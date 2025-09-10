2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Cboe to Introduce Continuous Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Starting November 10

TLDR Cboe will launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10, pending regulatory approval. The new futures contracts will offer long-term exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum in a regulated U.S. environment. The Bitcoin and Ethereum futures will settle in cash and align with real-time spot prices. The contracts will have a 10-year expiration [...] The post Cboe to Introduce Continuous Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Starting November 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 03:57
US Democrats Say “We’re in!” They’ve Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…

The post US Democrats Say “We’re in!” They’ve Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After Donald Trump became president of the USA, many important steps were taken regarding Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. While many bills supporting cryptocurrencies were presented and passed, an important move came from Democratic senators. According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett’s post, Democratic senators have also taken action and presented a seven-article bill regarding the cryptocurrency market. Terrett said that 12 Democratic senators announced a detailed framework for the cryptocurrency market structure today. With this step, the minority party also showed that it is ready to work on comprehensive crypto reform. Democratic senators outlined plans to regulate the digital asset market structure, from token classification to DeFi oversight, in the seven-article bill. The proposed framework calls for negotiations with Republicans on ethics restrictions, sanctions and the pace of legislation. The group, which includes Senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker, argued that the nearly $4 trillion global cryptocurrency market is too large to remain shrouded in regulatory uncertainty. Their plan emphasized investor protection, closing regulatory loopholes and curbing what they described as potential corruption linked to Trump and his family’s various crypto ventures. According to the 7-article bill presented by Democrats; “There is no institution regulating the spot market of cryptocurrencies; this task should be given to the CFTC. The laws for projects that issue tokens and cryptocurrencies are not clear, transparency must be ensured. Specifically, digital asset platforms serving US users must be required to register with FinCEN as financial institutions. This would further bring exchanges, custodians, and other intermediaries into the purview of the Bank Secrecy Act, AML regulations, and sanctions enforcement. It’s unclear which asset is a security and which is a commodity. This needs to be clarified, and clear rules should clarify which asset has which status. DeFi is seen as a significant…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:56
Samson Mow Slams Bitcoin Core Devs: Contempt for Users Threatens Network Future

Mow accused devs of mocking node operators an even DDoSing them, calling the culture "toxic" and urging humility and professionalism.
CryptoPotato2025/09/10 03:55
Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Launch Marks ‘Tipping Point’ for Institutional On-Chain Adoption

The post Fidelity’s Tokenized Fund Launch Marks ‘Tipping Point’ for Institutional On-Chain Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With its Digital Interest Token (FDIT), Fidelity moves to challenge BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. Fidelity’s Sept. 8 launch of its Fidelity Digital Interest Token (FDIT) fund marks a turning point for institutional adoption of on-chain assets, experts say, as it not only challenges BlackRock’s BUIDL but further bridges the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain. FDIT, a tokenized share class of Fidelity’s Treasury money market fund (MMF) on Ethereum, has already amassed more than $203.7 million in assets, and currently has two holders since going live, with real-world asset (RWA) platform Ondo Finance being the largest investor, according to RWAxyz. The move signals a growing acceptance of tokenized funds among major financial institutions, as firms compete to integrate blockchain technology into traditional markets. Currently, the largest tokenized MMF is BlackRock’s BUIDL, which is issued by Securitize and has a total asset value of over $2.2 billion. Trevor Koverko, co-founder at Sapien, said that Fidelity’s entry into tokenized funds signals a “tipping point,” with two of the world’s largest asset managers now having on-chain products. Fidelity currently has $16.4 trillion in assets under administration (AUA); BlackRock manages around $11.55 trillion, making it the single largest asset manager in the world. “This will accelerate mainstream adoption, improve secondary liquidity, and pressure TradFi to modernize,” Koverko said. “The rails are shifting from SWIFT to smart contracts, and institutions are coming.” SWIFT is currently the primary messaging network by which international financial transactions are initiated. Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, told The Defiant that on-chain products “unlock what isn’t possible in the legacy system: instant settlement, 24/7 global access, composability and more.” Meanwhile, Sid Powell, the CEO at asset manager Maple Finance, echoed Korverko’s sentiment, adding that Fidelity’s move into tokenized funds shows that tokenization is rapidly becoming a core…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:54
Inflation reports this week expected to show prices still on the rise

The post Inflation reports this week expected to show prices still on the rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beef is prepared for a customer in a grocery store on July 22, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Key inflation reports this week are expected to show that prices accelerated again in August, though not in a manner that would keep the Federal Reserve from reducing its benchmark interest rate at a meeting next week. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the producer price index for August on Wednesday, followed by the more closely watched consumer price index the next day. Economists expect the reports to show monthly increases of 0.3% across the board, including the headline all-items indexes as well as the critical core readings that exclude volatile food and energy prices, according to Dow Jones. If that is the case, it would push the annual headline CPI rate to 2.9%, the highest level since January, and further from the Fed’s 2% target and up 0.2 percentage point from July. On its face, that would seem to be a deterrent for the Fed to ease monetary policy when it meets next week. However, two factors will come into play: First, the core reading is predicted to be unchanged at 3.1%. Second, the increase in inflation is largely expected to come from tariff-sensitive goods rather than services prices that affect a much larger part of the $30 trillion U.S. economy. If those trends are apparent in the report, central bank policymakers are expected to look through the increase and turn their attention more to the increasingly weak jobs market that could use a boost from lower rates. Fed officials for now are mostly viewing tariffs as one-off price increases not likely to cause longer-lasting inflation. “In aggregate, it’s still hotter than the Fed would like to see,” said James Knightley, chief international economist…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:52
Phenomenal Growth Hits Record $12.2 Billion

The post Phenomenal Growth Hits Record $12.2 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana DeFi TVL: Phenomenal Growth Hits Record $12.2 Billion Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana DeFi TVL: Phenomenal Growth Hits Record $12.2 Billion Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-defi-tvl-record/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:51
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:49
BLS Leadership Changes Impact U.S. Labor Data

The post BLS Leadership Changes Impact U.S. Labor Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Leadership changes in the Bureau of Labor Statistics raise market concerns about data reliability. Market volatility increases as investors seek data alternatives. Uncertain data credibility impacts both traditional and crypto markets. A significant leadership void at the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on September 2025 has heightened concerns over the reliability of critical employment and inflation data. This instability raises potential volatility in traditional and cryptocurrency markets, driven by doubts in macroeconomic data and its influence on Federal Reserve actions. BLS Vacancies Shake Confidence in U.S. Economic Data The dismissal of Erika McEntarfer, former BLS Commissioner, by President Trump in August 2025, left one-third of senior roles vacant. Top executives like E.J. Antoni now lead as acting head, but his lack of statistical governance experience raises credibility concerns. Market confidence has been shaken as data reliability weakens, prompting investors to rely on alternative indicators. Outdated methods and controversial report revisions deepened distrust in BLS statistics. “The BLS’s monthly jobs report, a cornerstone of financial market expectations and Federal Reserve policy, is now under a cloud of uncertainty, and investors are urgently seeking alternatives as they assess systemic risk.” – Theodore Quinn, Market Analyst Crypto Market Reacts to U.S. Labor Data Unrest Did you know? Historical leadership disruptions similar to this one have temporarily increased market volatility but did not lead to lasting market changes. Bitcoin (BTC) holds a current price of $111,750.23 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion as per CoinMarketCap. It shows a 23.80% change in 24-hour trading volume. Recent price performance includes a 0.25% rise over the past 7 days and a 1.73% gain over 90 days. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:40 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that financial market reactions to data instability may…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:48
Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Metaplanet Upsizes Capital Raise to $1.4B for Bitcoin Acquisition

TLDR Metaplanet has raised $1.4 billion by increasing its share offering to 385 million shares. The company will allocate nearly all proceeds from the offering toward Bitcoin purchases. Metaplanet plans to acquire approximately 12,590 Bitcoin, increasing its holdings by 62.5%. The company’s stock price saw a 10% drop following the announcement but remains strong over [...] The post Metaplanet Upsizes Capital Raise to $1.4B for Bitcoin Acquisition appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 03:46
