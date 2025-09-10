2025-09-11 Thursday

The Future of Betting: Stake Goes Showbiz, 1xBet Goes Global, but Spartans Goes All-In on Big Wins

Online betting competition is stronger than ever, and leading names are making bold moves. Stake.com is spicing things up in the U.S. with game-show style sweepstakes. 1xBet is expanding its international reach, with a focus on Latin America, during the GAT Expo Mexico 2025. Yet, one new name is pulling attention away from both. Spartans, a crypto-first sportsbook and casino, now offers instant payouts, access to 5,963 games, and an eye-catching 300% bonus. Add a Lamborghini giveaway on top, and Spartans is showing players how betting can feel bigger and more rewarding. Stake.com Launches Sweepstakes Game Shows in the U.S. Stake.com has chosen sweepstakes mechanics to appeal to U.S. players. Its latest move is live-streamed sweepstakes game shows. These shows allow people to join interactive betting experiences that mix the excitement of entertainment with prize-based play. This direction gives Stake.com a way to stand out, especially for players who enjoy light, fun gameplay. But the sweepstakes system has its limits. It does not allow direct cash wagers in the U.S., and rewards often stay indirect. This keeps payouts less flexible compared to traditional betting. For those who want instant cash access and more freedom, crypto-first platforms such as Spartans are already offering solutions. 1xBet Expands at GAT Expo Mexico 2025 1xBet continues to grow worldwide. The brand showcased its ambitions at the GAT Expo Mexico 2025, with a focus on Latin America. Known for its extensive sports markets and diverse casino games, 1xBet has established a reputation for variety and scale. Attending global expos also strengthens its partnerships and positions it for new opportunities. Still, challenges remain. Different countries bring different regulations, which can create problems for players around payments and access. While 1xBet is strong, it is still tied to the same frameworks as most traditional sportsbooks. Spartans avoids these roadblocks by running on crypto. It offers fast payouts, eliminates the need for middlemen, and provides worldwide access. The brand also sweetens the deal with extras like a Lamborghini prize, making the platform more appealing to players who want both convenience and high-value rewards. Spartans Stand Out with 5,963 Games and 300% Bonus Spartans is setting itself apart from the competition by offering players a sportsbook and casino designed around freedom and instant access. As a crypto-first platform, it gives players direct control over deposits and payouts without the delays or restrictions common in traditional betting sites. The ability to cash out instantly creates a sense of speed and trust that many bettors look for but rarely find elsewhere. The platform is packed with variety, featuring 5,963 games that cover everything from classic slots and live casino tables to a wide range of sports markets. This depth ensures that every type of player, whether casual or seasoned, can find something that keeps the action going. It is not just about the number of games but the constant availability of choices that make Spartans stand out. Rewards are where Spartans take things even further. New users are welcomed with a 300% bonus, instantly tripling their starting balance and giving them more chances to win right away.  Beyond that, headline prizes like a Lamborghini giveaway add a life-changing edge to every bet. The message is simple: at Spartans, every spin, every play, and every wager has the potential to feel bigger, faster, and more rewarding. Why Spartans Is the Main Event Stake.com is focusing on game shows to attract players, and 1xBet is growing its presence on the global stage. Both efforts add value to the betting scene, but neither matches the complete package that the Spartans bring to the table. This crypto-first sportsbook and casino gives players what they truly want: instant payouts, access to 5,963 games, a 300% welcome bonus, and headline rewards like a Lamborghini giveaway. For bettors who are frustrated with restrictions, delayed withdrawals, or indirect sweepstakes prizes, Spartans offers freedom and excitement that feels limitless. It creates an environment where every spin, play, or wager has the potential to turn into something extraordinary. Spartans is not just another option. It is the main event. Find Out More About Spartans: Website: https://spartans.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spartans/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/SpartansBet YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SpartansBet Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post The Future of Betting: Stake Goes Showbiz, 1xBet Goes Global, but Spartans Goes All-In on Big Wins appeared first on 36Crypto.
Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week – Whales Pour in $100K

Bitcoin’s price moved toward $112,000 earlier today before settling back near $111,000. The broader market showed selective gains, with DOGE […] The post Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week – Whales Pour in $100K appeared first on Coindoo.
Judge pushes back Anthropic’s billion-dollar AI copyright settlement case

The post Judge pushes back Anthropic’s billion-dollar AI copyright settlement case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Judge William Alsup cited concerns in the hearing of Anthropic PBC’s proposed $1.5 billion copyright settlement case, saying class lawyers are striking a deal in secret. He believes the initiative will be forced towards authors.  The federal judge said at the hearing that the motion to approve the deal was denied without prejudice. After the hearing, he later acknowledged in a minute order that approval is postponed pending submission of further clarifying information. Judge believes lawyers are striking deals in secret This case is important because 1) Judge sided w/ Anthropic. Legally acquired copyrighted books are okay for training because the outputs were transformed into something new. “Training use was a fair use” 2) The $1.5B sum is because Anthropic illegally acquired some of them. https://t.co/GTxL2HsN0h — Sally Shin (@sallyshin) September 5, 2025 Alsup claimed he felt misled during the first hearing after the deal was announced on September 5. He also said he needs more information about the claim process for class members.  The judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California revealed that he has an uneasy feeling about hangers with the amount of money in the case. He also believes that the agreement is nowhere close to completion. Alsup received some assurance from the authors’ counsel, Justin Nelson of Susman Godfrey LLP, that the attorneys care deeply about every single proper claim getting compensated. He also added that he expects a high claim rate due to the high-profile nature of the dispute. The federal judge said on Monday he was disappointed that the parties left out important questions for the future, Cryptopolitan reported. He noted that the counsel had left out a list of works covered by the deal and the process for notifying potential class members.  Alsup said the omitted questions…
MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Ant Group Tokenizes $8.4B Chinese Energy Assets On Blockchain

The post Ant Group Tokenizes $8.4B Chinese Energy Assets On Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A unit of the Chinese fintech conglomerate Ant Group is tokenizing more than $8 billion worth of energy infrastructure on its own blockchain.  Ant Digital Technologies, the enterprise solutions arm of the Jack Ma-backed Ant Group, is in the process of tokenizing 60 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) of power infrastructure on its AntChain network, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.  The company has been monitoring power output and outages from 15 million energy devices, including wind turbines and solar panels across China, and uploading this data to their blockchain, according to the report.  Ant Digital has already completed financing for three clean energy projects using asset tokenization, raising about 300 million yuan ($42 million) total, and its next step will be to issue tokens linked to those assets.  One of the company’s future expansion options is putting tokens on decentralized offshore exchanges to create more liquidity for the assets, but this is subject to regulatory approval, according to the anonymous sources.  Ant already tokenizing energy assets  Ant Digital raised 100 million yuan ($14 million) for energy firm Longshine Technology Group in August 2024, and linked 9,000 of its electric charging units to AntChain.  In December, it secured over 200 million yuan ($28 million) for GCL Energy Technology by connecting photovoltaic assets to its blockchain. Related: Green RWAs recast climate assets as profitable cutting-edge tech Asset tokenization allows companies to bypass traditional financial intermediaries by issuing digital tokens directly to investors.  This provides several benefits, such as cutting out middlemen like loan officers and underwriters, reducing costs and speeding up funding access, and opening investment opportunities to retail investors typically excluded from infrastructure financing. Stablecoin ambitions Ant Group also has grand stablecoin ambitions. In July, it was reported that Ant Group was working with stablecoin issuer Circle to…
Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock: Plummets 11% After Bold $200M Equity Offering

TLDR Ondas plunges 11% after $200M stock offering sparks dilution fears. The $200M stock sale drives Ondas lower; investors are wary of the dilution hit. Ondas’ $5/ 5/share offering rattles market, stock sinks to multi-week low. Equity expansion shakes Ondas holders as stock dives on dilution news. Growth push meets backlash: Ondas stock tumbles after [...] The post Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock: Plummets 11% After Bold $200M Equity Offering appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cboe to Debut Continuous Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures for US Customers

Cboe said these contracts will last 10 years to give investors "continuous long-term market" access to the two biggest digital coins by market cap.
Hyundai raid could leave businesses reassessing their workforces

The post Hyundai raid could leave businesses reassessing their workforces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees being escorted outside the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP Last week’s sweeping immigration raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia could spell trouble for other companies as President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal immigration on a larger scale. The raid in Ellabell, Georgia, marked the largest single-site enforcement operation in the Department of Homeland Security’s history, according to special agent Steven Schrank. Nearly 500 workers, many of whom were South Korean nationals, were detained at the plant. The raid was conducted on a site owned by South Korean companies Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, which are jointly building a battery manufacturing plant. The DHS said the arrested workers were employed by contractors or subcontractors, and Hyundai said none of the detainees were direct employees of the auto company. U.S. authorities, who had a search warrant, said the arrested workers were working or living in the country illegally. White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday that the raid was just the beginning of what’s to come from the administration. “We’re going to do more worksite enforcement operations,” he said. “These companies that hire illegal aliens, they undercut their competition that’s paying U.S. citizen salaries.” Some reactions to the raid’s fallout may already be in motion. Hyundai told NBC News Monday morning that most of its business travel to the U.S. was remaining in place, but that some trips were subject to internal review. Tami Overby, a partner at DGA Group Government Relations, said most of the companies she’s talked to are waiting to see what the implications of last week’s raid might be. She also said…
Solana CME futures open interest hits new high of $1.5B after launch of first US Solana staking ETF

The post Solana CME futures open interest hits new high of $1.5B after launch of first US Solana staking ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana CME futures open interest reached a new record of $1.5 billion. This surge began after the launch of the first US Solana staking ETF. Solana CME futures open interest reached a new all-time high of $1.5 billion today, extending record demand that began building after the launch of the first US Solana staking ETF. The milestone represents continued growth from August, when open interest first crossed the $1.0 billion threshold. The surge in institutional interest follows the introduction of the staking exchange-traded fund, which marked a significant development for Solana-based investment products in the US market. Open interest measures the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled, serving as an indicator of market activity and institutional participation in Solana futures trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-cme-futures-record-open-interest-after-us-staking-etf-launch/
Are You Missing Out on Bitcoin Profits?

In a world where Apple’s annual iPhone releases create a frenzy among consumers, looking at alternative uses for the money spent could surprise you. A glance at the potential profits from investing in Bitcoin instead of the latest iPhone models reveals intriguing possibilities.Continue Reading:Are You Missing Out on Bitcoin Profits?
