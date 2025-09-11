MEXC биржасы
Crypto Exchanges Continue Aggressive Altcoin Listings
Crypto exchanges maintain optimistic listing activities despite a slow September. Coinbase reveals new altcoin listings, including Kamino and Dolomite. Continue Reading:Crypto Exchanges Continue Aggressive Altcoin Listings The post Crypto Exchanges Continue Aggressive Altcoin Listings appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
ALTCOIN
$0.000591
-0.20%
Coinstats
2025/09/11 00:15
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now
The post Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified mining mechanics, these presales are attracting both retail traders and whales looking for the next breakout. The question is which of these early-stage projects could turn today’s momentum into tomorrow’s long-term gains. Early Investors Eye These Best 5 Crypto Presales Right Now Getting into these presales now offers both excitement and strategic growth potential. It’s a chance to secure a strong position before listings drive valuations higher. This article highlights five of the best crypto presales to buy now, based on insights from crypto analyst Crypto Boy, whose full analysis video is available below or on his YouTube channel. Pepenode (PEPENODE) Pepenode is carving out its place in the meme coin landscape with a unique “mine-to-earn” model that brings back echoes of Bitcoin’s early mining era. Unlike standard tokens that rely solely on holding for value appreciation, Pepenode introduces virtual mining nodes that generate rewards, which can later be upgraded, tied to NFTs, and displayed on competitive leaderboards. This design creates an interactive experience where progress is visible, tradable, and community-driven. The project has already gained notable traction, raising nearly $1 million in its presale stages. What makes it stand out is its sustainability mechanism: 70% of tokens spent within the system are permanently burned, ensuring long-term scarcity while keeping rewards flowing. By combining gaming, DeFi elements, and a competitive twist, Pepenode positions itself as more than just another meme coin. It offers a fresh utility-driven approach that could capture both hype and longevity in…
REAL
$0.06223
+2.36%
HYPE
$54.2
+1.10%
MORE
$0.10003
-0.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:15
India won’t pass new crypto laws, fears systemic risk
India has dropped plans to pass any law to regulate crypto, choosing instead to keep watching the sector from a distance. According to Reuters, a government document drafted this month says officials are afraid that regulating crypto would give it legitimacy, and that move could eventually make it a threat to the country’s financial system. […]
T
$0.01637
-0.12%
MOVE
$0.1286
+3.37%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 00:14
Athena Bitcoin Sued Over Undisclosed Fees On Crypto ATMs
The post Athena Bitcoin Sued Over Undisclosed Fees On Crypto ATMs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The attorney general’s office in Washington, DC, has sued crypto ATM operator Athena Bitcoin, claiming that it charged undisclosed fees on deposits the company knew were tied to scams and failed to put sufficient anti-fraud protections in place. DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb alleged on Monday that 93% of deposits on Athena in its first five months were the “direct result of scams” and criticized the firm’s no-refund policy, which he said is preventing victims from recovering allegedly undisclosed fees and scam losses. “Athena knows that its machines are being used primarily by scammers yet chooses to look the other way so that it can continue to pocket sizable hidden transaction fees.” It comes amid a broader crackdown on crypto ATMs, with the FBI reporting nearly 11,000 complaints of fraud came from the kiosks in 2024, totaling over $246 million in losses. At least 13 states, including Arizona, Colorado and Michigan, have implemented transaction limits to reduce the potential impact of crypto ATM fraud. Athena did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Athena allegedly profits six figures from undisclosed fees In the court filing, Schwalb’s office alleged that Athena was charging consumer fees of up to 26% per transaction without “clearly disclosing them at any point in the process.” The office argued that Athena misled users by referring to a “Transaction Service Margin” in its Terms of Service, where “fee” was never mentioned. Athena was charged with engaging in deceptive and unfair trade practices, as well as violating laws aimed at protecting vulnerable adults and the elderly from abuse, neglect and financial exploitation. Source: Brian Schwalb According to the attorney general’s office, Athena allegedly “pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in undisclosed fees” from scam victims, many of whom were vulnerable or elderly, in its first five months…
SIX
$0.02156
+0.51%
COM
$0.016719
+3.67%
DC
$0.00002809
+0.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:14
BREAKING: Coinbase Announces It Will List Two Altcoins – Here Are the Details
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced that it will launch spot trading for Kamino (KMNO) and Dolomite (DOLO) tomorrow. KMNO-USD and DOLO-USD trading pairs will be available on the platform starting at 7:00 PM PT (9:00 AM PT) once sufficient liquidity is established. Coinbase warned users to only send these assets over supported networks. Transfers made over […] Continue Reading: BREAKING: Coinbase Announces It Will List Two Altcoins – Here Are the Details
KMNO
$0.05777
+4.25%
SEND
$0.5355
+1.26%
HERE
$0.000245
-5.76%
Coinstats
2025/09/11 00:14
Kyrgyzstan Adopts New Cryptocurrency Law to Regulate Digital Assets
The post Kyrgyzstan Adopts New Cryptocurrency Law to Regulate Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Kyrgyzstan passes law regulating mining, stablecoins, and digital assets. New bill allows creation of a national cryptocurrency reserve. President gains authority to set rules for virtual asset regulation. Kyrgyzstan Adopts Groundbreaking Cryptocurrency Law The Kyrgyz Parliament has adopted the draft law “On Virtual Assets” in three readings, introducing comprehensive regulation of the cryptocurrency sector. The legislation covers all aspects, from issuance and circulation to mining and licensing, aiming to provide legal clarity for investors and businesses. Key Provisions and Legal Terms The law introduces new legal concepts, including stablecoins backed by fiat currency and tokens linked to real-world assets (RWA). It also expands the powers of the president, who will now have the authority to establish regulations for digital assets. Authorized bodies are assigned clear responsibilities: One body will license virtual asset service providers. The other will monitor compliance, especially regarding anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures. The legislation also regulates miner registration, equipment standards for cryptocurrency mining, and licensing procedures for entities conducting transactions with digital assets, creating a structured framework for the sector. National Cryptocurrency Reserve and State Mining Operations According to official statements, the government plans to launch its own mining operations using state infrastructure and resources. Additionally, Kyrgyzstan aims to establish a national cryptocurrency reserve, positioning itself as a forward-looking participant in the global crypto economy. The new law is expected to attract foreign investors, promote blockchain innovation, and create new economic opportunities. Analysts suggest it could position Kyrgyzstan as a regional leader in cryptocurrency adoption and digital asset regulation. Source: https://coinpaper.com/10976/kyrgyzstan-adopts-new-cryptocurrency-law-to-regulate-digital-assets
REAL
$0.06223
+2.36%
COM
$0.016719
+3.67%
GAINS
$0.0271
-0.62%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:12
Roam ($ROAM) Price Prediction: Rallying Toward $0.20 While a Super App Challenger Plans $5 Leap
Crypto markets in 2025 are alive with speculation, but presales are where many investors now look for the most significant […] The post Roam ($ROAM) Price Prediction: Rallying Toward $0.20 While a Super App Challenger Plans $5 Leap appeared first on Coindoo.
ROAM
$0.12333
+0.67%
APP
$0.002498
-0.43%
NOW
$0.00642
-0.31%
Coindoo
2025/09/11 00:10
Wells Fargo CEO says Trump is entitled to be vocal about the Fed
The post Wells Fargo CEO says Trump is entitled to be vocal about the Fed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf speaks during in interview with CNBC on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 4, 2025. Brendan McDermid | Reuters Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said he “absolutely” supports the Federal Reserve’s independence, but that President Donald Trump is free to express his beliefs on how the central bank should set monetary policy. The Fed has to be and currently is independent, Scharf said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday, where he referenced the fact that the central bank’s leaders serve distinct terms from elected politicians like the president. However, he added, there’s a difference between Trump opining on interest rates and the president impacting the Fed’s independence. “I think the administration is entitled to be vocal about it, and I think the Fed should do what it believes it should do based upon the information that it sees,” Scharf said. It’s not new for politicians to give their thoughts on the Fed’s rate decisions, Scharf said, but Trump “happens to be very vocal” about them. Trump has repeatedly called for the central bank to lower interest rates and launched unprecedented attacks on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom he has given the nickname “Too Late” in reference to the Federal Open Market Committee not reducing its benchmark interest rate since December 2024. The president also has attempted to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook in August after his housing finance chief, Bill Pulte, accused her of mortgage fraud. On Tuesday, a judge blocked Cook’s dismissal while a lawsuit challenging the move proceeds through the court system. Markets widely expect the Fed to lower interest rates at its September meeting, as recent inflation data has come in lighter than expected and the labor market shows signs of…
U
$0.00938
-1.36%
CITY
$1.0448
-0.58%
TRUMP
$8.753
+0.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:10
ProShares Launches New ETF to Track Coinbase Stock Price
ProShares has added Coinbase to its product lineup of new ETFs. The product, which will track the price of COIN stock, is dubbed ProShares Ultra COIN (COIA). The post ProShares Launches New ETF to Track Coinbase Stock Price appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/11 00:10
Bitcoin Hyper Sparks Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Holds Analyst Confidence as the Breakout Presale
Bitcoin ETFs see $400M inflows while BTC trades near $110K. Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE could deliver 400% ROI as altcoins attract investor attention.
NEAR
$2.667
+0.30%
BTC
$113,290.3
+1.78%
HYPER
$0.31371
-0.39%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 00:10
