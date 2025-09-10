MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Nokia CEO Pushes EU to Rethink Chinese Vendors
TLDRs: Nokia CEO urges Europe to consider banning Huawei and ZTE amid shrinking China market share. Finnish vendor faces near-total exclusion from China for national security reasons. European operators still rely heavily on Huawei, raising geopolitical and security concerns. Symmetrical EU measures could open opportunities for Nokia and Ericsson in 5G networks. Nokia CEO Justin [...] The post Nokia CEO Pushes EU to Rethink Chinese Vendors appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
$2.665
+0.11%
OPEN
$1.03158
-4.62%
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/10 06:09
Бөлісу
Asset Entities Merges with Strive to Form Bitcoin-Focused Treasury
TLDR Asset Entities’ shareholders approved the merger with Strive Enterprises to form a Bitcoin-focused digital asset treasury company. The merged entity will be renamed Strive, Inc. and continue trading under the ticker ASST. Matt Cole will serve as the CEO of the newly formed company, while Arshia Sarkhani will become the CMO and join the [...] The post Asset Entities Merges with Strive to Form Bitcoin-Focused Treasury appeared first on Blockonomi.
FORM
$3.0231
-3.18%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 06:08
Бөлісу
SharpLink Gaming Launches $15M Share Buyback as Stock Trades Below NAV
The post SharpLink Gaming Launches $15M Share Buyback as Stock Trades Below NAV appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Company executed initial $15 million repurchase of 939,000 shares while maintaining zero debt against $3.6 billion ETH treasury. Stock gained 3.6% in pre-market trading but remains 60% below July peaks despite increased trading volume activity. Management prioritizes buybacks over equity issuance while nearly all Ethereum holdings generate staking revenue for operations. SharpLink Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) announced on Tuesday that it has begun executing its $1.5 billion share buyback program by repurchasing approximately 939,000 shares at an average price of $15.98 per share, totaling $15 million in value. The Ethereum ETH $4 302 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $519.77 B Vol. 24h: $28.90 B treasury company, which holds $3.6 billion in ETH with zero debt, stated that it views its stock as undervalued relative to its net asset value. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom emphasized that with the company trading below its Net Asset Value (NAV), share repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders rather than issuing new equity. NEW: SharpLink begins utilizing its $1.5B share buyback program, repurchasing ~1M shares of $SBET. We believe our stock is significantly undervalued. Buying back stock at NAV < 1 is immediately accretive and compounds long-term stockholder value. Key facts: – $3.6B of $ETH on… pic.twitter.com/Wr0WEYLqlb — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 9, 2025 Stock Gains 3.6% in Pre-Market Despite Trading 60% Below July Highs SBET shares responded positively to the buyback announcement, gaining 3.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. As of September 9, the stock was close to $16.53, representing a 5.68% increase from the previous session. However, the shares remain significantly below their July highs, trading approximately 60% below peak levels reached earlier this year, according to Yahoo! Finance. Trading volume data shows the stock has experienced heightened activity, with approximately 20.4 million shares changing hands on September 8. The current market capitalization…
B
$0.58759
-1.30%
CAP
$0.11849
-2.81%
DEBT
$0.0016509
-0.33%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:06
Бөлісу
Japanese-listed Metaplanet is raising more capital to bolster its Bitcoin Treasury
Japanese-listed Metaplanet on Wednesday announced that it is raising 213 billion yen, approximately $1.4 billion, through new share offerings to boost its Bitcoin treasury. The capital raise, according to a statement, will be through an overseas issuance of new shares. This comes as the company is looking at using cryptocurrency as its primary treasury asset […]
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
BOOST
$0.09909
-7.92%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 06:05
Бөлісу
Hack massif : vos transactions crypto sont-elles compromises ?
Un vrai film d’horreur pour les investisseurs : un malware malin s’incruste dans vos outils et remplace l’adresse de destination au moment d’envoyer vos cryptos. Vous signez, tout a l’air normal et vos fonds partent chez le pirate. Irrécupérables. L’attaque a été traquée dans des packages NPM vérolés, preuve qu’une simple brique de la chaîne […]
D
$0.03305
+2.32%
LA
$0.34101
-3.29%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 06:05
Бөлісу
Crypto-Stealing Malware Infiltrates Core JavaScript Libraries Used by Millions
Hackers have compromised software libraries in order to inject malware that will scan for and hijack crypto transactions.
CORE
$0.46
-0.17%
ORDER
$0.1253
-5.86%
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato
2025/09/10 06:03
Бөлісу
Stellar’s XLM Token Gains 4% as Technical Indicators Signal Institutional Interest
The post Stellar’s XLM Token Gains 4% as Technical Indicators Signal Institutional Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s XLM token saw a sharp rally during a 23-hour period between September 8 and 9, advancing 4% from $0.37 to $0.38 on heavy institutional flows. Trading volume surged to 90.25 million tokens at the September 9 breakout, more than double the 24-hour average, according to market data. A Wall Street proprietary trading desk highlighted the move, noting that resistance formed at $0.39 as corporate accounts began consolidating. Analysts described the $0.38–$0.39 range as a zone of institutional accumulation, underscoring growing corporate treasury interest in blockchain-linked assets. The breakout also set the stage for a low-volatility consolidation period. Between 10:57 and 11:56 on September 9, XLM maintained a tight trading band, opening and closing at $0.38. Market participants said this stability was crucial for corporate treasurers, who often seek predictable price ranges before approving allocations to digital assets. The technical setup, including emerging golden cross patterns flagged by analysis firms, has bolstered the token’s credibility among institutional investors. Beyond the market action, regulatory developments are shaping how corporate finance teams assess their blockchain strategies. Paxos, fresh off its November 2024 acquisition of Molecular Labs, filed to issue a USDH stablecoin on Stellar’s infrastructure aimed at Hyperliquid’s corporate clients. The move builds on Paxos’s $160 billion track record in stablecoin issuance and highlights the firm’s intent to position Stellar as a regulated payments network for enterprises. At the policy level, the recently enacted GENIUS Act has drawn criticism from banking associations, who argue its provisions could open doors for exchanges to package stablecoins as investment products. Still, corporate legal departments see the framework as a step toward regulatory clarity. Combined with Stellar’s growing network and Paxos’s proposed USDH stablecoin, the developments could accelerate corporate adoption of blockchain-based cross-border payments. XLM/USD (TradingView) Technical metrics Golden cross technical formation indicates potential long-term institutional…
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
XLM
$0.3804
+1.76%
MOVE
$0.1285
+3.21%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:02
Бөлісу
GameStop reports Q2 revenue of $972.2 million, slightly up from last year due to hardware sales
GameStop’s second-quarter numbers are out, and they barely moved the needle. The company pulled in $972.2 million in net sales for the quarter ending August 2. That’s up from $798.3 million last year in the same quarter. The reason? A small lift in hardware sales, enough to tick the total revenue higher, but nothing major. […]
MAJOR
$0.15986
-0.72%
SECOND
$0.0000078
-2.50%
NET
$0.0000949
--%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
All about CoinShares’ $1.2B plan to go public in the U.S.
One of Europe’s top crypto asset managers is making a bold move across the Atlantic.
U
$0.0094
-0.94%
MOVE
$0.1285
+3.21%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
Open Miner Launches Mobile Cloud Mining App, Enabling BTC, XRP, and DOGE Holders to Instantly Mine
Passive income has become an increasingly important way to grow wealth. Recently, the innovative cloud mining platform Open Miner officially launched its global services, aiming to provide users worldwide with a “zero-threshold, fully automated, secure, and stable” crypto mining solution. The platform empowers individuals to easily open the door to passive earnings in the crypto
BTC
$113,267.13
+1.79%
MOBILE
$0.0003128
+0.22%
GROW
$0.0225
--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:00
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen
Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?
Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots