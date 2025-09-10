SharpLink Gaming Launches $15M Share Buyback as Stock Trades Below NAV

Key Notes Company executed initial $15 million repurchase of 939,000 shares while maintaining zero debt against $3.6 billion ETH treasury. Stock gained 3.6% in pre-market trading but remains 60% below July peaks despite increased trading volume activity. Management prioritizes buybacks over equity issuance while nearly all Ethereum holdings generate staking revenue for operations. SharpLink Gaming Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) announced on Tuesday that it has begun executing its $1.5 billion share buyback program by repurchasing approximately 939,000 shares at an average price of $15.98 per share, totaling $15 million in value. The Ethereum ETH $4 302 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $519.77 B Vol. 24h: $28.90 B treasury company, which holds $3.6 billion in ETH with zero debt, stated that it views its stock as undervalued relative to its net asset value. Co-CEO Joseph Chalom emphasized that with the company trading below its Net Asset Value (NAV), share repurchases are immediately accretive to stockholders rather than issuing new equity. NEW: SharpLink begins utilizing its $1.5B share buyback program, repurchasing ~1M shares of $SBET. We believe our stock is significantly undervalued. Buying back stock at NAV < 1 is immediately accretive and compounds long-term stockholder value. Key facts: – $3.6B of $ETH on… pic.twitter.com/Wr0WEYLqlb — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) September 9, 2025 Stock Gains 3.6% in Pre-Market Despite Trading 60% Below July Highs SBET shares responded positively to the buyback announcement, gaining 3.6% in pre-market trading on Tuesday. As of September 9, the stock was close to $16.53, representing a 5.68% increase from the previous session. However, the shares remain significantly below their July highs, trading approximately 60% below peak levels reached earlier this year, according to Yahoo! Finance. Trading volume data shows the stock has experienced heightened activity, with approximately 20.4 million shares changing hands on September 8. The current market capitalization…