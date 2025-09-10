New White House Crypto Adviser Patrick Witt Calls Market Structure Bill Top Priority

President Donald Trump's new crypto guy, Patrick Witt, is picking up the baton from his predecessor Bo Hines in goading lawmakers to finish sweeping U.S. crypto policies and pushing regulators to put the new stablecoin law into practice, he said in an interview with CoinDesk. Working under the administration's crypto czar, David Sacks, Witt is the new point of contact for crypto matters in the White House, having taken over after the brief tenure of his predecessor, Hines, who went on to work for stablecoin giant Tether. While Hines saw the conversion of Congress' stablecoin effort into law and was able to attend the White House ceremony to cement it, he left shortly after, leaving a lengthy crypto to-do list for Witt. "There's no drop off here," said Witt, who was elevated to the job last month, just two weeks after the administration issued its wide-reaching strategy report for tackling U.S. crypto policy. "We're keeping the pedal to the metal with all of the different initiatives on the legislative front and the interagency actions recommended in the report." Witt will speak at CoinDesk's Policy and Regulation event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. In his first interview since becoming the executive director of the President's Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, he said his three top priorities are the Senate's work on market structure legislation, getting a speedy implementation of the stablecoin law known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act and setting up a federal crypto stockpile. Of the Senate's legislative work, seen last week when a draft bill emerged from Senate Banking Committee, Witt said this latest version has shown "significant improvements." "Generally, the reception has been positive," he noted, adding that those working on it are seeking input from Democrats, because several of…