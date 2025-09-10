2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

US Visa Restrictions Threaten Access to Global AI Talent

TLDRs: Tighter US visa rules are delaying Indian AI founders from attending key business meetings abroad. Rising O-1 visa denials are creating uncertainty for startups seeking global growth opportunities. Competitor nations like Canada and Japan are seizing the AI talent gap left by the US. Immigration barriers may weaken long-term US leadership in artificial intelligence [...] The post US Visa Restrictions Threaten Access to Global AI Talent appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 04:59
CFTC Rethinks Foreign Crypto Platform Rules

The post CFTC Rethinks Foreign Crypto Platform Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is considering significant adjustments to its regulatory framework by potentially recognizing foreign cryptocurrency platforms under United States regulations. This move is an acknowledgment of the rapid expansion of global cryptocurrency exchanges and the growing need for these entities to access the U.S. Continue Reading:CFTC Rethinks Foreign Crypto Platform Rules Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cftc-rethinks-foreign-crypto-platform-rules
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:59
White House’s New Cryptocurrency Advisor Discusses Bitcoin (BTC) and Reveals Top Three US Priorities

The post White House’s New Cryptocurrency Advisor Discusses Bitcoin (BTC) and Reveals Top Three US Priorities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Witt, who was appointed as the White House cryptocurrency advisor after Bo Hines resigned, made his first statement. Accordingly, he first touched on the importance of Bitcoin and said that the US government’s BTC stockpiling ranks first among its top priorities. According to Coindesk, the White House’s newly appointed cryptocurrency chief, Patrick Witt, identified three key priorities for the United States. Witt listed them as follows: Stockpiling BTC for the US government, Passing the Senate Digital Asset Market Structure Act (CLARITY) Implementing the GENIUS Act, which includes stablecoin regulations. “Personally, I see the government’s stockpiling of Bitcoin as a top priority.” In his statement, Witt added that he is working to resolve the legal issues surrounding Bitcoin accumulation and is also looking for creative ways to make additional purchases. However, Witt did not elaborate on how the government might increase its reserves beyond assets seized in criminal cases. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/white-houses-new-cryptocurrency-advisor-discusses-bitcoin-btc-and-reveals-top-three-us-priorities/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:56
Grayscale Seeks SEC Nod for Bitcoin Cash and Hedera ETFs

Grayscale filed paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday for three crypto exchange-traded funds, expanding its roster of potential offerings as issuers jockey for regulatory approval.The asset manager submitted an S-1 registration for a Litecoin (LTC) ETF, a move that follows its earlier bid to convert the Grayscale Litecoin Trust into an ETF.At the same time, it lodged S-3 filings for exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Hedera (HBAR). If approved, the products would join a lineup that already includes spot bitcoin and ether ETFs launched last year.The filings underscore Grayscale’s push to diversify its crypto-linked investment products while regulators weigh how far to open the door to such funds. Just a day earlier, the firm sought to convert its Chainlink (LINK) Trust into an ETF, signaling a rapid pace of applications despite regulatory uncertainty.Grayscale is not alone. Fidelity, VanEck and several other issuers have lined up proposals for digital-asset funds in hopes that the SEC will sign off on more products later this year. Industry executives say broader approval could help mainstream investors gain exposure to cryptocurrencies through regulated markets, while potentially easing concerns about custody and transparency.For now, the SEC under Chair Paul Atkins has delayed decisions on a range of crypto ETF applications. A green light from regulators would give investors a way to trade crypto exposure alongside traditional securities in brokerage accounts.
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:55
Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett Over Solana In September

The post Why New Crypto Investors Favor Layer Brett Over Solana In September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Forget about the predictable ebb and flow of the BTC price for a minute. While Bitcoin steadily holds its ground with lots of zeroes at the end, and Solana shows impressive resilience, a fresh crypto is quietly stirring the landscape. Layer Brett is captivating new investors, offering a better user experience, but with a meme coin twist. Its presale makes the perfect entry point at an accessible $0.0055, with a staking APY of over 800%, attracting significant attention. Layer Brett’s low market cap makes it a winner Experienced investors know that established giants like Bitcoin and Solana, while secure, simply can’t offer the same exponential growth potential from their current massive market caps. BTC, despite its huge valuation, moves like a supertanker. Solana, too, has already seen much of its initial pump. Layer Brett, conversely, is a low-cap crypto gem built for a new era. A next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, $LBRETT, is specifically engineered to merge the vibrant culture of memes with essential blockchain functionality. This project is built differently; it offers a high-speed, low-cost environment, a stark contrast to older networks. Imagine taking the fun, community-driven spirit of your favorite meme token and supercharging it with real-world scalability. Here’s why it’s catching eyes: Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: High-speed, low-cost, and scalable infrastructure. Presale Access: Grab $LBRETT now at an early-entry price of $0.0055. Staking Benefits: Grab the falling APY while it lasts. It’s still over 800%. Meme Coin Energy, Real Utility: Unlike many meme tokens with zero utility, Layer Brett offers practical tech-backed solutions. Secure, Decentralized: No KYC, no documentation needed. You own the tokens. Then there is the massive $1 million giveaway program on the horizon. BTC price movements Bitcoin, the undisputed king of crypto, remains a digital gold standard. It’s the original decentralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:52
Republic Partners with Incentiv to Drive Inclusive Web3 Adoption

The post Republic Partners with Incentiv to Drive Inclusive Web3 Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The collaboration via Republic Research enhances Incentiv’s goal to provide a blockchain where each effort is valued and acknowledged. Through the agreement, Incentiv has access to Republic’s worldwide ecosystem, which has deployed over $2.6 billion in 150 countries, as well as strategic counsel. Republic today announced a strategic alliance with Incentiv, a Layer 1 blockchain that works with EVM and aims to make Web3 easy, accessible, and rewarding for all users. The collaboration via Republic Research enhances Incentiv’s goal to provide a blockchain where each effort is valued and acknowledged, building on Republic Advisory’s history with projects like Avalanche and Supra. Incentiv integrates a regenerative economic model with Advanced Account Abstraction at the protocol level, redistributing value openly among miners, developers, bundlers, liquidity providers, and consumers. While guaranteeing that participation is rewarded based on verified contributions, this architecture removes many of the technical obstacles that have impeded the widespread implementation of blockchain technology. Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of Republic stated: “We’ve worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the space, and what stands out about Incentiv is their clarity of purpose. They’re not just building a faster and scalable blockchain. They’re building one rooted in economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. That kind of foundation is exactly what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience.” The Incentiv network introduces features such as: Passkey log-ins Wallet recovery Bundled transactions Unified Token fee payments TransferGate transaction rules Its central component is the Incentiv+ Engine, which drives a single reward pool that distributes value to all significant stakeholders based on quantifiable effect. With the help of this mechanism, network activity generates incentives, which in turn encourages more participation and creativity. Through the agreement, Incentiv has access to Republic’s worldwide ecosystem, which has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:51
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: Surge 20% Fueled by 359% RPO Surge, AI Innovation and 1,529% Multicloud Growth in Q1

TLDR Oracle Skyrockets 22% After Q1 Cloud Surge and Massive RPO Spike Cloud Contracts Power Oracle Stock to Soar in After-Hours Trading Oracle Hits $294 After Posting 359% RPO Growth and Cloud Gains AI and Cloud Deals Fuel Oracle’s Explosive Q1 and Stock Rally Oracle Unveils Massive Cloud Momentum, Stock Pops 22% on Results   [...] The post Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock: Surge 20% Fueled by 359% RPO Surge, AI Innovation and 1,529% Multicloud Growth in Q1 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 04:50
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:49
Are new memes still hot? Traders may be creating fake traffic on Solana

The post Are new memes still hot? Traders may be creating fake traffic on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New meme tokens on Solana seemingly take off immediately with surprisingly high volumes. However, a form of wash trading may be inflating the reported volumes, leading to more rug pulls.  On-chain investigators have noticed something suspicious about new meme token launches. Some of the assets started trading with significant volumes, leading to fast rallies. At that time, the tokens were seemingly traded by small wallets, and retail joined, expecting high returns.  Whale wallets use a technique of splitting their SOL into smaller batches, then buying and selling the tokens repeatedly. That way, they can benefit from the rally while keeping risk low.  Retail, however, may end up with losses, as meme tokens are still mostly sold for profit. Analysis of whale wallets showed that some of the newly traded memes on Solana reach valuations of $200K to $300K before crashing. While valuations above $50M are now rare, even smaller pumps can lead to losses for retail traders.  Researchers have intercepted cases where even one whale can create a fake ‘wallet army’ to boost early volumes and fool retail traders that the token is liquid. Traders take small losses, but can profit and sell if the token rallies.  Solana DEX users retreat, volumes remain high The potential for wash trading on Solana and the presence of whales are reflected in the shift of active users.  Solana DEX volumes remained relatively high, reaching $3.74B in 24 hours. The volumes recovered from the slump in April and May, rising to a higher baseline.  Solana DEX activity slowed down from its peak, though fees, volumes and economic activity were high. On-chain analysts suspect the usage of fake wallet armies, boosting new small meme tokens. | Source: The Block At the same time, traders saw a significant outflow in 2025. As of September 2025, Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:49
CBOE plans November launch for Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures contracts

The post CBOE plans November launch for Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures contracts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CBOE Global Markets announced plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures contracts on Nov. 10, pending regulatory review. According to a Sept. 9 announcement, the new product suite debuts on CBOE Futures Exchange with contracts structured as single, long-dated instruments featuring 10-year expirations. This design eliminates periodic rolling requirements that characterize traditional futures contracts, simplifying position management for traders seeking long-term digital asset exposure. The continuous futures will be cash-settled and aligned to real-time spot market prices through daily cash adjustments using a transparent funding rate methodology. CBOE Clear US, a derivatives clearing organization regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will clear the contracts within the exchange’s regulated framework. Global head of derivatives at CBOE, Catherine Clay, said the launch brings perpetual-style utility that gained adoption in offshore markets to US traders. She noted that the products target institutional participants, existing Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) customers, and retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives. Regulatory opening The announcement coincides with increased regulatory coordination between the SEC and CFTC, which will hold a joint roundtable on Sept. 29 to advance digital asset oversight harmonization. The agencies acknowledged in a Sept. 5 statement that fragmented regulation had discouraged innovation and driven crypto activity overseas. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that coordination failures created uncertainty, hindering economic activity even for legally permissible products. The regulators stressed that harmonization can lower barriers, improve efficiency, and reaffirm US leadership in financial markets. The Sept. 29 roundtable will examine measures to align US…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 04:48
