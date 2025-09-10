Crypto-holding stocks face harsh reality check
The post Crypto-holding stocks face harsh reality check appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-holding stocks are falling, including ALT5 Sigma, Kindly MD, Strategy, Metaplanet, and DDC Enterprise, putting the “digital-asset treasury” model under strain. While other risk assets, from equities to corporate debt, have risen ahead of a widely expected Federal Reserve rate cut, DAT shares keep sliding, and many linked tokens are falling too. The list of declines is growing. ALT5 Sigma Corp., which owns the WLFI token connected to Trump-linked World Liberty Financial Inc., has fallen about 50% in just over a week. “There are way too many of them and very little differentiation” in the US, said Ed Chin, co-founder of Parataxis Capital, which recently backed a South Korean Bitcoin treasury firm. This year has seen the launch of well over 100 coin-buying treasuries, many of them small businesses that rebranded almost overnight, from a Japanese nail salon to a cannabis seller to a marketing agency. Speculation hasn’t vanished, though. Shares of Eightco Holdings Inc. leapt more than 3,000% on Monday after it laid out a plan to acquire Worldcoin and added Wall Street analyst Dan Ives to its board. The draw is straightforward. A public stock can offer crypto exposure with potential upside leverage inside a familiar equity format. Sometimes, that still leads to big markups. But the space is crowded. Many firms offer little beyond the coins they hold, and as prices slip, the confidence that supported those premiums is thinning. Bloomberg reported new data show the slowdown isn’t just in mood but in actual buying. CryptoQuant estimates that DATs purchased only 14,800 Bitcoin in August, down from 66,000 in June. Average tickets fell to 343 Bitcoin last month, an 86% drop from the 2025 peak. The accumulation rate also cooled sharply, from 163% growth in March to 8% in August. Many firms are turning to more complex…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:25