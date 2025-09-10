Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout of iOS 26, which will come preloaded on the new phones. The spotlight is on the iPhone 17 Air, which kicks off at $999, and is also reportedly the lightest and slimmest iPhone Apple's ever made. It's powered by the company's A19 Pro chip, which Greg Joswiak, Apple's marketing boss, said enables the phone to run "local large language models" for AI tasks. The chip has a second-gen caching setup and baked-in machine learning accelerators inside the GPU. That GPU, Apple claimed, delivers three times the computational power compared to last year's chips. Internally, the company also compared the iPhone's performance directly to that of its MacBook Pro laptops. The standard iPhone 17 still costs $799, but its hardware's not standing still. The screen is now 6.3 inches, barely squeezing out extra display space while keeping the phone's body the same size. It finally gets ProMotion, the fast refresh rate tech Apple used to keep locked behind Pro versions. Apple also confirmed a camera improvement but gave no specifics beyond that. Apple pushes new storage tiers and pricing across iPhone 17 lineup Apple added more storage and adjusted prices across the Pro line. The iPhone 17 Pro now starts at $1,099, which is a $100 increase, but entry-level storage has been doubled to 256GB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sticks to its $1,199 starting price. However, a new top-tier configuration offers a massive 2TB of internal storage, which is the highest capacity Apple's ever included…