8 Years Ago You Could Buy an iPhone 17 with 1 Bitcoin – How Many Can You Get Now That It’s Launched?

Eight years ago, in early 2017, Bitcoin traded around $1,000 while the iPhone X launched at $999, meaning one Bitcoin could get you one iPhone. Today, with Bitcoin at approximately $112,000 and the new iPhone 17 starting at $799, one Bitcoin can buy 140 iPhones. When the iPhone X debuted as Apple’s first $1,000 smartphone, Bitcoin was climbing toward its 2017 peak of nearly $20,000. The Great Reversal in Digital Wealth Bitcoin’s price has increased 2,700% since September 2017, while iPhone prices have remained relatively stable with inflation adjustments. The iPhone 17 base model costs $799, which is $200 less than the iPhone X’s launch price eight years ago.Source: Apple Apple maintained steady pricing by improving efficiency and introducing tiered models. The iPhone 17 lineup includes the base model at $799, iPhone 17 Air at $899-$949, iPhone 17 Pro at $999, and iPhone 17 Pro Max at $1,199. The original iPhone launched in 2007 at $499, equivalent to $760 in today’s money when adjusted for inflation. Bitcoin’s journey from near-zero value in 2009 to current levels has passed multiple major milestones. The cryptocurrency crossed $1 in 2011, reached $1,000 in 2013, and surpassed $100,000 in December 2024 before settling around current levels. The famous Bitcoin pizza transaction from May 2010 valued 10,000 Bitcoin at $41 for two pizzas. Those same Bitcoin are now worth $1.12 billion, capable of purchasing 1.4 million iPhone 17 units or operating Apple’s retail stores for months. When Bitcoin Was Cheaper Than Your Morning Coffee Bitcoin’s earliest recorded price was approximately $0.0009 in 2010 when the New Liberty Standard Exchange established the first exchange rate.Source: BitBo What followed was massive adoption and infrastructure development that pushed it to reach meaningful purchasing power. The 2017 bull run marked Bitcoin’s entry into mainstream consciousness as retail investors drove prices from $1,000 to nearly $20,000. This period coincided with the iPhone X launch. Following the 2017 peak, Bitcoin entered an 84% correction, dropping to $3,200 by December 2018.Source: BitBo The prolonged bear market tested investor conviction while Apple continued to release annual iPhone iterations with incremental improvements. Bitcoin’s recovery accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic as institutional investors, including Tesla, MicroStrategy, and major corporations, began making treasury allocations. PayPal, Square, and traditional finance companies integrated crypto services, which drove mainstream adoption. The 2021 bull market pushed Bitcoin to $69,000, making one Bitcoin worth 86 iPhone 12 Pro models. However, macroeconomic pressures and rising interest rates caused another correction to $15,600 by November 2022.Source: BitBo Current Bitcoin prices around $112,000 represent a mature asset class with institutional backing, regulatory clarity, and global recognition. Major financial institutions, like BlackRock, Grayscale, and VanEck, offer Bitcoin ETFs, while countries have recognized it as legal tender. Skip the iPhone 17 Today, Buy 24-25 iPhones in 2033? If someone chooses Bitcoin over the iPhone 17 today, historical patterns show an extraordinary future purchasing power potential. Buying Bitcoin instead of the iPhone 17 base model for $799 would purchase approximately 0.00713 Bitcoin at current prices of $112,000. Following Bitcoin’s historical 8-year growth pattern of 2,700% increases, this investment could theoretically reach $21,573 by 2033. Apple’s pricing history indicates steady inflation-adjusted costs, with the iPhone maintaining $700-$800 base prices since 2014.Generated Image Assuming similar patterns continue, the 2033 iPhone could cost approximately $850-$900, accounting for technological advancement and inflation. The Bitcoin investment would theoretically purchase 24-25 future iPhones in 2033 instead of one iPhone today. However, this calculation assumes Bitcoin maintains identical growth rates, which becomes increasingly difficult as market capitalization expands. Historical Bitcoin performance shows diminishing returns over successive cycles. The 2009-2017 period delivered over 2,000,000% gains, while the 2017-2025 period generated roughly 460% returns despite reaching new all-time highs. Market dynamics suggest future Bitcoin appreciation may moderate as institutional adoption matures and regulatory frameworks stabilize, but it would still serve its purpose as a store of value. Expert Predictions Point to Massive Future Gains Alternative scenarios include Bitcoin reaching $500,000-$1,000,000 by 2033 as predicted by various analysts. At $500,000, the $799 Bitcoin investment would purchase approximately 135 future iPhones, while $1,000,000 Bitcoin investment would buy 170 iPhones. Conservative projections assume Bitcoin grows at 20-30% annually, similar to historical stock market leaders. This would value Bitcoin around $350,000-$450,000 by 2033, purchasing 90-110 future iPhones instead of one current model. The calculation assumes iPhone utility remains constant while Bitcoin maintains store-of-value properties. Apple could enhance devices through augmented reality, artificial intelligence, or biotechnology integration, affecting pricing structures. iPhone subscription models or service-based revenue could replace traditional hardware sales, making direct price comparisons obsolete. Apple’s services revenue already exceeds many Fortune 500 companies’ total revenues. Bitcoin’s deflationary nature is different from fiat currency inflation affecting iPhone pricing. If Bitcoin achieves global reserve currency status, iPhone prices might decline in Bitcoin terms regardless of dollar inflation. Based on how it is seen historically, technology adoption follows predictable curves with early adopters earning disproportionate returns. Bitcoin’s current position resembles internet adoption in the 1990s, with strong growth potential remaining.Source: Wikipedia What If You Bought Apple Stock Instead? The $799 iPhone 17 budget could alternatively purchase 3.36 shares of Apple stock at the current $238 price. Over eight years, the ROI is different compared to Bitcoin. Apple’s historical performance shows 22% annualized returns over the past decade, substantially lower than Bitcoin’s 83% but with reduced volatility.Source: Yahoo Following conservative growth projections of 7-15% annually, the Apple investment could reach $1,400-$2,500 by 2033. At Apple’s midpoint 10% annual growth rate, the $799 investment would grow to approximately $1,719 after eight years. This could purchase 1-2 future iPhones, assuming the company maintains its current $700-$900 base model strategy. Bitcoin’s potential 20% annualized returns over the same period would transform the $799 into roughly $3,437, purchasing 3-4 future iPhones. However, Bitcoin’s volatility includes potential 50-80% corrections that could temporarily reduce purchasing power. But since massive institutional adoption, yearly corrections have drastically dropped below 20%. Additionally, Apple’s $3.7 trillion market capitalization represents an established technology leader requiring massive revenue increases for substantial stock gains. Bitcoin’s $2.2 trillion market cap compared with Gold’s $24T, however, suggests more room for institutional adoption growth