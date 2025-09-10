MEXC биржасы
Investing Radar: Why PENGU, SPX Shine Now, And How MAGAX Could Outperform Both
MAGAX’s Viral Growth Engine: A New Way to Outpace the Competition The crypto market moves fast, and every moment matters. PENGU and SPX are grabbing attention, but MAGAX is quietly rising with a strategy that will outpace them both. Unlike regular tokens that grow slowly or depend only on technical features, MAGAX combines viral culture, […] The post Investing Radar: Why PENGU, SPX Shine Now, And How MAGAX Could Outperform Both appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SPX
$1.3869
+0.02%
GROW
$0.0225
--%
PENGU
$0.034954
+3.97%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 06:30
Hyperliquid Faces Tough Competition as Ethena Proposes USDH Plan
TLDR Ethena Labs has become the sixth bidder for Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin. Ethena’s proposal includes backing USDH entirely by USDtb, a stablecoin tied to BlackRock’s BUIDL fund. The team pledges to return 95% of USDH reserve revenue to the Hyperliquid community. Ethena commits at least $75 million in ecosystem incentives, which could rise to $150 [...] The post Hyperliquid Faces Tough Competition as Ethena Proposes USDH Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.
RISE
$0.012372
-3.03%
FUND
$0.018
--%
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 06:30
Ripple and BBVA team up to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum
The post Ripple and BBVA team up to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Ripple and BBVA partnered to offer secure Bitcoin and Ethereum storage for Spanish customers. BBVA uses Ripple’s tech to meet EU’s MiCA rules, ensuring safe and legal crypto services. This deal builds on past Ripple-BBVA collaborations in Switzerland and Turkey. Ripple, a company that’s big in crypto tech, just teamed up with BBVA. One of Spain’s biggest banks, to help traders store and trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. They announced this deal today, September 9, 2025. And it lets BBVA use Ripple’s tools to offer these services to its regular customers in Spain. It’s part of a bigger shift where European banks are getting into crypto, thanks to new EU rules called MiCA that make it easier to do so. Banks Stepping into Crypto With Ripple’s help, BBVA’s customers in Spain can now hold and trade Bitcoin and Ethereum without worrying about safety or breaking any rules. This isn’t the first time Ripple and BBVA have worked together, they’ve done deals like this in Switzerland and Turkey before. Ripple Custody 🤝 @BBVA 🇪🇸 We’re expanding our partnership with @BBVA, bringing our institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to Spain: https://t.co/28Mkejn1AH BBVA is responding to growing customer demand for crypto assets, with Ripple providing a secure and… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 9, 2025 Last year, BBVA’s Turkish branch, called Garanti BBVA Digital Assets, rolled out a crypto wallet and trading option on its mobile app. By using Ripple and IBM to keep everything secure and running well. The EU’s new MiCA rules are opening the door for more banks to offer crypto, and BBVA’s jumping in. Cassie Craddock, who heads Ripple’s Europe team, said this partnership lets BBVA give its customers crypto options that are safe and legal. Ripple has been in the game for over 10 years and has more than…
T
$0.01638
+0.06%
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
MOBILE
$0.0003126
+0.16%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:30
Best New Cryptos Under $1 – 9 September
New cryptos under $1 in 2025 have gained traction as retail investors return to the market. Maxi Doge has raised $2M, PEPENODE has advanced its mine-to-earn model with $1M raised, and Wall Street Pepe has surged 250% after a $74M presale, expanding to Solana to boost scalability and reduce costs.
BOOST
$0.09909
-7.92%
DOGE
$0.24127
-0.49%
PEPE
$0.00001038
+0.87%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:30
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Claude predicts that XRP, Pudgy Penguins, and Dogecoin could see substantial growth into year-end. Backed by market momentum, favorable technicals, and new U.S. regulations, analysts suggest these tokens may lead the next phase of the crypto cycle as investor interest builds in both meme coins and altcoins.
U
$0.00941
-0.84%
XRP
$2.9757
+0.16%
PENGU
$0.034954
+3.97%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:30
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Could Outshine HBAR, Litecoin and BONK in 2025
Crypto markets are heating up fast, and investors everywhere are asking the big question: what is the best crypto to buy now? Popular names like HBAR, Litecoin (LTC), and BONK are still in the spotlight, but a new challenger is quickly taking center stage. Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based presale, is mixing meme energy with real […]
REAL
$0.06221
+2.40%
BONK
$0.00002296
+0.04%
LIKE
$0.010564
+0.59%
Tronweekly
2025/09/10 06:30
SEC pushes back decisions on Bitwise, Grayscale crypto ETFs to November
The SEC extended its review of the Bitwise Dogecoin and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications to Nov. 12, as altcoin ETF decisions pile up for the fall. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed decisions on the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF, keeping both applications under review until November 12.On Tuesday, the SEC pushed back its deadline on NYSE Arca’s proposal to list the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF. The application was first filed in March and published in the Federal Register on March 17, beginning the statutory review period.That same day, the agency also extended its review of Grayscale’s application to list the Hedera ETF, setting the same November deadline.Read more
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005911
+0.16%
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:29
Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka
The post Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mystery box dla chłopaka – oryginalna niespodzianka Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/mystery-box-dla-chlopaka/
COM
$0.016707
+3.69%
SIGN
$0.07876
+4.11%
COOKIE
$0.13364
-0.40%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:29
California Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Laundering $37 Million In Crypto Scam ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post California Man Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For Laundering $37 Million In Crypto Scam ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     A California man was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for his role in laundering nearly $37 million from a crypto investment scam operated in Cambodia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The DOJ’s acting assistant attorney general Matthew G. Galeotti said Shengsheng He of La Puente, California, was involved in a group that “preyed on American investors” by promising them lucrative returns on their crypto investments. “Scammers would tell victims that their investments were appreciating in value when, in fact, the funds the victims sent to the scammers had been stolen,” the DOJ wrote. He was a co-owner of Bahamas-based Axis Digital Limited, which the government said helped funnel the scam proceeds from U.S. victims into a single account at Deltec Bank in the Bahamas before the capital was converted to Tether’s USDT stablecoin and then distributed back to Cambodia to wallets controlled by the scammers. Specifically, approximately $36.9 million in victim funds were sent from U.S. bank accounts to an account at Deltec under Axis’s name. Advertisement   The defendant pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business in the Central District of California. Prosecutors said that He and his co-conspirators relied on unsolicited text messages, social media, phone calls, and online dating apps to create trust with the unsuspecting victims. Besides the prison sentence, He was also ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution to victims. Today’s case is part of a broader crackdown on crypto-related fraud. In recent months, the Justice Department has seized digital assets linked to terrorist financing, returned millions to victims of investment fraud, and targeted offshore exchanges used to launder illicit funds. “Foreign scam centers, purporting to offer investments in digital assets have, unfortunately, proliferated,” posited DOJ’s Galeotti. “The Criminal…
G
$0.01178
+1.55%
U
$0.00941
-0.84%
TRUST
$0.0005046
+5.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:26
SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH
The post SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SOL GOES HIGHER, HIGHER RATE CUTS MORE LIKELY, $HYPE ATH Crypto continues to edge higher, alts outperform. NASDAQ files with SEC for tokenisation of stocks. HYPE $55, hits ATH amid native stablecoin proposals. Ledger CTO sounds alarm after supply-chain attack. SwissBorg suffers $40m hack. Russia accuses the US of weaponising stablecoins. Congress seeks report on details of BTC reserve. SEC Crypto task force discusses crypto x AI. Strategy buys $217m BTC. WLD +40% as Eightco raises $250m for treasury. Ant Digital puts $8.4b energy assets on blockchain. MegaETH launches USDm stablecoin with Ethena. Justin Sun backed stablecoin launches on Ethereum. CoinShares to move listing to US exchange. Ripple extends crypto partnership with BBVA. Kazakhstan announces National Crypto Fund Source: https://decrypt.co/videos/interviews/K8SHNrqr/sol-goes-higher-higher-rate-cuts-more-likely-hype-ath
WLD
$1.8
-2.96%
SOL
$221.48
+2.20%
SUN
$0.020552
-3.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:24
