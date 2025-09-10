2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
GameStop reports Q2 revenue of $972.2 million, slightly up from last year due to hardware sales

GameStop’s second-quarter numbers are out, and they barely moved the needle. The company pulled in $972.2 million in net sales for the quarter ending August 2. That’s up from $798.3 million last year in the same quarter. The reason? A small lift in hardware sales, enough to tick the total revenue higher, but nothing major. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:00
All about CoinShares’ $1.2B plan to go public in the U.S.

One of Europe’s top crypto asset managers is making a bold move across the Atlantic.
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:00
Open Miner Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App, Enabling BTC, XRP, and DOGE Holders to Instantly Mine

Passive income has become an increasingly important way to grow wealth. Recently, the innovative cloud mining platform Open Miner officially launched its global services, aiming to provide users worldwide with a “zero-threshold, fully automated, secure, and stable” crypto mining solution. The platform empowers individuals to easily open the door to passive earnings in the crypto
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:00
Ethereum Whale Activity and Staking Surge Signal Potential Next Price Rally

Ethereum is showing signs of renewed interest as major investors make big moves in the market. Growing demand for staking and technical signals suggests it may be poised for a notable price move. Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,285.10, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42 billion and a market cap of $516.63 billion. […]
Tronweekly2025/09/10 06:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Little Potential of a $0.000020 Rebound as Data Shows Investors Pivoting to This Crypto

Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to wobble with respect to bearish forces, the chances of filling the $0.000020 level fading as market data indicate investor interests slowing down. While SHIB remains trading flat, new capital is now arriving at new-generation DeFi platforms with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently becoming the most recent hotspot for new capital inflow. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:00
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9

The post Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins remain in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap SOL/USD The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $219.76. If bears’ pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $210 mark shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL has bounced off the $218 resistance level.  You Might Also Like If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $200-$210 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is testing the $219.97 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $230-$240 area. SOL is trading at $217.82 at press time. Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-prediction-for-september-9
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:59
How To Make Them Worth Reading

The post How To Make Them Worth Reading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Why Employees Ignore Workplace Emails: How To Make Them Worth Reading getty I recently opened an email at work that went on for paragraphs with sports metaphors (which don’t always land with people who aren’t into sports), rally cries, and emojis. Somewhere in that flood of words there were some real messages, I think, and even an actual deadline. But by the time I found anything useful, I was already irritated. I assume most people who got that email, didn’t even bother to look beyond the first of the many emojis and GIFs. Every time I get an email like that, instead of motivating me, it makes me less likely to read the next one from that sender. I give her credit for trying, because she showed she had creativity and desire to build camaraderie, but workplace emails are supposed to make work easier. When messages are buried under too much decoration, volume, or fluff, employees stop reading, deadlines are missed, and frustration builds. The Reasons Employees Ignore Workplace Emails getty The Reasons Employees Ignore Workplace Emails Here are the main reasons employees ignore workplace emails and what makes them worth reading. Over-Styled Workplace Emails: Emails filled with metaphors, seasonal slogans, or cheerleading language may sound fun to the sender but feel exhausting to the reader. When every line feels like a pep talk, people stop looking for the information they need. A simple reminder, written clearly, goes much further. Too Many Workplace Emails That Add Nothing: When someone sends message after message with no new or useful content, readers quickly learn to tune them out. The danger is that even when something important finally appears, it gets lost in the noise. Less volume and more substance is what earns attention. Hiding The Main Point In Workplace Emails: An email…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:58
Tom Lee says Bitcoin could hit $200K by end of 2025 on rate cuts

The post Tom Lee says Bitcoin could hit $200K by end of 2025 on rate cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee predicts Bitcoin could reach $200k by the end of 2025, driven by a Fed rate cut. Lower interest rates, expected next week, often boost crypto prices by increasing market money flow. Other experts like Matt Hougan and Robert Kiyosaki also see Bitcoin hitting $180,000-$200,000 this year. Financial analyst Tom Lee told CNBC that Bitcoin could hit $200,000 by the end of 2025, pointing to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut as a big driver. With the Fed’s next meeting on September 17, 2025, Lee said looser money policies tend to enhance cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. As of September 9, 2025, Bitcoin’s trading at $112,776, according to CoinGecko. Rate Cuts and Bitcoin’s Rise Lee’s bold call comes as President Donald Trump pushes the Fed to lower rates, which are currently between 4.25% and 4.50%. Analysts at Standard Chartered expect a half-point cut next week. Lower rates often help assets like stocks and crypto by putting more money into the market. Lee’s banking on this trend, though he’s been off before, in 2018, he predicted Bitcoin would reach $125,000 by 2022, but it only hit $48,222 before crashing to $16,300 after a 2021 peak of $69,044. Still, Bitcoin’s been strong this year, overtaking Alphabet’s market cap in June at $2.128 trillion, making it the sixth most valuable asset globally. Other experts agree with Lee’s optimism. Bitwise’s Matt Hougan also predicted a $200,000 Bitcoin by year end back in May, citing big institutional buying and ETF investments. Robert Kiyosaki, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author, said in April that Bitcoin could land between $180,000 and $200,000, thanks to growing interest from big investors and economic shifts. While Lee’s track record isn’t perfect, the expected rate cut and strong market trends have many thinking Bitcoin’s got room to climb.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:57
Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering

The post Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Magazine Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering Metaplanet Inc. (TSE Standard: 3350) has announced the successful pricing and upsizing of its international share offering, raising JPY 205 billion (~USD 1.4 billion) to fuel its ongoing Bitcoin-first treasury strategy. *Notice Regarding Determination of Issue Price and Other Matters* pic.twitter.com/DWM3r1oYCC — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) September 9, 2025 The company confirmed that 385 million new shares will be issued at JPY 553 per share, generating a total issue price of JPY 212.9 billion. After deducting fees, the total amount paid in will reach JPY 205.3 billion, of which JPY 204.1 billion will be allocated directly to Bitcoin-related initiatives. In a statement, CEO Simon Gerovich said: “Metaplanet has finalized its international offering, upsized from 180M underwritten to 385M shares. Total raise: JPY 205B (~USD 1.4B). More Bitcoin purchases incoming.” Expanding the Bitcoin Treasury According to the release, JPY 183.7 billion of the proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin between September and October 2025, significantly increasing Metaplanet’s holdings. As of September 1, 2025, the company already holds 20,000 Bitcoin, valued at approximately JPY 322 billion. Metaplanet first announced its treasury transformation in May 2024, committing to adopt Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The move was designed to hedge against Japan’s prolonged negative real interest rates, high national debt, and ongoing yen depreciation. Income Generation from Bitcoin The remaining JPY 20.4 billion from the offering will be allocated to the company’s Bitcoin Income Generation Business, which generates yield through Bitcoin options trading. In Q2 FY2025, this segment produced JPY 1.9 billion in revenue, highlighting its role as a complementary revenue driver to Bitcoin accumulation. Metaplanet stated that these allocations will help the company achieve sustained profitability while strengthening its Bitcoin-focused treasury model. Strengthening Market Position The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:56
Ripple News Today; Traders Rush To Back Layer Brett After 5,000% Surge Expected

The post Ripple News Today; Traders Rush To Back Layer Brett After 5,000% Surge Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Forget about XRP price prediction and its historical surges; a new contender is grabbing attention. The crypto world is buzzing, not just about what XRP is doing, but about an upstart Ethereum Layer 2 project called Layer Brett, currently in its presale phase. Investors are rushing to back Layer Brett, with experts pointing to a potential 5,000% surge that could make even Pepe look tame. The red-hot Layer 2 market Let’s talk about the market Layer Brett is stepping into. The Layer 2 crypto space? It’s on fire. Ethereum Layer 2 solutions are projected to handle trillions of dollars annually by 2027. Why? Because the main Ethereum chain, while secure, can be slow and expensive. Gas fees for XRP transactions might be low, but moving assets on Ethereum Layer 1 during congestion can cost you a fortune. Layer 2s fix this, offering blazing-fast transactions and drastically reduced gas fees. Look at successful projects like Arbitrum and Optimism; they’ve shown the immense demand for scalable DeFi infrastructure. Layer Brett is aiming for that same sweet spot. Layer Brett: Meme-ing into utility Layer Brett isn’t just riding the meme coin wave; it’s building a whole new ocean. This isn’t your average Dogecoin or Shiba Inu clone. Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain specifically designed to fuse meme culture with serious utility. Here’s what makes Layer Brett stand out: Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: Lightning-fast, ultra-low cost, and incredibly scalable. Insane Staking Rewards: Early buyers can earn massive APY, with figures crossing 800%. This dynamic rate drops as more people stake, creating serious urgency. Presale Access Now: Get $LBRETT at an early entry price of just $0.0055. A Million-Dollar Giveaway: Yes, a cool $1 million giveaway is set to kick off, drawing massive community interest. XRP price prediction versus…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 05:55
