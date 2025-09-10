MEXC биржасы
Forgotten but Not Lost: Praefortis Unlocks a 9-Year-Old Ledger Blue Hardware Wallet
The post Forgotten but Not Lost: Praefortis Unlocks a 9-Year-Old Ledger Blue Hardware Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. For many digital asset holders, hardware wallets symbolize ultimate security. Yet sometimes, that very security can leave families locked out of their own inheritance. Such was the case with a Ledger Blue wallet, abandoned after Ledger discontinued support. For years, the estate believed it was gone forever, until […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/forgotten-but-not-lost-praefortis-unlocks-a-9-year-old-ledger-blue-hardware-wallet/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:23
Chinese Yuan stable ahead of August CPI inflation data
The post Chinese Yuan stable ahead of August CPI inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Chinese offshore currency (CNH) is trading in relative stability on Tuesday, with the USD/CNH exchange rate at 7.1134, down less than 0.1% on the session, as markets turn their focus towards China’s inflation figures for August, which will be published early on Wednesday (01:30 GMT). China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, is expected to fall by 0.2% year-on-year for August, compared with 0% in July, which could revive concerns about the health of Chinese domestic demand. Forex traders today await this report as a credibility test for Beijing’s economic policy, as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set its benchmark USD/CNY rate at 7.1008 today, a level slightly lower than the previous day, suggesting a willingness to contain the currency’s depreciation. This new macroeconomic indicator will be decisive in guiding monetary expectations and assessing the government’s ability to combat deflation effectively. Technical analysis of USD/CNH: The downtrend continues USD/CNH daily chart. Source: FXStreet. The USD/CNH pair has remained on a clear downtrend since the start of the year, despite the brief rebound attempt that pushed the pair towards the April 8 peak at 7.4291. While the pair has just marked a new low since November 6, 2024, at 7.1133, the next key support zone comes in at 7.1000, a level at which prices have found a floor in the past, and where the daily downtrend line passes. A clear break below this zone could encourage USD/CNH to fall further towards the September 2024 low at 6.9713. If support towards 7.1000 holds, the currency cross could rally towards the 100-day simple moving average, currently at 7.1873. A resilient economy, but inflation may recede again Since the beginning of the year, the Chinese economy has shown a certain resilience, with GDP growth of 5.3% in the first…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:22
Elon Musk targets SFO and San Jose airports for Tesla ride-hailing launch
The post Elon Musk targets SFO and San Jose airports for Tesla ride-hailing launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla has officially started trying to get into San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland airports to expand its new ride-hailing service in California. The company notified state regulators that it wants the green light for passenger pick-ups and drop-offs at all three locations, according to internal records allegedly seen by Politico. Casey Blaine, Tesla’s senior regulatory lawyer, wrote that they’re “initiating engagement with the following airports to secure the necessary approvals.” Tesla requests permits while skipping full AV rules Elon has been hyping the Robotaxi vision for years. His idea? Millions of Teslas driving themselves, picking people up without a driver. That’s also part of a huge pay package the board just proposed for him. One route to becoming the world’s first trillionaire runs through one million robotaxis. But here’s the thing: Tesla hasn’t followed the state’s full process for autonomous vehicles. Instead, it launched in July with a limited type of permit meant for charter-party carriers, not full self-driving services. Doug Yakel from SFO confirmed: “We have received a request from Tesla expressing interest in securing a permit for operations at SFO, and have responded back to begin scheduling discussions on this.” Julie Jarratt from San Jose airport added, “Tesla had also inquired about obtaining a permit to operate the [transportation charter party] ride-hailing service,” but so far, no permit has been issued and no application submitted. Oakland Airport’s Kaley Skantz said, “Our team has been in contact with Tesla’s Public Policy and Business Development team, but we have not yet met with them.” In short: a lot of conversations, but no signed deals. Meanwhile, Waymo (Google’s robotaxi company) has already locked in approvals. Last Thursday, San Jose airport became the first in California (and only the second in the country) to allow Waymo to operate. The company also…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:19
Toncoin Returns Below The $3.20 Mark
The post Toncoin Returns Below The $3.20 Mark appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 09, 2025 at 16:15 // Price The price of Toncoin (TON) has been declining and is nearing its low of $2.70. TON price long-term forecast: bearish However, after the decline on August 24, the price has held steady above the $3.00 support while falling below the moving average lines and the $3.30 resistance. On the downside, selling pressure has stopped twice above the $3.00 level. If the bears break the current support at $3.00, TON will fall to $2.70 or below. On the upside, the cryptocurrency’s upward movement is uncertain due to the presence of doji candlesticks. Since September 6, TON has fallen and risen above the $3.00 support level. The cryptocurrency is moving steadily upwards and approaching the moving average lines. If TON moves away from the moving average lines, it will resume its range-bound movement. At the time of writing, TON is worth $3.11. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50 Analysing the TON indicator On both charts, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating a recent decline. Today’s price bars are correcting upwards after reaching the current support level of $3.00. Doji candlesticks dominate the price action, so the trend is moving in a trading range. TON/USD daily chart – Sept.9, 2025 What is the next development for TON? TON is trading higher after finding support above the key support level of $3.00. Buyers are trying to push prices above the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, TON is moving sideways between the support level of $3.00 and the high of $3.30. The crypto signal remains range-bound as the doji candlestick is forming at the bottom…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:17
Pink Floyd’s Masterful Album Returns To The Charts Ahead Of Its Major Birthday
The post Pink Floyd’s Masterful Album Returns To The Charts Ahead Of Its Major Birthday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here reenters two U.K. charts ahead of its fiftieth anniversary, while The Dark Side of the Moon continues climbing on multiple rankings. LONDON – JULY 02: (L to R) David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason and Rick Wright from the band Pink Floyd on stage at “Live 8 London” in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) Getty Images Pink Floyd can be counted on to appear on the music charts in the United Kingdom at all times. It’s rare for the group to live on only one or two tallies, or for just a single project to find space. The band’s behemoth The Dark Side of the Moon climbs on multiple rankings this period, and another beloved set returns to several rosters at the same time, giving the group a pair of bestsellers in one of the toughest music markets in the world. Wish You Were Here Returns to Two Charts Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here rebounds onto two charts in the U.K. The project reappears at No. 37 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, becoming a top 40 bestseller in those styles once more. It also blasts back onto the Official Album Downloads list, coming in at No. 95, just above the lowest spaces possible. Pink Floyd’s Long History on the Rock & Metal Chart Between those two rosters, Wish You Were Here has performed best on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart. The title has now spent 559 weeks on the tally and once peaked at No.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:16
Patrick Witt is pushing the Senate crypto bill and GENIUS stablecoin law
Patrick Witt leads White House efforts on crypto laws and regulations.
WHITE
$0.0004432
+3.59%
HOUSE
$0.013366
-1.36%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 03:15
Major Banks Unite To Revolutionize Institutional Finance
The post Major Banks Unite To Revolutionize Institutional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RWA Tokenization: Major Banks Unite To Revolutionize Institutional Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News RWA Tokenization: Major Banks Unite to Revolutionize Institutional Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/rwa-tokenization-banks-unite/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:15
CreataChain Taps REI Network to Advance Multichain Interoperability in Web3
This partnership enables access to next-gen tools, interoperability frameworks, and zero-fee environments to bolster efficiency and minimize complexity.
ZERO
$0.00004149
+0.63%
REI
$0.01697
+1.73%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 03:15
GBP/JPY retreats amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty
The post GBP/JPY retreats amid BoJ rate hike bets and UK fiscal uncertainty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/JPY pulls back from a 14-month high near 200.35, trades around 199.00 on Tuesday. The BoJ is expected to hold rates steady next week, but markets price in a hike by year-end. Traders eye BoE Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden’s speech due later Tuesday for fresh monetary policy clues. GBP/JPY is trading lower on Tuesday, extending its pullback from Monday’s 14-month high near 200.35, as investors reassess the monetary policy outlook on both sides of the cross. At the time of writing, the GBP/JPY cross is holding firm near 199.00, down 0.35% on the day, with the Japanese Yen (JPY) finding renewed demand amid expectations of Bank of Japan (BoJ) normalization. A Bloomberg report published Tuesday noted that BoJ policymakers still see a chance of a rate hike before year-end, despite domestic political turbulence following Prime Minister Ishiba’s resignation. However, officials are inclined to stand pat next week and keep interest rates unchanged at 0.5% as they await clearer signs that inflationary pressures, particularly those driven by wages, are sustainably anchored. Market pricing reflects this cautious stance, with only a 16% probability of a September hike, though expectations for a move by December remain firm. Money markets are now pricing in a 64% chance of a BoJ rate increase by year-end, up from 44% last week. Meanwhile, the British Pound (GBP) is struggling to maintain momentum, as fiscal uncertainty begins to weigh on sentiment ahead of the UK’s Autumn Budget. On Tuesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves urged cabinet ministers to intensify efforts to curb inflation and control public spending, reinforcing her alignment with the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy objectives. Reeves emphasized the importance of fiscal discipline in supporting the central bank’s inflation mandate, while warning that any deviation could undermine market confidence. Her comments come as markets push back expectations…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:13
Dogecoin Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale: Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025
The key question is: which offers the biggest upside, Dogecoin or Pepeto, and which is the best crypto to buy now?
NOW
$0.00642
-0.31%
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/10 03:13
