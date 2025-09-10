2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 10th that US SEC documents show that Grayscale has submitted S-3 registration statements for the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) to the SEC. Grayscale has also submitted an S-1 registration statement for the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, intending to publicly offer securities in the United States.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$578-0.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005049+6.00%
Litecoin
LTC$115+2.70%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 07:18
Бөлісу
MetaPlanet is raising 213-billion-yen in a share sale

MetaPlanet is raising 213-billion-yen in a share sale

The post MetaPlanet is raising 213-billion-yen in a share sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese-listed Metaplanet on Wednesday announced that it is raising 213 billion yen, approximately $1.4 billion, through new share offerings to boost its Bitcoin treasury. The capital raise, according to a statement, will be through an overseas issuance of new shares. This comes as the company is looking at using cryptocurrency as its primary treasury asset to offset domestic economic challenges. Metaplanet makes another aggressive move to buy BTC The Tokyo-based firm, which is listed on the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, planned on issuing a total of 385 million new shares at a price of 553 yen per share, representing a 9.93% discount from the closing price on September 9. Payment date for the new shares is pegged at September 16, and the delivery date the following day, on September 17. The company expects its outstanding shares to grow from approximately 756 million to more than 1.4 billion after the capital increase. *Notice Regarding Determination of Issue Price and Other Matters* pic.twitter.com/DWM3r1oYCC — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) September 9, 2025   Metaplanet may be on track to meet its targets within set timelines Metaplanet stated that its strategy to acquire more Bitcoin is a response to Japan’s mounting economic challenges that include a weakening of the yen, high government debt, and prolonged negative interest rates. As recently reported by Cryptopolitan, MetaPlanet added 136 BTC worth 2.25 billion yen as part of its continued Bitcoin Treasury initiative. Its total Bitcoin holdings are now worth 304.563 billion yen, or $2.08 billion. The purchases build on the company’s plans to grow its digital asset stash to 100,000 BTC by the end of next year. Meta Planet’s current holding of 20,136 BTC indicates that it has achieved about 67% of its 2025 target and 20% of its 2026 target. MetaPlanet is also looking…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,224.59+1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285+3.21%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:16
Бөлісу
Turn Hype into Profit: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 You’ll Regret Missing

Turn Hype into Profit: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 You’ll Regret Missing

With meme coins becoming a driving force in the digital asset space, the stakes are higher than ever. Choosing wisely […] The post Turn Hype into Profit: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 You’ll Regret Missing appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.99+1.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01194-4.70%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 07:15
Бөлісу
ETH Stalls, SOL Battles $202 But BlockDAG’s $404M Presale Leads

ETH Stalls, SOL Battles $202 But BlockDAG’s $404M Presale Leads

The post ETH Stalls, SOL Battles $202 But BlockDAG’s $404M Presale Leads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s latest charts show hesitation, with every Ethereum (ETH) update pointing to stalled breakout attempts. At the same time, the Solana (SOL) price prediction keeps circling $202–210, with analysts split between a push toward $250 or a slip back under $200. Both have traction, but do they really deliver the kind of certainty traders are chasing? That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) comes in. Instead of waiting for adoption, BlockDAG is showing proof that it is already in motion, with mining hardware now being shipped, millions of miners actively mining, and thousands of developers building now. With more than 4,500 builders actively deploying dApps before launch, BlockDAG looks less like a gamble and more like the top crypto to buy, where execution is already happening, not just promised. BlockDAG’s Developer Army Take Center Stage Most chains go live and then scramble to attract builders, but BlockDAG has changed the game entirely. Instead of waiting for developers to arrive after launch, it has pulled them in early, fueled by the growing presale momentum. Over 4,500 developers are already building dApps and tools on its fully EVM-compatible, DAG-based network. Builders are deploying now so their projects are ready when the network officially launches. That level of commitment before the first block even goes live gives BlockDAG a head start that other projects can only dream about. The presale has become the financial engine behind this momentum. With more than $404 million already raised and the price locked at a flat $0.0013 until the Singapore Deployment Event on October, it’s one of the largest presales in recent years. Over 26.1 billion BDAG coins are sold, with a target of $600 million set for presale. Unlike projects that stretch out fundraising with vague promises, BlockDAG is channeling presale capital straight into developer support, community growth, and…
Solana
SOL$221.31+2.12%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014303-2.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.19%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:15
Бөлісу
SEC to Host Crypto Privacy Roundtable on October 17: Agenda and Key Details

SEC to Host Crypto Privacy Roundtable on October 17: Agenda and Key Details

The post SEC to Host Crypto Privacy Roundtable on October 17: Agenda and Key Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the date of its upcoming crypto roundtable for a major conversation around the future of digital assets. On October 17, a number of panelists will sit together and explore the intersection of regulation, innovation, and privacy in the crypto industry. SEC Crypto Roundtable Key Points, Agenda, and More The SEC Crypto Task Force is once again preparing a roundtable, with the next conference on October 17, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will take place at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. (with livestream available on SEC.gov), with financial surveillance and privacy as its agenda. In simpler terms, the panelists will explore privacy-enhancing tools like zero-knowledge proofs and others that let individuals manage their sensitive financial information. “Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce. Notably, the roundtable will bring policymakers, crypto leaders, and experts together. They will discuss emerging privacy-protecting technologies as well as their implications for financial markets.  SEC Privacy Roundtable Aligns With Crypto Clarity Program With the growing demand and usage of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, the development of proper regulation is a must. To do the same, the SEC introduced the Crypto Clarity program to address all the challenges related to digital assets. Notably, the SEC crypto roundtable also aligns with the same as they launch a series of conferences across the country between August and December 2025. Why Does It Matter? This group of SEC conferences could become the active agent for crypto regulations. Although it is more of a public consultation, it could bring out important insights and solutions to many issues restricting…
Chainbase
C$0.23648+0.22%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03304+2.29%
SynFutures
F$0.007054+7.92%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:14
Бөлісу
What We Know About The iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 And New Apple Watch

What We Know About The iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 And New Apple Watch

The post What We Know About The iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 And New Apple Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Apple unveiled new iPhone models at its annual release event Tuesday, revealing improvements for its flagship product alongside the launch of new AirPods and Apple Watch models. Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during the keynote address at an Apple special event on September 09, 2025 in Cupertino, California. Apple will announce a new generation of iPhones during a special event at Apple headquarters. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Apple’s product release primarily revolved around the new iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3 and Apple Watch models, improving on the devices’ pre-existing features and adding new ones like live translation and ceramic shields. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What’s New With The Iphone 17? The iPhone 17 will feature improved scratch resistance achieved through a ceramic shield, a 6.3-inch display and better front and rear camera quality. It will also have an A19 chip, Apple’s newest mobile processor, bringing faster performance, enabling advanced AI tasks and improving battery life. The iPhone 17 Pro was also revealed during Tuesday’s event, featuring an enhanced heat dissipation system, the “best battery life ever in an iPhone” and 48 megapixels for all three of its cameras, one of which will have an 8 times optical zoom and 40 times digital zoom. The Pro model will also have an aluminum frame and features a raised camera bar that encompasses the upper quarter of the device’s rearside. What Is The Iphone Air? The iPhone Air, Apple’s “most power-efficient” and “thinnest” iPhone ever made, will have a 6.5-inch display, an aluminum frame, is 5.6 millimeters thick, uses 80% recycled titanium and has a 48 megapixel fusion camera. It…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003126+0.16%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:13
Бөлісу
Report Shows Bitcoin Treasuries Added 47,718 BTC in August

Report Shows Bitcoin Treasuries Added 47,718 BTC in August

The post Report Shows Bitcoin Treasuries Added 47,718 BTC in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate and institutional bitcoin treasuries expanded in August 2025 as tracked entities added 47,718 BTC, lifting total disclosed holdings to about 3.68 million BTC, according to bitcointreasuries.net. Net additions came entirely from public and private firms only. Bitcointreasuries.net Report Logs 17 New Entities in August The August additions were valued at $5.2 billion at Aug. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/report-shows-bitcoin-treasuries-added-47718-btc-in-august/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,224.59+1.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06521+4.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:11
Бөлісу
Eric Trump loses Alt5 Sigma board seat after Nasdaq consultation

Eric Trump loses Alt5 Sigma board seat after Nasdaq consultation

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Forbes, Alt5 Sigma originally planned to have Eric Trump join its board of directors, but after communicating with Nasdaq, he decided to only serve as a board observer, with no specific reason given. Alt5 Sigma previously announced that it would raise $1.5 billion through direct and private placements to acquire the $WLFI digital token issued by World Liberty Financial (WLF). SEC filings show that WLF was founded by Donald Trump and his three sons. The related LLC holds approximately 38% of WLF's shares and 2.25 billion $WLFI tokens, and is entitled to approximately 75% of the token sale proceeds.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.747+0.82%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1981-0.45%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08513+4.31%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 07:08
Бөлісу
Function X (FX) Where Users Can Control Their Digital Lives And Data

Function X (FX) Where Users Can Control Their Digital Lives And Data

The post Function X (FX) Where Users Can Control Their Digital Lives And Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Function X (FX) is a blockchain project that aims to create a decentralized ecosystem for internet-based applications and services, allowing users to fully control their digital lives and data. The project envisions a decentralized internet that is user-centric, where individuals have ownership of their data and can transact directly with each other without intermediaries. Function X includes a decentralized identity system that allows users to have control over their personal information and share it selectively with trusted parties.  The project was developed by the team behind Pundi X, a blockchain-based point-of-sale system. Pundi X devices are designed to support the Function X ecosystem. Blockchain and FX Core Function X utilizes blockchain technology to enable secure and private data storage and transactions. The FX Core is the foundational blockchain protocol of the Function X ecosystem. It also allows developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and services that operate within the ecosystem. These dApps can provide various functionalities, such as messaging, content sharing, and financial services. FX is the native utility token of the Function X ecosystem. It serves as a means of exchange within the platform and allows users to access services, participate in network governance, and more. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/function-x-fx-token/
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.19%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:08
Бөлісу
GameStop’s hardware sales boost Q2 revenue by tiny margin, shares gain 4% after hours

GameStop’s hardware sales boost Q2 revenue by tiny margin, shares gain 4% after hours

The post GameStop’s hardware sales boost Q2 revenue by tiny margin, shares gain 4% after hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GameStop’s second-quarter numbers are out, and they barely moved the needle. The company pulled in $972.2 million in net sales for the quarter ending August 2. That’s up from $798.3 million last year in the same quarter. The reason? A small lift in hardware sales, enough to tick the total revenue higher, but nothing major. Still, investors pushed the stock up 4% after hours, riding momentum and memes more than actual operational wins. This company, still known for the 2021 retail frenzy, posted a net income of $168.6 million, up from $14.8 million a year ago. The massive jump came down to some wild swings in asset values, especially crypto. GameStop now holds $528.6 million in Bitcoin, up sharply from last year. Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities hit $8.7 billion, compared to just $4.2 billion at the end of Q2 last year. Cut costs drive operating income turnaround GameStop slashed its spending in a big way. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses dropped to $218.8 million, down from $270.8 million last year. That’s a drop of over $50 million. This cost-cutting helped turn things around. Operating income swung to $66.4 million this quarter, up from a $22 million loss in the same period last year. When excluding impairment and other adjustments, adjusted operating income came in at $64.7 million, compared to an adjusted loss of $31.6 million last year. That shows GameStop leaned hard on cutting fat rather than growing core sales. The company’s adjusted net income, after removing impairment, unrealized digital asset gains, and other line items, came in at $138.3 million. That’s a massive spike from the $5.2 million adjusted net income posted in Q2 last year. But again, most of that is balance sheet math and crypto exposure. GameStop leaned into non-GAAP reporting this quarter.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4611+0.06%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:07
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots