The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced the date of its upcoming crypto roundtable for a major conversation around the future of digital assets. On October 17, a number of panelists will sit together and explore the intersection of regulation, innovation, and privacy in the crypto industry. SEC Crypto Roundtable Key Points, Agenda, and More The SEC Crypto Task Force is once again preparing a roundtable, with the next conference on October 17, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will take place at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. (with livestream available on SEC.gov), with financial surveillance and privacy as its agenda. In simpler terms, the panelists will explore privacy-enhancing tools like zero-knowledge proofs and others that let individuals manage their sensitive financial information. "Technology that helps Americans protect their privacy is critically important as it enables people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive data about themselves so they can be protected from bad actors," said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce. Notably, the roundtable will bring policymakers, crypto leaders, and experts together. They will discuss emerging privacy-protecting technologies as well as their implications for financial markets. SEC Privacy Roundtable Aligns With Crypto Clarity Program With the growing demand and usage of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain, the development of proper regulation is a must. To do the same, the SEC introduced the Crypto Clarity program to address all the challenges related to digital assets. Notably, the SEC crypto roundtable also aligns with the same as they launch a series of conferences across the country between August and December 2025. Why Does It Matter? This group of SEC conferences could become the active agent for crypto regulations. Although it is more of a public consultation, it could bring out important insights and solutions to many issues restricting…