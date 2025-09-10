MEXC биржасы
Will Tariff Plan Alter Global Economy’s Future?
In an unexpected turn, President Donald Trump has set the global stage ablaze with his recent tariff propositions. His aggressive tariff tactics, especially towards China and India, might dramatically influence global trade and, consequently, the financial markets.Continue Reading:Will Tariff Plan Alter Global Economy’s Future?
Coinstats
2025/09/10 05:18
Solana DeFi TVL hits all-time high at $12.2B
The post Solana DeFi TVL hits all-time high at $12.2B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Solana’s DeFi ecosystem reached a record total value locked (TVL) of $12.2 billion. This new all-time high signals increased adoption of Solana’s DeFi applications. Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem reached a record $12.2 billion in total value locked today, marking a new all-time high for the blockchain platform. The milestone reflects growing adoption of DeFi applications built on Solana, which has positioned itself as a faster and lower-cost alternative to Ethereum for decentralized financial services. Total value locked measures the amount of crypto assets deposited in DeFi protocols and serves as a key indicator of ecosystem health and user engagement. Solana’s DeFi sector has experienced significant growth over the past year, with various lending, trading, and yield-farming protocols contributing to the increased capital deployment on the network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-defi-tvl-hits-all-time-high-at-12-2b/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:18
Trump Proposes Bold Tariff Plans to Shake Global Economy
Trump proposes a 100% tariff on China and India through the EU. Russia defies the US by increasing gas sales to China. Continue Reading:Trump Proposes Bold Tariff Plans to Shake Global Economy The post Trump Proposes Bold Tariff Plans to Shake Global Economy appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 05:16
HashKey Pours $500M Into BTC & ETH – Yet Tapzi Shines as the Best Crypto To Buy Now
The global crypto market is undergoing a pivotal shift as institutional players intensify their involvement. Hong Kong’s HashKey Group, one […] The post HashKey Pours $500M Into BTC & ETH – Yet Tapzi Shines as the Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/10 05:14
Eminem’s Blockbuster Albums Return Together As His Latest Releases Fall
The post Eminem’s Blockbuster Albums Return Together As His Latest Releases Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eminem’s The Eminem Show and Curtain Call 2 reenter the U.K. charts as Stans and new single “Everybody’s Looking at Me” slip slightly in their second week. Eminem won Music Video of the Year at ‘The Source Hip Hop Music Awards 2000’ at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. 8/22/00. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect. Getty Images Last week, Eminem charted a new hit song and a new album in the United Kingdom, both of which are attached to his documentary Stans. The full-length that accompanies the feature and a never-before-heard tune included on its tracklist are beginning to fall across the Atlantic, but multiple Eminem projects have returned and become bestsellers again. The Eminem Show Returns The Eminem Show returns to the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums chart, reappearing at No. 26. The project has now spent 672 frames on the genre-specific list, where it once climbed all the way to No. 1. Curtain Call 2 Reenters the Charts Curtain Call 2 is back on the Official Albums chart, the U.K.’s ranking of the most-consumed albums, EPs, and compilations, which is compiled using a mixture of sales and streams. It reappears at No. 62 while also improving from No. 96 to No. 49 on the Official Album Streaming tally. Four Eminem Titles Chart Together The Eminem Show joins three other Eminem titles on the Official Hip Hop & R&B Albums chart. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) rises from No. 10 to No. 8, scoring another frame inside the top 10. The Slim Shady LP lifts seven spaces to No. 30, and it celebrates its four-hundredth week on the ranking. Curtain Call dips slightly, slipping from No. 21 to No. 24. Curtain Call is Still a Hit Of that trio, only Curtain Call appears on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:13
Grayscale Files Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Hedera ETF Proposals
TLDR Grayscale has filed registration statements for Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Hedera ETFs. The filings aim to provide investors with direct exposure to these cryptocurrencies. Grayscale plans to convert its Bitcoin Cash Trust and Litecoin Trust into ETFs. The Bitcoin Cash ETF will list on NYSE Arca with Coinbase as the prime broker. Grayscale has [...] The post Grayscale Files Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Hedera ETF Proposals appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 05:12
Israel’s Qatar Strike Puts Bitcoin and Ethereum Price at Major Risk
The post Israel’s Qatar Strike Puts Bitcoin and Ethereum Price at Major Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and Ethereum fell sharply on Tuesday after Israel launched an unprecedented strike in Qatar, targeting senior Hamas officials. The escalation rattled global markets, sending investors rushing into gold and oil while crypto prices sank. Bitcoin and Ethereum immediately dropped over 1%, while Solana and XRP each lost 1.5%. Dogecoin led losses, sliding 3.2%. Liquidation data reveals more concerning risks ahead. Another Geopolitical Conflict To Derail The Bull Market? Data from Coinglass showed heavy liquidations as volatility surged. Nearly $52 million in leveraged positions were wiped out in the last hour. Sponsored Sponsored Long traders bore the brunt, with $44 million liquidated. Ethereum accounted for $11.9 million in liquidations, followed by Bitcoin with $10.5 million. The scale of losses highlights how quickly leverage unraveled. In total, liquidations amounted to $370 million over the past 24 hours. Most positions were long bets on continued gains, exposing optimism ahead of the strike. Bitcoin and Ethereum Long Positions Liquidated After Israel’s Strike on Qatar. Source: Coinglass In contrast, gold surged to a record high immediately after Israel attacked Qatar as demand for safe-haven assets spiked. Oil prices climbed by $1 per barrel, trading just under $67. Analysts called these moves rational responses to geopolitical risk, though oil gains may prove short-lived. The divergence reflects Bitcoin’s struggle to live up to its “digital gold” label. While gold rallied, Bitcoin behaved like a high-beta risk asset. Gold Price Chart. Source: BullionVault Correlation data confirms the shift, with the 30-day rolling link between the two assets turning slightly negative. The strike on Doha carries major diplomatic implications, but markets reacted first to its immediate risk signals. Traders rapidly de-risked, moving out of volatile tokens into stablecoins and traditional havens. Until confidence in its safe-haven qualities strengthens, Bitcoin is likely to follow equities and risk assets during…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:12
First-Ever Dogecoin ETF Set To Go Live In US On Thursday — Will DOGE Price Finally Break $1?
Dogecoin looks poised to enter the exchange-traded fund (ETF) market, with the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF scheduled to launch on Thursday.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 05:07
Olivia Rodrigo’s Album Celebrates A Special Anniversary As Fans Wait For New Music
The post Olivia Rodrigo’s Album Celebrates A Special Anniversary As Fans Wait For New Music appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts celebrates 104 weeks on the U.K.’s Official Albums and Official Album Streaming charts, as Sour climbs and both projects remain inside the top 40. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 09: Olivia Rodrigo performs at Bridgestone Arena on March 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) Getty Images for ABA Olivia Rodrigo has only released two albums on her own, and almost every week, both of them chart together in most major music economies. That includes the United States and the United Kingdom, where she is still regarded as one of the hottest names in the music business, even though she hasn’t released a new album in years. Both Sour and Guts find space on multiple tallies at the moment and even manage to climb in most instances, as the newer of the two celebrates a special anniversary on some very important rankings. Guts Reaches Two Years on the Charts On both the Official Albums and Official Album Streaming charts, Guts turns two years old. Rodrigo’s project has now spent 104 weeks on those two rankings, which list the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. and the most successful on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others, respectively. Olivia Rodrigo Hits Another Milestone Guts becomes Rodrigo’s second title to make it to two years on both of those rosters. Sour, which remains present, passed that mark more than two years ago and continues to perform incredibly well. Guts Nears 104 Weeks on Other Charts Guts currently lives on four U.K. charts, but it only hits 104 weeks on two of them. The project is one frame behind on the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums tallies, and it will almost surely make it to 104 stays in just a matter of days.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:04
Astonishing 1000% Stock Surge Ignites Market Excitement
The post Astonishing 1000% Stock Surge Ignites Market Excitement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QMMM Crypto Investment: Astonishing 1000% Stock Surge Ignites Market Excitement Skip to content Home Crypto News QMMM Crypto Investment: Astonishing 1000% Stock Surge Ignites Market Excitement Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/qmmm-crypto-investment-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:03
