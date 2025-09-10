Forest Gamble On Ange Postecoglou To Replace Nuno After Abrupt Firing

BILBAO, SPAIN – MAY 21: Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates with the UEFA Europa League trophy after his team's victory in the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames on May 21, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Alex Pantling – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) UEFA via Getty Images The first international break of the season delivered the first managerial casualty of this Premier League campaign with Nuno Espirito Santo fired by Nottingham Forest. The Portuguese left his position at the City Ground late on Monday night, with his team 10th on the table with four points from their opening three matches. Nuno will be replaced by Ange Postecoglou, who was relieved of his duties by Tottenham Hotspur in June, just weeks after ending the club's 17-year wait for a major trophy by lifting the Europa League. "We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies," Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis said of Postecoglou. "His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions. "After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. "Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey." Marinakis' warm welcome to Postecoglou, with whom he shares Greek heritage, was in stark contrast with the statement announcing Nuno's departure, which did not contain a word from the Forest owner. That may…