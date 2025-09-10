MEXC биржасы
Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control
Ethena Labs enters the race to control Hyperliquid's USDH stablecoin alongside five other bidders. Ethena's proposal includes backing USDH with USDtb and creating a validator "guardian network." The protocol promises to return 95% of reserve revenue to the Hyperliquid community if selected. Ethena Labs plans to cover costs for migrating Hyperliquid's markets from USDC [...] The post Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Control appeared first on Blockonomi.
BID
$0.10383
-16.60%
USDC
$0.9998
--%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi
2025/09/10 06:47
Бөлісу
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says “Ethereum Will Fail,” Explains Why He Left ETH
The post Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Says "Ethereum Will Fail," Explains Why He Left ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson made striking statements about technology, cryptocurrencies and the future in his latest interview. Hoskinson also explained how he entered the crypto space and why he left Ethereum. Hoskinson stated that his intellectual curiosity began in childhood, and the Ron Paul campaign in 2007 sparked his interest in the idea of "sound money." Although he discovered Bitcoin around 2010, he said he initially didn't take the project seriously. However, events like the 2013 launch of Silk Road, the network's survival even after its founder left, and the financial crisis in Southern Cyprus convinced Hoskinson of Bitcoin's potential and made him a "professional Bitcoiner." Hoskinson, one of Ethereum's eight founders, confirmed his early departure from the project and advised young entrepreneurs to avoid launching with too many founders and to establish a clear founder agreement. Hoskinson argued that the Ethereum vision has truly come to life in Cardano, citing Cardano's unique design features, such as Extended UTXO, liquid non-custodial staking, and on-chain governance. He also suggested that Ethereum has become a victim of its own success and may not exist in 10-15 years. He based this view on Ethereum's reliance on Layer 2s and structural challenges that Bitcoin DeFi's growing momentum cannot overcome. Hoskinson pointed out the large number of founders at Ethereum, which has eight co-founders, and the lack of a clear agreement between them. He believed this posed a problem for the project's future. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cardano-founder-charles-hoskinson-says-ethereum-will-fail-explains-why-he-left-eth/
T
$0.01637
--%
DEFI
$0.001681
+2.31%
COM
$0.016717
+3.76%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:47
Бөлісу
XRP flirts with $3 amid ETF approval hope: Is $3.60 the next stop?
XRP price depends on pending ETF approval odds, but XRPL adoption and tokenization metrics still remain weak, raising concerns about the longevity of any rally. Key takeaways:Bloomberg analysts assign 95% odds for an XRP ETF, with a SEC decision expected for October.XRPL adoption lags peers, holding just 2% of Real World Assets despite stablecoin growth.Read more
STOP
$0.14572
+0.13%
REAL
$0.0622
+2.38%
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:46
Бөлісу
USDe issuer Ethena Labs enters contest for Hyperliquid's USDH
Ethena Labs, the issuer of fast-growing stablecoin USDe, is throwing its hat into the ring to issue Hyperliquid's upcoming USDH stablecoin, and it is doing so with heavyweight backing. The company has partnered with BlackRock's BUIDL fund through USDtb, a token issued with Anchorage Digital Bank, to position itself as a frontrunner in one of […]
USDE
$1.0007
--%
TOKEN
$0.01411
+9.80%
FUND
$0.018
--%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 06:44
Бөлісу
Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History, But Stole Less Than $50
Hackers launched the largest NPM crypto attack in history and compromised 18 JavaScript packages with billions of downloads. However, they stole less than $50. The largest NPM crypto attack in history has been confirmed this week. However, despite how large it was, its outcome was surprisingly small. Despite affecting widely used JavaScript libraries downloaded billions […] The post Hackers Carry Out The Largest NPM Attack In History, But Stole Less Than $50 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LIVE
$0.01988
-11.09%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 06:43
Бөлісу
Ukraine And Russia Race To Deploy Advanced Interceptor Drones
The post Ukraine And Russia Race To Deploy Advanced Interceptor Drones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LVIV OBLAST, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 21: Members of Kozytskyi Charity Foundation stand amid Besomar interceptor drones in Lviv Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Mykola Tys/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images Over the course of the Russia-Ukraine War, drone technology has advanced at a rapid pace. The current Shahed and Liutyi drones are far more sophisticated and versatile than the Orlan 10s and Bayraktar TB2s used at the start of the conflict. These advancements have been matched by significant progress in counter-drone technology. In particular, both sides have developed an impressive array of non-kinetic, electronic warfare systems that disrupt drone operations. However, they are now racing to develop and field interceptor drones, which are designed to target and destroy enemy drones through kinetic engagement. The increasing need for drone interceptors stems from the growing number and sophistication of drones on the battlefield. The introduction of fiber-optic drones has reduced the effectiveness of traditional jammers, since these systems are resistant to electronic warfare. Many drones are also incorporating advanced artificial intelligence processing, allowing them to operate in failsafe modes when their command signals are jammed. At the same time, the sheer volume of drones being deployed has begun to overwhelm conventional air defense systems, which are expensive and limited in supply. These circumstances have created a need for a kinetic counter-drone method that is both affordable and capable of being produced in quantity. Characteristics of New Interceptor Drones A major benefit of interceptor drones is that they can leverage the rapidly expanding drone production capabilities in both Russia and Ukraine. As a result, they can be produced at a relatively low cost compared to surface-to-air missiles, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per round. This affordability allows both countries to field them in large numbers…
PHOTO
$1.3
-1.71%
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
COM
$0.016717
+3.76%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:43
Бөлісу
Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 September – XRP, Bonk, Hyperliquid
The crypto price prediction today has strengthened with XRP surpassing $3, Bonk breaking out of its recent trend, and Hyperliquid setting new records above $55. With total market capitalization back at $4 trillion, these altcoins have outpaced averages and may sustain gains into year-end.
BONK
$0.00002296
+0.04%
XRP
$2.9757
+0.16%
GAINS
$0.0271
-0.62%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 06:35
Бөлісу
Week 2 Risers And Fallers
The post Week 2 Risers And Fallers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs for yardage during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Getty Images There was no shortage of surprising fantasy football stat lines during Week 1, both good and bad. On the positive side, Geno Smith threw for 362 yards, which was the second-highest mark in the league. Among the disappointing stat lines was Nico Collins catching just three passes for 25 yards. Let's dig deeper into the week and highlight some players on the rise heading into Week 2, as well as some fallers who you should consider dropping. Fantasy Football Risers 1. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars Etienne dominated in the Jaguars' win over the Panthers, rushing 16 times for 143 yards. He also caught all three of his targets for an additional 13 yards. The Panthers had a difficult time bringing him down, leaving Etienne to average 5.8 yards after contact. As if Etienne's stat line from Week 1 wasn't exciting enough, the Jaguars made a trade Monday that sent backup running back Tank Bigsby to the Eagles. Behind Etienne on the Jaguars' depth chart now is fourth-round rookie Bhayshul Tuten and seventh-round rookie LeQuint Allen Jr. Etienne has the potential to receive a ton of carries moving forward. 2. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills Coleman didn't provide much for fantasy managers during his rookie campaign. He appeared in 13 games, finishing with 556 receiving yards and four touchdowns. As underwhelming as that was, the former second-round pick stood out Sunday against the Ravens. He caught eight of 11 targets for 112 yards and one touchdown. It was just the second game of his career with at least 100…
T
$0.01637
--%
PHOTO
$1.3
-1.71%
RISE
$0.012372
-3.03%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:34
Бөлісу
Should blockchains be single-purpose? – Blockworks
The post Should blockchains be single-purpose? – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe "Nobody goes to the store to buy a Swiss Army knife. It's something you get for Christmas." — Jensen Huang Great businesses start as scalpels, not Swiss Army knives. By choosing one thing to do, companies are more likely to get great at that one thing — and customers are more likely to know that's the thing they do. Here, for example, is Yahoo's homepage, circa 1999: There's a lot going on there — search, auctions, news, email, instant messaging — and Yahoo wasn't particularly good at any of it. Here's Google's homepage, circa 1999: It's easy to see why that proved to be the winner: the single-purpose website made it clear to users what Google does, and that helped Google get very good at doing it. The fact that lowercase "google" has since become a verb and Yahoo doesn't do anything more important than host my fantasy baseball league is evidence that being great at one thing generally beats being average at many things. Will that apply to blockchains, too? Bitcoin is a single-purpose chain — all it does is send bitcoin — and its simplicity might be the main reason it's been such a success. But Ethereum and Solana are also general-purpose chains and they, too, have had some success. And neither approach seems to be encroaching on the other: Bitcoin has so far failed at DeFi and Ethereum has so far failed to become money. So maybe both approaches can peacefully co-exist? It might be too early to answer, because general-purpose chains will soon have a new, single-minded competitor. Last week, Stripe and Paradigm formally announced the development of a stablecoin-focused blockchain, Tempo, that feels like an instant favorite to win the emerging crypto payments…
T
$0.01637
--%
GET
$0.008467
-0.64%
MORE
$0.09975
-1.19%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 06:33
Бөлісу
Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 42% on Nasdaq
QMMM soared 1,737% after announcing an AI and blockchain crypto platform with BTC, ETH, and SOL treasury plans. Sol Strategies dropped 42% on its Nasdaq debut, despite growing validator and staking revenue. QMMM's shares surged over 2,100% intraday before closing with a 1,737% gain on September 9. Sol Strategies posted a $3.5M Q2 loss [...] The post Crypto Bets Send QMMM Up 1,700%, Sol Strategies Down 42% on Nasdaq appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOL
$221.46
+2.19%
BTC
$113,246.43
+1.77%
SEND
$0.5353
+1.17%
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/10 06:31
Бөлісу
