2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Metaplanet Offers $385M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Amid Stock Drop

Metaplanet Offers $385M Share Sale to Boost Bitcoin Amid Stock Drop

MetaPlanet, a decentralized metaverse project, has announced plans to conduct a significant share offering in 2025 aimed at fueling the platform’s expansion and development. The move signals a strategic effort to attract investment within the growing cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, emphasizing the increasing interest in metaverse and NFT-related projects. Details of the Offer and Project [...]
Movement
MOVE$0.1286+3.37%
Boost
BOOST$0.09905-7.94%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004418-0.76%
Бөлісу
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/10 05:43
Бөлісу
Belarus crypto payments hit record $1.7 billion, Lukashenko says

Belarus crypto payments hit record $1.7 billion, Lukashenko says

The post Belarus crypto payments hit record $1.7 billion, Lukashenko says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes record levels of crypto transactions in Belarus Belarus’s long-term leader seems fascinated with cryptocurrencies lately and has revisited the topic shortly after calling on his government to provide the sector with proper regulations. On Tuesday, he raised the issue again, during a meeting with the management of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus (NBRB) and the heads of commercial banks. The president tasked those present to expand the scope of application of digital tokens, as cryptocurrencies are legally defined in the Belarusian law. He did that while also making clear that this is among the most important areas when it comes to the digital development of the nation’s economy. “Today, cryptocurrency-based transactions are more active than ever, and their role in facilitating payments is growing,” Alexander Lukashenko pointed out. Quoted by the official news agency BelTA, he also revealed: “In the seven months of this year, the volume of external payments through cryptocurrency exchanges amounted to $1.7 billion.” “According to expert estimates, it may reach $3 billion by the end of the year,” the Belarusian head of state noted while addressing his audience of banking executives. A market of this magnitude requires transparency, effective regulation, and reasonable control, Lukashenko emphasized, echoing his statements from the earlier meeting on cryptocurrency, which he held before the weekend. “The government and the National Bank have been given corresponding instructions. Now, act,” the Belarusian strongmen urged in conclusion. Belarusian president lists crypto among priorities for banking sector…
Union
U$0.00942-1.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0998-1.18%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0318+6.00%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:43
Бөлісу
Eightco Holdings Stock Soars After $250M Worldcoin Treasury Plan

Eightco Holdings Stock Soars After $250M Worldcoin Treasury Plan

Eightco Holdings’ stock has just surged over 3,000% after announcing a $250M plan to adopt Worldcoin as its primary treasury asset with BitMine’s backing. Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: OCTO) shocked the markets today, after announcing a $250 million plan to acquire Worldcoin (WLD) as its primary treasury reserve asset.  The company, which is known for its […] The post Eightco Holdings Stock Soars After $250M Worldcoin Treasury Plan appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Worldcoin
WLD$1.804-2.48%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0199-11.04%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 05:43
Бөлісу
DOJ Targets $5M Stolen Bitcoin in SIM Swap Crackdown Across U.S

DOJ Targets $5M Stolen Bitcoin in SIM Swap Crackdown Across U.S

The DOJ has sought forfeiture of over $5M in Bitcoin connected to alleged Sim Swap thefts and has said investigators have traced transactions through several wallets to a Stake.com-linked account, as the FBI has reported a 66% rise in crypto fraud losses year over year.
Union
U$0.00942-1.15%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.72%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 05:41
Бөлісу
Leah Pruett’s Comeback Leaves Tony Stewart’s NHRA Role In Question

Leah Pruett’s Comeback Leaves Tony Stewart’s NHRA Role In Question

The post Leah Pruett’s Comeback Leaves Tony Stewart’s NHRA Role In Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 13: Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with his wife Leah, son Dominic, and his crew after winning his first career national event at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Four-Wide Nationals on April 13, 2025, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images It’s mom’s turn apparently. Tony Stewart Racing announced Tuesday that Leah Pruett will return to an NHRA Top Fuel Dragster with the team starting next season. Pruett and Stewart met just before COVID shut the world down in early 2020 and tied the knot in Mexico the following year. Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer, then decided to try his hand at going very fast in a very straight line. He tested a Top Alcohol Dragster in 2022, made his competitive debut in Gainesville in March 2023, and picked up his first NHRA national event win that October in Las Vegas. Pruett, meanwhile, collected two Top Fuel victories that same year for TSR. Then came the end of 2024, and everything shifted gears. During the 2023 offseason, the Stewarts revealed they wanted to start a family. Leah stepped out of the cockpit, and Tony moved up to the big leagues. He finished ninth in his first full-time Top Fuel season, picked up Rookie of the Year honors, and more importantly, earned a new title in November: dad, when he and Leah welcomed their son, Dominic. LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 13: Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with his wife Leah, son Dominic, and his crew after winning his first career national event at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Four-Wide Nationals on April 13, 2025, at The Strip…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0998-1.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:40
Бөлісу
Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial

Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial

TLDRs: Victorian authorities did not approve Tesla’s autonomous vehicle test in Melbourne’s CBD. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) supervised feature is coming soon to Australia. Experts warn unapproved FSD trials pose serious public safety risks. Tesla faces scrutiny over phantom braking and driver responsibility in Australia. A Tesla test of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in [...] The post Victorian Government Denies Tesla Autonomous Trial appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06523+4.61%
SOON
SOON$0.3565+5.16%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001963+0.10%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 05:38
Бөлісу
Unleashing A Massive $1.36 Billion Acquisition Strategy

Unleashing A Massive $1.36 Billion Acquisition Strategy

The post Unleashing A Massive $1.36 Billion Acquisition Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Bitcoin: Unleashing A Massive $1.36 Billion Acquisition Strategy Skip to content Home Crypto News Metaplanet Bitcoin: Unleashing a Massive $1.36 Billion Acquisition Strategy Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaplanet-bitcoin-acquisition-strategy-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.72%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:36
Бөлісу
Metaplanet Upsizes Capital Raise To $1.4 Billion To Buy More Bitcoin

Metaplanet Upsizes Capital Raise To $1.4 Billion To Buy More Bitcoin

TLDR Metaplanet allocates ¥183.7B of $1.4B raise to purchase around 12,590 more BTC. Company expands BTC holdings from 20,136 to 32,726 BTC, a 62.5% increase. Stock drops 10% after offering, but up 500% over the past year. Total outstanding shares rise to nearly 1.5 billion after issuing 385 million new shares. Metaplanet has increased its [...] The post Metaplanet Upsizes Capital Raise To $1.4 Billion To Buy More Bitcoin appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,290.42+1.81%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0998-1.18%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 05:33
Бөлісу
8 Years Ago You Could Buy an iPhone 17 with 1 Bitcoin – How Many Can You Get Now That It’s Launched?

8 Years Ago You Could Buy an iPhone 17 with 1 Bitcoin – How Many Can You Get Now That It’s Launched?

Eight years ago, in early 2017, Bitcoin traded around $1,000 while the iPhone X launched at $999, meaning one Bitcoin could get you one iPhone. Today, with Bitcoin at approximately $112,000 and the new iPhone 17 starting at $799, one Bitcoin can buy 140 iPhones. When the iPhone X debuted as Apple’s first $1,000 smartphone, Bitcoin was climbing toward its 2017 peak of nearly $20,000. The Great Reversal in Digital Wealth Bitcoin’s price has increased 2,700% since September 2017, while iPhone prices have remained relatively stable with inflation adjustments. The iPhone 17 base model costs $799, which is $200 less than the iPhone X’s launch price eight years ago.Source: Apple Apple maintained steady pricing by improving efficiency and introducing tiered models. The iPhone 17 lineup includes the base model at $799, iPhone 17 Air at $899-$949, iPhone 17 Pro at $999, and iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,199. The original iPhone launched in 2007 at $499, equivalent to $760 in today’s money when adjusted for inflation. Bitcoin’s journey from near-zero value in 2009 to current levels has passed multiple major milestones. The cryptocurrency crossed $1 in 2011, reached $1,000 in 2013, and surpassed $100,000 in December 2024 before settling around current levels. The famous Bitcoin pizza transaction from May 2010 valued 10,000 Bitcoin at $41 for two pizzas. Those same Bitcoin are now worth $1.12 billion, capable of purchasing 1.4 million iPhone 17 units or operating Apple’s retail stores for months. When Bitcoin Was Cheaper Than Your Morning Coffee Bitcoin’s earliest recorded price was approximately $0.0009 in 2010 when the New Liberty Standard Exchange established the first exchange rate.Source: BitBo What followed was massive adoption and infrastructure development that pushed it to reach meaningful purchasing power. The 2017 bull run marked Bitcoin’s entry into mainstream consciousness as retail investors drove prices from $1,000 to nearly $20,000. This period coincided with the iPhone X launch. Following the 2017 peak, Bitcoin entered an 84% correction, dropping to $3,200 by December 2018.Source: BitBo The prolonged bear market tested investor conviction while Apple continued to release annual iPhone iterations with incremental improvements. Bitcoin’s recovery accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as institutional investors, including Tesla, MicroStrategy, and major corporations, began making treasury allocations. PayPal, Square, and traditional finance companies integrated crypto services, which drove mainstream adoption. The 2021 bull market pushed Bitcoin to $69,000, making one Bitcoin worth 86 iPhone 12 Pro models. However, macroeconomic pressures and rising interest rates caused another correction to $15,600 by November 2022.Source: BitBo Current Bitcoin prices around $112,000 represent a mature asset class with institutional backing, regulatory clarity, and global recognition. Major financial institutions, like BlackRock, Grayscale, and VanEck, offer Bitcoin ETFs, while countries have recognized it as legal tender. Skip the iPhone 17 Today, Buy 24-25 iPhones in 2033? If someone chooses Bitcoin over the iPhone 17 today, historical patterns show an extraordinary future purchasing power potential. Buying Bitcoin instead of the iPhone 17 base model for $799 would purchase approximately 0.00713 Bitcoin at current prices of $112,000. Following Bitcoin’s historical 8-year growth pattern of 2,700% increases, this investment could theoretically reach $21,573 by 2033. Apple’s pricing history indicates steady inflation-adjusted costs, with the iPhone maintaining $700-$800 base prices since 2014.Generated Image Assuming similar patterns continue, the 2033 iPhone could cost approximately $850-$900, accounting for technological advancement and inflation. The Bitcoin investment would theoretically purchase 24-25 future iPhones in 2033 instead of one iPhone today. However, this calculation assumes Bitcoin maintains identical growth rates, which becomes increasingly difficult as market capitalization expands. Historical Bitcoin performance shows diminishing returns over successive cycles. The 2009-2017 period delivered over 2,000,000% gains, while the 2017-2025 period generated roughly 460% returns despite reaching new all-time highs. Market dynamics suggest future Bitcoin appreciation may moderate as institutional adoption matures and regulatory frameworks stabilize, but it would still serve its purpose as a store of value. Expert Predictions Point to Massive Future Gains Alternative scenarios include Bitcoin reaching $500,000-$1,000,000 by 2033 as predicted by various analysts. At $500,000, the $799 Bitcoin investment would purchase approximately 135 future iPhones, while $1,000,000 Bitcoin investment would buy 170 iPhones. Conservative projections assume Bitcoin grows at 20-30% annually, similar to historical stock market leaders. This would value Bitcoin around $350,000-$450,000 by 2033, purchasing 90-110 future iPhones instead of one current model. The calculation assumes iPhone utility remains constant while Bitcoin maintains store-of-value properties. Apple could enhance devices through augmented reality, artificial intelligence, or biotechnology integration, affecting pricing structures. iPhone subscription models or service-based revenue could replace traditional hardware sales, making direct price comparisons obsolete. Apple’s services revenue already exceeds many Fortune 500 companies’ total revenues. Bitcoin’s deflationary nature is different from fiat currency inflation affecting iPhone pricing. If Bitcoin achieves global reserve currency status, iPhone prices might decline in Bitcoin terms regardless of dollar inflation. Based on how it is seen historically, technology adoption follows predictable curves with early adopters earning disproportionate returns. Bitcoin’s current position resembles internet adoption in the 1990s, with strong growth potential remaining.Source: Wikipedia What If You Bought Apple Stock Instead? The $799 iPhone 17 budget could alternatively purchase 3.36 shares of Apple stock at the current $238 price. Over eight years, the ROI is different compared to Bitcoin. Apple’s historical performance shows 22% annualized returns over the past decade, substantially lower than Bitcoin’s 83% but with reduced volatility.Source: Yahoo Following conservative growth projections of 7-15% annually, the Apple investment could reach $1,400-$2,500 by 2033. At Apple’s midpoint 10% annual growth rate, the $799 investment would grow to approximately $1,719 after eight years. This could purchase 1-2 future iPhones, assuming the company maintains its current $700-$900 base model strategy. Bitcoin’s potential 20% annualized returns over the same period would transform the $799 into roughly $3,437, purchasing 3-4 future iPhones. However, Bitcoin’s volatility includes potential 50-80% corrections that could temporarily reduce purchasing power. But since massive institutional adoption, yearly corrections have drastically dropped below 20%. Additionally, Apple’s $3.7 trillion market capitalization represents an established technology leader requiring massive revenue increases for substantial stock gains. Bitcoin’s $2.2 trillion market cap compared with Gold’s $24T, however, suggests more room for institutional adoption growth
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.46%
Бөлісу
CryptoNews2025/09/10 05:31
Бөлісу
Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Cast And Guest Stars

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Cast And Guest Stars

The post Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 5 Cast And Guest Stars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney Only Murders in the Building, Hulu’s hit series about an unlikely trio of true-crime podcast aficionados turned murder investigators, is back with a new mystery to solve. OMITB stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, three residents of a New York City apartment building known as the Arconia. Season four concluded with yet another puzzling death, this time of Lester Coluca (Teddy Coluca), the faithful doorman of the Arconia. The 10-episode fifth season picks up with Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the crosshairs of billionaires, mobsters and fellow Arconia residents as they investigate Lester’s death. Here’s the cast of season five of OMITB and what characters they’re playing. Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage Steve Martin on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney Charles is a washed-up actor who starred as the titular character of the fictional ’90s series Brazzos. Martin co-created OMITB and has received two Emmy nominations for his role. Martin is an actor, writer, comedian and musician. In the ‘60s, he won an Emmy for his work as a writer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He’s also a five-time Grammy winner and two-time Tony Award nominee. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam Martin Short as Oliver on season five of “Only Murders in the Building.” Patrick Harbron/Disney Short has earned four Emmy nominations for his performance as Oliver, a struggling theater director. The actor got his start in the comedy world and served as a cast member of Saturday Night Live for one season in the ’80s. Short also has a background in theater and won a Tony in 1999 for Best Actor in a Musical…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.047+0.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016717+3.72%
Litecoin Mascot
LESTER$0.0010986+5.34%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:31
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots