DWF Labs Partner: Completed "the largest investment in AI to date" By: PANews 2025/06/18 23:22

AI $0.1406 -7.19% JUNE $0.0833 +1.33%

PANews reported on June 18 that DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev said on the X platform: "We have just completed the largest investment in the field of artificial intelligence to date." However, he has not yet disclosed the specific project.