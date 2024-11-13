PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion

By: PANews
2024/11/13 19:22
Adventure Gold
AGLD$0.6754+1.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.785+1.54%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183+1.19%
ARPA
ARPA$0.02261+1.66%
Filecoin
FIL$2.469+1.23%

Today's news tips:

Trump announces Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead US government efficiency department

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins must be regulated to address bank run risks

US prosecutors seek to seize FTX founder SBF’s crypto

Italy plans to reduce 42% tax on cryptocurrency transactions, the League proposes to limit it to 28%

Canary Capital Submits First Hedera HBAR Spot ETF Application to SEC

Zerion officially launches gas-free Layer 2 solution ZERO Network

Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck expected to list on Nasdaq in December

Coinbase ranks first in the free financial app rankings in the US Apple App Store

Regulation & Policy

Trump announces Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead US government efficiency department

According to Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz on the X platform, US President-elect Trump announced that Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy (Trump agent) will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE for short).

Later in the day, Musk released the logo of the U.S. Government Department of Efficiency (DOGE) with a Shiba Inu image ; Musk commented that "America was saved by a squirrel and meme coins", driving the rapid rise of meme coin PNUT .

Trump hints at SEC chairmanship via 'recess appointment', bypassing Senate review

According to Cointelegraph, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump hinted that he would bypass the Senate's confirmation process to appoint members of his administration, which also seems to include replacing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler. In an X post on November 10, Trump said that only he had the right to choose which U.S. senator would serve as Senate Majority Leader starting when the new Congress is sworn in in January 2025. The Republican said he hoped that potential majority leaders would agree to make appointments during the recess to bypass the confirmation process and put people in important positions "immediately" instead of undergoing questioning and review by members. According to the U.S. Constitution, the president "has the power to fill all vacancies that may arise during the recess of the Senate by granting commissions that will expire at the end of the next session." During Trump's first term, this power enabled him to appoint some people who might not have been approved by the Senate. Recess appointments are supposed to be temporary and are not a substitute for Senate approval. Trump has not yet publicly nominated any potential replacement for Gensler. During the campaign, Trump promised the cryptocurrency industry that he would fire SEC Chairman Gensler on "Day 1" if he was re-elected, but experts say he can't remove Gensler from the commission without good cause. In some cases, regulators have resigned when the White House party changes, but Gensler has not indicated that he will leave.

Trump Nominates Pro-Bitcoin TV Host Pete Hegseth as US Secretary of Defense

According to Jinshi.com, Trump said he would nominate TV host Pete Hegseth (born June 6, 1980) as US Secretary of Defense. Pete graduated from Princeton University and holds a graduate degree from Harvard University. He is a US Army veteran and has hosted a show on Fox News for 8 years. It is reported that Pete Hegseth adheres to the decentralized value of Bitcoin and promises not to sell Bitcoin.

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins must be regulated to address bank run risks

According to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller said that stablecoins are basically a "synthetic dollar" that may bring benefits to the financial system. However, he emphasized that stablecoins must be regulated to deal with potential bank runs.

US prosecutors seek to seize FTX founder SBF’s crypto

According to Cailianshe, a year ago, FTX founder SBF was convicted of fraud. In a document submitted to the New York court on Tuesday, the US prosecutors filed a lawsuit to confiscate SBF's cryptocurrency. Its cryptocurrency is stored in an account, including Solana and Ripple, which is worth $8.6 million as of December 12, 2023. It has appreciated to $18.5 million in the past 11 months, mainly due to the sharp increase in the price of Solana.

Italy plans to reduce 42% tax on cryptocurrency transactions, the League proposes to limit it to 28%

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the government led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may approve a proposal by coalition partners to reduce the tax increase on cryptocurrency transactions. A copy of the proposal shows that the League, as a junior partner in Meloni's ruling coalition, has proposed an amendment to limit the tax rate on crypto transactions to 28%, which was originally proposed to increase to 42% in last month's budget. The current tax rate is 26%. In addition, another ruling coalition party, Forza Italia, proposed another amendment that aims to completely cancel the tax increase and cancel the tax exemption for gains of 2,000 euros (2,120 US dollars) or less. As part of the amendment proposed by the League, Italy will establish a permanent working group composed of digital asset companies and consumer associations to educate investors about cryptocurrencies. Two people familiar with the matter said that the government is likely to approve the League's proposal, although no final decision has been made and it may be modified.

Project News

Trump family crypto project WLFI now supports token sale participants to add WLFI tokens to their wallets

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump family’s crypto project, announced on the X platform that WLFI token sale participants can now add WLFI tokens to their wallets.

PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD begins using LayerZero to transfer between Ethereum and Solana

According to The Block, PayPal's U.S. dollar stablecoin PYUSD is now using LayerZero to simplify transfers between Ethereum and Solana, according to a statement released on Tuesday. The statement said: "This integration eliminates liquidity fragmentation and ensures that transactions for users and businesses are fast, secure and cost-effective." Data shows that the market value of PYUSD on Ethereum has been relatively stable in recent months, at about $350 million. However, the supply of the stablecoin on Solana has plummeted from more than $660 million in August to $186 million.

Canary Capital Submits First Hedera HBAR Spot ETF Application to SEC

According to The Block, Canary Capital has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the Hedera HBAR spot ETF, marking the first such cryptocurrency fund. The crypto investment company filed an S-1 registration statement with the SEC on Tuesday. According to the filing, the fund aims to "provide exposure to the value of the native assets of the Hedera network." According to the filing, the Canary HBAR ETF intends to hold HBAR directly without using derivatives, futures or other financial instruments. Custodians and management agencies are not mentioned in the S-1 filing. The company also previously launched the HBAR Trust for qualified investors in October. Canary Capital was founded by Steven McClurg, who previously founded Valkyrie Funds, which owns other spot cryptocurrency ETFs. Canary Capital has previously filed registration statements for spot Litecoin ETFs, Solana ETFs and XRP ETFs. Coingecko data shows that the price of HBAR briefly broke through $0.07 in the early morning and has now fallen back to $0.06501, with a 24-hour increase of 11.1%.

Zerion officially launches gas-free Layer 2 solution ZERO Network

According to The Block, Zerion launched its Ethereum Layer 2 solution ZERO Network, allowing Zerion Wallet users to waive Gas fees when trading, minting, exchanging and cross-chain. ZERO Network uses smart accounts and Paymasters functions to support free transactions through account abstraction, providing users with a "zero-fee" on-chain experience. ZERO Network is built on ZKsync technology and is part of the Elastic Chain ecosystem. It uses a dynamic scoring system "Onchain DNA" to evaluate whether an address is eligible for Gas-free transactions. In addition, Zerion also announced that it has received investment support from a number of angel investors, including Yearn developer Banteg, NBA player Duncan Robinson, and angel investors from projects such as Lido, OpenSea and ETHGlobal.

Coinbase launches COIN50 index and offers perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage

According to The Block, Coinbase has launched a new index, COIN50, to track the top 50 digital assets that meet basic criteria. The index is also available for trading in the form of COIN50-PERP perpetual contracts, supporting up to 20x leverage. The COIN50 index aims to provide crypto investors with a broad representation of the market, including mainstream assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its constituent assets are weighted by market capitalization, with Bitcoin accounting for 50.3%, Ethereum 27.5%, and Solana, XRP and Dogecoin accounting for about 11.2% in total. Compared with existing crypto indices, COIN50 covers multiple crypto fields more comprehensively, not just infrastructure assets. The COIN50-PERP perpetual contract allows traders to hold positions indefinitely and is suitable for institutions and advanced users in specific regions. Coinbase plans to continue exploring more ways for users to access the index.

Bitwise acquires Ethereum staking service provider Attestant

According to Bloomberg, Bitwise Asset Management Inc. has acquired Ethereum staking service provider Attestant, aiming to expand beyond its core business. The specific terms of the transaction have not yet been disclosed. After the transaction is completed, Bitwise's asset management scale will reach US$10 billion. In addition, 11 employees of Attestant will join Bitwise.

Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck expected to list on Nasdaq in December

According to CoinDesk, Japanese brokerage and crypto exchange operator Monex Group announced today that the registration statement (Form F-4) submitted by its subsidiary Coincheck Group BV (CCG) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) became effective on November 12, which will greatly advance the listing of the crypto exchange on the Nasdaq in the United States. According to the published schedule, the special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (THCP) will hold a shareholders' meeting on December 5, and the merger is expected to be implemented around the 10th of the same month. CCG's shares (stock code: CNCK) are expected to start trading on Nasdaq on the next trading day after the merger is completed. The listing of Coincheck was achieved through its merger with THCP announced in March 2022. It was originally planned to be completed in the second half of that year, but then underwent three contract changes, in May 2023, May 2024 and October, and finally obtained SEC approval.

Wang Feng: Linekong Interactive strategically holds Bitcoin and will disclose the progress of tactical reduction in due course

Wang Feng, founder of Linekong Interactive, wrote on his X platform: "Why did Linekong Interactive buy Bitcoin and what to do next? I will give five unified answers here: 1. We hold Bitcoin strategically. We are optimistic about Bitcoin network applications, decentralized finance, and crypto assets that empower real assets and Web3 applications. 2. I am an avid believer in encryption technology and have launched Marsbit, Consensus Labs (LK 3. I am very happy that Bitcoin has reached a new level of nearly $90,000 today. Our first purchase price was $26,000, and we have continued to purchase Bitcoin since then. I first pushed Linekong to buy Bitcoin at more than $4,000, but it was difficult for our board of directors to execute it at that time. 4. We will certainly disclose the progress of linear reduction at the right time; crypto assets are like stocks, the market is always volatile, and once the reduction is tactical; if the reduction is today, it must be for tomorrow's increase. 5. We are optimistic about Bitcoin in the long term; and we are very optimistic about the possibility of substantial growth this year or in the first quarter of next year. "

10x Research: South Korea’s retail cryptocurrency trading volume is 85% higher than the South Korean stock market

10x Research released a new report saying that there has been a huge explosion in retail cryptocurrency trading in South Korea, with trading volume on the Upbit exchange reaching $18.6 billion, not including another $7.3 billion traded on Bithumb. Overall, South Korean retail investors traded more than $26 billion on spot exchanges, while trading volume for all local stocks in South Korea was only $14 billion - 85% higher than stock trading volume. Since Trump's election, Dogecoin has become the most traded cryptocurrency, with $8 billion traded in the past 24 hours - accounting for 57% of all stock trading volume in South Korea. The $18.6 billion trading volume on Upbit has exceeded the $16.2 billion in early March. In addition, the report said that the number of Bitcoin holders in 2024 has increased significantly, and sovereign entities and pension funds have continued to enter the market, strengthening the base of long-term investors. Soon (in the next few days), 13F reports will reveal which pension funds or large asset managers bought Bitcoin in the third quarter. Not only have strategic long-term investors become highly active, but retail investors are also joining the craze. Related reading: Kimchi Premium: Key Features and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market.

Upbit adds USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launches AGLD in the Korean Won market

According to the official announcement, the Korean crypto exchange Upbit will add USDT trading pairs for AGLD, AHT, ARPA, ASTR, BNT, EGLD, FIL, LWA, NEAR, OXT, RAD, and XLM, and trading will start at 16:30 local time today. In addition, Upbit will list Adventure Gold (AGLD) in the Korean won market, and trading will start at 16:30 local time today.

Later in the day, affected by the Upbit announcement, AGLD rose in a short period of time, with a one-hour increase of more than 113% .

ConsenSys' Layer2 network Linea plans to issue LINEA tokens in Q1 next year

According to CoinDesk, Ethereum development company ConsenSys revealed that its rollup blockchain Linea is about to release the "LINEA" token; LINEA tokens will be issued as rewards to active contributors and users of the Linea network; the specific distribution criteria and timetable have not yet been announced, but LINEA is expected to be released in the first quarter of next year. Joe Lubin, founder and CEO of Consensys, said that Trump's election did not affect ConsenSys's decision to finally announce LINEA, but he admitted that "we have been operating under the cloud of uncertainty for a long time. If we were worried that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would come to our door, we would have stopped tokenization a few years ago." The token marks an important step in the decentralization of the Linea ecosystem. In addition to the LINEA token, ConsenSys also announced the establishment of the Linea Association, a non-profit organization responsible for distributing tokens and guiding the development of the Linea protocol. In addition, Lubin said: "There will also be a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and there may be sub-DAOs to organize the work." Lubin said that a high proportion of tokens will be dedicated to the community, but did not specify how many tokens will be distributed to the Linea community or other network stakeholders.

UK fintech firm Revolut expands cryptocurrency trading to 30 new markets in Europe

According to The Block, British fintech company Revolut announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its crypto trading platform Revolut X to serve experienced traders in 30 new markets in Europe. According to its press release, Revolut X requires customers to have a Revolut account in the European Economic Area (EEA) or the UK to access the more than 200 cryptocurrencies it offers, real-time trading analysis, and market monitoring tools integrated with TradingView charts. The company noted that most funds are stored in cold wallets and are equipped with risk monitoring tools to prevent security breaches. Revolut claims to have more than 45 million customers worldwide and launched Revolut X as its independent exchange in the UK earlier this year. Prior to this, Revolut has been providing cryptocurrency trading services since 2017.

Matrixport: Bitcoin trading volume hits a new high of $145 billion, retail investors are returning to the crypto market

Matrixport said in its latest report that in the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's trading volume exceeded $145 billion, a record high, nearly 50% higher than the flash crash in early August this year and the peak in March. This surge in trading volume shows that retail investors are returning to the crypto market. According to historical data, in the bull market phase, the active cycle of retail trading can usually last for weeks or even months, so the increase in trading volume can be regarded as a bullish signal. The popularity of Google searches for Bitcoin has also increased significantly, reaching 78% of the highest level in the past five years. In addition, since the US presidential election, the inflow of funds to Bitcoin ETFs has exceeded US$1 billion for two consecutive days.

AltLayer Launches 'Autonome', a Platform for Creating and Deploying Autonomous AI Agents

According to The Block, Rollup as a Service protocol AltLayer launched "Autonome", a platform designed to accelerate the development of "verifiable agent networks" and support the creation, deployment, discovery and distribution of autonomous AI agents. Autonome is released as a code-free platform. The platform enables developers and decentralized applications to build and interact with autonomous "intelligent" agents. "These artificial intelligence agents will be able to think, act and make decisions independently and purposefully," the project said in a statement. The team said that unlike traditional artificial intelligence robots that can only follow strict preset instructions, Autonome agents are designed to demonstrate true autonomy, reasoning ability and adaptability based on "personal values, principles and goals." Agents do not passively perform isolated tasks; they are designed to actively participate in decentralized ecosystems, make smart decisions, and seamlessly collaborate, iterate and trade with other agents.

ARK Invest Believes Trump Administration Will Reopen IPO Window for US Crypto Companies

According to BeInCrypto, ARK Invest is optimistic in its latest newsletter that Trump's return to the White House may allow digital asset companies such as Circle and Kraken to go public and achieve regulatory clarity. ARK Invest wrote: "Possibilities include reopening the initial public offering (IPO) window for digital asset companies such as Circle and Kraken." The company pointed out that potential legislative reforms, such as the 21st Century Financial Innovation and Technology Act (FIT21), may clarify the regulation of stablecoins and digital assets. In addition, the asset management company expects that the "enforcement supervision" approach of Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will end, which may create a more competitive environment for cryptocurrency companies.

Binance Futures will launch HIPPO and 1000X 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts

Binance Futures will launch HIPPOUSDT and 1000XUSDT perpetual contracts at 20:30 (ET) on November 13, 2024, with a maximum leverage of 75x.

Financing News

Crypto AML Company Notabene Completes $14.5 Million Series B Funding, Led by DRW Venture Capital

According to CoinDesk, crypto anti-money laundering (AML) startup Notabene has completed a $14.5 million Series B financing round, led by DRW Venture Capital, with participation from Apollo, Nextblock, ParaFi Capital and Wintermute. Notabene aims to help cryptocurrency trading companies comply with AML regulations and provide a SWIFT-like crypto transaction information network for virtual asset service providers (VASPs). 165 companies including Copper, OKX and Ramp have used its platform. As Europe incorporates updated funds transfer regulations (TFR) into crypto transactions, Notabene CEO Pelle Braendgaard expects the platform's trading volume to increase significantly, currently processing an average of about $2 billion in transactions per day. He pointed out that Europe's compliance requirements will push the global crypto industry into a stricter regulatory framework. Braendgaard predicts that the United States, under the future Trump administration, may follow Europe's TFR and MiCA policies to attract crypto transactions back to the United States.

Important data

The U.S. Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $136 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 5 consecutive days

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $818 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 5 consecutive days

Coinbase ranks first in the free financial app rankings in the US Apple App Store

According to appfigures data, the Coinbase app ranks first in the free financial app rankings in the US region of Apple's App Store, surpassing Robinhood, CashApp and PayPal.

cbBTC’s market value exceeds $1 billion, equivalent to 9.3% of WBTC’s supply

Tom Wan, a former 21.co strategy analyst, said on the X platform that the market value of cbBTC quickly reached $1 billion in 57 days, and its net supply change rate on Ethereum has exceeded that of Bitcoin Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) including eBTC, solvBTC.BBN, pumpBTC, etc. The current supply of cbBTC has reached 9.3% of the supply of WBTC.

Bhutan’s BTC holdings currently account for more than one-third of its GDP, while El Salvador’s BTC holdings account for only 1.5% of its GDP

Bitcoin’s strong rally pushed El Salvador’s BTC value to over $500 million on Monday, while tiny Bhutan’s BTC holdings also topped $1 billion, CoinDesk reported. Data from El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office shows the country holds just under 5,932 bitcoins. At press time, Bitcoin is worth about $516 million at $87,000. Bhutan, with a population of just 800,000 (El Salvador’s population is 6.4 million), holds 12,574 bitcoins, worth $1.1 billion at current prices, according to Arkham Intelligence. In other words, Bhutan’s bitcoin holdings are worth more than a third of the country’s GDP, which is just under $3 billion. El Salvador’s $500 million in bitcoins is just 1.5% of its GDP. In September, Arkham reported that Bhutan was likely to become the fourth-largest bitcoin holder.

Venture capital funding in the crypto space fell to $1.7 billion in Q3, down 31.3% from the previous quarter

Venture capital investment in the cryptocurrency space fell sharply in the third quarter, before the election fever of U.S. President-elect Trump revived industry sentiment, according to Bloomberg. Crypto startups attracted $1.7 billion in investment in the three months ending September 30, down 31.3% from the previous quarter, according to PitchBook data. The number of deals reached fell 25.3% to 392. "We believe this correction is a natural and necessary part of a healthy cryptocurrency market," PitchBook senior analyst Robert Le wrote in the report. Le attributed the decline in cryptocurrency venture capital deals to macroeconomic factors, including increased market volatility and concerns about a U.S. recession. As in the previous quarter, infrastructure projects such as new blockchains continued to be favored by venture investors in the third quarter. Le said he expects further consolidation between cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians and infrastructure companies in the future.

USDT exchange daily net inflow exceeds $1.3 billion again

According to CryptoQuant data, USDT exchange daily net inflows exceeded $1.3 billion for the second time in just six days, setting a new record. This large-scale inflow of stablecoins brings significant purchasing power to the market, which may drive up demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, especially when the funds are deployed strategically.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/zhao-dong-reportedly-released-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016742+4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 00:17
Share
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.42%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005054+2.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09951-1.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or&nbsp;Not? A matrix analysis, outside the&nbsp;box In August 2025, Bitcoin once again broke records, trading above $124,000 before easing back. Each new rally invites a new round of warnings. This time it was Eugene F. Fama, Nobel laureate and one of the most respected economists alive, who declared that the probability of Bitcoin becoming worthless within a decade was “close to&nbsp;one.” As someone who believes in Bitcoin’s promise, I found myself wondering: is there any way to answer this and other such formidable predictions? I cannot refute Fama or his peers on their own ground — after all, I am no economist. But as a philosopher (at least my diploma says so), I can attempt a different angle. Let us call it a “what if” approach. Socrates loved to probe the solid concepts of his time by asking what if. It is a method that does not deny the brilliance of its targets; it simply asks whether they might be looking from the wrong vantage point. So, our first and main ‘what-if’ is this: what if economics itself does not see the broader picture? Not these Nobel-winning individuals, whom I will cite with the utmost respect, but the discipline as it defines its own&nbsp;rules.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners What if economics does not see a critical&nbsp;angle? Economics and philosophy have always looked at value from different vantage points. The very word economy comes from the Greek oikonomia — the management of the household. It implies boundaries: walls, rooms, ledgers. Philosophy, by contrast — literally the love of wisdom — has always stood outside the house. It is less concerned with balancing today’s accounts than with asking what the household is for, whether the rules inside still fit the age, and what unseen assumptions lie beneath them. Plato would say philosophy looks outwards to the world of ideas, and then back in through the&nbsp;window. So when Nobel economists declare that Bitcoin will fail, they speak from within the house: they measure stability, productivity, regulation, and social use. These are not illegitimate standards. But it is not the only vantage. We can, with respect, step outside the walls and ask: what if value itself has&nbsp;shifted? To do that, we need discipline. I propose to take the objections of Fama and other Nobel voices — Krugman, Stiglitz, Shiller — and arrange them into a simple matrix. It turns out they all bring up the same six arguments against Bitcoin. Let us call the matrix of scepticism. Then we will walk this matrix not only through Bitcoin, but through gold — the historic store of value that endured centuries of the same accusations. This is our method: ordered analysis inside, imaginative “what ifs” outside. Together, they might show us whether Bitcoin is merely a bubble — or the mirror of a civilisation already organised around&nbsp;data.Eugene F.&nbsp;Fama Fama’s Challenge When the Capitalisn’t podcast aired at the end of January 2025, the clip of Eugene F. Fama was instantly circulated: “What is the probability that Bitcoin’s value will go to zero within the next ten years?” His reply: “I would say it’s close to one.” He explained why: Bitcoin fails the most basic test of money — it does not provide a stable real&nbsp;value. This was not just another economist taking a swing at Bitcoin. Fama’s name carries unusual weight. A professor at the University of Chicago, he is widely known as the “father of modern finance.” His early work established the Efficient Market Hypothesis, reshaping how the world thought about stock prices. In 2013, he received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, shared with Robert Shiller and Lars Peter&nbsp;Hansen. That is why his prediction is jarring. He spoke just as Bitcoin was climbing to its highest level in history — above $124,000 — a moment when many believers were celebrating. Fama’s reasoning is consistent. If something cannot fulfil the functions of money — medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value — then in the long run it fails. However, what if the very functions of money are shifting? A Chorus of&nbsp;Doubt Fama is not a lone sceptic. For more than a decade, Nobel Prize–winning economists have been raising their own red flags about&nbsp;Bitcoin.Paul Krugman Paul Krugman (Nobel 2008) has been one of the most persistent. Writing in the New York Times, he once titled a column bluntly: “Bitcoin is Evil.” His objection was not moral panic but economic principle: Bitcoin is, in his words, “economically useless.” It generates no income, settles transactions more slowly than existing systems, and consumes enormous&nbsp;energy.Joseph Stiglitz Joseph Stiglitz (Nobel 2001) sharpened the point in a 2017 interview. Bitcoin, he said, “ought to be outlawed.” His argument was that its main use was to evade regulation — to launder money, to finance illicit trade, to operate outside the rules that households of nations require for&nbsp;order.Robert Shiller Robert Shiller (Nobel 2013), a scholar of bubbles, framed Bitcoin differently. He has spent his career showing how markets are often driven less by rational calculation than by narratives — stories that spread like epidemics. In his eyes, Bitcoin is exactly that: a speculative bubble powered by contagious stories. Why dwell on these three? Because together with Fama, they map the interior of the economic household. Krugman questions utility, Stiglitz questions legitimacy, Shiller questions psychology, and Fama questions monetary function. Four Nobel laureates, four angles, one verdict: Bitcoin has no long&nbsp;future. Why the Matrix of Scepticism? Why a matrix? Because without structure, scepticism feels like smoke. By setting arguments side by side, we can see the shape of the&nbsp;house. Our task is to take this matrix seriously. But instead of testing it only against Bitcoin, we will first turn it against gold. For centuries, gold was money. Today, it is an asset. Along the way, it endured every one of these six charges. Seeing how it did so will tell us more about Bitcoin than a price chart ever&nbsp;could. Fiat or Gold: the Right Comparator At first glance, it seems obvious to compare Bitcoin to the dollar or the euro. If it claims to be money, shouldn’t we judge it against the currencies we actually use? But that comparison misleads. Dollars and euros are not just money — they are money backed by the full faith of states, by armies, tax systems, and central banks. Their value is secured not only by markets but by law. Bitcoin has no such sovereign foundation. To see its true likeness, we need to recall how even the dollar once leaned on something else. Under the Bretton Woods system (1944), the U.S. promised foreign central banks that their dollars could be redeemed for gold at $35 an ounce. In effect, the dollar was not free-standing; it was a claim on&nbsp;metal. That tether snapped in August 1971, when President Richard Nixon suspended convertibility. By the Jamaica Agreement of 1976, the world had accepted floating exchange rates and formally stripped gold of its role as money. Gold did not vanish, but its character changed: no longer a medium of exchange, it survived as an asset of&nbsp;belief. This is the hinge for our analysis. Bitcoin today is not money in the sense that dollars are — it does not pay taxes, salaries, or supermarket bills. But like gold after 1976, it is pursued and priced as a store of value resting on scarcity and symbolism. It is not a rival to fiat; it is a rival to&nbsp;bullion. That is why our comparison will be to gold, not dollars. If gold could survive centuries of scepticism and still hold its place in vaults and portfolios, then Bitcoin deserves to be tested by the same standard.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners Matrix of Scepticism 1 No Intrinsic Value The first objection in our Matrix of Scepticism is the simplest to state: Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. Unlike a share of stock, it pays no dividend. Unlike a bond, it pays no interest. Unlike land, it yields no crops. What it offers is only the possibility that someone else will accept it later. Paul Krugman sharpened this into a familiar insult: Bitcoin is “a Ponzi,” sustained not by productivity but by&nbsp;resale. This sounds devastating — until we notice how often the same criticism was once aimed at&nbsp;gold. Keynes and the “barbarous relic” In 1924, in A Tract on Monetary Reform, John Maynard Keynes called the gold standard a “barbarous relic.” He did not mean gold was useless as a metal. He meant it was useless as the foundation of money in a modern economy. A system tied to the accidents of geology — new mines in South Africa, discoveries in Alaska — could not provide enough liquidity in a crisis. To Keynes, clinging to gold was not rational discipline but superstition, a refusal to adapt. Gold was barren: it generated no income, yet it held nations&nbsp;hostage. Adam Smith and the wheel of circulation A century and a half earlier, Adam Smith had already seen the paradox. In The Wealth of Nations (1776), he described gold and silver as “the great wheel of circulation.” Money, yes, but unlike a plough or a workshop, they were sterile. Their value was not in production but in convention. They were accepted because everyone agreed to accept them. In modern terms, Smith saw precious metals as a social contract: inert in themselves, alive only in human&nbsp;belief. Belief as the true engine of&nbsp;value This is the crucial echo. If the absence of yield disqualifies Bitcoin, then gold should have been disqualified long ago. It endures not because it is “productive” but because people believe it secures value across time. Even its few industrial uses account for only a fraction of its price. Its real worth lies in the story: permanence, incorruptibility, rarity. Bitcoin, of course, has no gleam, no jewellery, no circuitry. It lives only in code. Yet here, too, belief is the engine. Its blockchain — the incorruptible record beneath it — represents scarcity in the digital world, just as gold once represented scarcity in the physical. If gold was the guarantor of weight and solidity, Bitcoin aspires to be the guarantor of cryptographic trust. The economists might be right: Bitcoin yields nothing. But stepping outside of the economic scope, we see that value itself has never depended only on yield. It has depended on what a civilisation chooses to revere. For centuries, that was metal, dug at terrible cost. Today, in a civilisation built on data, it may be code. The important thing is not the object itself but the belief that the object crystallises. Humans have always lived by such crystallisations, and they are rarely “intrinsic.”Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 2 Extreme Volatility The second objection is about stability. A currency, say the sceptics, must be predictable; a store of value must not double one month and halve the next. Bitcoin’s history of booms and crashes — $20,000 in 2017, down to $3,000 the year after; $69,000 in 2021, then collapsing, then soaring past $124,000 in 2025 — seems to prove the point. Nobel laureate Robert Shiller calls it the very picture of a speculative bubble: prices driven not by fundamentals but by contagious stories. But again, this is not new. Gold, which we now treat as the symbol of permanence, has itself been the epicentre of violent&nbsp;swings. The flood of silver and the Price Revolution In the sixteenth century, Spain’s conquest of the Americas unleashed a torrent of bullion into Europe. From the mines of Potosí in Bolivia and Zacatecas in Mexico, Spanish galleons carried back staggering quantities of silver and gold. Economic historians estimate that between 1500 and 1650, Spain imported over 180 tons of gold and 16,000 tons of silver. The effect was dramatic: prices across Europe tripled or quadrupled in a century, in what scholars call the Price Revolution. What does this mean in modern terms? Imagine a saver in Antwerp or Florence holding coins whose purchasing power eroded year after year, not because of mismanagement but because geology and empire had changed the money supply overnight. Gold and silver, supposedly the anchors of value, had become the vectors of instability. The Cross of&nbsp;Gold Fast forward three centuries to the United States. In 1896, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, William Jennings Bryan gave his famous “Cross of Gold” speech. He thundered that America must not be crucified upon the rigid deflation of a strict gold standard: “You shall not press down upon the brow of labor this crown of thorns, You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of&nbsp;gold.” Bryan’s metaphor captured a reality: when tied to gold alone, the U.S. money supply contracted; farmers and workers faced falling prices and crushing debts. Gold was not a shield against volatility but the very source of economic&nbsp;pain. The great gold bubble of the&nbsp;1970s Even in living memory, gold has shown its instability. After President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window” in 1971, ending the dollar’s convertibility, the metal was freed to trade openly. The decade was marked by oil shocks, political turmoil, and inflation that reached double digits. Gold became the escape valve. Its price climbed from $35 an ounce in 1971 to $850 in January 1980 — a twenty-fourfold increase. Then, under Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, interest rates were raised to nearly 20 percent to crush inflation. Gold collapsed, losing half its value in a year, and languished for&nbsp;decades. For a family who had piled into gold in 1979, convinced it was the only safe haven, the crash was ruinous. The pattern is painfully familiar to anyone who bought Bitcoin at its 2021&nbsp;peak. Volatility is not a Bitcoin anomaly. It is what happens when an asset derives its value from collective belief rather than from a predictable cash flow. Gold has been volatile whenever new discoveries, rigid standards, or inflationary panics pulled at its story. Bitcoin is volatile for the same reason: because it is young, belief is still being&nbsp;tested. The household of economics is right that such turbulence disqualifies Bitcoin as a unit of account. But outside the house, looking across history, volatility is not the end of the story. It is often the way a new asset fights for legitimacy. Gold survived its storms to become the archetype of permanence. Whether Bitcoin will do the same is not yet known. But the charge of volatility alone is no prophecy of&nbsp;death. Fantastic additions! Here’s the refined 5.3 Inefficiency section — now including the modern ESG perspective and the Ethereum proof-of-stake comparison — seamlessly woven in the essay’s narrative style.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 3 Inefficiency The third sceptical charge digits down to one word:&nbsp;waste. Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus is infamous for its voracious energy appetite — terawatt-hours annually, comparable to mid-sized nations. Settlement is slow; fees spike at exactly the wrong moment. Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz once told Bloomberg: “Bitcoin ought to be outlawed,” arguing its social value is swamped by its environmental toll. It’s an easy argument to sympathise with — especially today, as we face climate crises and demand ESG accountability. And yet, if we judge Bitcoin by advocating efficiency alone, we’d have to throw gold in the bin,&nbsp;too. The mountain that eats&nbsp;men Consider the silver-gold mountain of Potosí. Discovered in 1545 in present-day Bolivia, it became one of history’s greatest mines. Indigenous workers were forced into the mita system; thousands perished underground. From the 1570s, toxic mercury amalgamation accelerated extraction and poisoning. Chroniclers grimly noted that “every peso coined at Potosí cost the life of ten Indians.” Ruinous in human and environmental terms — and yet, central to European wealth for centuries. The Roman&nbsp;ravines Over in Spain, the Romans once destroyed entire hillsides at Las Médulas, using ruina montium — flooding tunnels so the mountains collapsed. The scarred landscape remains a UNESCO World Heritage site: majestic in history, tragic in its&nbsp;logic. Transport and&nbsp;custody Even after mining, gold remained inefficient to move. Spanish treasure fleets were eternal magnets for pirates — and storms. In 1628, Dutch admiral Piet Heyn seized an entire silver convoy. In 1715, a hurricane sank eleven galleons off Florida, their cargo still undiscovered. Centuries later, inefficiency took another form: Fort Knox, built in 1936, a fortress costing millions to secure what had already been&nbsp;mined. You might argue: This was history. Today, we care about nature. Fair enough — but Bitcoin mining can be more aligned with sustainability than many critics&nbsp;admit. A 2025 Cambridge report shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now utilises sustainable energy sources (wind, hydro, and nuclear), up from 37.6% in 2022. (CoinNews) Miners in Texas and Iceland, for example, balance renewable grid volatility, acting as a flexible sink for excess power, boosting renewable investment and grid stability. (Crypto Council for Innovation) Some facilities, such as one in Finland, utilise 100% renewable energy and recycle waste heat to warm entire cities, transforming mining into an environmentally sustainable infrastructure. (Bitkern Group&nbsp;AG) Bitcoin mining, when responsibly harnessed, can become a tool — not a cost — for sustainability. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest crypto, has transitioned to proof-of-stake, cutting energy usage by over 99%. That leap gives the lie to the notion that blockchain must consume vast power — that hint of a greener future is already here. (Walletinvestor.com, S&amp;P&nbsp;Global) If inefficiency alone disqualified an asset, gold — routes ravaged, ships sunk, lives lost — should have vanished centuries ago. Yet it endured because inefficiency can become proof of scarcity and incorruptibility. Bitcoin shares that paradox. Its energy-intensive logic is a costly signal guaranteeing decentralised security. Like gold, it does not replicate value — it originates it. Looking at civilisations through history and value, inefficiency is often the price we gratefully pay for trust, and clean energy adaptation suggests even that price can be repurposed for&nbsp;good.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 4 Speculative Bubble My favourite charge is that Bitcoin is nothing but a bubble: prices soar on waves of hype, then collapse when the crowd loses faith. Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, whose work on speculative manias won him the prize, sees Bitcoin as the perfect case of “narrative economics.” The price, he argues, is propelled less by rational calculation than by contagious stories of easy&nbsp;fortune. Once again, gold has been here&nbsp;before. California, 1849 In January 1848, a carpenter named James Marshall found flakes of gold in the American River in California. Within months, news raced across oceans. By 1849, ships from China, Australia, and Europe were disgorging prospectors on the Pacific coast. San Francisco exploded from a sleepy village of a few hundred into a city of 25,000. But the dream was cruel. Few struck it rich. Most found nothing but exhaustion, disease, and debt. The real fortunes were made not by miners but by merchants: Levi Strauss, who sold sturdy trousers; Samuel Brannan, who sold shovels and pans at a premium. The pattern was classic: a story of boundless wealth, a migration of believers, riches for a handful, ruin for the majority. It was, in every sense, a speculative bubble: an idea that drew in capital, labour, and hope, only to burst under its own&nbsp;weight. The gold bubble of the&nbsp;1970s A century later, gold again became the stage of mania. When President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window” in 1971, ending the dollar’s convertibility, bullion was suddenly free to trade. The 1970s were marked by oil shocks, political scandals, and inflation that climbed into double digits. Fear pushed investors into gold. The price surged from $35 an ounce in 1971 to $850 in January 1980. Dealers reported queues stretching down streets; households pawned jewellery to speculate. Then the air came out. Under Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, interest rates were raised to nearly 20 percent to crush inflation. Gold collapsed, losing half its value in a year, and spent decades in the wilderness. For anyone who bought at the top, it was financial devastation. It is hard not to see the rhyme with Bitcoin’s arcs: euphoric climbs, inevitable crashes, the many burnt to ash, while a few emerge&nbsp;rich. Calling something a bubble is not the same as proving it worthless. Gold endured the Gold Rush, the 1980 collapse, and every boom-bust cycle in between. It remained an asset not because it never bubbled, but because its story — of permanence and scarcity — survived each implosion. Bitcoin’s path looks the same. Yes, it is prone to manias; yes, its price is narrative-driven. But this is how societies test new stores of value: by rushing in, burning out, and returning if the story still compels. Inside the house, bubbles are a warning. Outside the house, they can be the crucible in which belief&nbsp;hardens.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 5 Criminal&nbsp;Use The fifth sceptical charge is moral: Bitcoin, critics say, is the money of criminals. Ransomware gangs demand it, darknet markets thrive on it, and regulators fret about its role in money laundering. Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz once declared that Bitcoin “ought to be outlawed,” precisely because it seemed designed to escape oversight and&nbsp;law. But here, too, the history of gold casts a long&nbsp;shadow. The pirates’&nbsp;prize In the seventeenth century, the Spanish empire sent great treasure fleets across the Atlantic, carrying silver and gold from the Americas to Europe. These convoys were irresistible targets. In 1628, Dutch admiral Piet Heyn intercepted the entire Spanish “Silver Fleet” off Cuba, seizing treasure worth millions of guilders — enough to finance a year of war against Spain. Pirates, privateers, smugglers: all knew that gold and silver were the perfect loot. Anonymous, universally accepted, impossible to trace once melted down, they were the original bearer&nbsp;assets. Looted gold in&nbsp;wartime The same qualities made gold the currency of state crime. During the Second World War, Nazi Germany systematically looted the gold reserves of occupied nations. Coins and bars were melted, recast, and laundered through neutral Switzerland. After the war, U.S. investigations revealed how central banks in “neutral” countries had quietly absorbed bullion stolen from treasuries — and in some cases from the teeth of victims. Gold’s aura as a safe haven did not stop it from serving as the currency of&nbsp;plunder. Bitcoin and the digital&nbsp;outlaw Bitcoin has inherited the same suspicion. The darknet marketplace Silk Road, shut down by the FBI in 2013, relied on it. Ransomware groups demand it because it crosses borders instantly, without banks. Like gold doubloons in a pirate chest, bitcoins in a hacker’s wallet carry no name or serial number. Yet, just as with gold, criminal use is only one layer of the story. Most transactions in gold were not piracy; most Bitcoin transactions today are legal. But the shadow&nbsp;clings. If criminal use alone disqualified an asset, gold would never have become the foundation of central bank reserves. What once paid pirates and funded dictators became the bedrock of finance. The pattern is clear: the same anonymity that offends regulators can, under new conditions, become the very reason for trust. Bitcoin’s critics are right: it has been used for crime. But stepping outside the house, we see the larger rhythm. Assets that embody scarcity and portability are always attractive to both outlaws and states. What begins in the shadows often ends in vaults. The question is not whether criminals use Bitcoin — they do. The question is whether the story of digital scarcity proves strong enough that, like gold, it outgrows its outlaw phase and becomes a pillar of the legitimate system.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 6 Regulatory Risk The last charge in our matrix and also the one I have to address as a lawyer working with crypto, usually, is the bluntest: states do not share power. When money collides with sovereignty, the law usually&nbsp;wins. “Hand it over”: the American spring of&nbsp;1933 In April 1933, amid bank runs and a collapsing money supply, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102. It did not argue with gold; it seized it. Americans were ordered to deliver their gold coins, bullion, and gold certificates to the banking system by 1 May 1933, save for narrow exceptions (industrial/art uses; small personal amounts; certain collector pieces). Willful hoarding could bring up to 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine — a staggering assertion of the state’s claim over the pre-eminent store of value. (The American Presidency Project) Congress then made the architecture permanent. The Gold Reserve Act of 1934 transferred ownership of all monetary gold to the U.S. Treasury and revalued it from $20.67 to $35 per ounce, devaluing the dollar and ending routine redemption. Gold did not disappear; its role did. (federalreservehistory.org) Why it matters: if a democratic government under stress could outlaw private hoards and rewrite the dollar’s metallic link, then “regulatory risk” isn’t a debating point. It’s monetary&nbsp;history. “Temporarily… forever”: August 1971 to Jamaica&nbsp;1976 On 15 August 1971, President Richard Nixon went on television and announced a “temporary” measure: the U.S. would suspend convertibility of dollars held by foreign authorities into U.S. gold — the famous “closing of the gold window.” That one line broke the spine of Bretton Woods. Within a few years, the world rewrote the rules: at Kingston, Jamaica, in January 1976, IMF members legitimised floating exchange rates and formally de-monetised gold in Fund law. Gold remained valuable, but no longer as money by treaty. (federalreservehistory.org, IMF eLibrary) Why it matters: even the most entrenched monetary arrangements can be edited by pen and policy. Markets&nbsp;follow. Today’s split screen: ban or domesticate In September 2021, China’s central bank and nine state agencies declared crypto transactions illegal and deepened the crackdown on mining and trading — a sovereign veto, plain and direct. (The Library of Congress) Across the Channel, the European Union chose the opposite path: integrate and supervise. Its Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA) — adopted 31 May 2023 and rolling into force through 2024–2025 — creates a licensing and disclosure regime for issuers and service providers; the Commission has already issued 2025/305 regulatory technical standards for CASP authorisations. In Europe, the state’s answer was not “no,” but “under rules.” (EUR-Lex) Regulatory risk cuts both ways. It can erase a market (China) or confer legitimacy (MiCA). Either way, it moves the&nbsp;future. The lesson is not that law always kills what it touches. Roosevelt’s order did not make gold worthless; it repositioned it. Jamaica did not end gold’s story; it changed its function. So too with Bitcoin. If our civilisation truly values digital scarcity — records secured without kings, vaults, or clearinghouses — law will, in time, channel that belief into institutions. If it does not, the law won’t need to ban it; indifference will. Inside the house, the warning stands: policy can redraw the map overnight. Outside the house, the deeper truth returns: where collective belief settles, law usually builds the&nbsp;walls.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners Conclusion Six charges, six stories. No intrinsic value, volatility, inefficiency, bubbles, crime, or regulation. Each of them is true of Bitcoin. But each of them was also once true of gold. Keynes sneered at it as a barbarous relic. Bryan thundered against it as a cross of suffering. Roosevelt outlawed it. Nixon uncoupled it. Pirates plundered it, Nazis looted it, prospectors bankrupted themselves chasing it. Gold was inefficient, volatile, prone to criminal activity, and politicised. And yet, it&nbsp;endured. The point is not that Bitcoin is destined to be gold. The point is that the verdicts of economics are always delivered inside the house: by the rules of stability, utility, supervision, and productivity. They are good rules. But sometimes civilisations shift, and the walls themselves move. Philosophy’s role is to stand outside the door and ask: what if the terms have&nbsp;changed? What if the store of value in a civilisation of metal and empire was gold, but the store of value in a civilisation of data and networks is digital scarcity? What if bytes, not bars, are what we now choose to&nbsp;guard? This does not mean Bitcoin is immortal. Assets rise and fall with the beliefs that animate them. Gold once fell from money to commodity; one day, Bitcoin may fall in turn. But if it does, it will not be because it never paid a coupon, or because its price chart looked like a bubble. It will be because our civilisation itself has moved on again, to new symbols of permanence. So the question is not whether Nobel economists are right or wrong. Inside the household of their discipline, they are right: Bitcoin fails the tests. But outside, looking through the window, we glimpse something they cannot measure. That is belief itself — the force that makes shells, metals, paper, or code into money. Belief is not the enemy of value. It is its engine. And where belief settles, law eventually follows. Gold proves the pattern. Whether Bitcoin will follow is the story our own civilisation is now&nbsp;writing. Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004169+1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001976+1.17%
Share
Medium2025/09/11 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 