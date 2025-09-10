2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka

Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka

The post Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/mystery-box-dla-chlopaka/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+3.67%
Sign
SIGN$0.07877+4.11%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13374-0.23%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:29
Бөлісу
California Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Laundering $37 Million In Crypto Scam ⋆ ZyCrypto

California Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Laundering $37 Million In Crypto Scam ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post California Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Laundering $37 Million In Crypto Scam ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp A California man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for his role in laundering nearly $37 million from a crypto investment scam operated in Cambodia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ’s acting assistant attorney general Matthew G. Galeotti said Shengsheng He of La Puente, California, was involved in a group that “preyed on American investors” by promising them lucrative returns on their crypto investments. “Scammers would tell victims that their investments were appreciating in value when, in fact, the funds the victims sent to the scammers had been stolen,” the DOJ wrote. He was a co-owner of Bahamas-based Axis Digital Limited, which the government said helped funnel the scam proceeds from U.S. victims into a single account at Deltec Bank in the Bahamas before the capital was converted to Tether’s USDT stablecoin and then distributed back to Cambodia to wallets controlled by the scammers. Specifically, approximately $36.9 million in victim funds were sent from U.S. bank accounts to an account at Deltec under Axis’s name. Advertisement &nbsp The defendant pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business in the Central District of California. Prosecutors said that He and his co-conspirators relied on unsolicited text messages, social media, phone calls, and online dating apps to create trust with the unsuspecting victims.  Besides the prison sentence, He was also ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution to victims. Today’s case is part of a broader crackdown on crypto-related fraud. In recent months, the Justice Department has seized digital assets linked to terrorist financing, returned millions to victims of investment fraud, and targeted offshore exchanges used to launder illicit funds. “Foreign scam centers, purporting to offer investments in digital assets have, unfortunately, proliferated,” posited DOJ’s Galeotti. “The Criminal…
Gravity
G$0.01179+1.72%
Union
U$0.0094-1.36%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005049+5.80%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:26
Бөлісу
SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH

SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH

The post SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH Crypto continues to edge higher, alts outperform. NASDAQ files with SEC for tokenisation of stocks. HYPE $55, hits ATH amid native stablecoin proposals. Ledger CTO sounds alarm after supply-chain attack. SwissBorg suffers $40m hack. Russia accuses the US of weaponising stablecoins. Congress seeks report on details of BTC reserve. SEC Crypto task force discusses crypto x AI. Strategy buys $217m BTC. WLD +40% as Eightco raises $250m for treasury. Ant Digital puts $8.4b energy assets on blockchain. MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena. Justin Sun backed stablecoin launches on Ethereum. CoinShares to move listing to US exchange. Ripple extends crypto partnership with BBVA. Kazakhstan announces National Crypto Fund Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/K8SHNrqr/sol-goes-higher-higher-rate-cuts-more-likely-hype-ath
Worldcoin
WLD$1.803-2.54%
Solana
SOL$221.49+2.22%
SUN
SUN$0.020564-3.00%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:24
Бөлісу
The Rise of Web 2.5: How EMCD is Bridging Traditional Finance and Crypto for 400,000+ Users

The Rise of Web 2.5: How EMCD is Bridging Traditional Finance and Crypto for 400,000+ Users

The cryptocurrency industry stands at a crossroads. While pure blockchain projects push toward full decentralization and traditional banks resist digital assets, a new approach is emerging. Web 2.5 platforms combine the best of both worlds—offering crypto innovation with familiar financial services.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012372-3.03%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03674+2.45%
Бөлісу
Brave Newcoin2025/09/10 06:20
Бөлісу
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation

The post Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout of iOS 26, which will come preloaded on the new phones. The spotlight is on the iPhone 17 Air, which kicks off at $999, and is also reportedly the lightest and slimmest iPhone Apple’s ever made. It’s powered by the company’s A19 Pro chip, which Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing boss, said enables the phone to run “local large language models” for AI tasks. The chip has a second-gen caching setup and baked-in machine learning accelerators inside the GPU. That GPU, Apple claimed, delivers three times the computational power compared to last year’s chips. Internally, the company also compared the iPhone’s performance directly to that of its MacBook Pro laptops. The standard iPhone 17 still costs $799, but its hardware’s not standing still. The screen is now 6.3 inches, barely squeezing out extra display space while keeping the phone’s body the same size. It finally gets ProMotion, the fast refresh rate tech Apple used to keep locked behind Pro versions. Apple also confirmed a camera improvement but gave no specifics beyond that. Apple pushes new storage tiers and pricing across iPhone 17 lineup Apple added more storage and adjusted prices across the Pro line. The iPhone 17 Pro now starts at $1,099, which is a $100 increase, but entry-level storage has been doubled to 256GB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sticks to its $1,199 starting price. However, a new top-tier configuration offers a massive 2TB of internal storage, which is the highest capacity Apple’s ever included…
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003755+1.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.06223+2.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-1.12%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:19
Бөлісу
What Happened With Bitcoin Treasury Kindly MD Stock Today?

What Happened With Bitcoin Treasury Kindly MD Stock Today?

Kindly MD, Inc.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986-1.12%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:17
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Drops Back to $110K as Nearly a Million Jobs Vanish

Bitcoin Drops Back to $110K as Nearly a Million Jobs Vanish

The post Bitcoin Drops Back to $110K as Nearly a Million Jobs Vanish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that for the year ending March 2025, the U.S. economy added nearly a million jobs less than previously reported. Bombshell Jobs Data Revision Sends Bitcoin Down to $110K Nearly a million jobs, 911,000 to be exact, were subtracted from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) national benchmark after a preliminary […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-drops-back-to-110k-as-nearly-a-million-jobs-vanish/
Union
U$0.0094-1.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+3.67%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:17
Бөлісу
White House Attacks BLS Data As ‘Useless’ After Downward Revision To Jobs Report

White House Attacks BLS Data As ‘Useless’ After Downward Revision To Jobs Report

The post White House Attacks BLS Data As ‘Useless’ After Downward Revision To Jobs Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration cast doubt on the integrity of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after it revised jobs data over the past year to show the U.S. economy added nearly 1 million fewer jobs than previously reported—echoing earlier claims made by President Donald Trump as he’s called for new leadership at the agency. President Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters after speaking on economic data in the Oval Office on August 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Vice President JD Vance wrote “it’s difficult to overstate how useless BLS data had become” and suggested the revision should “restore confidence,” resharing a tweet from Navy Federal Credit Union chief economist Heather Long that said the revision shows “the labor market was weak even before the tariffs kicked in.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also accused the BLS of having “failed the American people,” but said the report showing the U.S. economy added 911,000 fewer jobs than previously reported between April of last year and March of this year proves “that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken.” Leavitt said in a statement “there is no room for such a significant and consistent amount of error,” though, as Long noted, the BLS revises data every year, and the larger revisions are “mainly due to problems accounting for new/closed businesses since the pandemic.” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer also blamed the Biden administration for the data changing so much, alleging BLS leadership “failed to improve their practices” during his tenure, “calling into question the motivation behind their inaction.” The criticism echoes Trump, who ousted former BLS chief Erika McEntarfer earlier this year and accused her of manipulating jobs data during the 2024 election to help Biden.…
Union
U$0.0094-1.36%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004418+3.17%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00107+2.88%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:16
Бөлісу
IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path

IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path

The post IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple AI Strategy: IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path Skip to content Home AI News Apple AI Strategy: iPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks a Powerful New Path Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/apple-ai-strategy-future/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+3.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-10.79%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14236+17.24%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:12
Бөлісу
S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Threshold
T$0.01637-0.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.010547+0.39%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0272-0.83%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots