How does PrismaX, led by a16z, use tokens to build a "data flywheel" for AI robots?

By: PANews
2025/06/17 18:30
Startup
Author: PrismaX

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

PrismaX, a startup company that provides robotic intelligence platform, today announced that it has successfully raised $11 million in financing and officially debuted at the Demo Day (June 3) of CSX, a crypto startup accelerator under the well-known venture capital institution a16z. This round of financing was led by industry leader a16z CSX, and followed by Stanford blockchain accelerator Builder Fund, Symbolic, Volt Capital, Virtuals Protocol and several angel investors.

PrismaX was co-founded by Bayley Wang and Chyna Qu, who combined their extensive experience in robotics and decentralized technology. They founded PrismaX to build and expand the foundational models that will provide the core driving force for breakthrough advances in the field of physical generative artificial intelligence.

Despite the continued influx of venture capital, the real AI and robotics industries have not been able to establish incentives to produce high-quality, affordable data. To address this dilemma, PrismaX is developing the industry's first fair use standard: the data that drives the model generates revenue, which will ultimately be returned to the data producers.

"The scalability of visual datasets has hindered the possibility of breakthroughs in robotics," said Bayley Wang, co-founder and CEO of PrismaX. "So we are creating this ecosystem that will generate datasets covering a variety of scenarios with far greater universality than centralized data. This ecosystem will enhance data scalability and reduce data collection bias. Through decentralized incentives, PrismaX will pave the way for fully autonomous robots. Our platform will make artificial intelligence a collaborative tool for humans rather than a replacement. As the industry develops, we must be clear that the talent capital required to build sustainable and scalable models will always be indispensable." Help PrismaX build the underlying infrastructure for visual modeling by using cryptographic token incentives to reliably crowdsource heterogeneous data. .

Understanding the PrismaX Platform

PrismaX has three major advantages in the robotics industry:

  • Data: By building protocols and mechanisms to validate and incentivize the development of large-scale visual data, robotics datasets can reach the same level of scale as textual data and achieve unprecedented breakthroughs in accuracy and reliability.
  • Remote Operation: Establish unified standards for remote operation and provide one-stop turnkey service access, payment solutions and software support, allowing robotics companies to focus on developing their own differentiated advantages.
  • Models: By working with leading AI teams to build models that drive increasingly autonomous robots, operators can replace multiple manual workers, further unlocking the value of the PrismaX network while increasing the quality and scale of data collection.

These links will form a flywheel effect: large-scale data can optimize the basic model and thus improve the efficiency of remote control, which in turn will promote the further collection of real-world data, thus building a complete data closed loop.

Physical AI and robotics companies are currently investing a lot of time and money to scale remote operations teams, but there are few breakthroughs. By developing a platform with robust remote operations standards, PrismaX will help AI companies scale quickly while eliminating costly duplication of investment caused by siloed industry data collection.

​​PrismaX's future development blueprint​​

Humanoid robots are mostly still trapped in the laboratory, but PrismaX believes that in theory they can play a greater role. From folding clothes, making fast food to managing medication in hospitals, these scenarios are possible. The proceeds from this round of financing will be used to expand the size of PrismaX's robot team, improve remote operation specifications, and expand the data collection portal, so that robot companies can reach remote operator groups, help them expand visual data sets, and develop smarter machine products faster.

In the short term, PrismaX aims to attract AI enthusiasts who are interested in the challenge of novel data collection and its potential impact. Participants will be rewarded for their contributions, and the basic models they build will provide valuable core data sets for robotics companies seeking training data.

By combining partners on the supply and demand sides, PrismaX will build a bridge of communication between robots and the mainstream application market.

