2025-09-11 Thursday

New White House Crypto Adviser Patrick Witt Calls Market Structure Bill Top Priority

New White House Crypto Adviser Patrick Witt Calls Market Structure Bill Top Priority

The post New White House Crypto Adviser Patrick Witt Calls Market Structure Bill Top Priority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s new crypto guy, Patrick Witt, is picking up the baton from his predecessor Bo Hines in goading lawmakers to finish sweeping U.S. crypto policies and pushing regulators to put the new stablecoin law into practice, he said in an interview with CoinDesk. Working under the administration’s crypto czar, David Sacks, Witt is the new point of contact for crypto matters in the White House, having taken over after the brief tenure of his predecessor, Hines, who went on to work for stablecoin giant Tether. While Hines saw the conversion of Congress’ stablecoin effort into law and was able to attend the White House ceremony to cement it, he left shortly after, leaving a lengthy crypto to-do list for Witt. “There’s no drop off here,” said Witt, who was elevated to the job last month, just two weeks after the administration issued its wide-reaching strategy report for tackling U.S. crypto policy. “We’re keeping the pedal to the metal with all of the different initiatives on the legislative front and the interagency actions recommended in the report.” Witt will speak at CoinDesk’s Policy and Regulation event in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. In his first interview since becoming the executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, he said his three top priorities are the Senate’s work on market structure legislation, getting a speedy implementation of the stablecoin law known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act and setting up a federal crypto stockpile. Of the Senate’s legislative work, seen last week when a draft bill emerged from Senate Banking Committee, Witt said this latest version has shown “significant improvements.” “Generally, the reception has been positive,” he noted, adding that those working on it are seeking input from Democrats, because several of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:08
World Aquatics Reaches $4.6 Million Settlement With Swimmers In Antitrust Lawsuit

World Aquatics Reaches $4.6 Million Settlement With Swimmers In Antitrust Lawsuit

The post World Aquatics Reaches $4.6 Million Settlement With Swimmers In Antitrust Lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NANTERRE, FRANCE – AUGUST 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image was captured using an underwater robotic camera.) Caeleb Dressel of Team United States competes in the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Heats on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 02, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images) Getty Images The World Aquatics has reached a $4.6 million settlement to resolve a class action lawsuit with swimmers who had registered to compete in the ISL (International Swimming League) series. After filing the settlement in the federal court in San Francisco, which still awaits the judge’s approval, World Aquatics will set up a fund to provide full compensation to the swimmers who signed contracts for competing in the inaugural edition of the ISL in 2018 in Turin, as well as for the 2019 season meets. In 2018, professional swimmers, led by named plaintiffs Tom Shields and Katinka Hosszu, backed by ISL management funding, filed an antitrust lawsuit alleging that World Aquatics, previously known as FINA, was attempting to exert control over the operations of the Ukraine-backed event beyond its authority. According to the suit, World Aquatics’ threats to suspend pro swimmers competing in the ISL affected its competition portfolio and success. Further, the lawsuit alleged that the restrictions imposed by World Aquatics led to the cancellation of the ISL Energy for Swim Meet 2018 in Turin. According to the swimmer’s lawyers, Jeffrey Kessler, the settlement will now be a “groundbreaking relief for swimmers.” It will provide funds for 263 swimmers who did not earn any promised prize money and appearance fee from ISL events in 2018 and 2019. Notably, the ISL series, which has been on hiatus since 2022, also prompted World Aquatics to raise the prize money. In 2024, athletes received $7.1 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:07
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Crypto Regulation: CFTC Exploring EU’s MiCA Relevance in US

Crypto Regulation: CFTC Exploring EU’s MiCA Relevance in US

The post Crypto Regulation: CFTC Exploring EU’s MiCA Relevance in US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is considering whether to open the U.S. market space to foreign crypto exchanges. Notably, these are exchanges that already follow tough rules abroad, like the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. CFTC weighs foreign exchange access for U.S. investors In an update by Eleanor Terrett, host of CryptoAmerica, CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham is exploring whether to simplify regulation in the sector. You Might Also Like For clarity, the CFTC already has the Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs), which allow non-U.S. exchanges to apply for recognition. This allows such exchanges to directly access U.S. traders without requiring them to carry out a full U.S. Designated Contract Market. 🚨NEW: In a recent speech, Acting CFTC Chair @CarolineDPham said the agency is exploring whether foreign crypto trading platforms that follow robust, crypto-specific rules, such as the EU’s MiCA framework, could be recognized under U.S. cross-border regulations. It follows the… pic.twitter.com/ft1LAmpVrh — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) September 9, 2025 If implemented, it could drive crypto adoption in the country. This is because foreign companies that meet strict international crypto standards could seamlessly serve U.S. customers. The move could ease the burden of protocols that such exchanges would have gone through if they were to fully domesticate as a U.S. exchange. In the broader sense, it signals the willingness of the U.S. commission to recognize and accept international crypto regulations like MiCA. Such a move could make for easier collaboration and adoption of crypto by expanding trading options for U.S. investors. It will also create a level playing field for global businesses and the global market. Will CFTC and MiCA improve global crypto markets? Markets in Crypto Assets compliance was a big deal in the last quarter of 2024, as the regulatory framework in the EU was designed to provide clarity…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:05
NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) blue box area offers a buying opportunity

NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ! In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 7-swing correction (WXY) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five-wave impulse + 7 swing WXY correction   $NVDA four-hour Elliott Wave chart 8.31.2025 In the 4-hour Elliott Wave count from August 31, 2025, we saw that $NVDA completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at (5) of ((3)). As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 7 swings, likely finding buyers in the equal legs area between $167.02 and $156.24. This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (WXY), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of NVIDIA Corp. ($NVDA) suggests that it remains supported against September 2025 lows. As a result, traders should buy the dips and monitor the $190 – 197 zone as the next potential target. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nvidia-corp-nvda-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509091310
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:04
Will Crypto Be the Winner as $7.4 Trillion on Sidelines Eyes Fed Cut?

Will Crypto Be the Winner as $7.4 Trillion on Sidelines Eyes Fed Cut?

Investors are holding $7.4 trillion in MMFs, parked safely in short-term instruments like Treasury bills while they await moves from the Federal Reserve. Analysts estimate that a move of just 1% of this liquidity into crypto could trigger gains, publishing forecasts for Bitcoin reaching $150,000. On September 17, the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold its [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/10 04:01
The XRP Community Has Spoken: Consensus Shows When They Plan To Sell Their Coins

The XRP Community Has Spoken: Consensus Shows When They Plan To Sell Their Coins

The XRP community is embarking on a new debate following a strong message from Gina, a well-followed voice in the space. In a post on X, she revealed when most XRP holders plan to sell their coins and warned that this could cause many people to miss out on significantly larger long-term gains if the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 04:00
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Experts Believe This New Cryptocurrency Can Recreate 2017 XRP Rally

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Experts Believe This New Cryptocurrency Can Recreate 2017 XRP Rally

With the whole crypto market anticipating the next move, analysts are eyeing Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new blockchain initiative that most believe will recapture Ripple’s legendary 2017 rally. While Ripple (XRP) continues to be among the most sought-after cryptocurrencies, Mutuum Finance is finally emerging as a coin that leverages cutting-edge DeFi tech, smart tokenomics, and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:00
Shiba Inu Coin Continues To Fall as Market Interest Shifts Toward Emerging Crypto Like Pepeto

Shiba Inu Coin Continues To Fall as Market Interest Shifts Toward Emerging Crypto Like Pepeto

Shiba Inu stalls near $0.0000125 as traders take profits, while Pepeto gains traction with zero-fee swaps, staking rewards, and Tier-1 listing buzz.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 04:00
The Buzz Surrounding Chainlink’s CCIP Launch

The Buzz Surrounding Chainlink’s CCIP Launch

The post The Buzz Surrounding Chainlink’s CCIP Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the rapidly evolving blockchain sector, the launch of Chainlink‘s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) on the Aptos mainnet has garnered significant attention. This advancement links Aptos to a wide-ranging multi-chain network, enhancing the security and efficiency of cross-chain transfers. Continue Reading:The Buzz Surrounding Chainlink’s CCIP Launch Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/the-buzz-surrounding-chainlinks-ccip-launch
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:59
