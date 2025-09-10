2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Fidelity’s Timmer Explains Why Bitcoin Belongs Among Top Investments

TLDR Jurrien Timmer from Fidelity believes Bitcoin deserves a top spot in investment returns alongside gold and international equities. Timmer argues that Bitcoin’s scarcity makes it a valuable asset, especially when fiat currencies weaken. Despite Bitcoin’s recent volatility, Timmer remains optimistic about its long-term potential as an investment. Timmer highlights the balance between Bitcoin and [...] The post Fidelity’s Timmer Explains Why Bitcoin Belongs Among Top Investments appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/10 04:47
‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

The post ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT, SELENA GOMEZ Disney/Patrick Harbron Murder has once again struck the Arconia, and Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) must uncover the killer. Who murdered Lester, the Arconia’s beloved doorman? The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 5 are now streaming. Keep reading to see the release schedule for upcoming episodes. The fourth season ends with the trio solving the murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles’ friend and Brazzos stunt double. She was killed by fellow stuntman and aspiring screenwriter Marshall, who was jealous of her Only Murders script. Marshall is ultimately shot and killed by Jan, who had escaped prison and was living in the secret passageways of the Arconia. ForbesWhat Time Is ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Coming Out?By Monica Mercuri However, the Arconia soon falls victim to another murder. This time, it’s fan-favorite doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca). Is there a connection between Lester’s suspicious death and the Caputo crime family? In the finale, Sofia Caccimelio, the wife of Nicky Caccimelio, asks the trio to investigate her husband’s disappearance. “What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building,” she claims. Season 5 dives into the contrast between old and new New York, with secret billionaires, mobsters and mysterious residents infiltrating the building. “The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge,” the synopsis reads. Here’s everything to know about watching Only Murders in the Building Season 5, including the release schedule, episode count, how to watch and more details. When Do New Episodes Of Only Murders In The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:46
CoreWeave unveils venture fund to accelerate startup growth

CoreWeave introduced CoreWeave Ventures, a new AI initiative to invest in startups with capital, compute, and strategic guidance.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:45
9 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential as This Presale Targets a 17% Price Surge in the Next Phase

BullZilla ($BZIL), Solana ($SOL), and Hyperliquid ($HYPE) are clawing their way into trader conversations with roaring ROI projections, quirky narratives, […] The post 9 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential as This Presale Targets a 17% Price Surge in the Next Phase appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/10 04:45
Circle and Fireblocks partner to boost USDC adoption for financial institutions using Arc and integrated payments infrastructure

The post Circle and Fireblocks partner to boost USDC adoption for financial institutions using Arc and integrated payments infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Circle and Fireblocks are working together to promote USDC adoption among financial institutions. The partnership leverages Arc, an enterprise-grade blockchain promoted by Circle. Circle and Fireblocks are collaborating to accelerate USDC adoption for financial institutions by leveraging Arc, a new enterprise-grade blockchain, along with the interoperability of the Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network. The partnership combines Circle’s stablecoin network with Fireblocks’ custody and payments infrastructure to bring more institutions onchain. The collaboration will utilize Arc, which Circle describes as an enterprise-grade blockchain platform. The integration aims to leverage the interoperability between Fireblocks Network and Circle Payments Network to facilitate institutional adoption of USDC, Circle’s digital dollar stablecoin. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/circle-fireblocks-usdc-adoption-arc-blockchain/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:45
US Lawmakers Demand Report On Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans

U.S. lawmakers advance a bill directing the Treasury to design a custody and security plan for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. U.S. lawmakers are moving closer to establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.  A new appropriations bill, which was introduced in the House of Representatives, has now directed the Treasury Department to study how a reserve would […] The post US Lawmakers Demand Report On Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 04:43
PAXMINING Launches Mobile Application for BTC and XRP Mining

The post PAXMINING Launches Mobile Application for BTC and XRP Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an era of rapid technological advancement, PAXMINING is democratizing the cryptocurrency mining landscape in an unprecedented way. They are proud to announce that through the innovative PAXMINING mobile application, users worldwide can now participate in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) mining directly from their smartphones, without the need to purchase expensive hardware or possess deep technical expertise.  According to platform data, contract options vary by scale and duration, offering flexible participation levels. Leveraging advanced cloud computing and consensus algorithms, PAXMINING handles the complex mining processes on behalf of its users. Users simply need to purchase or lease hashrate contracts within the app to start accumulating cryptocurrency rewards, making the process simple, efficient, and accessible to everyone. Lowering the barrier to mining and enabling broader access to digital assets “Our goal at PAXMINING is to make mining accessible to everyone, not just those facing high entry barriers,” said the CEO. “ Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced investor, you can easily participate through our app and benefit from the opportunities brought by digital asset growth. The potential monthly return of up to $68,000 comes from the optimal performance of our advanced contract packages under favorable market conditions, highlighting the significant value our platform creates for users.” Overview of Platform Contract Returns PAXMINING offers a variety of hash power contract packages to meet the needs and investment levels of different users. Below is a returns table for some contracts: [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, Net income: $100 + $6 [Canaan Avalon miner A14]：Investment amount: $500, Net income: $500 + $43.4 [WhatsMiner M60S+]：Investment amount: $1,300, Net income: $1,300 + $253.5 [ALPH Miner AL1]：Investment amount: $3,500, Net income: $3,500 + $984 [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm ]：Investment amount: $8,000, Net income: $8,000 + $4,424 [Bitcoin Miner S21 XP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:39
Best Meme Coins To Buy In Order This Month Are LBRETT, FLOKI, BONK, WIF & PENGU

Forget the noise about FLOKI, BONK, WIF, and PENGU for a moment. Right now, a new contender, Layer Brett, is absolutely exploding on the scene, rapidly proving itself as the next big crypto. This isn’t just another flashy meme coin; we’re talking about a pioneering Ethereum Layer 2 project that marries viral meme token energy […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:36
Republic and Incentiv Form Strategic Alliance to Redefine Blockchain Participation

The post Republic and Incentiv Form Strategic Alliance to Redefine Blockchain Participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Republic has entered into a strategic alliance with Incentiv, a next-generation, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that aims to simplify Web3 and make participation beneficial for every stakeholder. The collaboration, backed by Republic Research and built on Republic Advisory’s experience with major projects like Avalanche and Supra, will strengthen Incentiv’s mission of developing a blockchain where all contributions are recognized. Incentiv distinguishes itself through its protocol-level integration of Advanced Account Abstraction and a regenerative economic model. This structure fairly redistributes value among developers, validators, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users, overcoming both technical and economic barriers that have hindered wider blockchain adoption. Commenting on the partnership, Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic, stated: “We’ve worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose. They’re not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They’re building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience.” Advertisement &nbsp The Incentiv blockchain introduces a range of user-friendly features designed to simplify participation in Web3. Instead of relying on complex seed phrases, it offers seamless passkey-based logins along with built-in wallet recovery, making account management more secure and accessible. Transactions are streamlined through bundled processing, while a unified token fee system ensures consistency and convenience across the network. Governance is further enhanced by TransferGate, a mechanism that regulates transactions with clear, transparent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:35
DOJ pursues $5m in Bitcoin tied to SIM swap fraud and laundering scheme

DOJ prosecutors trace a path of stolen Bitcoin from hijacked phones through a complex web of wallets, culminating in a series of circular transactions at an online casino designed to mask the illicit funds’ origins. According to a September 9…
Crypto.news2025/09/10 04:34
