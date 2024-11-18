Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance

By: PANews
2024/11/18 16:19
SPX6900
SPX$1.3946+2.32%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Goatseus Maximus
GOAT$0.09341-1.92%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.002707+3.32%

Author: 0xNobler , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Memecoin has gained popularity recently and has become a major narrative in the crypto space. The popularity of Memecoin is growing almost every day, and even Binance has started listing low-market-cap Memecoins such as ACT, PNUT, NEIRO, etc.

The appeal of Memecoin is quick profits, and Meme is the only narrative that can consistently provide 20-100x returns with relative ease. It is worth noting that such gains usually occur before listing on the top CEXs, which means that holders who can predict the listing on the top CEXs will reap the greatest profits.

Here are the Memecoins that may be listed on Binance.

Analysis: 9 Memecoins That Could Be Listed on Binance

GOAT

Gospel of Goatse is the first meme created by terminal of truths, an AI chatbot that combines AI with memecoin culture.

  • Track: AI
  • Market value: $1.2 billion

Related reading: GOAT’s rise has paused, is $800 million the end point of AI Meme?

ZEREBRO

zerebro is an AI-based content generation tool that can autonomously create and distribute content on platforms such as Twitter, Warpcast and Telegram. ZEREBRO uses an advanced Retrieval Enhanced Generation (RAG) system and conducts modular design based on it.

  • Track: AI
  • Market value: $281 million

Related reading: An average increase of 98% in three days, a review of AI Meme potential coins

DOG

DOG is a decentralized, community-driven memecoin based on the Runes protocol on Bitcoin, tradable on Bitcoin L1, Bitcoin L2, and CEX.

  • Track: Bitcoin Runes
  • Market value: $735 million

Related reading: Runes sees a "small bull run" amid crypto market volatility, and the Meme "zoo" market attracts attention

SPX

SPX6900 is a stock market based meme coin that replicates the success of the S&P 500 index.

  • Track: meme
  • Market value: $580 million

Related reading: Memecoin: The craziest money-making machine in history?

RETARDIO

RETARDIO is a community-driven Solana memecoin whose ecosystem includes NFT collections (ranked #3 on Magic Eden) and a casino.

  • Track: Memes
  • Market cap: $151 million

Related reading: How to find the next golden dog? Emotions, emotions, and more emotions

PUPS

Pups is the first community-driven Memecoin in the Bitcoin ecosystem. The symbol is a puppet monkey with a hat, which echoes dogwifhat.

  • Track: Bitcoin Runes
  • Market value: $330 million

Related reading: The “Puppet Monkey Empire” is gradually rising, and the BRC-20 ecological meme coin PUPS has become a new star

BITCOIN

HPOS10I ETH is a community driven memecoin inspired by a backpack found in a Dutch store covered with various unrelated logos and text. HPOS10I ETH is a project that calls itself "the shitcoin to end all shitcoins".

  • Track: Meme
  • Market value: $258 million

SUNDOG

SunDog is a dog emoji-themed memecoin and the largest “going to the Sun” memecoin on the Tron chain.

  • Track: Meme
  • Market value: $204 million

Related reading: How did the meme with a market value of hundreds of billions come into being? And how can we capture it?

FARTCOIN

Fartcoin is a Memecoin on the SOL chain, created by the same AI that developed GOAT. The project allows users to configure the settings of the conversation room and then watch two AIs converse without any constraints.

  • Track: AI
  • Market value: $369 million

Related reading: IOSG: GOAT continuously dominates the screen, how does AI-driven meme grab attention and traffic economy?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001301+1.40%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001643-12.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01442+12.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/zhao-dong-reportedly-released-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016735+4.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 00:17
Share
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005063+2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09956-0.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:27
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut