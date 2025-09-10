MEXC биржасы
After Pepe Coin in 2023, This Under-$0.004 Coin Could Be the Next Ethereum Token to Hit $1 Billion Market Cap in Weeks
The post After Pepe Coin in 2023, This Under-$0.004 Coin Could Be the Next Ethereum Token to Hit $1 Billion Market Cap in Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After the explosive run of Pepe Coin in 2023, a new coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rapidly emerging with the potential to become the next headline-maker. This token has been advancing through its presale stages far quicker than anticipated, with the 11th stage recently selling out ahead of schedule and now entering stage 12 at just $0.0021, already up 110% from its starting price. The set listing price of $0.003 guarantees investors entering now a 42.9% return, yet this figure only scratches the surface of its projected upside. With over $24.9 million raised and more than 15.3 billion tokens sold in less time than forecast, momentum is clearly building. If this trajectory continues, Little Pepe could become one of the fastest sub-$0.004 tokens to approach a $1 billion market cap in weeks, offering a blend of accessibility and rapid growth rarely seen in such early phases. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Roadmap to $1 Billion Market Cap and $2 Price Target Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has laid out an ambitious yet structured roadmap to reach a $1 billion market valuation, starting with its post-presale debut on multiple centralized exchanges in Q4 2025 at a launch price of $0.003. With strong liquidity, immediate visibility, and a $777k giveaway fueling community engagement, analysts expect its market cap to potentially hit $1B within weeks. The launch of the Little Pepe Meme Launchpad on its dedicated Layer-2 will drive recurring token demand, positioning LILPEPE as the primary hub for meme-based projects. Other strategic integrations are projected to accelerate adoption, with a bull market resurgence potentially pushing the token beyond $2, representing over 500x growth from presale levels. Analysts project a price path of $0.005–$0.03 within 3 months post-launch, $0.05–$0.15 by 6 months, $0.30–$0.75 within 12 months, and $1.20–$2.00 within 18–24 months. Little Pepe Scaling Memecoins with EVM…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:01
Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest
The Spacecoin Writing Contest is back for its final round with a $9,000 USDT prize pool. Writers can enter by submitting original stories on decentralized internet, space tech, blockchain use cases, or sponsor tags (#spacecoin, #creditcoin, #gluwa) by October 7, 2025. Multiple entries are allowed, and winners will be selected through editorial review and sponsor voting.
Hackernoon
2025/09/11 00:00
Sei Taps Chainlink to Bring Official US Government Economic Data On-Chain
Chainlink Data Streams are now live on the Sei Network, aiming to provide low-latency oracle data for institutional and DeFi applications. The post Sei Taps Chainlink to Bring Official US Government Economic Data On-Chain appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/11 00:00
Will AI Assist or Replace Humans in the Workplace?
AI is no longer futuristic, it’s here, reshaping work today. From automation and chatbots to data entry and logistics, artificial intelligence is both assisting and replacing human roles. This article explores where AI helps, where it substitutes, and why empathy, creativity, and judgment keep humans essential in the workplace.
Hackernoon
2025/09/11 00:00
Evoq Finance contract attacked, losing approximately $420,000
PANews reported on September 10th that GoPlus Security monitored an attack on Evoq Finance's smart contract on BNB Chain. The attacker compromised the owner's account, transferred ownership to themselves, and then upgraded the contract to a malicious version, stealing approximately $420,000 from the protocol and user approvals. Users are urged to immediately revoke token approvals for contract 0xF9C74A65B04C73B911879DB0131616C556A626bE to prevent further losses. Project owners are advised to protect high-privilege accounts using multi-signature and regular key rotation. Attack Overview: The attacker appears to have stolen the private key of the owner account (0xF08d1c) and used transferOwnership to transfer ownership to its address (0x7b416F). They then upgraded the proxy contract, draining funds from the contract and approved user accounts.
PANews
2025/09/10 23:58
JuCoin Evolves To Ju.com - Where Point, Click, Trade Meets Infinite Possibility
JuCoin, one of the cryptocurrency industry's longest-operating exchanges, established in 2013, today announces its evolution to Ju.com. This comprehensive rebrand represents the platform's transformation from a regional crypto exchange to a global ecosystem. The rebrand introduces revolutionary visual identity, user-centric philosophy, and breakthrough features.
Hackernoon
2025/09/10 23:55
Spartans Open 5,963 Games From Your Wallet as BC.game Adds Nezha and Stake.com Faces Case
Explore BC.game’s new Nezha slot and Stake.com’s lawsuit, then join Spartans to access 5,963+ games and sports bets straight from your crypto wallet.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 23:55
Netflix Turns A Decades-Old Cat Stevens Song Into A Hit
The post Netflix Turns A Decades-Old Cat Stevens Song Into A Hit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cat Stevens’s “Oh Very Young” debuts at No. 22 on the Official Singles Downloads and No. 23 on the Official Singles Sales thanks to Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club. Cat Stevens Wearing Leather Jacket (Photo by © Shepard Sherbell/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images Netflix scored something of a surprise hit with The Thursday Murder Club, a crime/comedy film starring Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and a cast of excellent actors. The title has broken into the top 10 on the platform’s list of the most-streamed films, where it remains as of the time of writing. The popularity of the project — along with its short run in theaters in London — has turned a track featured in the movie into a hit in the United Kingdom, bringing a legendary singer-songwriter back to the charts. “Oh Very Young” Debuts on Two Charts “Oh Very Young” by Cat Stevens – who now releases music under the name Yusuf Islam, though this track was shared until his original moniker – debuts on two charts in the U.K. The song opens at No. 22 on the Official Singles Downloads list and starts at No. 23 on the Official Singles Sales tally. Cat Stevens Earns More Career Hits Stevens scores his fourth career hit on the list of bestselling tracks throughout the U.K. and his fifth on the ranking that focuses only on downloads. “Oh Very Young” marks his first debut since summer 2023, when two songs landed on the Official Singles Sales chart and just one made it to the Official Singles Downloads roster. A New Personal Best on the Sales Chart “Oh Very Young” now marks Stevens’s highest placement ever on the Official Singles Sales chart. Previously, that honor belonged to “Father and Son,” which is credited to Ronan Keating and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:52
Bitcoin eyes breakout toward ATH as 50bps Fed rate cut odds climb to 17%
The post Bitcoin eyes breakout toward ATH as 50bps Fed rate cut odds climb to 17% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Markets are pricing about 30 basis points of easing for the Sept. 17 Federal Open Market Committee decision, split between a base case quarter point cut and a smaller tail for 50 basis points. Should rates drop 50bps, Bitcoin could eye a return to all-time highs. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, probabilities as of Sept. 10 at 7:30 A.M. CT stood near 90 percent for a 25 basis point move, about 10 percent for 50, and close to zero for no change, with an implied cut size of roughly 27 to 29 basis points. Additionally, Polymarket’s $21 million prediction contract leans even further toward a potential 50bps cut. Predictions cluster around 81 percent for 25, 17 percent for 50, and 3 percent for a hold, which maps to about 28.8 basis points of easing. The backdrop to the decision has shifted materially over the past two months. A Bureau of Labor Statistics benchmark shows the United States created about 911,000 fewer jobs through March 2025 than initially reported, the largest downward adjustment since 2009. Inflation progress is uneven by gauge, with core CPI near 3.1 percent year over year in August per the BLS and core PCE at 2.9 percent in July according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The front of the Treasury curve reflects an easing path while the long end remains anchored by term premium and fiscal dynamics. A Reuters strategist poll points to a steeper curve into year-end, with the two-year yield around 3.40 percent in twelve months and the ten-year yield near 4.25 percent, implying a two-tens spread near 85 basis points. Cleveland Fed economists place the nominal neutral policy rate near 3.7 percent, which means policy would remain above neutral even after a quarter- to half-point trim. Near-term catalysts before the announcement can…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:51
Bitcoin Premiums Defy Logic- Investors Routinely Pay $2 for $1 of BTC in Public Markets
New research from Caladan reveals structural forces behind valuation premiums in Bitcoin-focused equities
Cryptodaily
2025/09/10 23:49
