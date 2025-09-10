MEXC биржасы
Pudgy Penguins and Shiba Inu Struggle While Whales Back BlockDAG at $0.0013
The post Pudgy Penguins and Shiba Inu Struggle While Whales Back BlockDAG at $0.0013 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 00:00 Explore BlockDAG’s $0.0013 limited-time price offer before presale ends, as $403M presale and miner rollout overshadow the Pudgy Penguins update and Shiba Inu price signal. The crypto scene is crowded with coins competing for recognition, but only some are showing strong momentum. The latest Pudgy Penguins update has delivered success with a new mobile game, but its coin slipped despite the buzz. Meanwhile, the latest Shiba Inu price signal highlights bearish pressure that continues to hold the coin back. In sharp contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is experiencing a significant influx of whales and making steady progress, securing attention with its $0.0013 deployment price, miner shipments, and a global event planned in Singapore. With over $403 million raised and a set launch price of $0.05, BlockDAG is moving into a stronger position. These developments make it clear which are the top crypto coins to watch in 2025, separating solid delivery from weak momentum. Pudgy Penguins Game Launch Meets Coin Decline The Pudgy Penguins update came with the launch of Pudgy Party, a Web3 mobile party-royale game. It quickly entered Apple’s App Store top 10 and gained over 50,000 downloads on Google Play. Built on the Mythos Chain within the Polkadot system, the game lets players mint, earn, and merge items that can turn into tradable NFTs. This shows real engagement and user growth for Pudgy Penguins. The coin’s performance, however, tells a different story. The PENGU coin has fallen more than 20% in the past month, landing around $0.028 even as the game attracts users. Market weakness across the NFT sector and Ethereum’s recent decline have weighed on its value. While the launch boosted visibility, it has not improved coin strength. Pudgy Penguins remains popular among fans but weaker in financial terms. Without stronger coin…
SEC Discusses Regulation of Crypto-AI Convergence With Tech Firms
SEC Crypto Task Force dives into crypto-AI convergence as innovators demand urgent clarity on outdated rules stalling U.S. dominance in decentralized finance and intelligent systems. SEC Crypto Task Force Examines Crypto-AI Integration in Financial Regulation The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published a memorandum detailing that on Sept. 8, 2025, its Crypto Task Force […]
SEC Delays Bitwise Decision, What’s Next For Dogecoin?
The post SEC Delays Bitwise Decision, What’s Next For Dogecoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot DOGE ETF: SEC Delays Bitwise Decision, What’s Next For Dogecoin? Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot DOGE ETF: SEC Delays Bitwise Decision, What’s Next for Dogecoin? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitwise-spot-doge-etf/
Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control
TLDR Ethena Labs enters the race to control Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin alongside five other bidders. Ethena’s proposal includes backing USDH with USDtb and creating a validator “guardian network.” The protocol promises to return 95% of reserve revenue to the Hyperliquid community if selected. Ethena Labs plans to cover costs for migrating Hyperliquid’s markets from USDC [...] The post Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control appeared first on Blockonomi.
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says “Ethereum Will Fail,” Explains Why He Left ETH
The post Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says “Ethereum Will Fail,” Explains Why He Left ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson made striking statements about technology, cryptocurrencies and the future in his latest interview. Hoskinson also explained how he entered the crypto space and why he left Ethereum. Hoskinson stated that his intellectual curiosity began in childhood, and the Ron Paul campaign in 2007 sparked his interest in the idea of “sound money.” Although he discovered Bitcoin around 2010, he said he initially didn’t take the project seriously. However, events like the 2013 launch of Silk Road, the network’s survival even after its founder left, and the financial crisis in Southern Cyprus convinced Hoskinson of Bitcoin’s potential and made him a “professional Bitcoiner.” Hoskinson, one of Ethereum’s eight founders, confirmed his early departure from the project and advised young entrepreneurs to avoid launching with too many founders and to establish a clear founder agreement. Hoskinson argued that the Ethereum vision has truly come to life in Cardano, citing Cardano’s unique design features, such as Extended UTXO, liquid non-custodial staking, and on-chain governance. He also suggested that Ethereum has become a victim of its own success and may not exist in 10-15 years. He based this view on Ethereum’s reliance on Layer 2s and structural challenges that Bitcoin DeFi’s growing momentum cannot overcome. Hoskinson pointed out the large number of founders at Ethereum, which has eight co-founders, and the lack of a clear agreement between them. He believed this posed a problem for the project’s future. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-founder-charles-hoskinson-says-ethereum-will-fail-explains-why-he-left-eth/
XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?
XRP price depends on pending ETF approval odds, but XRPL adoption and tokenization metrics still remain weak, raising concerns about the longevity of any rally. Key takeaways:Bloomberg analysts assign 95% odds for an XRP ETF, with a SEC decision expected for October.XRPL adoption lags peers, holding just 2% of Real World Assets despite stablecoin growth.Read more
USDe issuer Ethena Labs enters contest for Hyperliquid's USDH
Ethena Labs, the issuer of fast-growing stablecoin USDe, is throwing its hat into the ring to issue Hyperliquid’s upcoming USDH stablecoin, and it is doing so with heavyweight backing. The company has partnered with BlackRock’s BUIDL fund through USDtb, a token issued with Anchorage Digital Bank, to position itself as a frontrunner in one of […]
Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History, But Stole Less Than $50
Hackers launched the largest NPM crypto attack in history and compromised 18 JavaScript packages with billions of downloads. However, they stole less than $50. The largest NPM crypto attack in history has been confirmed this week. However, despite how large it was, its outcome was surprisingly small. Despite affecting widely used JavaScript libraries downloaded billions […] The post Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History, But Stole Less Than $50 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ukraine And Russia Race To Deploy Advanced Interceptor Drones
The post Ukraine And Russia Race To Deploy Advanced Interceptor Drones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LVIV OBLAST, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 21: Members of Kozytskyi Charity Foundation stand amid Besomar interceptor drones in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Over the course of the Russia-Ukraine War, drone technology has advanced at a rapid pace. The current Shahed and Liutyi drones are far more sophisticated and versatile than the Orlan 10s and Bayraktar TB2s used at the start of the conflict. These advancements have been matched by significant progress in counter-drone technology. In particular, both sides have developed an impressive array of non-kinetic, electronic warfare systems that disrupt drone operations. However, they are now racing to develop and field interceptor drones, which are designed to target and destroy enemy drones through kinetic engagement. The increasing need for drone interceptors stems from the growing number and sophistication of drones on the battlefield. The introduction of fiber-optic drones has reduced the effectiveness of traditional jammers, since these systems are resistant to electronic warfare. Many drones are also incorporating advanced artificial intelligence processing, allowing them to operate in failsafe modes when their command signals are jammed. At the same time, the sheer volume of drones being deployed has begun to overwhelm conventional air defense systems, which are expensive and limited in supply. These circumstances have created a need for a kinetic counter-drone method that is both affordable and capable of being produced in quantity. Characteristics of New Interceptor Drones A major benefit of interceptor drones is that they can leverage the rapidly expanding drone production capabilities in both Russia and Ukraine. As a result, they can be produced at a relatively low cost compared to surface-to-air missiles, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per round. This affordability allows both countries to field them in large numbers…
Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 September – XRP, Bonk, Hyperliquid
The crypto price prediction today has strengthened with XRP surpassing $3, Bonk breaking out of its recent trend, and Hyperliquid setting new records above $55. With total market capitalization back at $4 trillion, these altcoins have outpaced averages and may sustain gains into year-end.
