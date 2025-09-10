CoreWeave stock jumps after unveiling AI focused venture fund

CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure company specializing in AI workloads, announced today the launch of a venture capital arm to invest in AI-focused startups. The company's stock jumped to over 4.6% following the announcement. The venture capital initiative named CoreWeave Ventures will provide AI-focused startups with a combination of investment capital, computer power, and technical guidance to bring new ideas to market more quickly. The company also highlighted that it will support developers building platforms, tools, and applications that advance the next phase of AI and computing innovation. CoreWeave unveils venture fund to accelerate startup growth CoreWeave revealed that the venture arm will offer startups direct capital investment, compute for equity arrangements, and access to its AI-optimized cloud and production-grade testing clusters. The startups will also benefit from a go-to-market guidance shaped by CoreWeave's enterprise network of AI-first organizations. CoreWeave Ventures is here. We're backing founders building the future of AI with capital, compute, and the expertise to scale breakthrough innovation. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/0fsFUNpfLH — CoreWeave (@CoreWeave) September 9, 2025 Brannin McBee, co-founder and Chief Development Officer, stated that the venture reflects the company's founding mission. He noted that the firm was started with a conviction that AI's true promise required a cloud platform built from the ground up to optimize for AI-specific workloads. He reiterated the company's goal to give other audacious, like-minded founders the support needed to drive technical advancements and bring the market to the next phase of innovation. McBee told the Wall Street Journal that investments linked to the venture initiative could range from seven to nine figures, with nine companies already backed. He also disclosed the acquisition of OpenPipe, a reinforcement learning startup, reflecting the fund utilization for both acquisition and direct investments. According to CoreWeave, the program is already in use, with early…