Metaplanet raises $1.4B in upsized international offering, plans more Bitcoin purchases

The post Metaplanet raises $1.4B in upsized international offering, plans more Bitcoin purchases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Metaplanet raised 205 billion yen ($1.4 billion) through an upsized international stock offering. The company increased the number of shares offered from 180 million to 385 million due to strong investor demand. Metaplanet completed an international stock offering today, raising 205 billion yen ($1.4 billion) after expanding the sale from an initially planned 180 million shares to 385 million shares. The Japanese company said it plans to use proceeds from the upsized offering to purchase additional Bitcoin. The offering was more than double the original underwritten amount, indicating strong investor demand for the shares. The completion of the fundraising positions Metaplanet to expand its Bitcoin holdings as part of its digital asset strategy. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-raises-1-4b-upsized-offering-bitcoin-purchases/
2025/09/10 08:00
BlockDAG Dominates with $403M Raised & Growing Ecosystem, Leaving Nexchain & Snorter Behind in the Best Crypto Presale Race

What’s happening with Nexchain’s steady stream of updates and Snorter’s presale, which is racing toward the $4M mark? Both coins are drawing attention and sparking discussions about the strongest presales right now. Yet, when compared to BlockDAG (BDAG), the story shifts. It isn’t relying on hype alone.  It is signing international sponsorships, rolling back presale prices, and delivering miners in bulk. With hundreds of millions already raised and a fully funded ecosystem in place, the project is demonstrating its ability to support its claims with tangible progress. That’s why many see BlockDAG as more than a typical presale. It is being viewed as the option with the power to overshadow both Nexchain and Snorter. BlockDAG Powers Ahead with $403M Raised BlockDAG is changing the conversation by proving that growth can be built on more than speculation. Its model focuses on developers, hackathons, and grants that keep projects alive beyond announcements. Teams across Africa and other regions are already building on the network, and the strongest ideas are backed through live funding in both USDT and BDAG. This ensures that new projects don’t stop after competitions but actually go live. Nick Van Den Bergh has explained how this approach helps creators. By directly funding projects, BlockDAG (BDAG) creates a space where builders are rewarded for utility and integration. It is not about chasing short-term attention, but about creating a system where ideas become real, usable cases. This builder-first approach has set it apart. The numbers add to the story. With over $403 million raised, whale buys of $4.4 million and $3.6 million, and over 312,000 holders, the project has already proven it can attract strong support. More than 26.1 billion coins have been sold, and the price rollback to $0.0013 for the final 30 days adds urgency. Many now view this as one of the best opportunities to join a project before a major milestone. BlockDAG’s cycle of hackathons, grants, and presale growth demonstrates how innovation and funding can mutually reinforce one another. By supporting real projects and combining them with global sponsorships, it positions itself as more than another presale. With Batch 30 now live and the deployment event happening in Singapore, the BDAG coin is being recognized as a fully funded ecosystem ready to scale. Nexchain Steps Up with Steady Progress Nexchain has managed to stay focused through consistent updates that highlight its goal of driving long-term growth. Instead of chasing hype, it is putting scalability and adoption at the center of its roadmap. By prioritizing practical use cases, Nexchain is carving out space where it can attract both developers and holders. This approach has kept the project visible, even in a crowded market where many new coins quickly lose attention. What keeps Nexchain relevant is its ongoing work to deliver clear progress. The team has been updating its roadmap while pushing technical improvements designed to expand use cases. These updates continue to capture the community’s attention, lending the project credibility that many newer entries lack. With other presales launching in 2025, Nexchain’s ability to maintain momentum is being closely watched. The debate continues about whether it can sustain long-term competitiveness, but its steady execution gives it an advantage. Still, many believe BlockDAG’s builder-focused model offers a stronger case for lasting growth. Snorter Gains Momentum Toward $4M Milestone Snorter has been turning heads with its presale closing in on a $4M milestone. The coin benefits from being linked to Pump. Fun’s fee update, which allows memecoin creators to gain more from their projects. This connection has boosted Snorter’s visibility and made it more than just another short-lived meme play. Its traction has led analysts to include it in conversations about breakout altcoins of 2025. The rise of Snorter shows how quickly a project can capture community support. Its ability to build attention through Pump. Fun’s changes have given it momentum in a competitive market. Many view its presale growth as evidence of genuine demand, not just fleeting interest. However, questions remain about whether Snorter can continue to grow once the presale ends. While it has earned a spot on watchlists, its long-term potential is still uncertain. For now, it continues to stand out among meme-driven projects, gaining attention this year. Compared to BlockDAG, though, Snorter still lacks the ecosystem depth that fuels lasting growth. Takeaway Nexchain and Snorter are gaining traction, each for different reasons. Nexchain is rolling out updates aimed at boosting adoption and keeping the project relevant. Snorter, on the other hand, has built momentum quickly, with its presale valuation approaching $4M and extra visibility from Pump. Fun’s updated fee model. These moves confirm they are part of the current race, but the real question is long-term value.  That is where BlockDAG changes the conversation. Its builder-focused strategy, powered by hackathons and live grants that fund working projects, separates it from short-lived presales. With nearly $403M already raised, whale buys worth millions, and a limited rollback price of $0.0013 for a short time, many now call it the best crypto presale. BlockDAG isn’t just about coins on sale. It is building a comprehensive ecosystem where growth is directly tied to real project utility. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Dominates with $403M Raised & Growing Ecosystem, Leaving Nexchain & Snorter Behind in the Best Crypto Presale Race appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/09/10 08:00
Chicago Bulls Re-Sign Josh Giddey To A Deal Striking A Needed Balance

The post Chicago Bulls Re-Sign Josh Giddey To A Deal Striking A Needed Balance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 28: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at the United Center on December 28, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Getty Images Tuesday, the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey ended a months-long stalemate. The restricted free agent returns to “The Windy City” on a four-year, $100 million contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The lack of activity regarding the 22-year-old this offseason highlights the unlikelihood of seeing him or other top restricted free agents land with a team other than the incumbent. Giddey’s new pact can enable him to move past any friction created by the frustrating and slow-moving nature of his contract negotiations with the Bulls. For Chicago, it locks in a key part of its future. The former sixth overall draft pick is coming off a campaign where he set multiple career highs. The four-year veteran averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals. The latter three are the most he’s generated in a single season. Giddey also took a significant step toward quelling concerns about him as a shooter. The Melbourne, Australia, native knocked down 37.8 percent of the 4.0 threes he hoisted. After the All-Star break, he buried 46 percent of his tries from behind the arc. He also made 50 percent of his field goal attempts. That effectiveness led to Giddey producing 21.2 points per contest during that stretch. He also snagged 10.7 rebounds and dished out 9.3 assists post All-Star break. The value in re-signing Josh Giddey After three years with the Oklahoma City…
2025/09/10 07:58
Harvard’s New AI Tool Could Pinpoint Treatments for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s

The post Harvard’s New AI Tool Could Pinpoint Treatments for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Harvard’s PDGrapher AI model predicts gene-drug combinations that could reverse diseased cell states. Early targets include Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and rare disorders like X-linked Dystonia-Parkinsonism. The tool adds to a wave of AI breakthroughs in biotech, from AlphaFold to generative drug discovery. Researchers at Harvard Medical School have unveiled a new artificial intelligence model that could reshape the future of personalized medicine by identifying precise combinations of genes and drugs capable of reversing diseased states in human cells. The system, called PDGrapher, was designed to tackle some of medicine’s most intractable challenges: neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, along with rare conditions like X-linked Dystonia-Parkinsonism. Unlike traditional computational tools that simply flag correlations, the model goes a step further. It forecasts gene-drug pairings that can restore healthy cellular function, while also offering mechanistic insights into how those interventions might work. That dual capacity—prediction plus explanation—could prove critical as researchers push deeper into precision therapies. Drug discovery has historically been slow, expensive, and littered with false leads. By narrowing down viable combinations at the cellular level, PDGrapher promises to accelerate timelines and cut costs, while also pointing scientists toward entirely new therapeutic pathways. ﻿ The breakthrough comes amid a surge of investment and innovation at the intersection of AI and biotechnology. Tools that once served language, finance, or image recognition are increasingly being adapted to map genetic networks, design proteins, and test drug candidates in simulations. Analysts say this trend could spark a “Cambrian explosion” in experimental therapies, especially as pharmaceutical companies seek more efficient pipelines for clinical research. Harvard’s team has already begun testing PDGrapher against real biological datasets. Early results suggest it can highlight promising gene-drug combinations that align with known interventions, while also surfacing novel pairings yet to be validated in the lab. If confirmed through…
2025/09/10 07:57
ProfitableMining Expands Cloud Mining Ecosystem

The post ProfitableMining Expands Cloud Mining Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the cryptocurrency market stabilizes and global regulatory frameworks continue to improve, the blockchain industry is gradually transitioning from its early, high-volatility, high-risk phase to a new, rational, and sustainable development cycle. Cloud mining, as a key channel connecting ordinary users with underlying blockchain infrastructure, is demonstrating strong growth potential. Leveraging technological innovation, compliant operations, and an international presence, Profitablemining is committed to driving the reconstruction and upgrade of the global cloud computing service ecosystem, becoming a key force in leading the next generation of digital asset production. In the current market environment, mining is gradually becoming “democratized.” Once a field accessible only to professional miners, it is now being transformed into an open platform accessible to ordinary users. Profitablemining pioneered the “Mining-as-a-Service” (MaaS) concept. Through cloud technology and intelligent computing power management, it lowers the barrier to entry for mining, breaks down regional and technological barriers, and helps users around the world participate in blockchain infrastructure through cloud-based services. Powered by green energy, shared by users worldwide Profitablemining is taking concrete action to build an environmentally friendly and efficient cloud mining ecosystem. By connecting to clean energy mining farms, the platform achieves 100% renewable energy support, reducing carbon emissions and setting new standards for green mining. Our global presence already covers North America, Central Asia, Northern Europe, and other regions, and is rapidly expanding into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, making mining accessible to more users. No equipment or technical skills are required; just a click is all it takes to start using the platform’s cloud mining services.” Profitablemining is reshaping the cloud mining landscape through the following key advantages: New User Incentives: Register and receive a $17 bonus, which can be used for daily check-ins, yielding up to $0.90 in daily returns. Strong Regulatory Compliance: The…
2025/09/10 07:54
Ethereum, Solana Wallets Targeted in ‘npm’ Attack With Billions of Downloads, Just 5 Cents Taken

The post Ethereum, Solana Wallets Targeted in ‘npm’ Attack With Billions of Downloads, Just 5 Cents Taken appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A phishing email on Monday took down one of Node.js’s most prolific developers by pushing malicious code into packages downloaded billions of times a week, in what researchers call the largest software supply-chain attack in recent times. While the scope of the attack is massive, Security Alliance said in a Tuesday report that the attacker walked away with barely a few cents. However, security teams now face the substantial cost of updating backend systems to counter further attacks. A very popular maintainer whose work (like chalk and debug-js) gets used in billions of downloads every week, known as “qix,” responsible for libraries such as chalk and debug-js, was compromised last week after receiving an email from support@npmjs[.]help. The domain once pointed to a Russian server and redirected to a spoofed two-factor authentication page hosted on the content delivery network BunnyCDN. The credential stealer harvested username, password, and 2FA codes before sending them to a remote host. With full access, the attacker republished every qix package with a crypto-focused payload. Node Package Manager (shortened to npm, not NPM) is like an app store for developers and is where coders download little building blocks of code (called packages) instead of writing everything from scratch. A maintainer is the person or entity who creates and updates those packages. How the attack happened The injected code was simple. It checked if window.ethereum was present and, if so, hooked into Ethereum’s core transaction functions. Calls to approve, permit, transfer, or transferFrom were silently rerouted to a single wallet, “0xFc4a4858bafef54D1b1d7697bfb5c52F4c166976.” Any Ethereum transaction with value and no data was also redirected. For Solana, the malware overwrote recipients with an invalid string beginning “1911…,” breaking transfers outright. Network requests were also intercepted. By hijacking fetch and XMLHttpRequest, the malware scanned JSON responses for substrings resembling wallet addresses…
2025/09/10 07:53
5,855% Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Ethereum, But ETH Price Refuses to Break

The post 5,855% Liquidation Imbalance Strikes Ethereum, But ETH Price Refuses to Break appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tuesday’s Ethereum trading session on the derivatives market was a bright display of how quickly leverage can tip the balance on orderbooks. According to CoinGlass, over the course of an hour, $2.87 million worth of ETH positions were liquidated, and almost 99% of that figure was longs. Fresh data indicates $2.82 million in long liquidations, compared to just $48,160 in short once — that is a 5,855% imbalance, making this move stand out among other major cryptocurrencies. You Might Also Like This skew coincided with a visible spike on the one-minute price chart. ETH fell to around $4,328 before recovering almost immediately. Still, the decline was sufficient to trigger a flood of margin calls — mostly against long positions. Ironically, the subsequent rebound pushed the price back above $4,350 per ETH within minutes.  Source: CoinGlass Overall, for the crypto market, a more balanced picture emerged, with Bitcoin logging total liquidations of around $511,000 and  Solana $537,000. Over 24 hours, liquidations reached $341.46 million, $139.91 million and $201.55 million in shorts and longs. Ethereum (ETH) price reaction Ethereum’s spot price stayed pretty steady around $4,353 at press time, which is up just over 1% on the day. The main message behind this event is still showing how quickly leverage can unwind during small price changes, even when the overall trend looks solid. For ETH, this was more of a localized reset than a change in direction, but for someone, it was a loss of a substantial portion of the deposit. Source: https://u.today/5855-liquidation-imbalance-strikes-ethereum-but-eth-price-refuses-to-break
2025/09/10 07:50
Ford Recalls 1.45 Million Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Issues: These Models Are Impacted

The post Ford Recalls 1.45 Million Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Issues: These Models Are Impacted appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Ford is recalling another 1.45 million vehicles, including SUVs, trucks, vans and Mustangs, due to issues with their rearview cameras, the automaker said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration—the latest in a series of recalls for the American car manufacturer this summer. Ford’s recall applies to SUVs, trucks, vans and Mustangs with a model year between 2015 and 2019. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts An issue with rearview cameras installed on some Ford and Lincoln vehicles can result in a “blank, distorted or inverted image” as drivers reverse, according to an NHTSA filing. The recall impacts 1.45 million vehicles in the U.S., the NHTSA said, as well as 122,000 in Canada and roughly 300,000 in other markets, Reuters reported. Ford said it was aware of 18 accidents related to the camera issue, but none that have resulted in injuries. What Models Are Impacted By The Ford Recall? The part was found on a slew of Ford and Lincoln vehicles: 2015-2019 Lincoln MKCs, 2015-2017 Lincoln Navigators, 2019 Ford Rangers, 2015-2018 Ford Edges, 2017-2019 Ford Econolines, 2015-2019 Ford Mustangs, 2015-2017 Ford Expeditions, 2015-2019 Ford F-350 SDs, 2016-2019 Ford Transit vans, 2016-2019 Ford F-550 SDs, 2015-2019 Ford F-250 SDs, and 2015-2018 Ford Transit Connects. What Should Drivers Do If Their Vehicle Is Impacted By The Ford Recall? The company instructed drivers to bring their vehicles to licensed Ford or Lincoln dealerships for inspection free of charge—if a faulty camera is found, they will be replaced with an updated part. Key Background Ford issued multiple recalls this summer. In July, the automaker recalled more than 850,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles over a fuel pump issue. In August, the company recalled roughly 355,000 trucks for issues with their instrument panel—which could fail at startup and not display information like…
2025/09/10 07:49
USDT0 reaffirms support for the Hyperliquid ecosystem

PANews reported on September 10th that USDT0 has maintained a close partnership with HyperliquidX since its launch, becoming the largest stablecoin on the HyperEVM and operating a validator node. USDT0 emphasized that its commitment to Hyperliquid and its ecosystem is unaffected by the USDH proposal vote. USDT0 will continue to support Hyperliquid's development and will not submit separate USDH -related proposals, but will continue to support USDH and its ecosystem development.
2025/09/10 07:48
Nakamoto to invest $30 million in Metaplanet

PANews reported on September 10th that Nakamoto announced a $ 30 million commitment to Metaplanet . This transaction marks Nakamoto's largest single investment to date and its first foray into the Asian market. The funds are part of Metaplanet 's international equity financing, announced today. Funding is expected to close on September 16th , with common stock issued and delivered on September 17th . Nakamoto stated that Metaplanet , with Bitcoin at its core, has become a leader in Bitcoin strategies for leading Japanese listed companies and global enterprises. This investment will further strengthen the global institutional financial network centered on Bitcoin.
2025/09/10 07:47
