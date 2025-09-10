2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlock Incredible Growth with Side Event Hosting

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlock Incredible Growth with Side Event Hosting

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlock Incredible Growth with Side Event Hosting The pulse of innovation beats strongest at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025. For those deeply embedded in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, this event is more than just a conference; it’s a launchpad for the future. Imagine not just attending, but actively shaping the conversation, forging critical partnerships, and showcasing your brand to an unparalleled audience. This year, the opportunity to host a bespoke Side Event during ‘Disrupt Week’ offers an incredible chance to elevate your presence and unlock new avenues for growth within the vibrant startup community. Why Your Brand Needs to Be at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is set to be the epicenter of technological advancement, bringing together over 10,000 attendees, including top founders, seasoned investors, and visionary operators. This annual gathering in San Francisco is a critical platform for anyone serious about making an impact in the tech world, especially within the rapidly evolving crypto and AI sectors. While the main stage offers broad exposure, hosting a Side Event provides a unique, intimate environment to capture the attention of this elite group and the broader Bay Area tech community. Last year’s Side Events proved to be highly successful, drawing hundreds of key players after hours. These ranged from intimate roundtables where deep discussions unfolded, to lively happy hours that fostered casual yet impactful connections, and even full-on pitch competitions that put emerging talent in front of eager investors. Each of these events created significant value for their hosts, leading to investor deal flow, crucial talent connections, and unparalleled brand exposure. This year, the stage is set for you to replicate and even surpass that success. Maximizing Visibility Through Side Event Hosting In a crowded event landscape, how do you ensure your brand stands out? Side Event hosting at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 offers a powerful solution. Your event will be prominently featured across multiple high-traffic platforms, ensuring maximum reach: Event Site Listings: Your brand and event details will appear on the official Disrupt 2025 website, a primary resource for all attendees. Event App Integration: Reach attendees directly on their mobile devices through the official event app, making your event easily discoverable and accessible. Bitcoin World.com Exposure: Leverage the extensive reach of Bitcoin World.com, gaining exposure to a global audience beyond the conference attendees. This comprehensive visibility package ensures that your message reaches the right eyes and ears, positioning your brand as a key player within the innovation ecosystem. It’s an opportunity to control your narrative and present your brand in a way that resonates directly with your target audience. Connecting with the Global Startup Community One of the most compelling reasons to host a Side Event is the unparalleled opportunity to connect deeply with the global startup community. Unlike the often-brief interactions at a large conference, your own event allows for more meaningful engagement. You create the environment, setting the tone for conversations and fostering genuine relationships. Consider the possibilities: Talent Acquisition: Meet and engage with top-tier talent looking for their next big opportunity. Your event can be a magnet for individuals who align with your vision and values. Strategic Partnerships: Discover potential collaborators, co-founders, or partners who can accelerate your growth. The curated nature of a Side Event often leads to more relevant connections. Peer Learning: Engage with fellow founders and innovators, sharing insights, challenges, and solutions in a collaborative setting. By hosting, you become a central figure in these interactions, positioning your organization as a hub for innovation and collaboration within the tech world. Unlocking Exclusive Fundraising Opportunities For many startups, access to capital is paramount. Hosting a Side Event can be a game-changer for fundraising opportunities. Investors are constantly seeking the next breakout startup, and your event can serve as a direct pipeline for deal flow. Imagine an exclusive demo session, a founder-investor mixer, or even a mini-pitch competition held in an environment you control. This allows you to: Showcase Your Vision: Present your ideas and progress in a focused setting, away from the general conference bustle. Build Rapport: Engage with potential investors on a more personal level, fostering trust and understanding that can be difficult to achieve in brief encounters. Generate Buzz: A well-executed Side Event can create significant buzz, drawing attention from investors who might not have initially considered your venture. This direct access to capital providers, including venture capitalists and angel investors, makes Side Event hosting an invaluable tool for any startup looking to secure its next round of funding. Strategic Tech Networking: Beyond the Main Stage Effective tech networking is about building lasting relationships, not just collecting business cards. Side Events offer a distinct advantage by providing a more curated and comfortable environment for interaction. While the main conference floor is bustling, your Side Event offers a focused space for deeper conversations. Here’s how you can leverage it: Curated Guest Lists: Invite specific individuals you want to connect with, ensuring a high-quality audience. Structured Interactions: Facilitate panel discussions, Q&A sessions, or breakout groups that encourage meaningful dialogue. Memorable Experiences: Create an event that leaves a lasting impression, making your brand and connections more memorable. The flexibility of Side Event hosting means you can design an experience that perfectly aligns with your networking goals, whether it’s connecting with industry veterans, potential clients, or future employees. The Flexibility of Your Vision: Crafting the Perfect Event One of the greatest benefits of hosting a Side Event is the complete creative freedom it offers. From panels to parties, it’s your format, your brand. This flexibility allows you to design an event that truly reflects your organization’s identity and objectives. Here are some ideas for event types: Event Type Description Potential Benefits Intimate Roundtables Focused discussions on niche topics with industry experts. Thought leadership, deep insights, high-value connections. Lively Happy Hours/Mixers Casual networking events with food, drinks, and music. Brand exposure, relaxed relationship building, broad reach. Full-on Pitch Competitions Showcase emerging startups to a panel of investors and judges. Investor deal flow, talent discovery, community engagement. Workshops/Demos Hands-on sessions demonstrating new tech or skills. Product launch, user acquisition, educational impact. Exclusive Dinners Curated, high-level networking for key stakeholders. Executive connections, strategic partnerships, bespoke experience. You have the autonomy to choose your venue, catering, agenda, and overall theme, ensuring your event is a perfect extension of your brand during Disrupt Week (October 25–31). The Urgency: Secure Your Spot Now The opportunity to host a Side Event at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 is exclusive, and spots are limited. Applications are currently open and, importantly, they are free to submit. However, time is of the essence. The deadline to submit your Side Event application is fast approaching: this Friday, September 12. Do not miss this critical window to secure your place at one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. This is your chance to stand out, make lasting connections, and drive your brand forward. Conclusion: Your Moment to Disrupt Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 offers an unparalleled platform for innovation, investment, and growth. By embracing the opportunity for Side Event hosting, you transform from a participant into a pivotal player, creating a bespoke experience that amplifies your brand, fosters invaluable connections within the startup community, and opens doors to significant fundraising opportunities and strategic tech networking. The benefits are clear: enhanced visibility, deeper engagement, and complete control over your brand’s narrative. Act now to seize this extraordinary chance to leave an indelible mark on the future of technology. Submit your application before the September 12 deadline and prepare to unlock incredible growth. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unlock Incredible Growth with Side Event Hosting first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Quack AI
Q$0.015948+14.80%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01719+2.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005043+5.67%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 05:55
Бөлісу
Metaplanet upsizes share offering to $1.4B to aggressively acquire more Bitcoin

Metaplanet upsizes share offering to $1.4B to aggressively acquire more Bitcoin

The post Metaplanet upsizes share offering to $1.4B to aggressively acquire more Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet upsized its international share offering from 180 million to 385 million shares, raising approximately $1.4 billion to fund additional Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. The company announced on Sept. 9 that it had increased the offering by 205 million shares in response to strong investor demand, pricing the shares at 553 yen ($3.75) each with a 9.93% discount from the reference price of 614 yen ($4.16). The enlarged offering will increase Metaplanet’s total outstanding shares from 755.9 million to 1.14 billion shares. President Simon Gerovich confirmed the finalization on social media. Metaplanet plans to allocate 183.7 billion yen ($1.25 billion) for Bitcoin purchases and 20.4 billion yen ($138.7 million) for its Bitcoin income generation business between September and December. The funding supports Metaplanet’s plan to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027, representing approximately 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Metaplanet currently holds 20,136 Bitcoin valued at over $2.24 billion, making it Asia’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder and the sixth-largest globally, surpassing Riot Platforms. The company acquired 1,145 BTC in September for approximately $127.2 million. Don’t Get Left Holding the Bag Join The Crypto Investor Blueprint — 5 days of pro-level strategies to turbocharge your portfolio. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Transitioning into a new business model Metaplanet adopted Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset to hedge against these risks while pursuing long-term capital appreciation. The company disclosed its transition to Bitcoin treasury management in May 2024 as part of its “Strategic Treasury Transformation and Bitcoin Adoption” policy. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin income generation business recorded 1.904 million yen (nearly $13 million) in sales revenue during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. The result represents the company’s efforts to generate yield from its Bitcoin holdings beyond simple…
Threshold
T$0.01638--%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,290.42+1.81%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:54
Бөлісу
Tesla Tests Waters for Airport Ride-Hailing Service in California

Tesla Tests Waters for Airport Ride-Hailing Service in California

TLDRs: Tesla explores ride-hailing permits at Bay Area airports amid growing robotaxi ambitions. Company currently operates limited charter rides using supervised Full Self-Driving software. California DMV challenges Tesla over autonomous driving claims, complicating airport plans. Airports remain strategic targets as autonomous mobility services expand across the U.S. Tesla Inc. has quietly approached major Silicon Valley [...] The post Tesla Tests Waters for Airport Ride-Hailing Service in California appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00942-1.15%
holoride
RIDE$0.000988--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01339+3.55%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 05:52
Бөлісу
Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Firm Alt5 Sigma’s Board After Nasdaq Review

Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Firm Alt5 Sigma’s Board After Nasdaq Review

TLDR Eric Trump demoted to board observer at Alt5 Sigma after Nasdaq compliance review. Alt5 Sigma faces legal action over its dissolved Canadian subsidiary in Rwanda. Zak Folkman to replace Eric Trump as Alt5 Sigma director, pending shareholder approval. Alt5 Sigma holds $1.5B in WLFI tokens, bought at $0.18, now up $200M in value. Eric [...] The post Eric Trump Removed From WLFI Treasury Firm Alt5 Sigma’s Board After Nasdaq Review appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.752+0.82%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1973-1.10%
Sigma
SIGMA$0.011107+5.86%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 05:52
Бөлісу
Story Protocol IP token reaches new price record as Heritage Distilling sets out treasury roadmap

Story Protocol IP token reaches new price record as Heritage Distilling sets out treasury roadmap

The post Story Protocol IP token reaches new price record as Heritage Distilling sets out treasury roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Story Protocol (IP) expanded to a new price record above $11, following the usual trajectory of tokens selected for a treasury. IP is not yet included in a treasury, but the buyer clarified the next step in the roadmap.  Story Protocol (IP) reached a new price record, expanding to $11.66. The token added 30% to its price in the past 24 hours, with the highest trading volumes since February. IP has been on a growth track as part of the RWA tokenization and tokenized copyrights narrative.  Story Protocol (IP) reached a new all-time high at $11.66 as Heritage Distilling announced the next steps in its treasury strategy. | Source: Coingecko Following the IP token growth, CASH shares also recovered, rising by over 16% in the past week to trade at $0.48. The recent price moves show the treasury company narrative is still a strong positive for some stocks and tokens.  This time, the near-vertical rally for IP was caused by the usual trajectory of tokens selected for treasuries. IP rallied alongside WLD, which is also to be included as a reserve asset. The treasury will be built with an initial PIPE financing of $220M.  Heritage Distilling announces the next steps for the IP treasury Heritage Distillery, one of the companies to pivot to an altcoin treasury, announced the next steps to building IP reserves.  At the end stage, Heritage Distilling will transform into a public vehicle for the acquisition of IP tokens. At the same time, the company will pay attention to the copyright market and the preservation of intellectual rights against the demands of AI model training.  Heritage Distilling will also appoint a board of advisors, which will include Erick Zhang, co-founder of Nomad Capital, and former CEO of CoinMarketCap. The company will tap broad expertise to become a…
NEAR
NEAR$2.665+0.15%
Worldcoin
WLD$1.804-2.48%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005912+0.32%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:52
Бөлісу
Senate Introduces CLARITY Act to Enhance Digital Asset Transparency and Compliance

Senate Introduces CLARITY Act to Enhance Digital Asset Transparency and Compliance

TLDR Senate Democrats introduce the CLARITY Act to regulate U.S. digital asset operations. CFTC granted authority over digital commodities like Bitcoin for clearer market oversight. SEC will guide digital asset classification, offering formal rulings on security status. Digital asset issuers must disclose governance, technology, and insider holdings under new rules. The CLARITY Act strengthens anti-money [...] The post Senate Introduces CLARITY Act to Enhance Digital Asset Transparency and Compliance appeared first on Blockonomi.
Union
U$0.00942-1.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.010543+0.35%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03796+2.07%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 05:50
Бөлісу
Eric Trump scaling back role at crypto firm ALT5 Sigma

Eric Trump scaling back role at crypto firm ALT5 Sigma

The initial deal between ALT5 and World Liberty Financial included Eric Trump being on the company’s board of directors. Eric Trump, a son of US President Donald Trump, may no longer be a board member of investment company ALT5 Sigma as part of a deal with World Liberty Financial.According to an Aug. 25 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ALT5 Sigma designated Eric Trump and World Liberty Financial co-founder Zach Folkman as board observers rather than members. The company reported that Trump’s position was “in order to comply with Nasdaq’s listing rules” and was still subject to approval by stockholders.Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.752+0.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0998-1.18%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08516+4.32%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 05:50
Бөлісу
What We Know About The Apple’s iPhone 17 And Today’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

What We Know About The Apple’s iPhone 17 And Today’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

The post What We Know About The Apple’s iPhone 17 And Today’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Apple is set to host a product event Tuesday afternoon and is expected to reveal its newest iPhone model, which is rumored to feature a slim version of the company’s flagship product alongside improvements to battery capacity and the front-facing camera. The Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Apple has not confirmed what will be shown at the event, but it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 and a new Apple Watch, according to multiple outlets. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. When Is Today’s Apple Event? The Apple annual release event will begin at 1 p.m. EDT and can be livestreamed on YouTube, Apple’s website and Apple TV. What Do We Know About The Iphone 17? The next iteration of the iPhone will have improved battery life, according to 9to5Mac, attributing the bolstered battery to the space saved by incorporating eSIMs instead of SIM cards. The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have 6.6% additional battery capacity, 9to5Mac added. Apple will also introduce the iPhone 17 Air, a more affordable but less powerful model that will be a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, Bloomberg reported, which noted the phone will come with a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, premium versions of the phone, will have improved processors, camera quality upgrades and simultaneous front-and-back video recording, Bloomberg added. How Much Will The New Iphones Cost? Official pricing will not be known until Tuesday’s event, but price leaks have suggested a $799 price tag for the iPhone 17 and a $100 price hike to $1,099 for the iPhone…
MemeCore
M$1.9585-1.33%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03671+3.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:49
Бөлісу
SEC Crypto Task Force Announces New Key Crypto Roundtable

SEC Crypto Task Force Announces New Key Crypto Roundtable

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force will host a key hearing on financial privacy and surveillance on October 17, the agency announced in a September 8 press release. Crypto Task Force Takes On Financial Surveillance According to the Monday announcement, the upcoming panel will be open to the public and “bring together panelists who are at the forefront of developing technologies designed to protect individual privacy.” Scheduled for 1-4 p.m. at SEC headquarters, the panel will also focus on discussing policy matters key to financial surveillance, with speakers expected to be revealed later. “Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce. “Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” she added. SEC Launches New Initiative To Fight Fraud News of the SEC’s latest roundtable comes just days after the federal regulator unveiled its Cross-Border Task Force in a bid to combat fraud and market manipulation conducted by entities outside the U.S. The task force will also heighten its enforcement efforts against “gatekeepers” who assist these organizations in accessing U.S. capital markets, particularly concerning underwriters and auditors. “This new task force will consolidate SEC investigative efforts and allow the SEC to use every available tool to combat transnational fraud,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a statement. Established earlier this year, the Crypto Task Force’s mission is oriented toward “developing a comprehensive and clear regulatory framework for crypto assets,” per a January 2025 designation. With the SEC’s upcoming roundtable, the agency continues to position itself at the center of debates over privacy, surveillance, and the future of crypto regulation
Бөлісу
CryptoNews2025/09/10 05:48
Бөлісу
Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week

Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week

The post Best Crypto To Invest In: Tapzi Presale Outpaces MAGACOIN & Bitcoin Hyper This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Tapzi presale outpaces MAGACOIN Finance and Bitcoin Hyper in 2025, offering skill-based gaming, audited security, and a confirmed $0.01 listing. Bitcoin’s price moved toward $112,000 earlier today before settling back near $111,000. The broader market showed selective gains, with DOGE and HYPE each advancing around 7% in the last 24 hours. Against this backdrop, investor focus is turning toward presale tokens. In 2025, projects like Tapzi, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Bitcoin Hyper are capturing attention as early buyers search for the best crypto to invest in this week with strong fundamentals. Tapzi Presale Gains Early Momentum: Best Crypto To Invest In Tapzi is positioning itself as one of the most trusted crypto presales of the year. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, Tapzi introduces a skill-to-earn model that allows players to compete in games such as Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic-Tac-Toe. Winners take home rewards directly from player-funded stakes, making competition fair and transparent. The presale structure is organized across four stages. Stage one tokens are priced at $0.0035, with over 27 million sold. Stage two raises the price to $0.0045, and Tapzi is confirmed to list at $0.01 when presale rounds conclude. This progression ensures early investors benefit from discounted entry before the token reaches exchanges. Click Here – The $TAPZI Presale Won’t Last Forever! Tapzi’s tokenomics are designed to protect participants and provide long-term growth. Out of a five billion supply, 20% is allocated for presale, 20% for liquidity, and 15% for treasury reserves. The team and marketing allocations account for 10% each, with further portions dedicated to ecosystem growth, rewards, and airdrops. Vesting schedules and locked liquidity reduce early selling pressure. MAGACOIN Finance Presale Moves Quickly MAGACOIN FINANCE, an Ethereum-based project, has reported rapid progress in its presale. Multiple rounds sold out quickly, with early participants…
NEAR
NEAR$2.665+0.15%
Threshold
T$0.01638--%
Binance Coin
BNB$890.7+1.56%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:46
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots