MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Japanese-listed Metaplanet is raising more capital to bolster its Bitcoin Treasury
Japanese-listed Metaplanet on Wednesday announced that it is raising 213 billion yen, approximately $1.4 billion, through new share offerings to boost its Bitcoin treasury. The capital raise, according to a statement, will be through an overseas issuance of new shares. This comes as the company is looking at using cryptocurrency as its primary treasury asset […]
MORE
$0.09986
-1.12%
BOOST
$0.09909
-7.90%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 06:05
Бөлісу
Hack massif : vos transactions crypto sont-elles compromises ?
Un vrai film d’horreur pour les investisseurs : un malware malin s’incruste dans vos outils et remplace l’adresse de destination au moment d’envoyer vos cryptos. Vous signez, tout a l’air normal et vos fonds partent chez le pirate. Irrécupérables. L’attaque a été traquée dans des packages NPM vérolés, preuve qu’une simple brique de la chaîne […]
D
$0.03304
+2.29%
LA
$0.34101
-3.30%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 06:05
Бөлісу
Crypto-Stealing Malware Infiltrates Core JavaScript Libraries Used by Millions
Hackers have compromised software libraries in order to inject malware that will scan for and hijack crypto transactions.
CORE
$0.46
-0.19%
ORDER
$0.1253
-6.00%
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato
2025/09/10 06:03
Бөлісу
Stellar’s XLM Token Gains 4% as Technical Indicators Signal Institutional Interest
The post Stellar’s XLM Token Gains 4% as Technical Indicators Signal Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token saw a sharp rally during a 23-hour period between September 8 and 9, advancing 4% from $0.37 to $0.38 on heavy institutional flows. Trading volume surged to 90.25 million tokens at the September 9 breakout, more than double the 24-hour average, according to market data. A Wall Street proprietary trading desk highlighted the move, noting that resistance formed at $0.39 as corporate accounts began consolidating. Analysts described the $0.38–$0.39 range as a zone of institutional accumulation, underscoring growing corporate treasury interest in blockchain-linked assets. The breakout also set the stage for a low-volatility consolidation period. Between 10:57 and 11:56 on September 9, XLM maintained a tight trading band, opening and closing at $0.38. Market participants said this stability was crucial for corporate treasurers, who often seek predictable price ranges before approving allocations to digital assets. The technical setup, including emerging golden cross patterns flagged by analysis firms, has bolstered the token’s credibility among institutional investors. Beyond the market action, regulatory developments are shaping how corporate finance teams assess their blockchain strategies. Paxos, fresh off its November 2024 acquisition of Molecular Labs, filed to issue a USDH stablecoin on Stellar’s infrastructure aimed at Hyperliquid’s corporate clients. The move builds on Paxos’s $160 billion track record in stablecoin issuance and highlights the firm’s intent to position Stellar as a regulated payments network for enterprises. At the policy level, the recently enacted GENIUS Act has drawn criticism from banking associations, who argue its provisions could open doors for exchanges to package stablecoins as investment products. Still, corporate legal departments see the framework as a step toward regulatory clarity. Combined with Stellar’s growing network and Paxos’s proposed USDH stablecoin, the developments could accelerate corporate adoption of blockchain-based cross-border payments. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical metrics Golden cross technical formation indicates potential long-term institutional…
MORE
$0.09986
-1.12%
XLM
$0.3804
+1.76%
MOVE
$0.1285
+3.29%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:02
Бөлісу
GameStop reports Q2 revenue of $972.2 million, slightly up from last year due to hardware sales
GameStop’s second-quarter numbers are out, and they barely moved the needle. The company pulled in $972.2 million in net sales for the quarter ending August 2. That’s up from $798.3 million last year in the same quarter. The reason? A small lift in hardware sales, enough to tick the total revenue higher, but nothing major. […]
MAJOR
$0.1599
-0.67%
SECOND
$0.0000078
-2.50%
NET
$0.0000949
--%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
All about CoinShares’ $1.2B plan to go public in the U.S.
One of Europe’s top crypto asset managers is making a bold move across the Atlantic.
U
$0.0094
-1.36%
MOVE
$0.1285
+3.29%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
Open Miner Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App, Enabling BTC, XRP, and DOGE Holders to Instantly Mine
Passive income has become an increasingly important way to grow wealth. Recently, the innovative cloud mining platform Open Miner officially launched its global services, aiming to provide users worldwide with a “zero-threshold, fully automated, secure, and stable” crypto mining solution. The platform empowers individuals to easily open the door to passive earnings in the crypto
BTC
$113,271.69
+1.80%
MOBILE
$0.0003128
+0.22%
GROW
$0.0225
--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
Ethereum Whale Activity and Staking Surge Signal Potential Next Price Rally
Ethereum is showing signs of renewed interest as major investors make big moves in the market. Growing demand for staking and technical signals suggests it may be poised for a notable price move. Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at $4,285.10, with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.42 billion and a market cap of $516.63 billion. […]
CAP
$0.11862
-2.80%
MOVE
$0.1285
+3.29%
MAY
$0.04241
-0.46%
Бөлісу
Tronweekly
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows Little Potential of a $0.000020 Rebound as Data Shows Investors Pivoting to This Crypto
Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to wobble with respect to bearish forces, the chances of filling the $0.000020 level fading as market data indicate investor interests slowing down. While SHIB remains trading flat, new capital is now arriving at new-generation DeFi platforms with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently becoming the most recent hotspot for new capital inflow. […]
SHIB
$0.00001292
+0.46%
DEFI
$0.001681
+2.31%
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.52%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9
The post Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins remain in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap. Top coins by CoinMarketCap SOL/USD The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $219.76. If bears’ pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $210 mark shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL has bounced off the $218 resistance level. You Might Also Like If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $200-$210 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is testing the $219.97 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $230-$240 area. SOL is trading at $217.82 at press time. Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-prediction-for-september-9
U
$0.0094
-1.36%
SOL
$221.61
+2.27%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:59
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen
Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?
Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots