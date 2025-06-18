Trump to sign executive order extending TikTok sale deadline by 90 days

By: PANews
2025/06/18 07:31
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.813+2.48%
Sign
SIGN$0.07938+4.91%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.127-4.00%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0917+11.55%

PANews June 18 news, according to the Associated Press, US President Trump will sign an executive order this week to extend the deadline for TikTok's parent company ByteDance to sell the app again, this time for 90 days. This is the third extension since he took office, aimed at promoting the completion of the US acquisition of TikTok. Trump said he does not want TikTok to stop operating, and said he believes that Chinese President Xi Jinping will eventually approve the divestiture deal. TikTok's current ban in the United States is still in effect, and the sale negotiations have been hindered many times due to friction between China and the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713+2.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0146+14.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,747.05+2.45%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share
Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

PANews reported on September 10th that international energy transportation company Robin Energy (RBNE) has completed its first $5 million Bitcoin allocation, becoming the latest energy company to diversify its portfolio through cryptocurrency. According to Google Finance data, RBNE's Nasdaq-listed shares surged over 90% on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $4.27 before retreating. For most of August, the stock price had fluctuated within a narrow range around $1.87, fluctuating by just a penny or two.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 22:57
Share

Trending News

More

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

Trading time: After the CPI cooled down, Trump called for the stock market to rise again. Ethereum's market value accounted for nearly 10% and filled the gap in CME. The popularity of Meme coins on th

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF