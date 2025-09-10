2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
How Regenerative Finance (ReFi) is Shaping the Future of Finance?

How Regenerative Finance (ReFi) is Shaping the Future of Finance?

How Regenerative Finance (ReFi) is Shaping the Future of&nbsp;Finance? The financial landscape is evolving rapidly. Traditional finance has long prioritized profit maximization, often overlooking social, environmental, and ethical considerations. However, a new paradigm is emerging that redefines how capital can be deployed for positive impact — this is Regenerative Finance (ReFi). By integrating environmental sustainability, social good, and economic growth, ReFi is shaping the future of finance, offering a pathway to a more equitable and resilient global economy. In this blog, we’ll explore what ReFi is, its core principles, how it differs from traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi), its applications, benefits, challenges, and its transformative potential in modern&nbsp;finance. What is Regenerative Finance&nbsp;(ReFi)? Regenerative Finance (ReFi) is a financial framework designed to create value while repairing and regenerating natural, social, and economic systems. Unlike traditional finance, which often prioritizes short-term returns, ReFi seeks long-term sustainability, combining profitability with environmental and social&nbsp;impact. ReFi leverages tools from blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and innovative economic models to create transparent, accountable, and impact-driven financial systems. Its focus extends beyond sustainability (maintaining the status quo) to regeneration, actively restoring ecosystems and communities. Key Features of&nbsp;ReFi Impact-Oriented Capital: Investments are designed to create measurable environmental, social, or economic benefits. Transparency and Accountability: Blockchain and smart contracts ensure that funds are tracked and outcomes verified. Decentralization: Many ReFi projects use decentralized networks to minimize central control and democratize access. Regeneration over Sustainability: Unlike sustainability, which maintains systems, ReFi aims to actively improve and restore&nbsp;them. How ReFi Differs from Traditional Finance? While traditional finance primarily focuses on financial returns, ReFi integrates profit with&nbsp;purpose. ✦Aspect Traditional Finance ReFi ✦Primary Goal Maximize profit Create financial, social, and environmental impact ✦Risk Focus Market and credit risk Market risk + impact risk ✦Transparency Often opaque High transparency via blockchain and reporting ✦Stakeholders Investors and shareholders Investors, communities, ecosystems ✦Time Horizon Short to medium term Long-term regenerative impact ReFi aligns with the growing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) movement, but goes further by emphasizing actual regeneration instead of simply minimizing harm. The Principles of Regenerative Finance ReFi is built on several core principles: 1. Positive Environmental ImpactInvestments are designed to restore ecosystems, combat climate change, and support biodiversity. Examples include carbon credits, renewable energy projects, and tokenized forest conservation. 2. Social ResponsibilityReFi promotes equitable distribution of wealth, community development, and fair access to financial services. Projects often focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure in underserved communities. 3. Long-Term Value CreationReFi encourages investments that deliver sustained economic growth while enhancing the health of natural and social&nbsp;systems. 4. Transparency and TraceabilityUsing blockchain technology, ReFi ensures that every transaction is verifiable, transparent, and traceable, which builds trust among stakeholders. 5. Decentralization and InclusivityDecentralized finance tools allow global participation and reduce barriers to entry, enabling smaller investors and communities to engage in regenerative projects. Applications of Regenerative Finance ReFi is not just a theoretical concept — it has practical applications across various&nbsp;sectors: 1. Carbon Markets and Climate FinanceOne of the most prominent areas of ReFi is carbon credit tokenization. By representing carbon credits on blockchain platforms, ReFi allows&nbsp;for: ✦Transparent tracking of carbon offsets ✦Reduced fraud in carbon markets ✦Global participation in climate mitigation Example: Toucan Protocol tokenizes carbon credits, allowing individuals and companies to offset emissions transparently. 2. Regenerative AgricultureReFi supports farmers implementing regenerative practices, such as soil restoration, agroforestry, and biodiversity enhancement. Tokenized incentives can reward farmers for measurable environmental outcomes. Example: Projects issue digital tokens to farmers for verified carbon sequestration or soil health improvements. 3. Community Development and Social ProjectsReFi funds social initiatives, including education, healthcare, and clean water access. Blockchain ensures funds are allocated properly and outcomes are measurable. Example: Tokenized social impact bonds can reward investors when communities achieve verified social outcomes. 4. Renewable Energy ProjectsInvestments in solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources can be tokenized, allowing global participation and transparent tracking of environmental impact. Example: Platforms like Energy Web enable renewable energy projects to raise funds through blockchain-based tokens. 5. Circular Economy and Waste ManagementReFi encourages businesses to adopt circular economy principles, rewarding companies or communities that reduce waste, recycle, or upcycle resources. Example: Token-based incentives for recycling programs or upcycling initiatives that generate measurable environmental benefits. Benefits of Regenerative Finance 1. Aligning Profit with PurposeInvestors can generate returns while contributing positively to the planet and society, making finance a force for&nbsp;good. 2. Transparency and TrustBlockchain and smart contracts enable full traceability, reducing fraud, improving accountability, and fostering confidence in investments. 3. Global ParticipationDecentralized networks allow anyone to invest or participate in regenerative projects, democratizing access to impact&nbsp;finance. 4. Innovation in Financial InstrumentsReFi fosters innovation through tokenized carbon credits, impact tokens, social bonds, and decentralized funding platforms, creating new investment opportunities. 5. Long-Term SustainabilityBy focusing on regeneration rather than mere sustainability, ReFi contributes to resilient ecosystems and communities, mitigating long-term environmental and social&nbsp;risks. Challenges and Considerations While ReFi holds immense promise, it faces several challenges: 1. Regulatory UncertaintyReFi often operates at the intersection of finance, technology, and environmental law. Regulatory frameworks are still evolving, which can create uncertainty for investors and developers. 2. Verification and StandardizationEnsuring that regenerative outcomes are accurate, measurable, and standardized is complex. Reliable verification mechanisms are crucial for&nbsp;trust. 3. Market AdoptionTraditional investors may be hesitant to adopt ReFi due to perceived complexity, unfamiliarity, or concerns about returns. Educating investors is&nbsp;key. 4. Technical ComplexityThe foundation of ReFi depends on blockchain, tokenization, and smart contract technology. Developing secure, scalable, and user-friendly platforms requires technical expertise. 5. Balancing Profit and ImpactEnsuring financial returns while delivering genuine regenerative impact is challenging. Poorly designed projects risk greenwashing, undermining credibility. Real-World Examples of ReFi&nbsp;Projects 1. Toucan ProtocolToucan bridges carbon markets and blockchain, allowing tokenized carbon credits to be used in DeFi protocols. It enables transparency, global participation, and verifiable impact in climate&nbsp;finance. 2. Regen NetworkRegen Network focuses on environmental impact tracking. Using blockchain, it verifies carbon sequestration, biodiversity, and ecological restoration projects, linking environmental outcomes to financial incentives. 3. Moss.EarthMoss.Earth tokenizes carbon credits and allows individuals and corporations to offset their emissions transparently, while supporting reforestation and sustainable forestry projects. 4. Klima DAOKlima DAO incentivizes climate-positive actions by tokenizing carbon assets, creating a digital ecosystem that rewards sustainable practices with economic&nbsp;value. 5. Social Impact Bonds on BlockchainSome platforms are experimenting with tokenized social impact bonds that reward investors when measurable social goals — like access to clean water or education — are achieved. The Future of Regenerative Finance ReFi represents a fundamental shift in finance: moving from extractive, profit-only models to regenerative, impact-oriented systems. Its future is likely to&nbsp;include: Wider Adoption Across Industries: From agriculture and energy to urban planning and social services, ReFi principles will&nbsp;expand. Integration with DeFi and Web3: Decentralized finance and blockchain will continue to drive ReFi adoption globally. Enhanced Verification and Reporting: Improved standards for measuring environmental and social impact will increase&nbsp;trust. Institutional Participation: Major financial institutions may integrate ReFi projects into portfolios, combining returns with ESG&nbsp;goals. Global Collaboration: Governments, corporations, and communities will increasingly collaborate to fund regenerative projects. By linking financial incentives to regenerative outcomes, ReFi could reshape capital allocation, addressing climate change, social inequities, and ecosystem degradation on a global&nbsp;scale. Conclusion Regenerative Finance (ReFi) is more than a financial innovation — it’s a movement toward responsible, impactful, and sustainable investment. By integrating blockchain technology, tokenization, and decentralized systems with environmental and social objectives, ReFi offers a blueprint for the future of&nbsp;finance. From carbon markets and regenerative agriculture to community development and renewable energy, ReFi is proving that profit and purpose can coexist. Businesses, investors, and individuals now have the opportunity to participate in financial systems that not only generate returns but actively restore and improve the&nbsp;world. As ReFi continues to evolve, it is poised to redefine value creation, drive innovation, and create a financial ecosystem that is equitable, resilient, and regenerative. The future of finance is not just sustainable — it’s regenerative. How Regenerative Finance (ReFi) is Shaping the Future of Finance? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14232+17.14%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/10 23:49
Бөлісу
USD slips back, CAD underperforms – Scotiabank

USD slips back, CAD underperforms – Scotiabank

The post USD slips back, CAD underperforms – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) shrugged off the larger-than-expected downward revision to US jobs data with some ease yesterday, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD edges lower after shrugging off jobs revision yesterday “Markets were perhaps short dollars running into the data and gains largely reflected profit-taking or repositioning after the fact. The downward revision does suggest that US economic momentum might be a little weaker than previously thought but market expectations for Fed easing are little changed following the updated data, with a 25bps cut still fully priced for next week and just under 90% priced for 75bps of easing by year-end. Something else that did no change was White House criticism of the BLS and the administration’s criticism of the Fed.” “Late last night, a court ruled that President Trump didn’t have cause to fire Fed Governor Cook, however, but an appeal is likely, followed by a Supreme Court ruling. The USD has slipped back somewhat in overnight trade, pulling the MXN and CAD down with it, in light trade ahead of US inflation data due over the next two days. But PPI and CPI may not have too much impact on the dollar, given the Fed’s shifting focus towards the labour market. August PPI is expected to rise 0.3% M/M in headline terms, keeping the Y/Y pace of gains at 3.3%.” “Global stocks are mostly firmer (US equity futures are more mixed) while major bond markets are mostly softer. Geo-political risks (Isreal’s strike on Qatar yesterday and news earlier today of Russian drones violating Polish airspace) have had little impact on sentiment. The DXY’s firm close yesterday may ease downward pressure on the dollar broadly in the short run but the general dollar tone remains relatively soft and more choppy range trade may…
MemeCore
M$1.96583-1.19%
Threshold
T$0.01638+0.06%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000441+3.20%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:49
Бөлісу
Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is Voted the Better Meme Coin Buy Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025

Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is Voted the Better Meme Coin Buy Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale at $0.0021 has raised $24M, offering real utility via PEPE Launchpad and Certik audit — making it 2025’s stronger SHIB alternative.
RealLink
REAL$0.0622+2.38%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001292+0.54%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533+1.52%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 23:48
Бөлісу
DC Attorney General Alleges Athena Bitcoin Profited from Scam Fees

DC Attorney General Alleges Athena Bitcoin Profited from Scam Fees

TLDR DC AG sues Athena Bitcoin, alleging hidden fees and fraud targeting vulnerable residents, especially the elderly. Athena Bitcoin accused of profiting from undisclosed fees of up to 26%, impacting scam victims. DC lawsuit claims Athena failed to prevent scams and did not refund victims, including elderly residents. The lawsuit targets Athena for inadequate oversight, [...] The post DC Attorney General Alleges Athena Bitcoin Profited from Scam Fees appeared first on CoinCentral.
Dogechain
DC$0.00002785-0.53%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000599--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001966+0.30%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 23:48
Бөлісу
SEC chairman Paul Atkins says crypto’s time has come

SEC chairman Paul Atkins says crypto’s time has come

The post SEC chairman Paul Atkins says crypto’s time has come appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SEC Chairman Paul Atkins declared that ‘crypto’s time has come,’ signaling a significant shift in the regulatory tone towards digital assets. The SEC plays a central role in US regulation of digital asset markets, and statements from its leaders are closely watched for policy signals. Paul Atkins, the Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, said that crypto’s moment has arrived. “Crypto’s time has come,” Atkins stated today. The SEC has been a key regulatory body overseeing digital asset markets in the US, with its leadership changes often signaling potential shifts in crypto policy and enforcement approaches. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-crypto-time-has-come/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016707+3.69%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:48
Бөлісу
China Narrows AI Gap With US as Models Climb Global Charts

China Narrows AI Gap With US as Models Climb Global Charts

TLDRs; Alibaba’s Qwen3-max-preview and Moonshot’s Kimi enter global top 10, marking breakthrough for Chinese AI models. China’s AI performance gap with the US shrank from 103 to 23 points in just over a year. Over 5,000 AI companies now operate in China, reflecting explosive growth and systematic government backing. With strong patents and expanding infrastructure, [...] The post China Narrows AI Gap With US as Models Climb Global Charts appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1399-10.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641-0.46%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 23:47
Бөлісу
Chasing the Best Crypto Whitelist? MoonBull Picks Up Speed While Apecoin Rebounds and Baby Doge Gains 10%

Chasing the Best Crypto Whitelist? MoonBull Picks Up Speed While Apecoin Rebounds and Baby Doge Gains 10%

What makes a meme coin stand out in a sea of endless launches? Sometimes it’s the community, other times it’s […] The post Chasing the Best Crypto Whitelist? MoonBull Picks Up Speed While Apecoin Rebounds and Baby Doge Gains 10% appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02711-0.58%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24131-0.48%
Babylon
BABY$0.04961-0.12%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 23:45
Бөлісу
African Web3 Founders Share Hard Lessons

African Web3 Founders Share Hard Lessons

The post African Web3 Founders Share Hard Lessons appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisk hosted ETHSafari 2025 in Nairobi, where the story of Web3 in Africa was told not through charts or whitepapers, but through lived experience. BeInCrypto attended the panels, where African founders and builders spoke candidly about their struggles and breakthroughs. More importantly, they revealed the vision driving them to create products in one of the world’s most challenging environments for startups. African Web3 Founders Share Hard Lessons, From Grants to Growth What emerged was a portrait of grit! Entrepreneurs are building businesses on lean budgets and forging accountability networks when institutional support is lacking. The motivation? Applying blockchain not as hype but as a tool to solve deeply local problems. Sponsored Sponsored Lisk executives Dominic Schwenter and Gideon Greaves had pointed to this effect, but BeInCrypto wanted an up close and personal with the builders themselves.   BeInCrypto Attends Media vs Founders and Builders Panel The Funding Tightrope For many founders, the hardest challenge is not ideas or talent, it’s capital. Local venture funding remains scarce, forcing entrepreneurs to balance the allure of grants against the need to stay customer-focused. One founder warned that grants can easily become a distraction. “Grants can shift your eyes away from improving the product. You start chasing milestones that please donors but don’t solve customer needs,” the conversation started. Instead, incubation programs that blend modest funding with practical training are proving more impactful. “We didn’t want just cash thrown at us. We wanted to be trained, pushed, and held accountable. That’s what actually makes a business survive,” another founder shared. This framing highlights a distinctly African dilemma: build for sustainability, not vanity metrics. Accountability as a Currency Sponsored Sponsored Without deep-pocketed VCs, founders are designing their own systems of discipline. One startup leader recalled how a simple peer accountability ritual transformed his cohort. “Every…
Threshold
T$0.01638+0.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.05+1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.19%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:45
Бөлісу
AI Tokens like $SUBBD Primed to Soar

AI Tokens like $SUBBD Primed to Soar

The post AI Tokens like $SUBBD Primed to Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street Buys $250M Worldcoin in Crazy Bet: AI Tokens like $SUBBD Primed to Soar Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/wall-street-buys-250m-worldcoin-subbd-primed-to-soar/
READY
READY$0.004115+25.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016707+3.69%
Sign
SIGN$0.07878+4.13%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:44
Бөлісу
Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate

Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate

The post Based Eggman Presale Raises $60K in a Just a Few Days as LayerBrett Whales Accumulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market in 2025 is heating up, with investors seeking both cultural projects and utility-driven platforms. Token presales have become a preferred entry point for traders, offering early access to tokens at lower prices before public listings. Among the top crypto presales this year, Based Eggman ($GGs) is gaining traction with its gaming and meme ecosystem, while LayerBrett ($LBRETT) has drawn attention through its Layer 2 performance and large-scale fundraising. Both projects highlight the diversity of pre sale cryptocurrency, blending entertainment, community, and blockchain innovation. The recent movement of LayerBrett whales into Based Eggman illustrates how presale crypto tokens are creating cross-project momentum. Based Eggman ($GGs): Why It’s the Best Crypto ICO Based Eggman ($GGs) has positioned itself as more than a meme—it is the foundation of a gaming and cultural hub within Web3.  Built on the Base blockchain, it combines low fees and fast transactions with a vision centered on community-driven growth. The mission is straightforward: make $GGs the home of memes and gaming in Web3. By merging gaming rewards, streaming, and meme culture, Based Eggman aims to unite degens and crypto enthusiasts under one vibrant ecosystem. The token itself serves as liquidity, gaming currency, and a tool for payments and smart contract fees. Momentum in the presale has been strong. So far, more than $58,000 USDT has been raised, with 7.5 million tokens sold at a presale price of $0.006389. These early achievements show why $GGs is being recognized as one of the best crypto presales to buy right now.  With its cultural edge and growing numbers, it is climbing the crypto presale list for 2025. LayerBrett: Presale Data and Market Status LayerBrett ($LBRETT) combines meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 technology. It leverages speed and efficiency to attract users while keeping community engagement at the…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.19%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22779+6.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.80%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 23:43
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots