2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Democrats unveil new market framework to counter Trump’s crypto footprint

Democrats unveil new market framework to counter Trump’s crypto footprint

The post Democrats unveil new market framework to counter Trump’s crypto footprint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Democrat lawmakers have introduced a comprehensive legislative blueprint aimed at reshaping U.S. digital asset regulation, proposing to close longstanding gaps in crypto oversight and restore investor confidence in the nearly $4 trillion market, according to a newly released framework. The proposed plan would grant the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) full jurisdiction over spot markets for digital commodities, tokens that do not qualify as securities, resolving the regulatory ambiguity that has left both businesses and investors without clear protections. It also calls for the CFTC to be given new registration and enforcement authority, as well as mandatory disclosures and consumer protections for crypto trading platforms. Tackling misconduct The framework sets out seven core pillars for digital asset legislation, including clarifying token classification, adapting securities rules for token issuers, bringing crypto platforms under exchange-like regulation, and strengthening illicit finance safeguards. It proposes a dual approach, empowering the SEC to integrate tokenized securities into existing disclosure regimes while instructing the CFTC to police non-security digital assets. Both agencies would gain expanded funding and authority to regulate custody, margin, and conflicts of interest under crypto-native business models. Significantly, the framework calls for new controls to prevent public officials from abusing digital asset projects. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. It references President Donald Trump’s financial entanglements with crypto initiatives and seeks to bar elected officials and their families from issuing or profiting from tokens while in office, as well as mandates disclosure of all digital asset holdings. DeFi and stablecoins The bill also directs regulators to build new oversight models for DeFi protocols and to safeguard…
Union
U$0.0094-0.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.748+0.84%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01722+2.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:06
Бөлісу
Last Rites’ inspired Vera Farmiga’s Haunting New Song

Last Rites’ inspired Vera Farmiga’s Haunting New Song

The post Last Rites’ inspired Vera Farmiga’s Haunting New Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Yagas (l to r): Mike Davis, Renn Hawkey, Vera Farmiga, Mark Visconti and Jason Bowman. Franco Vogt/IG: @franco.vogt Not only does Vera Farmiga have a blockbuster horror movie hit with The Conjuring: Last Rites, she’s amping up the atmosphere off-screen with a spine-tingling new song “Illusion” with her band The Yagas. Coming 12 years after Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s first Conjuring movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the pair’s fifth and final film playing real-life clairvoyant Lorraine Warren and her husband, demonologist Ed Warren, in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ End Credits And Post-Credits, ExplainedBy Tim Lammers The film chronicles the Warrens’ final confrontation with a demonic presence in 1986 with the Smurl haunting in West Pittston, Pa., an event that put the Warrens’ daughter, Judy (Mia Tomlinson), in grave danger. The Conjuring: Last Rites had record-breaking box office numbers over the weekend, earning $84 million domestically and $110 million internationally for a $194 million worldwide tally— making it the biggest global opening for a horror film of all time. Now, complementing the massive theatrical debut of The Conjuring: Last Rites is the release of The Yagas’ new song “Illusion.” ForbesDoes ‘Conjuring: Last Rites’ Star Patrick Wilson Believe In The Paranormal?By Tim Lammers Formed in 2023, the alt-rock group consists of Farmiga on lead vocals, Mark Visconti on guitar, Mike Davis on bass, Jason Bowman on drums and Farmiga’s husband, Renn Hawkey (formerly of the alt-metal band Deadsy) on keyboards. “Illusion” also features Farmiga and Renn Hawkey’s son, Fynn Hawkey, on cello. “‘Illusion’ is my auditory expression of The Conjuring: Last Rights,” Farmiga said in a press release. “The Yagas wrote this song whilst I was in the ectoplasm thick of filming C4. The song emerges from a strange convergence of two events – my terrified…
RealLink
REAL$0.06219+2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.40846+2.74%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:04
Бөлісу
Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence

Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence

The post Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Mode has launched its AI Quant system, leveraging SynthdataCo’s predictive intelligence, for analyzing Kalshi’s crypto prediction markets. The AI system aims to identify ‘trading edges’ in crypto prediction markets on Kalshi. Mode released its AI Quant system for analyzing Kalshi crypto markets today, utilizing Synthdata predictive intelligence technology. The system is designed to identify trading advantages in Kalshi’s crypto prediction markets. According to a tweet from JRoss Treacher, the AI Quant “can analyze and find edge in Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence.” Treacher indicated the release was ahead of schedule, stating he “didn’t really want to release this yet” when announcing the launch on social media. The development represents an entry of artificial intelligence tools into prediction market trading, specifically targeting digital asset markets on the Kalshi platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mode-ai-quant-launch-kalshi-crypto-markets-synthdataco/
Threshold
T$0.01637--%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001757+0.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:03
Бөлісу
Circle and Fireblocks Partner to Expand USDC Use Among Financial Institutions with Arc and Payment Network Integration

Circle and Fireblocks Partner to Expand USDC Use Among Financial Institutions with Arc and Payment Network Integration

TLDR Circle and Fireblocks are integrating Arc, a new Layer-1 blockchain built for institutional stablecoin finance. Fireblocks secures over $10T in digital asset transfers across 120+ blockchains. The partnership enables real-time USDC settlement via Circle Gateway and Fireblocks Network. Circle Payments Network connects financial institutions for global stablecoin transactions. Circle and Fireblocks have announced a [...] The post Circle and Fireblocks Partner to Expand USDC Use Among Financial Institutions with Arc and Payment Network Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.06219+2.37%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.552+4.01%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 07:01
Бөлісу
HashKey Pours $500M Into BTC & ETH

HashKey Pours $500M Into BTC & ETH

The post HashKey Pours $500M Into BTC & ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 00:14 HashKey Group launches a $500 million crypto fund targeting Bitcoin and Ethereum projects, signaling a strong institutional push. But an emerging crypto presale to buy is capturing whales’ attention. The global crypto market is undergoing a pivotal shift as institutional players intensify their involvement. Hong Kong’s HashKey Group, one of the region’s leading licensed exchanges, has unveiled a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) fund dedicated to supporting Bitcoin and Ethereum projects. This initiative marks one of the largest institutional commitments to digital assets in Asia, underscoring how far cryptocurrencies have come since their early speculative days. The fund aims to act as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems by standardizing the way institutions manage crypto exposure. Its focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum highlights the ongoing confidence in these two dominant assets, despite market fluctuations. HashKey’s move mirrors the broader global trend of corporate adoption, where firms from Japan’s Metaplanet to the U.S.-based Trump Media & Technology Group are incorporating cryptocurrencies into their treasuries. Yet, while large funds and corporations lean into established cryptocurrencies, emerging projects are quietly shaping the next wave of digital asset adoption. One such example is Tapzi, a Web3 gaming platform that redefines GameFi through skill-based mechanics. With the blockchain gaming sector projected to exceed $300 billion by 2030, projects like Tapzi demonstrate how innovation at the retail and community level complements institutional involvement. Together, HashKey’s institutional push and Tapzi’s grassroots innovation highlight two sides of the same coin: the maturing infrastructure of crypto that spans both mainstream finance and disruptive startups. HashKey’s $500M Crypto Fund: Institutional Momentum Builds HashKey Group’s launch of a $500 million Digital Asset Treasury fund reflects the acceleration of institutional interest in cryptocurrencies. By focusing on Bitcoin and Ethereum, the fund seeks…
Union
U$0.0094-0.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.748+0.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,224.58+1.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:01
Бөлісу
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto Presale vs BlockDAG Price Prediction

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto Presale vs BlockDAG Price Prediction

Which presale will lead the 2025 bull run and deliver the breakout gains investors are chasing? The market is full of new projects, but not all are built to last. Among the noise, Pepeto (PEPETO) is standing out. While names like BlockDAG attract curiosity, Pepeto is gaining momentum thanks to audited contracts, whale accumulation, and [...] The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto Presale vs BlockDAG Price Prediction appeared first on Blockonomi.
Wink
LIKE$0.010556+0.51%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0271-0.62%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 07:00
Бөлісу
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.03693-12.02%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01336-1.05%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004924+2.20%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Бөлісу
AI Pushes Quantum ‘Q Day’ Closer to Reality—And to Breaking Encryption: New Study

AI Pushes Quantum ‘Q Day’ Closer to Reality—And to Breaking Encryption: New Study

The post AI Pushes Quantum ‘Q Day’ Closer to Reality—And to Breaking Encryption: New Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief AI could speed up “Q-Day,” when quantum computers break today’s encryption—threatening crypto, cybersecurity, and global finance. Experts warn “Q-Day” may hit by 2030, as AI accelerates quantum advances that could crack RSA, ECC, and the backbone of blockchain security. Quantum + AI may soon outpace current encryption, raising urgent risks for crypto, banks, and digital trust worldwide. In a breakthrough that signals a pivotal coming-of-age for quantum technology, artificial intelligence is now being used to grasp and characterize the vast complexity of quantum systems—transforming what was once intractable into analyzable and even predictable phenomena. And the implications go beyond academic intrigue: mastering this complexity is vital to advancing quantum hardware, verifying performance, and deploying quantum applications in areas like encryption, materials discovery, and pharmaceuticals. A new study from Quantum Zeitgeist spotlights how AI—especially deep learning and language models—can approximate the state of massively complex quantum systems, bypassing exponential scaling hurdles that have long vexed physicists. Researchers are leveraging traditional machine learning, deep neural networks, and even language models to forecast physical properties (like magnetization and entropy) and act as “surrogate models” for full quantum systems—shortcuts that bypass the exponential explosion of quantum-state data. ﻿ A companion report on arXiv, “Artificial Intelligence for Representing and Characterizing Quantum Systems,” groups these advances into three linked AI paradigms—machine learning, deep learning, and transformer-based models—and argues that each brings unique advantages to tasks such as optimizing algorithms, benchmarking quantum devices, and probing complex phases of matter. Get ready for ‘Q Day’ Quantum computers powerful enough to simulate large systems threaten to break the cryptographic foundations of today’s digital economy. Most blockchains, banks, and secure communications still rely on RSA and elliptic-curve methods that could be unraveled once quantum machines reach scale. AI’s role in accelerating quantum characterization shortens that timeline, raising pressure on…
Quack AI
Q$0.016092+15.78%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000505+6.02%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:00
Бөлісу
BlockDAG Hits $403M Milestone as Millions Mine BDAG & Billions of Coins Sell, Overshadowing Bitcoin Hyper and SpacePay

BlockDAG Hits $403M Milestone as Millions Mine BDAG & Billions of Coins Sell, Overshadowing Bitcoin Hyper and SpacePay

Bitcoin Hyper has been sparking interest with updates, while SpacePay is drawing notice for its payment tech. Both have their […] The post BlockDAG Hits $403M Milestone as Millions Mine BDAG & Billions of Coins Sell, Overshadowing Bitcoin Hyper and SpacePay appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31349-0.57%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 07:00
Бөлісу
Betfair and Bet9ja Keep the Old Formula as Spartans Grows With 5,963 Games and Global Reach

Betfair and Bet9ja Keep the Old Formula as Spartans Grows With 5,963 Games and Global Reach

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bet9ja-betfair-and-spartans-in-online-sports-betting-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 07:00
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots