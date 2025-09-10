2025-09-11 Thursday

Vietnam Launches 5-Year Digital Asset Pilot Program With Strict Rules

Vietnam Launches 5-Year Digital Asset Pilot Program With Strict Rules

The post Vietnam Launches 5-Year Digital Asset Pilot Program With Strict Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Program restricts participation to Finance Ministry-licensed domestic institutions with minimum $378,500 capital requirement. Foreign investors face 49% shareholding cap while requiring backing from Vietnamese financial institutions for operations. All digital asset transactions must be conducted exclusively in Vietnam dong currency under state market management. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phuc signed into law a resolution kicking off the pilot implementation of a comprehensive digital asset market pilot program in Vietnam on Sept. 9. The new program is scheduled to run for five years and will place strict requirements on participation, limiting involvement to only certain domestic institutions and barring foreign investors from holding shares greater than a minority position. According to an official post in the Government Electronic Newspaper, the purpose of the pilot program is to facilitate the implementation of “the offering and issuance of digital assets, the organization of the digital asset trading market and the provision of digital asset services,” as well as establishing state management of the digital asset market in Vietnam. 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: 🇻🇳 Vietnam approves five-year trial program for crypto trading platforms. Asia is gearing up fast for the crypto wave. pic.twitter.com/6fvdKSCToK — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) September 9, 2025 Vietnam Sets Foreign Investment Limits, Requires Financial Institution Backing Participation will be limited to organizations licensed by the Ministry of Finance to provide services, and all services must be provided in the local currency, limiting all purchasing, selling, and trading to transactions conducted via the Vietnam dong. The charter also states that participants must have contributed charter capital of at least $378,500, and all assets must be underwritten by the charter and any additional treasuries necessary for full backing. Foreign investors will be capped at 49% of shares in a given endeavor and, according to the post, at least 65% of the aforementioned…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 05:30
What Happened With QMMM Stock Today?

What Happened With QMMM Stock Today?

QMMM Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:QMMM) stock fell in Tuesday’s extended trading after ending the session up by more than 1700%. Here’s what to know. read more
Coinstats 2025/09/10 05:29
Grayscale Files Registration Statements for Litecoin, Hedera, and Bitcoin Cash ETFs

Grayscale Files Registration Statements for Litecoin, Hedera, and Bitcoin Cash ETFs

TLDR Grayscale files S-3 forms to convert Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash Trusts into ETFs on NYSE Arca. The Bitcoin Cash ETF is the first of its kind officially filed with the SEC. Grayscale files S-1 for a new Hedera ETF; Nasdaq submits a 19b-4 for listing. SEC decisions on the Hedera ETF are expected by [...] The post Grayscale Files Registration Statements for Litecoin, Hedera, and Bitcoin Cash ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/10 05:28
This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics – XRPINU, a Dangerous New Competitor for Memecoins

This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics – XRPINU, a Dangerous New Competitor for Memecoins

XRPINU’s community-first model locks liquidity, burns excess, and rides XRP momentum. With bold tokenomics, it aims to set the next memecoin standard.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/10 05:26
Trump Floats 100 BPS Fed Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting

Trump Floats 100 BPS Fed Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting

The post Trump Floats 100 BPS Fed Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. President Donald Trump is again pushing for a Fed rate cut ahead of the September FOMC meeting. With the committee likely to lower interest rates, the focus is now on the magnitude of the cut, although a 25 basis points (bps) cut is the most likely for now. Trump Cites Prediction Of A 100 BPS Rate Cut In a Truth Social post, the U.S. president cited Greg Faranello, who opined that the Fed needs to lower interest rates from the current benchmark. The market expert had also said that the Fed is likely to come down here by “50, 75, or maybe 100” bps. Trump also cited Jay Hatfield’s comments on how the Federal Reserve is “broken” and that it needs to be “fixed,” and that there was a need to use modern sources of information in determining when to make Fed rate cuts. The comment also suggested that Powell had done a terrible job since he adopted a 2% inflation target, as it is too low and rigid. Hatfield also opined that the Fed is following outdated data to determine monetary policy, which he claimed is a much bigger problem than the notion of Fed independence. Notably, Trump’s post comes ahead of the FOMC meeting next week, when the Fed is likely to make its first rate cut this year. However, the president believes that Powell is too late and that the committee should have made several Fed rate cuts before now. Powell had signaled at Jackson Hole that they might have to lower interest rates due to the downside risk in the labor market, which looks to be rising. As CoinGape reported, the August U.S. jobs data came in way below expectations as the U.S. economy added only 22,000 jobs last month, as against projections of 75,000.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 05:26
Crypto-holding stocks face harsh reality check

Crypto-holding stocks face harsh reality check

The post Crypto-holding stocks face harsh reality check appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-holding stocks are falling, including ALT5 Sigma, Kindly MD, Strategy, Metaplanet, and DDC Enterprise, putting the “digital-asset treasury” model under strain. While other risk assets, from equities to corporate debt, have risen ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut, DAT shares keep sliding, and many linked tokens are falling too. The list of declines is growing. ALT5 Sigma Corp., which owns the WLFI token connected to Trump-linked World Liberty Financial Inc., has fallen about 50% in just over a week. “There are way too many of them and very little differentiation” in the US, said Ed Chin, co-founder of Parataxis Capital, which recently backed a South Korean Bitcoin treasury firm. This year has seen the launch of well over 100 coin-buying treasuries, many of them small businesses that rebranded almost overnight, from a Japanese nail salon to a cannabis seller to a marketing agency. Speculation hasn’t vanished, though. Shares of Eightco Holdings Inc. leapt more than 3,000% on Monday after it laid out a plan to acquire Worldcoin and added Wall Street analyst Dan Ives to its board. The draw is straightforward. A public stock can offer crypto exposure with potential upside leverage inside a familiar equity format. Sometimes, that still leads to big markups. But the space is crowded. Many firms offer little beyond the coins they hold, and as prices slip, the confidence that supported those premiums is thinning. Bloomberg reported new data show the slowdown isn’t just in mood but in actual buying. CryptoQuant estimates that DATs purchased only 14,800 Bitcoin in August, down from 66,000 in June. Average tickets fell to 343 Bitcoin last month, an 86% drop from the 2025 peak. The accumulation rate also cooled sharply, from 163% growth in March to 8% in August. Many firms are turning to more complex…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 05:25
From $1,000 to $250,000: How Ozak AI’s Growth Story Could Rival XRP’s Biggest Moves

From $1,000 to $250,000: How Ozak AI's Growth Story Could Rival XRP's Biggest Moves

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/10 05:23
Bitcoin ETFs Pull in $368 Million as Ether Funds Log Sixth Day of Exits

Bitcoin ETFs Pull in $368 Million as Ether Funds Log Sixth Day of Exits

The post Bitcoin ETFs Pull in $368 Million as Ether Funds Log Sixth Day of Exits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs surged with $368 million in inflows, led by Fidelity and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs extended their losing streak to six days. Institutional Bets Favor Bitcoin With Ether Seeing $97 Million Exit Investors came charging back into bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to start the week, while ether funds couldn’t shake off their red […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-pull-in-368-million-as-ether-funds-log-sixth-day-of-exits/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 05:23
Gas Pipeline Signals Subordination To China

Gas Pipeline Signals Subordination To China

The post Gas Pipeline Signals Subordination To China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Russia touts a milestone in the agreement to construct the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, the action signals increasing dependence on China, and Moscow’s weakened position in the bilateral relationship. POOL/AFP via Getty Images The spectacular displays at the 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin were carefully crafted to showcase the evolution of Xi Jinping’s Beijing-centric political bloc which aspires to rival Washington. The U.S. administration is embracing an “America First” agenda and using tariffs as a foreign policy battering ram. Meanwhile, President Trump may be on to something in writing “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America.” Founded in 2001, the SCO has often been heavy on declarations but light on substance. This year, however, marked a significant shift, with member states, led by China, touting economic competition as the primary path to challenging U.S.-centric post-World War Two arrangements. The Chinese leader promised to open the Chinese BeiDou global navigation system to SCO members to compete with GPS. More importantly, Xi announced the launch of the SCO Development Bank, a China-backed initiative aimed at funding infrastructure in Eurasia. This project was long in the works — Moscow had blocked it, clinging to the idea that the region is its backyard. Now Moscow has reversed its position, embracing Beijing’s initiative. This is the latest in a long line of Kremlin concessions in the increasingly one-way Sino-Russian relationship. Russia needs China more than China needs Russia. Both parties are aware of this, and Beijing is eager to deepen Russia’s strategic dependence. Arms supplies and energy deals Moscow was pushing for earlier might have put Russia in a position to win against Ukraine soon after its 2022 invasion decisively but were deliberately delayed by China. Instead,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/10 05:22
Prediction Market PredictIt Launches in October—Here's What to Expect

Prediction Market PredictIt Launches in October—Here's What to Expect

PredictIt has won CFTC approval to launch an expanded prediction market exchange—but it isn't sharing details on the types of markets just yet.
Coinstats 2025/09/10 05:21
