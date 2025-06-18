Archetyp Market Shut Down in Europol Raid, But TRM Labs Questions Long-Term Impact

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/18 14:50
Europol has dismantled one of the dark web’s longest-running marketplaces, Archetyp Market, following coordinated raids across six countries.

Key Takeaways:

  • Europol has shut down Archetyp Market, one of the dark web’s largest drug marketplaces.
  • The takedown included arrests across Europe and the seizure of core infrastructure in the Netherlands.
  • Experts warn the disruption may be short-lived, as operators shift to decentralized, peer-to-peer platforms.

While the operation marks a major law enforcement milestone, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs warns that such shutdowns may offer only temporary disruption.

In a statement released Monday, Europol confirmed it had seized the platform’s core infrastructure, located in the Netherlands.

Archetyp Market Admin Arrested in Spain, Key Vendors Caught in Germany and Sweden

Authorities arrested the marketplace’s alleged German administrator in Spain, along with a moderator and six of its top vendors in Germany and Sweden.

Archetyp Market, which had operated for five years, was known for its reliance on the privacy coin Monero (XMR), a cryptocurrency favored in illicit transactions due to its obfuscation features.

Europol said the platform had over 600,000 users, more than 17,000 product listings, and a transaction volume exceeding €250 million (roughly $287 million), largely driven by drug sales including cocaine, MDMA, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The agency described the takedown as the culmination of years of investigative work, involving crypto-tracing and financial surveillance.

However, TRM Labs, in a report released the same day, noted that the broader ecosystem remains agile.

“Despite continued enforcement, dark web operators are shifting toward peer-to-peer channels like Telegram and Signal,” TRM Labs wrote.

These decentralized models not only reduce reliance on central marketplaces but also lower fees and accelerate transactions—making them harder to disrupt.

The firm cited the Hydra takedown in 2022 as a recent example of the space’s adaptability.

A new Russian market quickly emerged, showing that while rebrands and exit scams remain common, full-scale rebuilds are not off the table.

Archetyp’s prominence placed it alongside former darknet giants like Silk Road and Dream Market.

Its openness to listing fentanyl and other synthetic opioids added to its notoriety. Yet its fall, like others before it, may not be the end of the road for the operators behind it.

TRM Labs acknowledged the significance of Europol’s action but emphasized the limitations of such victories.

Operators are increasingly turning to pseudonymous domain registrations, fast rebranding, and high-risk crypto exchanges to obscure their tracks.

“The Archetyp takedown is a clear win,” TRM Labs concluded.

“But staying ahead of the next generation of darknet threats will require ongoing cross-border coordination, technical advancement, and real-time blockchain monitoring.”

In June, the US law enforcement seized crypto linked to BidenCash, the infamous dark web marketplace, accused of selling over 15 million stolen credit cards and personal data.

The international operation took down around 145 darknet and traditional internet domains associated with the marketplace.

Additionally, the DOJ recently seized over $24 million in cryptocurrency from a Russian national accused of developing and operating the Qakbot malware.

