The Rise of Web 2.5: How EMCD is Bridging Traditional Finance and Crypto for 400,000+ Users

The Rise of Web 2.5: How EMCD is Bridging Traditional Finance and Crypto for 400,000+ Users

The cryptocurrency industry stands at a crossroads. While pure blockchain projects push toward full decentralization and traditional banks resist digital assets, a new approach is emerging. Web 2.5 platforms combine the best of both worlds—offering crypto innovation with familiar financial services.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/10 06:20
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation

The post Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 with real-time translation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout of iOS 26, which will come preloaded on the new phones. The spotlight is on the iPhone 17 Air, which kicks off at $999, and is also reportedly the lightest and slimmest iPhone Apple’s ever made. It’s powered by the company’s A19 Pro chip, which Greg Joswiak, Apple’s marketing boss, said enables the phone to run “local large language models” for AI tasks. The chip has a second-gen caching setup and baked-in machine learning accelerators inside the GPU. That GPU, Apple claimed, delivers three times the computational power compared to last year’s chips. Internally, the company also compared the iPhone’s performance directly to that of its MacBook Pro laptops. The standard iPhone 17 still costs $799, but its hardware’s not standing still. The screen is now 6.3 inches, barely squeezing out extra display space while keeping the phone’s body the same size. It finally gets ProMotion, the fast refresh rate tech Apple used to keep locked behind Pro versions. Apple also confirmed a camera improvement but gave no specifics beyond that. Apple pushes new storage tiers and pricing across iPhone 17 lineup Apple added more storage and adjusted prices across the Pro line. The iPhone 17 Pro now starts at $1,099, which is a $100 increase, but entry-level storage has been doubled to 256GB. The iPhone 17 Pro Max sticks to its $1,199 starting price. However, a new top-tier configuration offers a massive 2TB of internal storage, which is the highest capacity Apple’s ever included…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:19
What Happened With Bitcoin Treasury Kindly MD Stock Today?

What Happened With Bitcoin Treasury Kindly MD Stock Today?

Kindly MD, Inc.read more
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:17
Bitcoin Drops Back to $110K as Nearly a Million Jobs Vanish

Bitcoin Drops Back to $110K as Nearly a Million Jobs Vanish

The post Bitcoin Drops Back to $110K as Nearly a Million Jobs Vanish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that for the year ending March 2025, the U.S. economy added nearly a million jobs less than previously reported. Bombshell Jobs Data Revision Sends Bitcoin Down to $110K Nearly a million jobs, 911,000 to be exact, were subtracted from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) national benchmark after a preliminary […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-drops-back-to-110k-as-nearly-a-million-jobs-vanish/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:17
White House Attacks BLS Data As ‘Useless’ After Downward Revision To Jobs Report

White House Attacks BLS Data As 'Useless' After Downward Revision To Jobs Report

The post White House Attacks BLS Data As ‘Useless’ After Downward Revision To Jobs Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration cast doubt on the integrity of the Bureau of Labor Statistics after it revised jobs data over the past year to show the U.S. economy added nearly 1 million fewer jobs than previously reported—echoing earlier claims made by President Donald Trump as he’s called for new leadership at the agency. President Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters after speaking on economic data in the Oval Office on August 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Vice President JD Vance wrote “it’s difficult to overstate how useless BLS data had become” and suggested the revision should “restore confidence,” resharing a tweet from Navy Federal Credit Union chief economist Heather Long that said the revision shows “the labor market was weak even before the tariffs kicked in.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also accused the BLS of having “failed the American people,” but said the report showing the U.S. economy added 911,000 fewer jobs than previously reported between April of last year and March of this year proves “that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken.” Leavitt said in a statement “there is no room for such a significant and consistent amount of error,” though, as Long noted, the BLS revises data every year, and the larger revisions are “mainly due to problems accounting for new/closed businesses since the pandemic.” Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer also blamed the Biden administration for the data changing so much, alleging BLS leadership “failed to improve their practices” during his tenure, “calling into question the motivation behind their inaction.” The criticism echoes Trump, who ousted former BLS chief Erika McEntarfer earlier this year and accused her of manipulating jobs data during the 2024 election to help Biden.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:16
IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path

IPhone 17's AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path

The post IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple AI Strategy: IPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks A Powerful New Path Skip to content Home AI News Apple AI Strategy: iPhone 17’s AI Delay Unlocks a Powerful New Path Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/apple-ai-strategy-future/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:12
S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs despite major job data revisions

Wall Street didn’t blink. All three major indexes closed at record highs Tuesday, ignoring warning signs in the economy like it was business as usual. The S&P 500 finished the session up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.37% to close at 21,879.49, a new intraday record too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 06:11
Ethena Bids for USDH With BUIDL-Backed Reserves

Ethena Bids for USDH With BUIDL-Backed Reserves

Ethena Labs has submitted a proposal to operate Hyperliquid’s native USDH stablecoin, outlining a structure that begins with full collateralization in USDtb and a governance-linked security model. Blackrock, Securitize Ties Featured in Ethena’s USDH Bid for Hyperliquid The latest bid from Ethena positions USDH as “Hyperliquid-first,” initially backed 100% by USDtb, a stablecoin whose reserves […]
Coinstats2025/09/10 06:10
CoreWeave stock jumps after unveiling AI focused venture fund

CoreWeave stock jumps after unveiling AI focused venture fund

The post CoreWeave stock jumps after unveiling AI focused venture fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoreWeave, a cloud infrastructure company specializing in AI workloads, announced today the launch of a venture capital arm to invest in AI-focused startups. The company’s stock jumped to over 4.6% following the announcement. The venture capital initiative named CoreWeave Ventures will provide AI-focused startups with a combination of investment capital, computer power, and technical guidance to bring new ideas to market more quickly. The company also highlighted that it will support developers building platforms, tools, and applications that advance the next phase of AI and computing innovation.  CoreWeave unveils venture fund to accelerate startup growth CoreWeave revealed that the venture arm will offer startups direct capital investment, compute for equity arrangements, and access to its AI-optimized cloud and production-grade testing clusters. The startups will also benefit from a go-to-market guidance shaped by CoreWeave’s enterprise network of AI-first organizations.  CoreWeave Ventures is here. We’re backing founders building the future of AI with capital, compute, and the expertise to scale breakthrough innovation. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/0fsFUNpfLH — CoreWeave (@CoreWeave) September 9, 2025 Brannin McBee, co-founder and Chief Development Officer, stated that the venture reflects the company’s founding mission. He noted that the firm was started with a conviction that AI’s true promise required a cloud platform built from the ground up to optimize for AI-specific workloads. He reiterated the company’s goal to give other audacious, like-minded founders the support needed to drive technical advancements and bring the market to the next phase of innovation.  McBee told the Wall Street Journal that investments linked to the venture initiative could range from seven to nine figures, with nine companies already backed. He also disclosed the acquisition of OpenPipe, a reinforcement learning startup, reflecting the fund utilization for both acquisition and direct investments.  According to CoreWeave, the program is already in use, with early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 06:10
Donald Trump Floats 100 BPS Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting

Donald Trump Floats 100 BPS Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting

TLDR Trump suggests a 100 bps rate cut, citing expert Greg Faranello. Markets see a 91% chance of a 25 bps rate cut this September. August U.S. jobs data shows only 22,000 jobs added, missing forecasts. Fed Governor Waller supports multiple rate cuts over the next six months. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has once [...] The post Donald Trump Floats 100 BPS Rate Cut Ahead of FOMC Meeting appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/10 06:09
