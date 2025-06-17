This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:09
RealLink
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With legacy tokens like XRP and Dogecoin losing steam, savvy investors are pivoting toward new crypto projects like Neo Pepe Protocol that blend meme appeal with real decentralization.

Table of Contents

  • Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor
  • Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity
  • Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks
  • Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

With the crypto market in constant flux, allocating $10,000 wisely demands more than simply chasing familiar names. XRP and Dogecoin, once investor darlings, now face headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and stagnant innovation. In contrast, a fresh generation of cryptocurrencies is seizing attention with robust decentralization, genuine utility, and vibrant community engagement.

Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor

Former altcoin favorites XRP and Dogecoin are losing traction among savvy investors due to fundamental drawbacks:

  • XRP remains ensnared in regulatory challenges, increasing its risk profile significantly.
  • Dogecoin has not evolved beyond its meme status, lacking substantial real-world utility and clear development trajectory.

Serious crypto capital is pivoting away from speculative legacy assets toward projects emphasizing structural credibility and transparent governance. The evolving market demands more than mere price action, it demands long-term sustainability and community-driven structures.

Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity

Neo Pepe Coin (NEOP) is quickly establishing itself as a standout choice for investors valuing principle and precision. Its groundbreaking treasury structure ensures funds are community-controlled through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), providing complete transparency and accountability.

Key reasons investors are turning toward Neo Pepe Protocol:

  1. Secure governance: All fund allocations undergo DAO approval, featuring a mandatory timelock mechanism that ensures fiscal responsibility and prevents centralized misuse.
  2. Active community participation: Every significant decision, from treasury spending to protocol enhancements, requires token-holder consensus, reinforcing genuine decentralization.
  3. Long-term stability: A fixed, deflationary supply capped at 1 billion tokens prevents inflationary dilution, protecting early investor value.

Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks

Amid numerous presales, Neo Pepe Protocol distinguishes itself by uniquely combining meme culture with a strong ideological backbone:

  • Immutable tokenomics: Neo Pepe Coin has an immutable, fixed supply with no minting or hidden inflation mechanisms, fostering long-term price stability.
  • Structured rewards: Early-stage presale participants benefit from tiered pricing structures, incentivizing prompt involvement and rewarding early conviction.
  • Community governance: Protocol decisions, including strategic exchange listings and token burns, rely on robust DAO voting, ensuring alignment with community interests.

Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

In the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, projects combining innovation with genuine utility are gaining prominence. Three particularly strong contenders, Neo Pepe Coin, VeChain, and SUI, each offer distinct and complementary value:

  • Neo Pepe Protocol: Combines meme-driven enthusiasm with structured DAO governance, delivering long-term transparency and community empowerment.
  • VeChain: Provides practical blockchain solutions for global supply chains, appealing to utility-focused investors.
  • SUI: Offers robust scalability solutions, capturing investor interest through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Getting involved: Simple steps to Join Neo Pepe Protocol

Participating in the Neo Pepe Protocol presale is straightforward:

  • Visit the official Neo Pepe website.
  • Contribute using supported cryptocurrencies such as ETH or USDT.
  • Monitor allocation and token unlocking schedule in real time.

Key considerations for presale investors

Before participating:

  • Familiarize yourself with the project’s tokenomics and unlocking schedules.
  • Review the detailed presale structure and allocations.
  • Understand DAO governance mechanisms and smart contract transparency.

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit its Telegram and website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
