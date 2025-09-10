2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Trump Media to Let Truth Social Users Convert ‘Gems’ into CRO Tokens

Trump Media to Let Truth Social Users Convert ‘Gems’ into CRO Tokens

TLDR Truth Social’s Patriot users can convert gems into Crypto.com’s CRO tokens. Gems are earned through activity across Trump Media platforms. Trump Media scrapped plans for its own token in favor of CRO. Trump Media is acquiring 684.4M CRO tokens worth $105M. Truth Social users who subscribe to the platform’s Patriot Package will soon be [...] The post Trump Media to Let Truth Social Users Convert ‘Gems’ into CRO Tokens appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+0.83%
Gems
GEMS$0.23935-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.80%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 07:31
Бөлісу
QMMM Soars 1700% After Blockchain Strategy Announcement While Sol Drops

QMMM Soars 1700% After Blockchain Strategy Announcement While Sol Drops

TLDR QMMM Holdings’ stock surged over 1700% following its blockchain and AI integration announcement. Sol Strategies saw a 42% drop in its Nasdaq debut amid focus on Solana staking and treasury. Other crypto firms like Upexi and DeFi Development Corp. experienced mixed stock performances. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury strategy failed to prevent a 37% drop in [...] The post QMMM Soars 1700% After Blockchain Strategy Announcement While Sol Drops appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$221.26+2.05%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001681+2.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.010556+0.62%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 07:31
Бөлісу
New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets

New Ripple-BBVA Deal Signals Global Banks Are Embracing Digital Assets

Ripple’s expanded alliance with a global banking giant marks a pivotal leap for crypto adoption, embedding institutional-grade custody into mainstream European finance under clear regulations. Ripple and BBVA Expand Partnership in Clear Signal of Crypto Integration Ripple announced on Sept. 9 that it is expanding its collaboration with BBVA, a major Spanish multinational financial services […]
Major
MAJOR$0.1598-0.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0175-7.84%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 07:30
Бөлісу
Senate Democrats Want Seats at SEC, CFTC to Support Crypto Bill

Senate Democrats Want Seats at SEC, CFTC to Support Crypto Bill

The post Senate Democrats Want Seats at SEC, CFTC to Support Crypto Bill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The conditions were outlined in a letter published Tuesday by Sen. Ruben Gallego, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee’s Subcommittee on Digital Assets.  The letter underscored the willingness of the group to pass crypto legislation so long as it was meaningfully bipartisan. The letter also requests numerous additions to the Senate crypto market structure bill. A dozen pro-crypto Senate Democrats issued a list of conditions under which they would support a pending digital assets market structure bill, citing President Donald Trump’s resistance to keeping Democratic commissioners at federal agencies like the SEC and CFTC as a key sticking point. The conditions were outlined in a letter published Tuesday morning by Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee’s Subcommittee on Digital Assets.  The letter, which underscored the willingness of the group to pass crypto legislation so long as it was meaningfully bipartisan, was signed by 10 Senate Democrats who voted for the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act earlier this year. They include Mark Warner (D-VA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Adam Schiff (D-CA). The letter was also signed by Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), who voted against the GENIUS Act. ﻿ That voting bloc of ostensibly pro-crypto Democrats was key to passing the GENIUS Act this summer, and will likely be crucial this time around as well, given at least seven Democrats would need to join every Senate Republican in order to pass the bill.  While the letter requests numerous additions to the Senate crypto market structure bill, which would set the rules for the vast majority of the crypto economy, its strongest language focuses on the current composition of the SEC and CFTC, the two regulators that would oversee a federal crypto regulatory framework. Both agencies are by law required to…
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.01906+1.87%
DAR Open Network
D$0.033+2.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+0.83%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:30
Бөлісу
Russian Policymaker Calls Upon Moscow to Create ‘National Crypto Bank’

Russian Policymaker Calls Upon Moscow to Create ‘National Crypto Bank’

A leading Russian policymaker says the government should launch a “national crypto bank” to boost treasury income and fight fraud.
Boost
BOOST$0.09919-7.90%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005998+0.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06687+0.54%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 07:30
Бөлісу
Senator Warren Criticizes “Secret” Lobbying Efforts in Proposed Crypto Legislation

Senator Warren Criticizes “Secret” Lobbying Efforts in Proposed Crypto Legislation

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized the Republicans’ conduct in proposing crypto market structure regulation. They released a completed draft bill without consulting with Democrats or revealing crypto industry feedback. Warren’s office shared these comments exclusively with BeInCrypto. Several pro-crypto Democrats released a broad framework for their ideal legislation, but it’s much less detailed and actionable. Warren Decries Crypto Draft Bill Last Friday, Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee released a draft of potential market structure legislation. This 182-page document included many provisions that differed from previous crypto bills, causing Senator Elizabeth Warren to issue a statement on the Republicans’ conduct: “Producing a new crypto regulatory regime requires legislation that can pass both the House and the Senate… So far, instead of working with us, Republicans have produced two partisan drafts – including a recent proposal that reportedly reflects secret feedback from industry and other stakeholders that Republicans refuse to share with Committee Democrats or the public,” Warren claimed. Warren, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, is specifically concerned with how opaque the Republicans have been in devising these crypto bills. For all we know, this draft legislation could have been entirely written by lobbyists. She is arguably one of the Senate’s largest anti-crypto voices, but pointed out how her fellow Democrats have been working on constructive market structure proposals. Specifically, 12 Democratic Senators released a framework for their vision of a favorable bill this morning. The document’s signatories do not include Warren herself, but it features most of the Senate Banking Committee’s Democrats and a few other liberal crypto allies. In other words, this looks like a good-faith effort to reach a favorable outcome. A Structural Disadvantage? Still, this framework is a six-page list of general priorities, while the Republicans released a finished and complex draft of possible legislation. In doing so, they have taken the initiative with this procedure, which could give them a significant advantage. Warren criticized the behind-the-scenes nature of this action, questioning the influence of crypto lobbyists. If this draft was written by both parties, it’d be clear what role they had. Today, however, their position is less certain: “To succeed in passing a new law, the Majority must share stakeholder feedback publicly and work with Democrats on strong bipartisan legislation that addresses the real and serious concerns with their current industry-written proposals,” she claimed. Additionally, the notion of bipartisanship is particularly thorny here. On one hand, the Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee are apparently better organized than the Democrats, setting the terms of the debate around their completed draft legislation. However, GOP Committee members also saluted the Dems’ framework document in a clear bid for cooperation: In other words, Warren does not seem satisfied with this vision of bipartisanship for crypto regulation. Although pro-crypto Democrats are nominally welcome to help refine proposed drafts, the original documents were created without their input. This puts their efforts at a serious disadvantage, arguing over terms that they did not have a hand in defining. Many elected officials, pro-crypto or otherwise, are very concerned with bipartisan outreach. However, this draft legislation maintains the appearance of cooperation while practically restricting the Democrats’ real influence. Between this and the undisclosed efforts of crypto lobbyists, Senator Warren has a lot to be uneasy about. For a crypto skeptic like her, creating a truly equitable legislative solution might be especially difficult under these conditions.
DAR Open Network
D$0.033+2.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
CreatorBid
BID$0.10347-16.66%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 07:23
Бөлісу
New York Mets’ Prospect Jack Wenninger Becoming A Reliable Winning-er

New York Mets’ Prospect Jack Wenninger Becoming A Reliable Winning-er

The post New York Mets’ Prospect Jack Wenninger Becoming A Reliable Winning-er appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jack Wenninger has had a solid season for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Using an outstanding split-finger changeup in a four-pitch mix, the right-hander has certainly worked his way into the New York Mets’ future pitching plans. The 23-year-old right-hander was overshadowed at Double-A early in the season by hard-throwing Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong, both now with the Mets. Wenninger remained behind, refining his less-explosive stuff. “He’s such a good athlete and has been an awesome worker,” Mets farm director Andrew Christie told Baseball America. BINGHAMTON, NY: Jack Wenninger of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies pitches against the Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium on July 6, 2025. (Photo by Matt Kipp/Minor League Baseball via Getty Images) Minor League Baseball via Getty Images Wenninger’s fastball hits 96 mph and when he throws it for strikes, it sets up his 84-mph split. The combination has helped him get 145 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings this season. He mixes in curves, sweepers and cutters. If those three pitches develop, he could be in line for a future mid-rotation spot in New York behind Tong and McLean. He is tied for the most wins in the minors with a 12-6 record and 3.07 earned run average. He has allowed only 107 hits and 42 walks. Wenninger won his first four starts in April and is 4-0 in eight starts since July 20. All of that is a far cry better than his work in college He had a combined 11-12 record and 5.03 ERA over one year at Murray State and two at Illinois. The Mets saw enough potential to give him a $225,000 signing bonus as a sixth-round choice in the 2023 MLB Draft. His Three Best Outings When Wenninger puts it all together, he can be overpowering. It has happened a few…
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.49+1.17%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00417+3.99%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:22
Бөлісу
Trump responds to Israeli airstrike on Qatar: There won't be a next time

Trump responds to Israeli airstrike on Qatar: There won't be a next time

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump stated that this morning, the Trump administration received notification from the US military that Israel was attacking Hamas in Doha, Qatar. I immediately instructed Special Envoy Witkoff to notify the Qataris of the impending attack. Unfortunately, this was too late to prevent it. The decision to attack Doha, Qatar, was made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, not me. I have instructed US Secretary of State Rubio to finalize the defense cooperation agreement with Qatar. I believe this unfortunate incident could become an opportunity for peace. Unilateral bombing inside Qatar will not advance either Israeli or US objectives, but the elimination of Hamas is a worthy goal. I have spoken with the Emir and Prime Minister of Qatar by phone and assured them that such an incident will not occur again on their soil.
Threshold
T$0.01637-0.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.746+0.83%
ME
ME$0.6817+0.35%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 07:21
Бөлісу
How Ripple Is Expanding Its Foothold In Europe With Major Partnership With Spanish Banking Giant BBVA ⋆ ZyCrypto

How Ripple Is Expanding Its Foothold In Europe With Major Partnership With Spanish Banking Giant BBVA ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post How Ripple Is Expanding Its Foothold In Europe With Major Partnership With Spanish Banking Giant BBVA ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple, the U.S. fintech firm behind the XRP cryptocurrency, is expanding its European banking partnerships via a new agreement with the Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA). For Ripple, Spain marks another foothold in Europe’s regulated crypto asset industry. BBVA To Use Ripple’s Tech For Bitcoin, Ether Custody In Europe  According to a Tuesday announcement, Ripple has agreed to provide its digital asset custody technology to BBVA. The deal will see the banking giant integrate Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset self-custody technology into its recently launched crypto trading and custody service for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), catering to retail clients in Spain. “Ripple’s custody solution allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology that meets the highest security and operational standards, allowing BBVA to directly provide an end-to-end custody service to its customers,” BBVA Head of Digital Assets Francisco Maroto posited in a statement. Advertisement &nbsp MiCA Propelling Adoption Among European Banks The deal comes as more European banks adapt to the Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which established a framework for offering digital asset services across the European Union. “Now that MiCA is established, the region’s banks are emboldened to launch the digital asset offerings that their customers are asking for,” Cassie Craddock, Ripple’s managing director for Europe, remarked. Ripple’s custody tech helps banking institutions like BBVA offer crypto assets while maintaining safety, compliance, and efficiency. BBVA’s move follows an early July report that Germany’s largest bank, Deutsche Bank, was planning to allow its clients to store cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin starting from next year. Notably, the new agreement extends the existing alliance between the two firms, with Ripple already offering custody tech for BBVA in Switzerland and Turkey. The two have also been working together on real-time international money transfer pilots. Ripple…
Union
U$0.0094-1.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.06219+2.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,224.59+1.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:20
Бөлісу
What Does 250 Million USDC Mean For Crypto?

What Does 250 Million USDC Mean For Crypto?

The post What Does 250 Million USDC Mean For Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive USDC Minting: What Does 250 Million USDC Mean For Crypto? Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive USDC Minting: What Does 250 Million USDC Mean for Crypto? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdc-minting-crypto-impact-4/
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016716+3.75%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 07:18
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots