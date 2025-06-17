USDC Treasury destroyed approximately 63.055 million USDC By: PANews 2025/06/17 14:08

USDC $0.9996 -0.02% JUNE $0.0835 +1.58%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, about 63.055 million USDC (about 63.039 million US dollars) were destroyed at the USDC Treasury address.