Bitcoin ignited, Ethereum exploded: Will this altcoin ignite crypto’s next craze?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:02
Altcoin
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin stabilizes and Ethereum matures, early-stage protocols like Neo Pepe are emerging as crypto’s next breakout bets.

Table of Contents

  • Bitcoin proved crypto could be real
  • Ethereum expanded crypto’s capabilities
  • Neo Pepe Coin: Structured for crypto’s next cycle
  • 5 reasons why early access to Neo Pepe matters
  • Take action now

Bitcoin set the stage. Ethereum expanded the horizons. Now, the market eagerly anticipates what’s next.

While established tokens continue dominating headlines, real opportunities for new investors often lie in emerging, early-stage, and well-structured alternatives. One standout gaining attention is the Neo Pepe Protocol, currently priced at $0.05423 in Stage 0 of its presale. Already, over $103,000 has been raised toward its initial cap of $121,415.98. When this stage concludes, the price jumps to $0.061461.

Neo Pepe’s presale consists of 16 stages, with each phase incrementally increasing the entry price, presenting an optimal scenario for early adopters. But investors must act swiftly, this window won’t stay open indefinitely.

Bitcoin proved crypto could be real

Before Bitcoin, the concept of digital money was widely dismissed. BTC legitimized cryptocurrency, demonstrating it could function independently from central systems and delivering one of history’s most remarkable ROI curves. However, Bitcoin’s revolutionary status is now well-established.

Major funds, banks, and institutions now treat Bitcoin as a stable commodity. Its volatility has reduced significantly, and growth, though steady, lacks the explosiveness early investors enjoyed. For those aiming at rapid 10x returns, Bitcoin’s golden era is mostly past, stable, yes; transformative, no longer.

Ethereum expanded crypto’s capabilities

Ethereum (ETH) radically shifted crypto’s trajectory, moving beyond a mere store of value by introducing smart contracts, decentralized apps, and diverse digital ecosystems. Its innovations paved the way for DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and virtually every significant crypto advancement post-2017.

Yet, innovation comes at a cost. Ethereum newcomers often grapple with high transaction fees, scaling bottlenecks, and technical complexities. Though ETH remains foundational, it now faces robust competition from faster, cheaper blockchain alternatives. Ethereum laid a foundation, but the future belongs to those who can effectively build upon it or entirely reimagine it.

Neo Pepe Coin: Structured for crypto’s next cycle

The rise of DeFi and NFTs has amplified Ethereum’s limitations, fueling increased interest in alternative blockchain platforms such as the Neo Pepe Protocol.

Neo Pepe introduces a sophisticated on-chain governance system prioritizing transparency and security. To submit proposals, participants must stake at least 1 million NEOP. Each proposal undergoes a meticulously structured process involving a voting delay, a one-week voting period, and a timelock before execution, ensuring every decision is deliberate, transparent, and permanently recorded.

Additionally, Neo Pepe Coin offers a fixed token supply of exactly 1 billion NEOP. With no minting capabilities within the token contract, the supply cap is unchangeable, thus eliminating inflation concerns or unauthorized token creation.

5 reasons why early access to Neo Pepe matters

  1. Increasing token price: With 16 presale stages, each round progressively increases token costs, rewarding the earliest investors.
  2. Structured governance: Transparent and secure voting ensures community-led project evolution.
  3. Fixed supply: A permanent 1 billion token cap guarantees scarcity and long-term value.
  4. No insider surprises: Neo Pepe Protocol commits to transparency, avoiding hidden unlocks or insider privileges.
  5. Classic crypto appeal: Echoes early Bitcoin and Ethereum vibes, providing open access and equal opportunity.

Ethereum and Bitcoin began similarly, anyone with determination and basic tools could participate. Today’s landscape, dominated by institutions, has fewer open opportunities.

Neo Pepe Protocol brings back that original crypto spirit: transparent governance, clear rules, and an equal-access presale structure. Whether NEOP will ignite crypto’s next craze depends on execution, but for observant investors, the groundwork is impressively solid.

Take action now

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit the official website and connect with the community on Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
