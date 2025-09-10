2025-09-11 Thursday

HYPE Price At New $55.52 All-Time High Amid USDH Stablecoin Competition

The post HYPE Price At New $55.52 All-Time High Amid USDH Stablecoin Competition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: HYPE price reached $55.52 all-time high on Sept. 9, gaining 18% from its Sept. 8 opening. Five development teams submitted proposals to deploy Hyperliquid’s native USDH stablecoin. Polymarket prediction market showed Native Markets leading at 55% odds for the USDH ticker. Hyperliquid’s native token HYPE price reached a new all-time high of $55.52 on September 9, marking an 18% surge from its September 8 opening price of $47.10. The rally coincided with intensified competition among development teams vying to deploy the protocol’s upcoming USDH stablecoin. HYPE Price at New All-time High | Source: TradingView USDH Stablecoin Competition Drives HYPE Market Interest The HYPE price momentum began following Hyperliquid’s Sept. 5 announcement of its governance-driven USDH stablecoin launch. The protocol opened deployment to competing development teams, requiring validator approval and a gas auction victory before going live. Five teams submitted proposals for the USDH ticker: Native Markets, Paxos, Frax Finance, Agora, and Sky. Native Markets positioned itself with full US treasury backing and regulatory compliance, while Paxos emphasized its established stablecoin infrastructure across multiple jurisdictions. Frax Finance proposed a hybrid approach combining algorithmic mechanisms with traditional backing. Agora offered yield-generating features through institutional partnerships and compliance frameworks. Sky presented a decentralized framework derived from its MakerDAO heritage with multi-chain capabilities. Native Markets highlighted its Max Fege backing system and global compliance profile. The team promised full cash and treasury equivalent reserves managed by BlackRock. Paxos leveraged its existing regulatory approvals across the North American, European, and Asia-Pacific regions. A Polymarket poll launched Sept. 8 tracked community sentiment around the USDH deployment competition. Native Markets led with 55% odds, followed by Paxos at 37% and Sky at 9%. Frax held 2% odds as of Sept. 9 morning, with HYPE price rocketing. The prediction market attracted $54,976 in volume within 24…
2025/09/10 08:23
Unlocking Revolutionary Opportunities In Crypto Investment

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Opportunities In Crypto Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin Cash ETF: Unlocking Revolutionary Opportunities In Crypto Investment Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot Bitcoin Cash ETF: Unlocking Revolutionary Opportunities in Crypto Investment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-bitcoin-cash-etf-filing/
2025/09/10 08:22
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Surge on $1B AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform and Circle Pharma Deal

TLDR Lilly launches AI platform TuneLab, stock rises on biotech collaboration. Lilly debuts TuneLab with $1B data, Circle Pharma joins cancer research push. AI-powered TuneLab launch boosts Lilly stock, Circle Pharma enters oncology pact. Lilly’s TuneLab transforms biotech R&D, Circle Pharma leads with cancer trials. Lilly unveils TuneLab AI hub, strengthens biotech ties, stock climbs [...] The post Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Stock: Surge on $1B AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform and Circle Pharma Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/10 08:16
CFTC Considers Allowing Offshore Crypto Exchanges in U.S.

Speaking recently, Pham said the agency is reviewing whether overseas exchanges that meet strict regulatory standards could qualify for U.S. […] The post CFTC Considers Allowing Offshore Crypto Exchanges in U.S. appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/10 08:15
Strategic Move: Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan

BitcoinWorld Strategic Move: Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! Social media marketing firm Asset Entities (ASST) has made a groundbreaking move, approving a merger with U.S. asset manager Strive. This isn’t just any corporate deal; it’s a strategic maneuver designed to facilitate a substantial Asset Entities Bitcoin buy, signaling a strong institutional embrace of digital assets and a bold step into the future of finance. What’s Behind the Asset Entities Bitcoin Buy Strategy? This pivotal approval, as reported by The Block, comes after Strive CEO Matt Cole’s previously stated plan. His vision was clear: conduct a reverse merger with Asset Entities to gain a coveted Nasdaq listing. This strategic move provides Strive with the public market access necessary to execute its ambitious financial goals. Once listed, the combined entity aims to acquire over $700 million in Bitcoin. This demonstrates a clear, forward-thinking strategy to integrate a significant digital asset into a traditional financial framework. The merger allows Strive to tap into public capital markets, which are crucial for funding such a large-scale acquisition. Following the merger, the new, combined company will operate under the name Strive. However, it will maintain continuity for investors by continuing to trade publicly under the familiar ticker symbol ASST. This ensures a smooth transition while leveraging the established market presence of Asset Entities. The Tremendous Impact of a $700 Million BTC Acquisition A $700 million Bitcoin buy by a newly formed entity like Strive carries considerable weight in the crypto market. It signifies a growing trend of institutional players recognizing Bitcoin not just as a speculative asset, but as a core, long-term component of a diversified portfolio. This isn’t a small fund; it’s a major commitment. Consider these key implications for the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem: Increased Market Confidence: Such large-scale purchases can significantly bolster overall market confidence, potentially attracting other institutional investors who might be on the fence. It acts as a strong signal of legitimacy. Demand Surge and Price Dynamics: A significant buy order of this magnitude can influence Bitcoin’s price dynamics by absorbing available supply, especially if executed over a concentrated period. This adds consistent buying pressure. Validation of Bitcoin’s Role: It further validates Bitcoin’s role as a digital gold, a store of value, and a potential hedge against traditional market inflation in the eyes of traditional finance. This narrative gains strength with each institutional adoption. Broader Institutional Adoption: This move could inspire other mid-sized firms to explore similar strategies, accelerating the mainstream integration of cryptocurrencies into corporate treasuries and investment mandates. Why is a Nasdaq Listing Crucial for This Bitcoin Play? Gaining a Nasdaq listing through the merger is a critical step for Strive’s ambitious Asset Entities Bitcoin buy. A public listing provides several advantages: Enhanced Capital Access: Public companies have greater access to capital markets, allowing them to raise funds more easily for significant investments like a $700 million Bitcoin purchase. Increased Transparency and Credibility: Operating as a publicly traded company on a major exchange like Nasdaq typically entails higher levels of regulatory scrutiny and reporting. This can enhance investor trust and provide greater transparency regarding the firm’s operations and asset holdings. Liquidity for Investors: A Nasdaq listing offers liquidity for shareholders, making it easier for them to buy and sell shares, which can attract a broader investor base. This strategic maneuver by Asset Entities and Strive highlights a sophisticated understanding of how to leverage traditional financial structures to participate in the burgeoning digital asset economy. What Does This Mean for Future Institutional Bitcoin Buys? The proactive approach taken by Asset Entities and Strive could be a blueprint for other companies looking to make substantial moves into the crypto space. It’s an actionable insight for investors to closely observe how traditional companies are adapting to and integrating digital assets. Challenges might include navigating regulatory landscapes that are still evolving, managing market volatility, and ensuring robust security for such significant Bitcoin holdings. However, the potential benefits, including diversification and exposure to a high-growth asset class, clearly outweigh these risks for Strive. This merger is not just a transaction; it’s a statement. It signals a growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition and its increasing acceptance as a legitimate asset class within established financial circles. The groundbreaking merger between Asset Entities and Strive, culminating in plans for a colossal $700 million Asset Entities Bitcoin buy, marks a pivotal moment in the convergence of traditional finance and cryptocurrency. This strategic alliance underscores Bitcoin’s increasing appeal to institutional investors and sets a powerful example for future corporate adoption. It’s a clear signal that digital assets are becoming an undeniable force in global financial strategies, paving the way for a more integrated and digitally-driven financial future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the primary goal of the Asset Entities and Strive merger? A1: The primary goal is for Strive to gain a Nasdaq listing through a reverse merger with Asset Entities, enabling the combined entity to conduct a strategic purchase of over $700 million in Bitcoin. Q2: How much Bitcoin does the merged entity plan to purchase? A2: The combined entity plans to purchase more than $700 million in Bitcoin. Q3: Will the company’s ticker symbol change after the merger? A3: No, following the merger, the combined entity will operate under the name Strive but will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ASST. Q4: What are the potential impacts of such a large Bitcoin buy on the market? A4: A significant Bitcoin buy of this magnitude can increase market confidence, create demand surges that influence price dynamics, and further validate Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate asset class for institutional investors. Q5: Why is a Nasdaq listing important for this Bitcoin acquisition? A5: A Nasdaq listing provides enhanced access to capital markets, increases transparency and credibility through regulatory scrutiny, and offers greater liquidity for investors, all of which are crucial for funding and managing such a large Bitcoin holding. If you found this insight into Asset Entities’ groundbreaking Bitcoin strategy valuable, share it with your network! Let’s spread the word about how traditional firms are embracing the future of finance. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Strategic Move: Asset Entities Approves Massive Bitcoin Buy Plan first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/10 08:15
Best Crypto To Buy Today: Tapzi Presale Outperforms BullZilla & BlockDAG in 3 Days

From sudden 24-hour gainers to promising presale projects, traders are spoiled for choice. But while the market often rewards speculation, […] The post Best Crypto To Buy Today: Tapzi Presale Outperforms BullZilla & BlockDAG in 3 Days appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/10 08:14
Apple releases new products including the iPhone 17 series, and the upgraded AirPods adds real-time translation function

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Jinshi, Apple launched an upgraded version of AirPods, adding real-time translation and heart rate monitoring, priced at US$249. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 watch was officially released, priced at US$799, and the Apple Watch SE was fully upgraded, priced at the same US$249. The iPhone 17 series improves battery life and camera capabilities, with a minimum storage of 256GB. The iPhone 17 Pro uses an aluminum body and has a starting price of US$1,099. The iPhone Air is only 5.6mm thick, equipped with an A19 Pro chip, only supports eSIM, and has a starting price of US$999. The domestic version of the iPhone 17 series starts at 5,999 yuan, and the Pro Max is up to 17,999 yuan.
2025/09/10 08:14
BlockDAG’s $403M Presale Outshines Bitcoin Hyper & SpacePay

The post BlockDAG’s $403M Presale Outshines Bitcoin Hyper & SpacePay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 10 September 2025 | 02:00 See how BlockDAG’s $0.0013 presale and $403M raise eclipse Bitcoin Hyper’s growth and SpacePay’s $1.2M traction with scale and real execution. Bitcoin Hyper has been sparking interest with updates, while SpacePay is drawing notice for its payment tech. Both have their buzz, but the search for the best presales isn’t only about noise. What really matters is execution. That’s where BlockDAG steps forward. With strong partnerships, live grants, working miners, and millions already mining on mobile, it’s proving real delivery. While other projects build early attention, BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing results through funding, integrations, and global outreach. With presale batches closing quickly, the clear question is this: which coin has the power to turn attention into actual value? For now, BlockDAG’s record suggests it holds the stronger case. Massive Funding & Growing Community Put BlockDAG in the Lead BlockDAG’s journey is defined by delivery, not empty promises. In his latest address, CMO Nick Van Den Bergh confirmed that the grant program is fully active, paying developers directly in both BDAG and USDT. Hackathons are bringing in groups of 30–50 builders at a time, with dozens of projects already underway. Instead of waiting for launch to build momentum, BlockDAG is creating an ecosystem right now, with funds moving quickly into developer hands. Integrations add even more weight to the story. Deals with Uniswap, Axelar, and Rarable are already live, with Rarable even co-developing an NFT marketplace on BlockDAG’s Layer 1. These aren’t future plans on a roadmap. They are real partnerships that tie the project into platforms with existing adoption and traction. The presale has become one of the most talked-about opportunities in 2025. For a limited period, the BDAG price has been set at a flat $0.0013 for a limited time, as part…
2025/09/10 08:13
QMMM Holdings skyrocket 1700% following plans to hold Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in crypto treasury

Hong Kong-based technology service company QMMM Holdings (QMMM) announced plans to establish a digital asset treasury focused on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), with an initial investment of up to $100 million.
2025/09/10 08:13
Cboe to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Continuous Futures on November 10

The post Cboe to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum Continuous Futures on November 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives exchange Cboe has revealed plans to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum starting in November. These Cboe continuous futures will aim to provide perpetual-style futures in a U.S.-regulated environment for traders. Cboe Continuous Futures For BTC and ETH To Launch In November In a press release, the exchange announced that it plans to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum, beginning November 10, pending regulatory review. It stated that it has designed these new futures products to “efficiently deliver continuous long-term market exposure” to BTC and ETH. Furthermore, the Cboe continuous futures will aim to provide access to perpetual-style futures in a U.S.-regulated, intermediated environment. This is similar to the CFTC-regulated perpetual futures that the top crypto exchange Coinbase launched in July. Cboe noted that the new product suite will offer U.S. traders a “simpler and efficient way to gain long-term exposure to digital assets, execute trading strategies and manage risk – all within a U.S.-regulated, centrally cleared and intermediated framework.” The Cboe Continuous futures contracts will have a 10-year expiration. The exchange will also settle the contracts in cash and align them with real-time spot Bitcoin and Ethereum prices through daily cash adjustments. The Growing Demand For Futures Products Catherine Clay, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe, had noted that perpetual-style futures have gained strong adoption in offshore markets. Now, her exchange is looking to bring the same utility to the U.S. market within a regulated environment, enabling traders to access these products with “confidence.” Meanwhile, Clay stated that they expect the Cboe continuous futures to appeal to not only institutional market participants and existing CFE customers, but also to a growing segment of retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives. She also noted that these futures are the next steps towards advancing their product innovation roadmap…
2025/09/10 08:11
