Here’s the Latest on the Hack Targeting Ethereum, Solana, and Other Altcoin Chains

The incident, which began with a recent hack of a developer, was resolved with almost no loss. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Here’s the Latest on the Hack Targeting Ethereum, Solana, and Other Altcoin Chains
Ethereum, Solana ve Diğer Altcoin Zincirlerini Hedef Alan Hack Saldırısında Son Durum Belli Oldu!

Ledger’in CTO’su Charles Guillemet, kısa süre önce 1 milyardan fazla indirilen popüler bir yazılımı hedef alan NPM saldırısı hakkında yeni bir açıklama yaptı. Guillemet, saldırının başarısız olduğunu ve “neredeyse hiç kurbanın etkilenmediğini” belirtti. Saldırının, sahte bir npm destek domaininden gönderilen kimlik avı (phishing) e-postasıyla başladığını ifade eden Guillemet, bu yöntemle saldırganların geliştirici kimlik bilgilerini çaldığını […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
What To Expect If XRP ETFs Get Approval From The SEC

Crypto analyst Jungle has revealed what to expect if the SEC approves the XRP ETFs. He predicts that these funds could have a similar effect on XRP, just the way the Bitcoin ETFs did on BTC.  What Happens If The XRP ETFs Get Approved In an X post, Jungle stated that if a spot XRP […]
BlockDAG at $0.0013 Wins Whale Attention While Pudgy Penguins and Shiba Inu Lose Ground as Top Crypto Coins

The crypto scene is crowded with coins competing for recognition, but only some are showing strong momentum. The latest Pudgy […] The post BlockDAG at $0.0013 Wins Whale Attention While Pudgy Penguins and Shiba Inu Lose Ground as Top Crypto Coins appeared first on Coindoo.
SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Ahead of Potential Launch

TLDR SEC delays decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF until November 2025. Public concerns raised over market manipulation and liquidity risks. Bitwise argues Dogecoin has strong liquidity and community backing. Delay extends the review process after initial June deadline. A Dogecoin ETF could pave the way for other niche digital assets. The U.S. Securities and Exchange [...] The post SEC Delays Decision on Bitwise Dogecoin ETF Ahead of Potential Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Adding BTC to Portfolios: BlackRock CIO’s Powerful Endorsement for Investors

BitcoinWorld Adding BTC to Portfolios: BlackRock CIO’s Powerful Endorsement for Investors The financial world is buzzing with a significant recommendation from one of its most influential figures. Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), recently shared his expert opinion on CNBC, suggesting that now is an ideal time for investors to add BTC to portfolios. This isn’t just another passing comment; it’s a powerful signal from a global asset management giant, highlighting a growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets. Why BlackRock’s CIO Recommends You Add BTC to Portfolios Rieder’s insights are not to be taken lightly. BlackRock manages trillions in assets, and their CIO’s perspective often shapes market sentiment. His recommendation to add BTC to portfolios stems from several key factors, reflecting a broader shift in how institutional investors view Bitcoin. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin’s limited supply makes it an attractive hedge against inflation, especially in uncertain economic times. Diversification: Adding Bitcoin can provide valuable portfolio diversification, as its price movements often differ from traditional assets. Technological Innovation: Bitcoin represents a groundbreaking technological advancement with the potential to reshape financial systems globally. This evolving viewpoint suggests that Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative asset but a legitimate component for a balanced investment strategy. Institutions are increasingly recognizing its unique characteristics. Understanding Bitcoin’s Role in Modern Investment Strategies For many years, Bitcoin was seen as a fringe asset. However, its maturation, increased regulatory clarity, and growing institutional interest have changed this perception dramatically. When considering how to add BTC to portfolios, investors are now looking at it through a more strategic lens. Bitcoin’s market capitalization has grown substantially, making it a significant asset class. The emergence of regulated investment vehicles, such as spot Bitcoin ETFs, has made it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure. It offers a unique blend of digital scarcity and global accessibility, appealing to a new generation of investors and traditional finance alike. This shift underscores Bitcoin’s journey from a niche digital curiosity to a recognized financial instrument, warranting its place alongside conventional assets. Navigating the Challenges When You Add BTC to Portfolios While the benefits are clear, it’s also important to acknowledge the challenges associated with Bitcoin investments. No asset is without its risks, and those looking to add BTC to portfolios should proceed with informed caution. Volatility: Bitcoin is known for its price swings, which can be significant. Investors should be prepared for potential drawdowns and emotional resilience. Regulatory Landscape: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is still evolving across different jurisdictions, which can introduce uncertainties and impact market sentiment. Security Concerns: Proper security measures are crucial to protect digital assets from theft or loss. Understanding cold storage and secure exchange practices is vital. Understanding these potential hurdles helps investors make more informed decisions and manage expectations effectively. Actionable Insights for Investors Looking to Add BTC to Portfolios So, how can you practically implement Rieder’s advice? Integrating Bitcoin into your investment strategy requires careful consideration and a clear understanding of your financial goals and risk tolerance. Here are some actionable steps for those ready to add BTC to portfolios: Start Small: Consider allocating a small, manageable percentage of your portfolio, typically 1-5%, to Bitcoin. This minimizes risk while allowing for exposure to potential upside. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA): Invest a fixed amount regularly, regardless of price. This strategy helps mitigate volatility risks by averaging out your purchase price over time. Long-Term Horizon: Approach Bitcoin as a long-term investment rather than a short-term trade. Its true potential often unfolds over extended periods. Research and Education: Continuously educate yourself about the crypto market, its underlying technology, and macroeconomic factors influencing it. Knowledge is your best defense. Secure Storage: Use reputable exchanges or hardware wallets for secure storage of your Bitcoin. Prioritize security to protect your investment. Rick Rieder’s recommendation to add BTC to portfolios marks a pivotal moment for cryptocurrency adoption. It underscores Bitcoin’s transition from a speculative asset to a recognized component of a well-diversified investment strategy. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, incorporating digital assets like Bitcoin could prove to be a wise move for those seeking growth and resilience in their holdings. The future of finance is undoubtedly embracing digital, and BlackRock’s CIO is signaling a clear path forward. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Rick Rieder and what is his role at BlackRock? A: Rick Rieder is BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Global Fixed Income and Head of the Global Allocation Investment Team. He is a highly influential figure in the financial world, overseeing significant investment strategies for one of the world’s largest asset managers. Q2: Why is BlackRock’s CIO recommending Bitcoin now? A: Rieder’s recommendation to add BTC to portfolios is driven by factors like Bitcoin’s potential as an inflation hedge, its diversification benefits compared to traditional assets, and its role as a leading technological innovation in finance. Q3: What are the main benefits of adding BTC to portfolios? A: Key benefits include portfolio diversification, potential for significant capital appreciation, and acting as a hedge against inflation due to its limited supply. It also offers exposure to a rapidly evolving digital economy. Q4: What risks should investors consider before adding BTC to portfolios? A: Investors should be aware of Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility, the evolving and sometimes uncertain regulatory landscape, and the importance of robust security measures to protect their digital assets. Q5: What percentage of a portfolio should be allocated to Bitcoin? A: While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, many financial advisors suggest starting with a small allocation, typically 1% to 5% of a total portfolio, based on individual risk tolerance and investment goals. Q6: Is it too late to invest in Bitcoin? A: Experts like Rick Rieder continue to see value in Bitcoin, even at current price levels, for its long-term potential and role in diversification. The decision to invest should always be based on thorough personal research and financial advice. If you found Rick Rieder’s insights on adding Bitcoin to portfolios valuable, share this article with your network! Help others understand the evolving landscape of investment and the potential of digital assets. Your share helps spread crucial financial knowledge. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Adding BTC to Portfolios: BlackRock CIO’s Powerful Endorsement for Investors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
DuckDB NPM Account Hack Leads to New Malware Release

The post DuckDB NPM Account Hack Leads to New Malware Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DuckDB NPM account hacked, malicious packages released with wallet-draining malware. Community warned of similar attacks seen previously. Immediate actions taken to mitigate risks and alert developers. SlowMist’s CISO 23pds reported a DuckDB NPM account compromise on September 9, releasing malware-laden versions of duckdb and duckdb-wasm, raising significant security concerns. The compromise poses a risk of cryptocurrency wallet theft, highlighting vulnerabilities in open-source supply chains and prompting developers to reassess security protocols. DuckDB Breach Exposes Critical Supply Chain Vulnerabilities 23pds from SlowMist announced that the DuckDB NPM account had been compromised. Malicious versions of duckdb and related packages were released early, containing wallet-draining malware. The official DuckDB project maintainers quickly marked affected packages as deprecated on their GitHub. The malware targeted developer systems, redirecting cryptocurrency transactions. Affected assets included Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and Litecoin. The incident did not impact DeFi smart contracts directly. 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer, SlowMist Technology, remarked, “The DuckDB NPM account was compromised and malicious code was published. Be attentive to wallet-draining attacks similar to those seen in previous supply chain incidents.” Industry experts issued strong responses. SlowMist warned against increased vulnerabilities in developer environments. Vercel’s security team confirmed malicious code intercepted cryptocurrency interactions. No significant on-chain theft reported. Historical Attacks Highlight Continued Risks in Package Management Did you know? Historical supply chain attacks like the June 2025 NPM compromises targeted major packages, posing systemic security risks that persist in today’s digital infrastructure. Ethereum, trading at $4,282.35, holds a market dominance of 13.40% with a market cap of $516.90 billion, as per CoinMarketCap. Despite a 1.88% drop over 24 hours, Ethereum shows a 43.03% price surge over 60 days. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $33.75 billion, up by 18.83%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
Polygon & Cardano Slow Down as BlockDAG’s Limited-Time Price of $0.0013 & Dashboard V4 Pick Up Market’s Attention

The cryptocurrency market is sending mixed signals in 2025, as major coins are moving in different directions. The polygon (POL) price forecast continues to draw attention, thanks to consistent on-chain growth and network activity. At the same time, the Cardano (ADA) price rally has sparked renewed interest, backed by a major rise in trading volume. Both are still regarded as top crypto projects, but questions about long-term strength remain.  While these assets show stability, another name is attracting sharper focus. BlockDAG (BDAG) has announced a rare $0.0013 sale in celebration of its October 1 mega deployment event in Singapore. With over $403 million raised, over 26.1 billion coins sold, and a 2900% surge, BlockDAG is pulling ahead. Polygon’s Activity Keeps It in the Spotlight Polygon’s recent performance continues to attract close attention, with the polygon (POL) price forecast pointing to strong signals of growth. Analysts note an increase in wallet transactions and steady network participation. These factors strengthen Polygon’s position among top crypto projects, demonstrating its ability to handle the rising demand for scalable solutions. Despite this momentum, Polygon still faces challenges. The market remains sensitive to volatility, and any slowdown in adoption could limit price growth. The polygon (POL) price forecast highlights the need for consistent delivery, as only continued expansion can support lasting progress. Even with these concerns, Polygon’s steady upgrades keep it relevant. Improvements in transaction throughput and overall technical performance make it more useful beyond market speculation. This ability to combine practical use with expansion helps it stay competitive.  However, the question remains whether Polygon can keep up against newer projects moving at a faster speed. Sustained effort will be essential for it to maintain its place in 2025. Cardano Gains Attention With Higher Trading Levels Cardano has recently drawn notice after a strong rise in activity, with reports pointing to a 73% increase in trading volumes. This move has pushed the Cardano (ADA) price rally back into the spotlight, raising hopes for another round of growth. Analysts suggest that this level of activity could mark a turning point, placing Cardano again among the top crypto projects to follow closely in 2025. Still, the long-term picture is uncertain. While higher volumes indicate market interest, it remains unclear whether the Cardano (ADA) price rally will continue. Much depends on how well Cardano maintains its development schedule, adoption goals, and network expansion. Forecasts suggest opportunities for further growth, but they also point out the risks of short-lived surges. This makes careful evaluation important for those following the project’s progress. Cardano’s price action suggests potential for stronger moves ahead, but the bigger test will be proving that this activity yields lasting results within its ecosystem. BlockDAG’s $0.0013 Price & Dashboard V4 Spark Strong Interest BlockDAG is currently drawing significant attention with its innovative approach and user-friendly entry point. As part of its deployment milestone, the coin is available at a special $0.0013 limited-time offer, reduced from the Batch 30 price of $0.03. This move has already generated massive demand, with over 26.1 billion coins sold and over $403 million raised.  At its Batch 30 rate, BlockDAG (BDAG) shows a 2900% surge, adding even more excitement for those following the project. The October 1 deployment event in Singapore adds another reason for its growing visibility among top crypto projects. A key driver of this momentum is the rollout of Dashboard V4. This new upgrade provides clear insights into presale activity, mining rewards, referrals, and participant rankings. By making everything easy to track, Dashboard V4 boosts trust and accessibility, strengthening BlockDAG’s position in the market. BlockDAG also benefits from its hybrid consensus design. It combines Proof-of-Work, supported by the X10, X30, and X100 miners, with Proof-of-Engagement through its X1 mobile mining app. This approach makes the ecosystem suitable for both large-scale participants and casual users. Independent security audits from CertiK and Halborn further improve confidence in its framework. With the Batch 30 stage now running, this $0.0013 price remains available for only a short time. By linking affordability with advanced tools and secure design, BlockDAG is setting a clear path toward strong growth. Its mix of inclusivity, transparency, and long-term planning places it well ahead of many alternatives in today’s market. Takeaway Polygon and Cardano continue to stay active in crypto discussions, with the Polygon (POL) price forecast emphasizing steady progress and the Cardano (ADA) price rally showing renewed attention. Both maintain positions among top crypto projects, but each still faces questions about how well they can sustain growth over time. By contrast, BlockDAG is building stronger confidence with real milestones. The launch of Dashboard V4 delivers clarity and usability, while the rare $0.0013 presale cut from $0.03 gives participants a unique opening. With more than 26.1 billion coins already sold, $403 million raised, and a 2900% rise, BlockDAG stands out as a leader. Its focus on accessible tools and structured growth makes it a project prepared for the future. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Polygon & Cardano Slow Down as BlockDAG’s Limited-Time Price of $0.0013 & Dashboard V4 Pick Up Market’s Attention appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP Builds Toward $11, Pi Network Battles $1, But BlockDAG’s $403M Presale and Upcoming Deployment Event Lead the Way

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-targets-11-pi-nears-1-blockdag-raises-403m/
Top Analyst Share Realistic BONK Price Prediction for the Coming Altseason

BONK price has been quietly moving in the market, experiencing a drop of over 17% in the past few weeks. At the time of writing, BONK trades around $0.000022, with a market cap of about $1.82 billion.  An analyst from Altcoin Doctor YouTube channel gave a price prediction for BONK token. He suggests that the
