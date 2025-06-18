OpenPayd and Circle announce partnership to integrate stablecoins with fiat currencies By: PANews 2025/06/18 18:36

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Fintech Times, financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd has reached a cooperation with Circle. OpenPayd will use the infrastructure of Circle Wallets to provide a unified fiat currency and stablecoin infrastructure layer for global enterprises. This means that its corporate customers will be able to transfer and manage funds globally through traditional banking channels and blockchain-based networks.