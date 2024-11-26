How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

By: PANews
2024/11/26 14:43
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%

How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

  • Mainly high-quality collateral

    • It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL;

    • Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets;

    • Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

  • Dynamically adjust strategies

    • Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration;

    • As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;

2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

  • Differentiate

    • The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated;

    • Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

  • Basic principles

    • The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000);

    • Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times;

    • The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken;

    • Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;

3. On-chain transaction strategy

  • Pursuit of excess returns

    • Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits;

    • Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

  • Position Management

    • Avoid full position trading;

    • Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy;

    • For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;

Risk Control

  • Volatility Management

    • Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback;

    • View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat;

    • Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;

Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001301+1.40%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001643-12.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01442+12.56%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/zhao-dong-reportedly-released-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016735+4.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 00:17
Share
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
Threshold
T$0.01646+0.54%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005063+2.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09956-0.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:27
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut