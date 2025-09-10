MEXC биржасы
Week 2 Risers And Fallers
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:34
Should blockchains be single-purpose? – Blockworks
The post Should blockchains be single-purpose? – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “Nobody goes to the store to buy a Swiss Army knife. It’s something you get for Christmas.” — Jensen Huang Great businesses start as scalpels, not Swiss Army knives. By choosing one thing to do, companies are more likely to get great at that one thing — and customers are more likely to know that’s the thing they do. Here, for example, is Yahoo’s homepage, circa 1999: There’s a lot going on there — search, auctions, news, email, instant messaging — and Yahoo wasn’t particularly good at any of it. Here’s Google’s homepage, circa 1999: It’s easy to see why that proved to be the winner: the single-purpose website made it clear to users what Google does, and that helped Google get very good at doing it. The fact that lowercase “google” has since become a verb and Yahoo doesn’t do anything more important than host my fantasy baseball league is evidence that being great at one thing generally beats being average at many things. Will that apply to blockchains, too? Bitcoin is a single-purpose chain — all it does is send bitcoin — and its simplicity might be the main reason it’s been such a success. But Ethereum and Solana are also general-purpose chains and they, too, have had some success. And neither approach seems to be encroaching on the other: Bitcoin has so far failed at DeFi and Ethereum has so far failed to become money. So maybe both approaches can peacefully co-exist? It might be too early to answer, because general-purpose chains will soon have a new, single-minded competitor. Last week, Stripe and Paradigm formally announced the development of a stablecoin-focused blockchain, Tempo, that feels like an instant favorite to win the emerging crypto payments…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:33
Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 42% on Nasdaq
TLDR QMMM soared 1,737% after announcing an AI and blockchain crypto platform with BTC, ETH, and SOL treasury plans. Sol Strategies dropped 42% on its Nasdaq debut, despite growing validator and staking revenue. QMMM’s shares surged over 2,100% intraday before closing with a 1,737% gain on September 9. Sol Strategies posted a $3.5M Q2 loss [...] The post Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 42% on Nasdaq appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 06:31
Investing Radar: Why PENGU, SPX Shine Now, And How MAGAX Could Outperform Both
MAGAX’s Viral Growth Engine: A New Way to Outpace the Competition The crypto market moves fast, and every moment matters. PENGU and SPX are grabbing attention, but MAGAX is quietly rising with a strategy that will outpace them both. Unlike regular tokens that grow slowly or depend only on technical features, MAGAX combines viral culture, […] The post Investing Radar: Why PENGU, SPX Shine Now, And How MAGAX Could Outperform Both appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 06:30
Hyperliquid Faces Tough Competition as Ethena Proposes USDH Plan
TLDR Ethena Labs has become the sixth bidder for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin. Ethena’s proposal includes backing USDH entirely by USDtb, a stablecoin tied to BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. The team pledges to return 95% of USDH reserve revenue to the Hyperliquid community. Ethena commits at least $75 million in ecosystem incentives, which could rise to $150 [...] The post Hyperliquid Faces Tough Competition as Ethena Proposes USDH Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 06:30
Ripple and BBVA team up to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum
The post Ripple and BBVA team up to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Ripple and BBVA partnered to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum storage for Spanish customers. BBVA uses Ripple’s tech to meet EU’s MiCA rules, ensuring safe and legal crypto services. This deal builds on past Ripple-BBVA collaborations in Switzerland and Turkey. Ripple, a company that’s big in crypto tech, just teamed up with BBVA. One of Spain’s biggest banks, to help traders store and trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. They announced this deal today, September 9, 2025. And it lets BBVA use Ripple’s tools to offer these services to its regular customers in Spain. It’s part of a bigger shift where European banks are getting into crypto, thanks to new EU rules called MiCA that make it easier to do so. Banks Stepping into Crypto With Ripple’s help, BBVA’s customers in Spain can now hold and trade Bitcoin and Ethereum without worrying about safety or breaking any rules. This isn’t the first time Ripple and BBVA have worked together, they’ve done deals like this in Switzerland and Turkey before. Ripple Custody 🤝 @BBVA 🇪🇸 We’re expanding our partnership with @BBVA, bringing our institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to Spain: https://t.co/28Mkejn1AH BBVA is responding to growing customer demand for crypto assets, with Ripple providing a secure and… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 9, 2025 Last year, BBVA’s Turkish branch, called Garanti BBVA Digital Assets, rolled out a crypto wallet and trading option on its mobile app. By using Ripple and IBM to keep everything secure and running well. The EU’s new MiCA rules are opening the door for more banks to offer crypto, and BBVA’s jumping in. Cassie Craddock, who heads Ripple’s Europe team, said this partnership lets BBVA give its customers crypto options that are safe and legal. Ripple has been in the game for over 10 years and has more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:30
Best New Cryptos Under $1 – 9 September
New cryptos under $1 in 2025 have gained traction as retail investors return to the market. Maxi Doge has raised $2M, PEPENODE has advanced its mine-to-earn model with $1M raised, and Wall Street Pepe has surged 250% after a $74M presale, expanding to Solana to boost scalability and reduce costs.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:30
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Claude predicts that XRP, Pudgy Penguins, and Dogecoin could see substantial growth into year-end. Backed by market momentum, favorable technicals, and new U.S. regulations, analysts suggest these tokens may lead the next phase of the crypto cycle as investor interest builds in both meme coins and altcoins.
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Could Outshine HBAR, Litecoin and BONK in 2025
Crypto markets are heating up fast, and investors everywhere are asking the big question: what is the best crypto to buy now? Popular names like HBAR, Litecoin (LTC), and BONK are still in the spotlight, but a new challenger is quickly taking center stage. Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based presale, is mixing meme energy with real […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/10 06:30
SEC pushes back decisions on Bitwise, Grayscale crypto ETFs to November
The SEC extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications to Nov. 12, as altcoin ETF decisions pile up for the fall. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed decisions on the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF, keeping both applications under review until November 12.On Tuesday, the SEC pushed back its deadline on NYSE Arca’s proposal to list the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. The application was first filed in March and published in the Federal Register on March 17, beginning the statutory review period.That same day, the agency also extended its review of Grayscale’s application to list the Hedera ETF, setting the same November deadline.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:29
