Prenetics, a listed company, will raise more funds by selling its ACT Genomics to explore Bitcoin reserve strategies By: PANews 2025/06/18 20:58

MORE $0.09801 -2.32% JUNE $0.0833 +1.33% ACT $0.03867 +5.33%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, consumer health science company Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) announced that it has reached a final agreement to transfer its ownership of genomic medicine business ACT Genomics Holdings to Delta Electronics (TWSE: 2308). The total transaction value is up to US$71.78 million. Prenetics expects to receive approximately US$46 million in cash. After the transaction is completed, the company's cash reserves will increase to US$86 million, short-term assets will reach US$117 million, and it will maintain a zero-debt status. CEO Danny Yeung said that the ample cash reserves will enable the company to explore innovative financial strategies such as digital assets and Bitcoin treasury management.