ether futures trading in May through Coinbase Derivatives LLC, becoming the first CFTC-regulated platform in the U.S. to provide uninterrupted access. In July, Coinbase extended its offering by introducing CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for retail traders. The launch included nano Bitcoin (BTC-PERP) and nano Ether (ETH-PERP) contracts with leverage up to 10x
A New Trend Emerges in Crypto Markets

A minority of market watchers consistently excel in predicting market trends, in stark contrast to those who merely follow established patterns. Forecasting price movements across short to long durations is notably arduous in the ever-changing cryptocurrency arenas.Continue Reading:A New Trend Emerges in Crypto Markets
List of Addresses Holding the Most Cryptocurrency and Who They Belong To Released – Here Are the Hard-to-Believe Figures

A list of the most identifiable cryptocurrency addresses has been published. Here are the details. Continue Reading: List of Addresses Holding the Most Cryptocurrency and Who They Belong To Released – Here Are the Hard-to-Believe Figures
Crypto Market Sees Potential Shift as Trends Suggest Altcoin Surge

Roman Trading claims BTC will not peak at higher levels again. Liquidity may shift from BTC to altcoins as per Roman Trading’s prediction. Continue Reading:Crypto Market Sees Potential Shift as Trends Suggest Altcoin Surge The post Crypto Market Sees Potential Shift as Trends Suggest Altcoin Surge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Link11 Reports 225% More DDoS Attacks In H1 2025 With New Tactics Against Infrastructure

Documented attacks targeting the Link11 network increased by 225% compared to the same period in 2024. The longest documented attack lasted more than 8 days. The shift from short flash attacks to coordinated sustained fire through long-term campaigns presents defense systems with ever-changing challenges.
Christie’s Scales Back on NFTs as Art Market Faces Decline

The post Christie’s Scales Back on NFTs as Art Market Faces Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UK auction giant Christie’s is reportedly closing its department that handles non-fungible token sales, putting it under a broader department amid a global decline in the art market. The “strategic decision” will see the 258-year-old British auction house continue to sell digital art such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but now within the larger 20th and 21st-century art category, according to a report on Monday from Now Media that cited a statement from a Christie’s spokesperson. At the same time, Now Media reported the auction giant laid off two employees, including its vice president of digital art, but at least one digital art specialist will be kept on staff. Christie’s has had a huge presence in the NFT space, selling multiple artworks, including Mike “Beeple” Winkelmann’s Everydays: The First 5000 Days, which closed at auction in March 2021 with a bid of $69.3 million. Digital artist Laura El sold one of her digital artworks, known as Lonely Island at Christie’s in 2023. Source: Laura El The auction house had also been a supporter of the Web3 space, launching an NFT auction platform in September 2022 and a crypto-only real estate team in July. Market conditions could have spurred shift  Fanny Lakoubay, a digital art adviser, curator and collector, said in an X post on Monday that she suspects Christie’s move could be tied to the “current art market contraction.” The wider art market has been declining, with global sales down 12% in 2024 to $57 billion, along with combined public and private sales by auction houses dropping by 20% to $23 billion, according to the Art Basel & UBS Art Market Report 2025 released in April. “Auction houses can’t justify a whole department when it brings in less revenue than the others, even with some recent successful sales,” Lakoubay said. “It’s…
Solana whales are pumping small new meme tokens, creating fake traffic and volumes

Whales on Solana may be creating fake wallet armies. On-chain analysts also tracked a large-scale wallet creating fake traffic for JUP.
Big Revision Show Job Market Weaker Than Reported—With 911,000 Fewer Jobs—Data Shows

The post Big Revision Show Job Market Weaker Than Reported—With 911,000 Fewer Jobs—Data Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. job market was weaker than originally reported over the previous year, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which previously drew the ire of President Donald Trump after downward revisions to jobs data. President Donald Trump criticized job reports featuring downward revisions in recent months. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Employers added 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months ending March 2025, totaling about 849,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after data previously showed the economy added about 1.76 million jobs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday a downward revision as large as 800,000 jobs was expected, with estimates between 650,000 and 775,000 fewer jobs by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Comerica Bank and Mizuho Securities. Bessent and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett criticized the BLS ahead of the agency’s revisions, as Bessent said, “I’m not sure what these people who collect the data have been doing,” while Hassett suggested recent downward revisions are “why we need new and better data.” Big Number 818,000. That’s the downward revision the BLS issued last year for the same annual data, lowering the average monthly job growth for the 12 months ending March 2024 from 242,000 to 174,000. Will Revised Jobs Data Impact The Fed’s Rate Cut Decision? The Federal Reserve will likely take the jobs data revision into account ahead of its next policymaking meeting on Sept. 17, as the central bank appeared to consider last year’s downward revision before cutting rates during its September 2024 meeting. The Fed has relied on a dual mandate of stabilizing inflation while maximizing employment, and August’s jobs report—signaling a higher-than-expected jump for unemployment to 4.3%—appeared to foreshadow a looming rate cut. Investors traded at odds of…
