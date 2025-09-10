MEXC биржасы
Story Protocol (IP) rallied to an all-time high at $11.66 after being selected as a treasury asset
Story Protocol (IP) rose to a new price record as Heritage Distilling announced the next steps in its treasury strategy.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 04:25
GameStop Q2 Earnings: Double Beat, Special Dividend, $528 Million In Bitcoin Holdings
Video game retailer GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) reported second-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close. Here are the key highlights.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/10 04:25
Dogecoin (Doge) ETF drives Ripple (XRP) up, XRP trader earns $11k/day through GoldenMining
The post Dogecoin (Doge) ETF drives Ripple (XRP) up, XRP trader earns $11k/day through GoldenMining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News that the SEC may approve the first Dogecoin ETF in the United States has boosted XRP market sentiment. The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) is reportedly expected to launch this week, becoming the first US ETF to track the price of Dogecoin. Expectations that the SEC will relax its regulations on cryptocurrency ETFs have further fueled XRP’s gains. In the current market environment, if the US Securities and Exchange Commission approves an ETF centered around Dogecoin, it’s highly likely that it will also approve an XRP ETF. Anticipation for the upcoming launch of a new ETF containing XRP has become a catalyst for XRP’s price appreciation. At the same time, GoldenMining’s XRP cloud mining service has garnered significant attention. Through GoldenMining, XRP holders can participate in mining and receive a share of the profits, creating a new revenue stream amidst market fluctuations. Participate in the Ripple (XRP) contract process 1. Register your account – Quickly sign up on the official website and receive $15 in trial credits instantly. 2. Choose a contract – Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe using XRP and subscribe. 3. Daily real-time settlement of earnings – Users can withdraw in a variety of currencies, including: BTC (Bitcoin), ETH (Ethereum), USDT (TRC20 and ERC20), DOGE (Dogecoin), XRP (Ripple), LTC (Litecoin), and ADA (Cardano). The platform offers a variety of contracts with different prices and returns. The following are some examples of contracts $100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8 (Daily Sign-in Rewards) $1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243 (AntminerL916G) $6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610 (Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:24
CFTC Explores Recognition of Foreign Crypto Platforms
The CFTC considers foreign crypto platforms under U.S. rules. Continue Reading:CFTC Explores Recognition of Foreign Crypto Platforms The post CFTC Explores Recognition of Foreign Crypto Platforms appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 04:23
Forest Gamble On Ange Postecoglou To Replace Nuno After Abrupt Firing
The post Forest Gamble On Ange Postecoglou To Replace Nuno After Abrupt Firing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 21: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates with the UEFA Europa League trophy after his team’s victory in the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Alex Pantling – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images The first international break of the season delivered the first managerial casualty of this Premier League campaign with Nuno Espirito Santo fired by Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese left his position at the City Ground late on Monday night, with his team 10th on the table with four points from their opening three matches. Nuno will be replaced by Ange Postecoglou, who was relieved of his duties by Tottenham Hotspur in June, just weeks after ending the club’s 17-year wait for a major trophy by lifting the Europa League. “We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies,” Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said of Postecoglou. “His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions. “After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. “Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.” Marinakis’ warm welcome to Postecoglou, with whom he shares Greek heritage, was in stark contrast with the statement announcing Nuno’s departure, which did not contain a word from the Forest owner. That may…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:22
Voters head to polls in Virginia race backed by crypto spending
The Protect Progress PAC spent more than $1 million to support James Walkinshaw in a primary for the congressional seat, in a race that could narrow Republicans’ House majority. Voters in the US state of Virginia’s 11th congressional district will choose a replacement for late Representative Gerry Connolly in a special election that could be influenced by money from the cryptocurrency industry.On Tuesday, Virginia residents who haven’t voted early head to the polls to decide whether to elect Democrat James Walkinshaw or Republican Stewart Whitson to replace Connolly following his death in May while serving in the US Congress. While neither candidate appeared to have taken a strong position on digital assets or blockchain for the campaign, a cryptocurrency-backed political action committee (PAC) could still influence the outcome.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/10 04:19
USD/CHF steadies near 0.7940 ahead of US NFP revision
The post USD/CHF steadies near 0.7940 ahead of US NFP revision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CHF stabilizes around 0.7940, recovering from its lowest level since July 24. Traders await US NFP benchmark revision due at 14:00 GMT, which is expected to show sharp downward revisions to job growth. Markets have fully priced in a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September 16-17 meeting, with a 50 bps move still seen as a possibility if the data proves weaker than feared. The Swiss Franc (CHF) softens slightly against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday, with the USD/CHF pair stabilizing after a two-day decline, as the Greenback attempts to recover from seven-week lows. Traders are treading cautiously ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) preliminary benchmark revisions to Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), due at 14:00 GMT. The revisions are widely expected to show that job growth over the past year was overstated — confirming that the US labor market has been cooling more sharply than initially reported. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading around 0.7945 during the American session, after briefly dipping to its lowest level since July 24. The modest rebound reflects a tentative recovery in the Greenback, supported by pre-event positioning and a slight bounce in US Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell to a seven-week low before stabilizing near 97.50 at the time of writing. However, the index remains under pressure from a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) outlook, with markets expecting the central bank to prioritize maximum employment over price stability within its dual mandate, following last week’s softer-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. According to most estimates, the upcoming NFP revisions could subtract between 475,000 and 1 million jobs from previously published payroll figures for the 12 months through March 2025. The expected downgrade stems…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:19
Turnkey – Private Key Management Made Simple
Bryce Ferguson is the founder of Turnkey. Turnkey provides secure, flexible, scalable wallet infrastructure. Turnkey is private key management made simple. Create wallets, sign transactions, and automate onchain actions, all with one elegant API.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/10 04:17
Meme Coins Roar Back as Snorter Bot Token Presale Blasts Past $3.8M
The Snorter Bot Token presale has crossed $3.8M in funding during renewed strength in meme coins, with sector value above $80B. Built on Solana, Snorter offers fast execution, mempool scanning, and fee reductions, positioning itself as an all-weather Telegram trading bot for retail traders.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 04:17
Kazakhstan President Announces State Crypto Fund and Smart City Digital Payments
The Central Asian nation is positioning itself as a leader in government cryptocurrency adoption.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/10 04:15
