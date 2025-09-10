AI Pushes Quantum ‘Q Day’ Closer to Reality—And to Breaking Encryption: New Study
The post AI Pushes Quantum ‘Q Day’ Closer to Reality—And to Breaking Encryption: New Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief AI could speed up “Q-Day,” when quantum computers break today’s encryption—threatening crypto, cybersecurity, and global finance. Experts warn “Q-Day” may hit by 2030, as AI accelerates quantum advances that could crack RSA, ECC, and the backbone of blockchain security. Quantum + AI may soon outpace current encryption, raising urgent risks for crypto, banks, and digital trust worldwide. In a breakthrough that signals a pivotal coming-of-age for quantum technology, artificial intelligence is now being used to grasp and characterize the vast complexity of quantum systems—transforming what was once intractable into analyzable and even predictable phenomena. And the implications go beyond academic intrigue: mastering this complexity is vital to advancing quantum hardware, verifying performance, and deploying quantum applications in areas like encryption, materials discovery, and pharmaceuticals. A new study from Quantum Zeitgeist spotlights how AI—especially deep learning and language models—can approximate the state of massively complex quantum systems, bypassing exponential scaling hurdles that have long vexed physicists. Researchers are leveraging traditional machine learning, deep neural networks, and even language models to forecast physical properties (like magnetization and entropy) and act as “surrogate models” for full quantum systems—shortcuts that bypass the exponential explosion of quantum-state data. A companion report on arXiv, “Artificial Intelligence for Representing and Characterizing Quantum Systems,” groups these advances into three linked AI paradigms—machine learning, deep learning, and transformer-based models—and argues that each brings unique advantages to tasks such as optimizing algorithms, benchmarking quantum devices, and probing complex phases of matter. Get ready for ‘Q Day’ Quantum computers powerful enough to simulate large systems threaten to break the cryptographic foundations of today’s digital economy. Most blockchains, banks, and secure communications still rely on RSA and elliptic-curve methods that could be unraveled once quantum machines reach scale. AI’s role in accelerating quantum characterization shortens that timeline, raising pressure on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:00