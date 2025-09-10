MEXC биржасы
You Cannot Stop Bitcoin Metaprotocols
The post You Cannot Stop Bitcoin Metaprotocols appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is a database. This is an inescapable technological reality. Money itself is simply a ledger, a record of who has what. Even physical cash is simply distributing that “database” in the real world. You no longer have to check against some central ledger to verify anything because the simple act of handing it to you is that process of verification. The “entries” in that ledger are passed around disconnected from some central record. Bitcoin is simply a digital database attempting to replicate the most important property of that physical one known as cash: not needing a database operator’s permission to spend your money. Imagine the futility of trying to stop people from defacing dollar bills. How many of you have stamped “Buy Bitcoin” onto fiat currency? Defacing a banknote in the United States is a federal crime. You can spend 6 months in jail for it. Does that stop anyone? Do you seriously think that could be enforced anywhere? Do you remember Where Is George? People would stamp a website on dollar bills so people could enter serial numbers when they got them and track where cash notes were circulating geographically. Artists do innate murals and collages on cashnotes. You literally cannot stop it. Why is there a strain of magical thinking that believes this is possible simply because the database is digital? By its very nature Bitcoin requires supporting the inclusion of arbitrary data (read: data that it is impossible to know or define ahead of time) in order to allow users to transact. You don’t know ahead of time how much money you will send (the satoshi field in outputs), where you will send it (the script field), what blockheight you might wish to spend it at (the nLocktime field in a transaction, or the nSequence field…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:47
Embracing Anthropic For Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance
The post Embracing Anthropic For Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic For Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance Skip to content Home AI News Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/microsoft-ai-anthropic-office/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:45
Toss to Debut Finance Superapp in Australia Amid Stablecoin Push
TLDR Toss will launch its finance superapp in Australia by the end of 2025. The firm has over 30 million users in South Korea since its 2015 launch. Toss plans to issue a Korean won-backed stablecoin once approved by regulators. Australia’s open banking rules support Toss’s account aggregation services. South Korea’s fintech unicorn Toss is [...] The post Toss to Debut Finance Superapp in Australia Amid Stablecoin Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/10 07:44
Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million
The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million. $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 07:43
Microsoft shifts AI focus from OpenAI with Anthropic pivot
The post Microsoft shifts AI focus from OpenAI with Anthropic pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to reports, Microsoft intends to begin incorporating Anthropic’s technology into its products. The decision to diversify its AI system represents the company’s desire to maximize output from a range of AI providers, rather than depend on a single partner. Microsoft has begun incorporating technology from Anthropic into its flagship Office 365 applications, according to a report from The Information. For several years, Microsoft has primarily relied on OpenAI’s models for its AI-driven features in applications such as Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, but developers working on Office AI enhancements found that Anthropic’s latest models outperformed OpenAI in certain tasks. Microsoft has begun incorporating Anthropic’s technology in its products The report specified that Anthropic’s models were said to handle complex financial functions in Excel more effectively and to produce more visually appealing PowerPoint presentations when given text-based instructions. This performance gap prompted Microsoft to begin blending Anthropic’s AI with OpenAI’s technology across Office tools. Microsoft is also currently advancing its own AI research and development while using DeepSeek’s models to bolster its Azure cloud services. According to the report, Microsoft will pay to access Anthropic’s models through Amazon Web Services (AWS) despite its competition with AWS in the cloud market. Microsoft plans to publicly announce its decision in the coming weeks, but the pricing of Office AI tools will remain unchanged for customers, the report added. Microsoft’s new partnerships Microsoft has been OpenAI’s largest backer, investing more than $13B into the San Francisco-based startup. The partnership secured Microsoft an early lead in the AI race with the rollout of generative AI features in Office 365 and the integration of OpenAI’s models into Azure. However, OpenAI is now facing stronger competition and its technology is failing to outperform them. The failure of GPT-5 to outperform Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4 has driven…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:43
Betano’s $250M Deal, Paddypower’s £150K Game – Spartans Turns $5 into Wins
The post Betano’s $250M Deal, Paddypower’s £150K Game – Spartans Turns $5 into Wins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the big names like Betano and Paddypower didn’t have the last word in online betting anymore? Both have made headlines recently with record sponsorships and high-odds promos, keeping bettors hooked. But there’s a new platform raising the stakes in a way they can’t match. Enter Spartans, the best crypto casino where even a $5 spin or a tiny bet on a Champions League game can flip into serious wins. This isn’t about locking rewards behind VIP tiers or waiting weeks for payouts. Spartans packs in instant crypto withdrawals, stackable bonuses, and a casino-sportsbook combo that puts power back in the player’s hands. From zero to high roller, every user gets the same shot at big gains, no gatekeeping, no delays, just a straight climb from your first deposit to full-throttle betting action. Betting on Spartans: From Zero to High Roller Spartans flips the script on traditional betting platforms by giving every player a shot at big wins from day one. You don’t need to deposit thousands to feel like a VIP here. A $5 spin on a slot or a small bet on a Champions League match can lead to serious rewards thanks to instant crypto payouts, stackable bonuses, and a player-first setup that treats everyone like a high roller. No complicated tiers, no exclusive clubs, just straightforward gaming that delivers quick wins and fast access to your money. What makes Spartans stand out as the best crypto casino is its crypto-only design. Deposits and withdrawals happen instantly through Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and more. You win, you withdraw, and the funds hit your wallet almost immediately. That’s a big shift from old-school sites where payouts take days and fees eat into your winnings. Spartans also ties in a generous bonus system that gives small players big opportunities. A…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:42
Josh Giddey And Chicago Bulls Agree On $100 Million Contract
The post Josh Giddey And Chicago Bulls Agree On $100 Million Contract appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 28: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at the United Center on December 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images After months of negotiations, Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls have come to terms on a contract for the young point guard. Giddey and the Bulls agreed on a four-year $100 million contract per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Chicago investing this money into Giddey is their latest sign of faith in the fifth-year guard. Giddey arrived in Chicago last off-season after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for former Bulls guard and all-defensive team member Alex Caruso. Chicago traded one of their most valuable assets in Caruso and didn’t seek any draft compensation because of their belief in Giddey’s abilities. Through his career in Chicago thus far, Giddey has posted averages of 14.6 points per game, and a career high 8.1 rebounds per game and 7.2 assists per game. Giddey showed signs of brilliance last season, as he flashed his ability to be a swiss army knife offensively. His passing ability was a catalyst for Chicago being able to be one of the leading transition teams in the NBA. Giddey is known for his playmaking ability, often throwing pin-point accurate passes on fast breaks and finding his teammates for open looks when he has the ball. These stats and last season as a whole were enough for Chicago to invest $100 million in him. For Giddey, he has plenty of room to grow as a scorer, as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:40
DuckDB confirms its Node.js and Wasm packages were targeted by an npm supply chain attack
PANews reported on September 10th that DuckDB's official Twitter account announced that its Node.js and Wasm packages were infected with malware in a recent npm supply chain attack. Officials have investigated and deprecated the affected versions, while also releasing new ones. DuckDB stated that according to npm data, no users have downloaded the affected packages. The team has issued a security advisory detailing the post-incident analysis and response measures.
PANews
2025/09/10 07:36
Allora Network prepares to launch Allora Mainnet with AI prediction feeds, staking, and builder tools
The post Allora Network prepares to launch Allora Mainnet with AI prediction feeds, staking, and builder tools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Home » AI Agents » Allora Network prepares to launch Allora Mainnet with AI prediction feeds, staking, and builder tools AI-powered prediction feeds and robust tools aim to enhance staking and support developers across the Allora ecosystem. Key Takeaways Allora Network is set to launch its Mainnet with AI-driven prediction feeds. The Mainnet will also offer staking and developer tools for builders. Allora Network is preparing to launch its Mainnet featuring artificial intelligence prediction feeds, staking capabilities, and developer tools. The protocol’s upcoming Mainnet will integrate prediction data feeds powered by AI technology alongside staking functions and bridging infrastructure for builders. Disclaimer Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/allora-ai-prediction-mainnet/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:33
The Perfect 100% Critic Scored Amazon Prime Show Few People Know About
The post The Perfect 100% Critic Scored Amazon Prime Show Few People Know About appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’ was a hit with critics but has not become a cultural phenomenon Ingvar Kenne/Curio/Sony Pictures Television In the era of social media it is tough for critically-acclaimed shows to fly under the radar. No sooner do they debut on streaming platforms than viewers post about them online. Memes of scenes quickly go viral and posts start trending which brings shows to the attention of legacy media outlets. In turn, their coverage sparks further online chatter and the cycle begins again. Not always though. Critical acclaim doesn’t necessarily guarantee buzz as the team behind Amazon’s recent show The Narrow Road to the Deep North found out. Based on Australian author Richard Flanagan’s 2014 Man Booker Prize-winning war novel, the five-part show follows the harrowing experiences of fictional World War II surgeon Dorrigo Evans. It explores themes of trauma, memory and mental stability as Evans deals with PTSD from his captivity as a POW who built the Thai-Burma Railway and had an affair with his uncle’s young wife Amy. The show keeps viewers gripped as it is set before, during and after the war with each period revealing different aspects of his affair. Evans is played by different actors at each stage of his life and thanks to the subtle similarities between them, the entire show flows smoothly. Veteran Irish actor Ciarán Hinds stars as the older Evans whilst his younger self is played by Jacob Elordi, one of Australia’s hottest talents. Elordi rose to fame in the role of Noah Flynn, the bad boy love interest in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth which premiered in 2018. He went on to play Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical film Priscilla as well as a wealthy university student in 2023’s Saltburn, which earned him a BAFTA Award…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 07:31
