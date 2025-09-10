MEXC биржасы
Ethereum ETFs Lose $1B as Investors Pull Back
Data from Farside Investors shows $1.04 billion in outflows across six trading sessions, capped by a $96.7 million withdrawal on […] The post Ethereum ETFs Lose $1B as Investors Pull Back appeared first on Coindoo.
SIX
$0.02156
+0.51%
Coindoo
2025/09/10 03:31
Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—330x ROI Potential That ETH and SOL Can’t Match
Ozak AI ($OZ) has positioned itself as a pioneering project at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). Designed to support predictive financial analytics, real-time data processing, and decentralized data integrity, Ozak AI merges AI-driven automation with robust blockchain infrastructure. The project also uses such technologies as machine learning models, decentralized […] The post Why Ozak AI's $0.01 Presale Price Could Be the Smartest Investment of 2025—330x ROI Potential That ETH and SOL Can't Match appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
T
$0.01636
-0.18%
SOL
$221.25
+2.08%
REAL
$0.06223
+2.36%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 03:30
Бөлісу
Crypto-native risk management tactics applied to global currencies
The post Crypto-native risk management tactics applied to global currencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When you cut your teeth in a market where tokens can halve before your coffee cools, you pick up survival skills fast. Those skills born in crypto’s always-on arena are now creeping onto FX desks and into fintech dashboards. Below, we explore three crypto-native risk tactics that can help currency traders contain drawdowns and seize edges in 2025’s macro climate. Why Crypto’s Chaos Produces Stronger Risk Reflexes Digital-asset desks endure round-the-clock order flow, retail leverage, and software risk. As a result, they default to smaller positions, faster feedback loops, and automated kill switches. Conventional FX desks feel calmer, yet recent events from Silicon Valley Bank’s ripple through the dollar-funding market to Japan’s surprise yield-curve tweaks proved that fiat can whipsaw just as brutally. Increasingly, Ethereum-enabled Forex brokers are bridging these two worlds, offering blockchain-level settlement transparency and programmable liquidity in a market long dominated by centralized rails. Scope matters. CLS, the world’s dominant FX settlement utility, processed an eye-watering USD 19.1 trillion in a single day on 20 June 2024 and still clears more than USD 7 trillion daily on average. Any technique that tames slippage inside that torrent is worth borrowing. Tactic 1: On-Chain-Style Dynamic Position Sizing Crypto funds rarely size trades as a flat percentage of equity. Instead, they watch “on-chain beta” how wallet activity and smart-contract calls amplify volatility and adjust exposure automatically. You can replicate the idea in currencies by calculating “event beta.” Pull a rolling z-score of each pair’s realized volatility around scheduled catalysts (central-bank meetings, payrolls, CPI). When the z-score exceeds +2, cap exposure at one-quarter of your usual lot. When it drops below 1, scale back in. Code the rule into your order-management system so screens, not nerves, decide size. Tactic 2: Layered Liquidity as a Synthetic Stop Decentralized exchanges host multiple liquidity…
STOP
$0.14507
-0.30%
MORE
$0.10003
-0.90%
CAP
$0.11874
-2.69%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:30
Бөлісу
MYX en WLD schieten omhoog in crypto derivaten markt
De markt voor crypto derivaten draait op volle toeren en er zijn een paar verrassende namen die de show stelen. Ethereum en Bitcoin blijven weliswaar dominant qua volume, maar het zijn vooral WLD en MYX die de afgelopen 24 uur alle aandacht trekken. Volgens data van Laevitas noteerden WLD en... Het bericht MYX en WLD schieten omhoog in crypto derivaten markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
WLD
$1.802
-2.69%
OP
$0.7675
+1.00%
MYX
$15.73407
-6.79%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 03:30
Бөлісу
3 Best Meme Coins for Explosive Gains in 2025
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
GAINS
$0.0271
-0.62%
MEME
$0.002535
+0.55%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 03:30
Бөлісу
BTC Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett Over Solana In September
While Bitcoin steadily holds its ground with lots of zeroes at the end, and Solana shows impressive resilience, a fresh […] The post BTC Price Today: Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett Over Solana In September appeared first on Coindoo.
BTC
$113,319.99
+1.80%
LAYER
$0.552
+4.03%
WHY
$0.00000003105
+12.78%
Coindoo
2025/09/10 03:29
Бөлісу
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Slip While Dogecoin Holds Steady During 'Classic Correction'
Cryptocurrency markets are trading down after a volatile day that saw Bitcoin touch $113,000.read more
MORE
$0.10003
-0.90%
XRP
$2.9822
+0.32%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 03:27
Бөлісу
US Treasury Sanctions 19 Southeast Asian Entities in $10B Cyber Scam Crackdown
The post US Treasury Sanctions 19 Southeast Asian Entities in $10B Cyber Scam Crackdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned 19 entities across Burma and Cambodia that it says scammed Americans out of $10 billion in 2024. The action targets networks using trafficked workers forced to conduct "pig butchering" scams through fake investment platforms and romance schemes. Networks often "rebrand" when sanctioned, but sanctions "disrupt scammers' easiest routes," an expert said. The U.S. Treasury Department hit 19 targets across Southeast Asia with sanctions Monday, dismantling major cyber scam operations that bilked Americans out of more than $10 billion in 2024 alone, a 66% increase from the previous year. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated nine entities operating in Burma's notorious Shwe Kokko hub and ten targets based in Cambodia, all linked to large-scale "pig butchering" schemes that use forced labor and violence to defraud victims through fake investment platforms. "Southeast Asia's cyber scam industry not only threatens the well-being and financial security of Americans, but also subjects thousands of people to modern slavery," John K. Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in the statement. The Treasury accused the operations of specifically recruiting English-speaking workers in order to target Americans, with some scammers reporting quotas for daily victim contacts. Burma's criminal compound Chinese national She Zhijiang and Karen National Army leader Saw Chit Thu built Yatai New City as a criminal empire in Burma's Shwe Kokko, a sprawling compound custom-designed for gambling, drug trafficking, prostitution, and global cyber scams, according to OFAC. Per the Treasury, the compound operates under KNA protection, which profits from both scam operations and utility sales. Cambodia's fraud infrastructure The Treasury also targeted Cambodia's scam network, focusing on former casino complexes in Sihanoukville that it claims now operate as fraud centers. The designations include T C Capital Co. Ltd., which owns…
C
$0.236
-0.13%
K
$0.1622
-3.04%
T
$0.01636
-0.18%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:27
Бөлісу
BREAKING: SEC Releases Update on Spot Dogecoin ETFs
According to breaking news, the SEC has delayed Bitwise's spot Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF. *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING: SEC Releases Update on Spot Dogecoin ETFs
DOGE
$0.24146
-0.51%
NOT
$0.001964
+0.15%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 03:26
Бөлісу
SON DAKİKA: SEC, Spot Dogecoin ETF’leri Hakkında Güncelleme Yayınladı!
Son dakika bilgisine göre SEC, Bitwise'ın spot Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF'sini erteledi. *Yatırım tavsiyesi değildir. Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
COM
$0.016719
+3.67%
DOGE
$0.24146
-0.51%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 03:25
Бөлісу
