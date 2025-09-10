You Cannot Stop Bitcoin Metaprotocols

The post You Cannot Stop Bitcoin Metaprotocols appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is a database. This is an inescapable technological reality. Money itself is simply a ledger, a record of who has what. Even physical cash is simply distributing that “database” in the real world. You no longer have to check against some central ledger to verify anything because the simple act of handing it to you is that process of verification. The “entries” in that ledger are passed around disconnected from some central record. Bitcoin is simply a digital database attempting to replicate the most important property of that physical one known as cash: not needing a database operator’s permission to spend your money. Imagine the futility of trying to stop people from defacing dollar bills. How many of you have stamped “Buy Bitcoin” onto fiat currency? Defacing a banknote in the United States is a federal crime. You can spend 6 months in jail for it. Does that stop anyone? Do you seriously think that could be enforced anywhere? Do you remember Where Is George? People would stamp a website on dollar bills so people could enter serial numbers when they got them and track where cash notes were circulating geographically. Artists do innate murals and collages on cashnotes. You literally cannot stop it. Why is there a strain of magical thinking that believes this is possible simply because the database is digital? By its very nature Bitcoin requires supporting the inclusion of arbitrary data (read: data that it is impossible to know or define ahead of time) in order to allow users to transact. You don’t know ahead of time how much money you will send (the satoshi field in outputs), where you will send it (the script field), what blockheight you might wish to spend it at (the nLocktime field in a transaction, or the nSequence field…