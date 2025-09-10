Are new memes still hot? Traders may be creating fake traffic on Solana

New meme tokens on Solana seemingly take off immediately with surprisingly high volumes. However, a form of wash trading may be inflating the reported volumes, leading to more rug pulls. On-chain investigators have noticed something suspicious about new meme token launches. Some of the assets started trading with significant volumes, leading to fast rallies. At that time, the tokens were seemingly traded by small wallets, and retail joined, expecting high returns. Whale wallets use a technique of splitting their SOL into smaller batches, then buying and selling the tokens repeatedly. That way, they can benefit from the rally while keeping risk low. Retail, however, may end up with losses, as meme tokens are still mostly sold for profit. Analysis of whale wallets showed that some of the newly traded memes on Solana reach valuations of $200K to $300K before crashing. While valuations above $50M are now rare, even smaller pumps can lead to losses for retail traders. Researchers have intercepted cases where even one whale can create a fake 'wallet army' to boost early volumes and fool retail traders that the token is liquid. Traders take small losses, but can profit and sell if the token rallies. Solana DEX users retreat, volumes remain high The potential for wash trading on Solana and the presence of whales are reflected in the shift of active users. Solana DEX volumes remained relatively high, reaching $3.74B in 24 hours. The volumes recovered from the slump in April and May, rising to a higher baseline. Solana DEX activity slowed down from its peak, though fees, volumes and economic activity were high. On-chain analysts suspect the usage of fake wallet armies, boosting new small meme tokens. | Source: The Block At the same time, traders saw a significant outflow in 2025. As of September 2025, Solana…