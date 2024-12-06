PA Daily | Trump nominates David O. Sacks as White House cryptocurrency and AI director; US SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications

By: PANews
2024/12/06 18:47
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004447+3.51%
Solana
SOL$222.87+2.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.814+1.95%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1403-9.89%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013368-1.31%

Today's news tips:

Trump Nominates David O. Sacks as White House Crypto and AI Director

Source: SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications and will not approve any new crypto ETF applications

Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve by 2025, with an investment of more than $3 billion

Vancouver to include Bitcoin in city finances

Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill is gazetted and is expected to be submitted to the Legislative Council for first reading on December 18

ME Foundation: ME tokens will conduct TGE at 22:00 on December 10

Binance to List Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA)

Pudgy Penguins will issue $PENGU tokens in 2024, with 25.9% allocated to the Pudgy community

Regulatory News

Trump posts to celebrate Bitcoin breaking $100,000

Trump Nominates David O. Sacks as White House Crypto and AI Director

President-elect Donald Trump has announced the appointment of David O. Sacks as the White House Commissioner for Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency. Sacks will be responsible for leading the government's policy making in the fields of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, and promoting the United States to become a global leader in these two key areas. His responsibilities include protecting freedom of speech online, addressing bias and censorship issues of large technology companies, and providing a clear legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry to support its prosperity in the United States. In addition, Sacks will also lead the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

David Oliver Sacks is a South African-American entrepreneur, author and internet technology investor, born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1972. He is a general partner of Craft Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on investing in early-stage technology companies. He joined PayPal in 1999 as head of product and later became chief operating officer (COO). He is a member of the "PayPal Mafia".

Possibly influenced by "David Sacks is optimistic about the 0x protocol", ZRX rose 22% to $0.8159 in a short period of time

David Sacks responded: I am honored and look forward to promoting U.S. competitiveness in key technology areas

Vancouver to include Bitcoin in city finances

According to Bloomberg, as Bitcoin breaks through $100,000 to set a record high, the city of Vancouver is considering incorporating Bitcoin into the city's financial system. The Vancouver City Council will consider a motion proposed by Mayor Ken Sim on December 11, titled "Protecting the city's purchasing power through financial reserve diversification-building a Bitcoin-friendly city."

Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve by 2025, with an investment of more than $3 billion

Samuel Armes, president of the Florida Blockchain Business Association (FBBA), said that Florida "is likely to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve during the legislative session that begins in the first quarter of 2025." Specific plans include allocating 1% (about $1.857 billion) from the state's $185.7 billion pension fund (the fourth largest pension fund in the United States) and investing 1% (about $1.16 billion) from the $116.5 billion budget surplus in the 2024-25 fiscal year to purchase Bitcoin.

Florida currently holds $800 million in crypto-related investments. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, has been supportive of cryptocurrency innovation and stressed the importance of financial freedom in a Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk in May 2023. Earlier, U.S. President-elect Trump had pledged to support domestic Bitcoin mining and said the government would not sell its approximately 212,000 Bitcoins.

Xinhua News Agency Commentary: "Bitcoin Rush" Reflects the Policy Direction of the Next US Political Cycle

Xinhua News Agency's International Observation today's commentary pointed out that the Bitcoin surge reflects, to a certain extent, the policy direction of the next political cycle in the United States, which is related to the long-term game between regulation and capital. Institutions that hold or engage in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency transactions are playing an important role in American politics. In fact, the political action committee composed of large cryptocurrency industry organizations has clearly funded to help candidates who support cryptocurrency run for Congress. Many analysts said that as the world's largest economy and a major participant in global financial activities, if the US government fails to treat financial regulation in a responsible manner, it will not only hurt American investors, but also have a significant negative impact on the world economy. Experts warn that continued deregulation may exacerbate the financialization of the US economy and the gap between the rich and the poor, and it will be difficult to improve the ability of the financial system to serve the real economy. Not only American investors may be affected, but the global economy may also face shocks.

Recently, under the expectation of US President-elect Trump's policy of supporting cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin has risen by more than 40% recently, becoming the focus of the capital market. However, there are risks behind this "surge". Data shows that in 2023, cryptocurrency fraud caused losses of more than 5.6 billion US dollars to US investors, a year-on-year surge of 45%.

Leader of South Korea's ruling party: Will continue to ask Yoon Seok-yeol to stop performing presidential duties

Hong Kong's Stablecoin Bill is gazetted and is expected to be submitted to the Legislative Council for first reading on December 18

According to a news release from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Hong Kong published the Stablecoin Bill in the Gazette today to introduce a regulatory system for issuers of fiat stablecoins in Hong Kong. The Bill aims to improve the regulatory framework for virtual asset activities to address the potential risks posed by fiat stablecoins to financial stability, ensure that users have adequate protection, and maximize the benefits of virtual assets and related technologies. Under the proposed licensing system, anyone who conducts any of the following activities must first obtain a license from the Monetary Authority:

  1. In the course of business, issuing legal tender stablecoins in Hong Kong;
  2. In the course of its business, issuing a fiat stablecoin purportedly pegged to the value of the Hong Kong dollar; or
  3. Actively promote the issuance of its fiat stablecoin to the Hong Kong public.

In order to effectively implement the system, the Bill also proposes to give the Monetary Authority the necessary supervisory, investigative and law enforcement powers. The Bill will be submitted to the Legislative Council for first reading on December 18.

Source: SEC rejects two SOL spot ETF applications and will not approve any new crypto ETF applications

According to Forbes reporter Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified at least two applicants for the SOL spot ETF that their 19b4 filings will be rejected. Sources revealed that the SEC may not approve any new cryptocurrency ETF applications during the current administration.

AI

OpenAI launches the "full blood version" of the inference model o1 and ChatGPT Pro for $200 per month

OpenAI announced this morning the launch of a fully upgraded o1 model, which has been fully launched in ChatGPT, replacing the previous o1-preview. The new version of the o1 model has significantly improved performance. It not only performs better in reasoning, programming, mathematics, and writing, but also supports image uploading and visual reasoning functions, and reduces the error rate of complex problems by 34%. In addition, OpenAI has launched a new subscription plan. ChatGPT Plus users ($20/month) can use o1 today, and Pro users ($200/month) can also get a stronger reasoning mode and unlimited access. In the future, o1 will support API integration as well as web browsing and file upload functions.

OpenAI CEO: Not worried about Musk using political power to attack competitors

Musk's xAI completes a new round of $6 billion financing, with a valuation of over $40 billion

According to documents submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), xAI, an artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, announced the completion of a new round of financing of up to $6 billion. The financing attracted 97 investors, with the lowest single investment amount being $77,593. After this round of financing, xAI's valuation exceeded $40 billion. In May of this year, xAI completed a round of financing of the same size, when the company was valued at $24 billion. Existing investors including Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz also participated in this round of financing. This part of the funds is mainly used to support the construction of xAI's new supercomputing center in Memphis , which is known as the largest multi-billion dollar investment project in local history, attracting technology companies such as Nvidia, Dell and AMD to deploy here.

The National Information Center released the "Reference Architecture for the Construction and Development of Artificial Intelligence Industry Applications"

The report "Reference Architecture for the Construction and Development of Artificial Intelligence Industry Applications" compiled by the Public Technology Service Department of the National Information Center was officially released. The report proposes the common capabilities and characteristic capabilities of the construction of artificial intelligence industry applications from six aspects: computing power foundation, data services, model services, application development, operation and maintenance platform, and operation platform. By building a reference architecture with unified technical architecture, unified data specifications, and unified standard system, we can get rid of the limitations brought by different enterprise service models, reduce the marginal costs of supply and demand, effectively play the scale effect, promote application innovation, stimulate market vitality, and continuously promote the healthy and efficient development of the industry.

Project News

The first aelf halving will take place on December 12, with the block reward dropping to 0.0625 ELF

AI-enhanced Layer 1 public chain aelf announced that it will conduct its first halving at 15:30 Beijing time on December 12, which is expected to occur at the main chain block height of 246,500,000. Since the mainnet was launched in 2020, aelf has been running stably for four years.

aelf COO Brian Liang said that this halving is not just a reduction in block rewards, but also represents the continued evolution of aelf as a sustainable and innovative blockchain ecosystem. According to the aelf white paper, the network allocates 12% of ELF tokens for block rewards, which are halved every four years. After the halving, the block reward will drop from 0.125 ELF to 0.0625 ELF.

Cosmos-based Noble blockchain launches USDN, a US dollar stablecoin based on the M^0 protocol

According to The Block, the Noble blockchain of the Cosmos ecosystem has launched a customized USD stablecoin USDN based on the M^0 protocol. This is the first stablecoin issued through the M^0 "stablecoin expansion engine", backed by short-term US bonds and issued by approved minters. Noble connects multiple Cosmos chains through the IBC protocol, aiming to provide a credible digital dollar for the ecosystem. The M^0 protocol distributes revenue to market makers, enhancing liquidity and network benefits.

Grayscale DeFi Fund's latest holdings: UNI accounts for more than 58%, and AAVE ranks second with 18.65%

According to Grayscale's latest disclosed data, as of December 5, 2024, the Grayscale DeFi Fund's investment portfolio consists of 5 tokens: $UNI, $AAVE, $MKR, $LDO, and $SNX.

Among them, Uniswap (UNI) has the largest holding with a weight of 58.07%, and each fund share corresponds to 1.12344341 UNI; Aave (AAVE) ranks second with a weight of 18.65%, and each fund share corresponds to 0.02201319 AAVE.

Other components include: Maker (MKR) accounts for 9.31%, Lido DAO (LDO) accounts for 9.18%, and Synthetix (SNX) accounts for 4.79%. This disclosure shows that the composition of the fund has not changed.

The “grey certification mark” on the X platform will be expanded to government officials around the world

According to the Safety official announcement on the X platform, the scope of application of the gray certification mark has been expanded to include governors, local government agencies and more government-related positions around the world. New certification objects include first ladies/gentlemen, deputy ministers, governors/chief ministers and ambassadors, etc., aiming to enhance recognition support for global governments and related agencies.

Earlier, Musk announced that Twitter will pilot a new multi-color authentication system . Corporate accounts will be authenticated with a gold logo, government officials will be authenticated with a gray logo, and blue authentication will be for individuals.

Fundstrat Research Director: Bitcoin breaking $100,000 is a signal for a year-end stock market rally

Tom Lee, head of research at Fundstrat, said that Bitcoin's breakthrough of the $100,000 mark is an important signal for the stock market to rise at the end of the year. He believes that Bitcoin's breakthrough reflects that investors' preference for risky assets is increasing, which also indicates that demand for the stock market will rise. Lee pointed out that investors have begun to use about $6 trillion of idle funds previously deposited in money market funds. He expects the S&P 500 index to reach 6,300 points by the end of the year, which is 3% higher than the current level.

Lee said in an interview with CNBC that Bitcoin's breakout from the consolidation range is a leading indicator of the S&P 500's year-end performance. Although the employment report and CPI data may bring short-term volatility, he believes that the "Santa Claus market" during the Christmas period can still be expected. In addition, Lee expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at least 8 times in this round of easing cycle, each time by 25 basis points.

Roaring Kitty tweeted again this morning, causing the Meme coin GME to rise by 50% in a short period of time

Roaring Kitty, a well-known figure in the WallStreetBets community who once led retail investors to fight against GameStop shorts, returned to social media today to post a tweet. As a result, the Meme coin GME experienced drastic fluctuations, rising 50% to $0.0082 in a short period of time. As of press time, GME was quoted at $0.00607.

Previously, Roaring Kitty attracted widespread attention for sharing GameStop (GME) stock investment strategies and analysis on social media platforms, and played an important role in the sharp rise in GameStop stock in 2021.

Changpeng Zhao: Satoshi Nakamoto’s permanent retirement is the best part of Bitcoin’s design

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao commented on a social media post discussing the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, saying, "The best part of Bitcoin's design is that Satoshi Nakamoto retired early and retired forever."

Coinbase International will launch Moo Deng, Algorand, The Sandbox, and Mog Coin perpetual futures contracts

Coinbase International Station announced on the X platform that Coinbase International Station and Coinbase Advanced will add support for Moo Deng, Algorand, The Sandbox and Mog Coin perpetual futures contracts. The MOODENG-PERP, ALGO-PERP, SAND-PERP and 1000MOG-PERP markets are expected to be opened on or after 17:30 on December 12, 2024, Beijing time.

The Financial Times publicly apologizes to readers for 14 years of negative coverage of cryptocurrencies

The Financial Times publicly apologized to its readers for its 14 years of negative coverage of cryptocurrencies. The media said in a statement: "With the price of Bitcoin recently breaking through $100,000, quite a number of commentators felt that we should apologize to our readers for our long-standing cynicism. Therefore, we are deeply sorry that you may have decided not to buy those commodities that subsequently rose in price based on our coverage over the past 14 years. The price increase is certainly gratifying. At the same time, if you misunderstood our cynical attitude towards cryptocurrencies as support for traditional finance, we are deeply sorry, because we hate this behavior too."

ME Foundation: ME tokens will conduct TGE at 22:00 on December 10

The ME Foundation announced that it will hold the ME Token Generation Event (TGE) at 22:00 (Beijing time) on December 10. According to the information in the Magic Eden official Discord channel, users must complete the setting of the wallet address (save and exit) before December 8, otherwise they will not be able to receive the token airdrop on December 10.

Binance Futures will delist MAVIAUSDT, OMGUSDT, and BONDUSDT U-margined perpetual contracts

Binance Futures will automatically liquidate MAVIAUSDT, OMGUSDT, and BONDUSDT U-margined perpetual contracts at 17:00 (ET) on December 16, 2024, and will delist the above-mentioned U-margined perpetual contract trading pairs after the liquidation is completed.

Binance to List Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA)

Binance announced that it will list Across Protocol (ACX) and Orca (ORCA) at 21:00 (ET8) today, and open two spot trading pairs: ACX/USDT and ORCA/USDT. Currently, the top-up channels for ACX and ORCA are open, and the withdrawal service is expected to be launched at 21:00 (ET8) on December 7. Seed tags will be applicable to ACX and ORCA.

DEXX: 80% of daily platform revenue is used to compensate users, and debt-to-equity compensation is provided

According to the official announcement of DEXX, the hacker attack on November 16 affected about 12,413 addresses on the Solana, ETH, BASE and BSC blockchains, and the losses included 32,969 SOL, 634.56 ETH, 204.69 BNB and other tokens. The compensation plan includes:

  1. Asset tracking and recovery: Continuously monitor hacker wallets and immediately compensate affected users after recovering assets.
  2. Revenue distribution: 80% of daily platform revenue is used to compensate users, and 20% is reserved for operating costs.
  3. Debt-to-equity swap and token airdrop: Provide debt-to-equity compensation to affected users through platform valuation, and issue platform tokens as additional rewards.
  4. Funding Plans: Discussions with potential investors for financing for compensation and operational support are ongoing.

At the same time, DEXX has strengthened platform security, implemented measures including zero-trust architecture, wallet module adjustments, and enhanced blockchain security frameworks. In the future, it plans to launch self-hosted wallets and multi-party computing (MPC) solutions to further enhance the security of user assets. Currently, some wallet functions are being tested, and platform security upgrades are nearing completion. For the hacker investigation, the DEXX team and law enforcement agencies have locked down key IP addresses and device information, but more solid evidence is still needed to identify the suspect.

Pudgy Penguins will issue $PENGU tokens in 2024, with 25.9% allocated to the Pudgy community

The well-known NFT project Pudgy Penguins announced that it will launch its official token $PENGU in 2024. The token will be issued on the Solana chain with a total supply of 88,888,888,888.

In addition, it announced the distribution plan for the upcoming $PENGU tokens. According to the published data, the Pudgy community will receive the largest share, accounting for 25.9%; other communities will receive 24.12%; the project team and future teams will receive 17.8% of the tokens, with a 1-year lock-up period and a 3-year vesting period; the liquidity pool will account for 12.35%; the company reserve will account for 11.48%, also with a 1-year lock-up period and a 3-year vesting period; in addition, the tokens will also be allocated 4% for ecological expansion, 4% for Public Good, and 0.35% for FTT token holders.

Forbes: Uniswap's exit may cause Ethereum network validators to lose about $400 million to $500 million in revenue each year

According to Forbes, Uniswap Labs recently announced the launch of its new blockchain Unichain, and Uniswap has long been a key driver of Ethereum mainnet activity. As Uniswap transitions to its own chain, validators on the Ethereum network may lose about $400 million to $500 million in annual revenue. But more serious than this economic loss is that it threatens Ethereum's fundamental narrative as a deflationary currency. Uniswap's universal router is the number one account consuming gas fees, accounting for 14.5% of Ethereum's gas fees, equivalent to destroying $1.6 billion worth of Ethereum. This means that the effect of the destruction mechanism will be weakened, further weakening Ethereum's economic position.

In addition, Justin Bons, founder and chief investment officer of Cyber Capital, warned that Ethereum is at a critical juncture and its reliance on Layer2 solutions could undermine the vitality of the mainnet; as more and more activities move away from Ethereum's main layer, the security provided by its revenue stream will weaken, forming a negative feedback loop. While Ethereum's scaling solutions are designed to accommodate more transactions, the migration of key protocols like Uniswap shows that these benefits may come at a high price. The resulting decline in fee income could undermine Ethereum's ability to maintain a strong security infrastructure that supports its promise of decentralization.

Report: 90% of token unlocking will have a negative impact on prices, and the decline started a month ago

According to CryptoSlate, a recent report from Keyrock highlighted that 90% of token unlocking will have a negative impact on prices, although this effect often takes up to 30 days to fully manifest. About $600 million of previously locked tokens are circulated regularly. According to a predetermined schedule, these unlocked tokens will flow to the team, investors, and ecosystem funds. The report pointed out that tracking these schedules is crucial for traders who aim to effectively grasp market timing. Even before the token is released, pre-sale and hedging strategies adopted by investors who have not received full returns have already exerted downward pressure on prices, and prices usually stabilize within two weeks after the unlocking event.

While it would seem intuitive that larger unlocks would have proportionally more significant effects, Keyrock’s data suggests a more complex picture. Events that release more than 5% of total supply tend to cause immediate price movements. However, the impact is usually gradual and long-lasting, as investors can only partially sell or slowly hedge these large amounts of tokens. Frequent, small-scale unlocks continue to exert downward pressure, although their cumulative impact is less dramatic. Interestingly, for most unlock sizes, prices have already begun to fall as much as 30 days before the event, driven by retail expectations and complex hedging strategies adopted by institutional investors.

Important data

Bitcoin fell to around $90,000 this morning, but has now rebounded to around $98,000

The annualized premium for Bitcoin's two-month futures hit 20%, the highest level in 8 months

According to Cointelegraph, the price of Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark yesterday, setting a new record high. The rise triggered a surge in demand in the futures market, with the annualized premium of Bitcoin two-month futures reaching 20%, the highest level in 8 months. The rise may be driven by multiple factors, including US President-elect Trump's nomination of crypto-friendly Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Russian President Putin praising Bitcoin's anti-censorship properties, and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's statement that Bitcoin is a direct competitor to gold. In addition, MicroStrategy's possible inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 Index has further increased the market demand for Bitcoin. Options market data shows that professional traders have strong confidence in the continued bullishness of Bitcoin. Since December 2, Deribit's call options open interest has been 48% higher than put options.

Mt. Gox transfers another 3,619 BTC, with a total value of $353 million

Marathon Digital purchased 1,423 additional bitcoins in the past 6 hours

Marathon Digital ($MARA), a US-listed mining company, purchased 1,423 additional bitcoins in the past six hours, with a total value of approximately $139.5 million.

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum network

Whale Alert monitoring shows that at 23:27 last night Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted an additional 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network.

BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT has received a total inflow of more than US$2.5 billion in the past five days

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of US$428 million yesterday, and the cumulative net inflow has reached US$1.326 billion

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$300 million

23,000 BTC options and 147,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of $2.87 billion

Data: The top 10 public companies currently hold more than 527,000 BTC, accounting for 2.66% of the Bitcoin supply

Hyperliquid’s trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded $10 billion

According to Hyperliquid's official news, its 24-hour trading volume exceeded US$10 billion, setting a record high.

Last night, Hyperliquid announced the launch of its HYPE token contract (3x leverage).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/zhao-dong-reportedly-released-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016747+4.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 00:17
Share
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005022+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09956-0.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or&nbsp;Not? A matrix analysis, outside the&nbsp;box In August 2025, Bitcoin once again broke records, trading above $124,000 before easing back. Each new rally invites a new round of warnings. This time it was Eugene F. Fama, Nobel laureate and one of the most respected economists alive, who declared that the probability of Bitcoin becoming worthless within a decade was “close to&nbsp;one.” As someone who believes in Bitcoin’s promise, I found myself wondering: is there any way to answer this and other such formidable predictions? I cannot refute Fama or his peers on their own ground — after all, I am no economist. But as a philosopher (at least my diploma says so), I can attempt a different angle. Let us call it a “what if” approach. Socrates loved to probe the solid concepts of his time by asking what if. It is a method that does not deny the brilliance of its targets; it simply asks whether they might be looking from the wrong vantage point. So, our first and main ‘what-if’ is this: what if economics itself does not see the broader picture? Not these Nobel-winning individuals, whom I will cite with the utmost respect, but the discipline as it defines its own&nbsp;rules.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners What if economics does not see a critical&nbsp;angle? Economics and philosophy have always looked at value from different vantage points. The very word economy comes from the Greek oikonomia — the management of the household. It implies boundaries: walls, rooms, ledgers. Philosophy, by contrast — literally the love of wisdom — has always stood outside the house. It is less concerned with balancing today’s accounts than with asking what the household is for, whether the rules inside still fit the age, and what unseen assumptions lie beneath them. Plato would say philosophy looks outwards to the world of ideas, and then back in through the&nbsp;window. So when Nobel economists declare that Bitcoin will fail, they speak from within the house: they measure stability, productivity, regulation, and social use. These are not illegitimate standards. But it is not the only vantage. We can, with respect, step outside the walls and ask: what if value itself has&nbsp;shifted? To do that, we need discipline. I propose to take the objections of Fama and other Nobel voices — Krugman, Stiglitz, Shiller — and arrange them into a simple matrix. It turns out they all bring up the same six arguments against Bitcoin. Let us call the matrix of scepticism. Then we will walk this matrix not only through Bitcoin, but through gold — the historic store of value that endured centuries of the same accusations. This is our method: ordered analysis inside, imaginative “what ifs” outside. Together, they might show us whether Bitcoin is merely a bubble — or the mirror of a civilisation already organised around&nbsp;data.Eugene F.&nbsp;Fama Fama’s Challenge When the Capitalisn’t podcast aired at the end of January 2025, the clip of Eugene F. Fama was instantly circulated: “What is the probability that Bitcoin’s value will go to zero within the next ten years?” His reply: “I would say it’s close to one.” He explained why: Bitcoin fails the most basic test of money — it does not provide a stable real&nbsp;value. This was not just another economist taking a swing at Bitcoin. Fama’s name carries unusual weight. A professor at the University of Chicago, he is widely known as the “father of modern finance.” His early work established the Efficient Market Hypothesis, reshaping how the world thought about stock prices. In 2013, he received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, shared with Robert Shiller and Lars Peter&nbsp;Hansen. That is why his prediction is jarring. He spoke just as Bitcoin was climbing to its highest level in history — above $124,000 — a moment when many believers were celebrating. Fama’s reasoning is consistent. If something cannot fulfil the functions of money — medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value — then in the long run it fails. However, what if the very functions of money are shifting? A Chorus of&nbsp;Doubt Fama is not a lone sceptic. For more than a decade, Nobel Prize–winning economists have been raising their own red flags about&nbsp;Bitcoin.Paul Krugman Paul Krugman (Nobel 2008) has been one of the most persistent. Writing in the New York Times, he once titled a column bluntly: “Bitcoin is Evil.” His objection was not moral panic but economic principle: Bitcoin is, in his words, “economically useless.” It generates no income, settles transactions more slowly than existing systems, and consumes enormous&nbsp;energy.Joseph Stiglitz Joseph Stiglitz (Nobel 2001) sharpened the point in a 2017 interview. Bitcoin, he said, “ought to be outlawed.” His argument was that its main use was to evade regulation — to launder money, to finance illicit trade, to operate outside the rules that households of nations require for&nbsp;order.Robert Shiller Robert Shiller (Nobel 2013), a scholar of bubbles, framed Bitcoin differently. He has spent his career showing how markets are often driven less by rational calculation than by narratives — stories that spread like epidemics. In his eyes, Bitcoin is exactly that: a speculative bubble powered by contagious stories. Why dwell on these three? Because together with Fama, they map the interior of the economic household. Krugman questions utility, Stiglitz questions legitimacy, Shiller questions psychology, and Fama questions monetary function. Four Nobel laureates, four angles, one verdict: Bitcoin has no long&nbsp;future. Why the Matrix of Scepticism? Why a matrix? Because without structure, scepticism feels like smoke. By setting arguments side by side, we can see the shape of the&nbsp;house. Our task is to take this matrix seriously. But instead of testing it only against Bitcoin, we will first turn it against gold. For centuries, gold was money. Today, it is an asset. Along the way, it endured every one of these six charges. Seeing how it did so will tell us more about Bitcoin than a price chart ever&nbsp;could. Fiat or Gold: the Right Comparator At first glance, it seems obvious to compare Bitcoin to the dollar or the euro. If it claims to be money, shouldn’t we judge it against the currencies we actually use? But that comparison misleads. Dollars and euros are not just money — they are money backed by the full faith of states, by armies, tax systems, and central banks. Their value is secured not only by markets but by law. Bitcoin has no such sovereign foundation. To see its true likeness, we need to recall how even the dollar once leaned on something else. Under the Bretton Woods system (1944), the U.S. promised foreign central banks that their dollars could be redeemed for gold at $35 an ounce. In effect, the dollar was not free-standing; it was a claim on&nbsp;metal. That tether snapped in August 1971, when President Richard Nixon suspended convertibility. By the Jamaica Agreement of 1976, the world had accepted floating exchange rates and formally stripped gold of its role as money. Gold did not vanish, but its character changed: no longer a medium of exchange, it survived as an asset of&nbsp;belief. This is the hinge for our analysis. Bitcoin today is not money in the sense that dollars are — it does not pay taxes, salaries, or supermarket bills. But like gold after 1976, it is pursued and priced as a store of value resting on scarcity and symbolism. It is not a rival to fiat; it is a rival to&nbsp;bullion. That is why our comparison will be to gold, not dollars. If gold could survive centuries of scepticism and still hold its place in vaults and portfolios, then Bitcoin deserves to be tested by the same standard.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners Matrix of Scepticism 1 No Intrinsic Value The first objection in our Matrix of Scepticism is the simplest to state: Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. Unlike a share of stock, it pays no dividend. Unlike a bond, it pays no interest. Unlike land, it yields no crops. What it offers is only the possibility that someone else will accept it later. Paul Krugman sharpened this into a familiar insult: Bitcoin is “a Ponzi,” sustained not by productivity but by&nbsp;resale. This sounds devastating — until we notice how often the same criticism was once aimed at&nbsp;gold. Keynes and the “barbarous relic” In 1924, in A Tract on Monetary Reform, John Maynard Keynes called the gold standard a “barbarous relic.” He did not mean gold was useless as a metal. He meant it was useless as the foundation of money in a modern economy. A system tied to the accidents of geology — new mines in South Africa, discoveries in Alaska — could not provide enough liquidity in a crisis. To Keynes, clinging to gold was not rational discipline but superstition, a refusal to adapt. Gold was barren: it generated no income, yet it held nations&nbsp;hostage. Adam Smith and the wheel of circulation A century and a half earlier, Adam Smith had already seen the paradox. In The Wealth of Nations (1776), he described gold and silver as “the great wheel of circulation.” Money, yes, but unlike a plough or a workshop, they were sterile. Their value was not in production but in convention. They were accepted because everyone agreed to accept them. In modern terms, Smith saw precious metals as a social contract: inert in themselves, alive only in human&nbsp;belief. Belief as the true engine of&nbsp;value This is the crucial echo. If the absence of yield disqualifies Bitcoin, then gold should have been disqualified long ago. It endures not because it is “productive” but because people believe it secures value across time. Even its few industrial uses account for only a fraction of its price. Its real worth lies in the story: permanence, incorruptibility, rarity. Bitcoin, of course, has no gleam, no jewellery, no circuitry. It lives only in code. Yet here, too, belief is the engine. Its blockchain — the incorruptible record beneath it — represents scarcity in the digital world, just as gold once represented scarcity in the physical. If gold was the guarantor of weight and solidity, Bitcoin aspires to be the guarantor of cryptographic trust. The economists might be right: Bitcoin yields nothing. But stepping outside of the economic scope, we see that value itself has never depended only on yield. It has depended on what a civilisation chooses to revere. For centuries, that was metal, dug at terrible cost. Today, in a civilisation built on data, it may be code. The important thing is not the object itself but the belief that the object crystallises. Humans have always lived by such crystallisations, and they are rarely “intrinsic.”Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 2 Extreme Volatility The second objection is about stability. A currency, say the sceptics, must be predictable; a store of value must not double one month and halve the next. Bitcoin’s history of booms and crashes — $20,000 in 2017, down to $3,000 the year after; $69,000 in 2021, then collapsing, then soaring past $124,000 in 2025 — seems to prove the point. Nobel laureate Robert Shiller calls it the very picture of a speculative bubble: prices driven not by fundamentals but by contagious stories. But again, this is not new. Gold, which we now treat as the symbol of permanence, has itself been the epicentre of violent&nbsp;swings. The flood of silver and the Price Revolution In the sixteenth century, Spain’s conquest of the Americas unleashed a torrent of bullion into Europe. From the mines of Potosí in Bolivia and Zacatecas in Mexico, Spanish galleons carried back staggering quantities of silver and gold. Economic historians estimate that between 1500 and 1650, Spain imported over 180 tons of gold and 16,000 tons of silver. The effect was dramatic: prices across Europe tripled or quadrupled in a century, in what scholars call the Price Revolution. What does this mean in modern terms? Imagine a saver in Antwerp or Florence holding coins whose purchasing power eroded year after year, not because of mismanagement but because geology and empire had changed the money supply overnight. Gold and silver, supposedly the anchors of value, had become the vectors of instability. The Cross of&nbsp;Gold Fast forward three centuries to the United States. In 1896, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, William Jennings Bryan gave his famous “Cross of Gold” speech. He thundered that America must not be crucified upon the rigid deflation of a strict gold standard: “You shall not press down upon the brow of labor this crown of thorns, You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of&nbsp;gold.” Bryan’s metaphor captured a reality: when tied to gold alone, the U.S. money supply contracted; farmers and workers faced falling prices and crushing debts. Gold was not a shield against volatility but the very source of economic&nbsp;pain. The great gold bubble of the&nbsp;1970s Even in living memory, gold has shown its instability. After President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window” in 1971, ending the dollar’s convertibility, the metal was freed to trade openly. The decade was marked by oil shocks, political turmoil, and inflation that reached double digits. Gold became the escape valve. Its price climbed from $35 an ounce in 1971 to $850 in January 1980 — a twenty-fourfold increase. Then, under Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, interest rates were raised to nearly 20 percent to crush inflation. Gold collapsed, losing half its value in a year, and languished for&nbsp;decades. For a family who had piled into gold in 1979, convinced it was the only safe haven, the crash was ruinous. The pattern is painfully familiar to anyone who bought Bitcoin at its 2021&nbsp;peak. Volatility is not a Bitcoin anomaly. It is what happens when an asset derives its value from collective belief rather than from a predictable cash flow. Gold has been volatile whenever new discoveries, rigid standards, or inflationary panics pulled at its story. Bitcoin is volatile for the same reason: because it is young, belief is still being&nbsp;tested. The household of economics is right that such turbulence disqualifies Bitcoin as a unit of account. But outside the house, looking across history, volatility is not the end of the story. It is often the way a new asset fights for legitimacy. Gold survived its storms to become the archetype of permanence. Whether Bitcoin will do the same is not yet known. But the charge of volatility alone is no prophecy of&nbsp;death. Fantastic additions! Here’s the refined 5.3 Inefficiency section — now including the modern ESG perspective and the Ethereum proof-of-stake comparison — seamlessly woven in the essay’s narrative style.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 3 Inefficiency The third sceptical charge digits down to one word:&nbsp;waste. Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus is infamous for its voracious energy appetite — terawatt-hours annually, comparable to mid-sized nations. Settlement is slow; fees spike at exactly the wrong moment. Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz once told Bloomberg: “Bitcoin ought to be outlawed,” arguing its social value is swamped by its environmental toll. It’s an easy argument to sympathise with — especially today, as we face climate crises and demand ESG accountability. And yet, if we judge Bitcoin by advocating efficiency alone, we’d have to throw gold in the bin,&nbsp;too. The mountain that eats&nbsp;men Consider the silver-gold mountain of Potosí. Discovered in 1545 in present-day Bolivia, it became one of history’s greatest mines. Indigenous workers were forced into the mita system; thousands perished underground. From the 1570s, toxic mercury amalgamation accelerated extraction and poisoning. Chroniclers grimly noted that “every peso coined at Potosí cost the life of ten Indians.” Ruinous in human and environmental terms — and yet, central to European wealth for centuries. The Roman&nbsp;ravines Over in Spain, the Romans once destroyed entire hillsides at Las Médulas, using ruina montium — flooding tunnels so the mountains collapsed. The scarred landscape remains a UNESCO World Heritage site: majestic in history, tragic in its&nbsp;logic. Transport and&nbsp;custody Even after mining, gold remained inefficient to move. Spanish treasure fleets were eternal magnets for pirates — and storms. In 1628, Dutch admiral Piet Heyn seized an entire silver convoy. In 1715, a hurricane sank eleven galleons off Florida, their cargo still undiscovered. Centuries later, inefficiency took another form: Fort Knox, built in 1936, a fortress costing millions to secure what had already been&nbsp;mined. You might argue: This was history. Today, we care about nature. Fair enough — but Bitcoin mining can be more aligned with sustainability than many critics&nbsp;admit. A 2025 Cambridge report shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now utilises sustainable energy sources (wind, hydro, and nuclear), up from 37.6% in 2022. (CoinNews) Miners in Texas and Iceland, for example, balance renewable grid volatility, acting as a flexible sink for excess power, boosting renewable investment and grid stability. (Crypto Council for Innovation) Some facilities, such as one in Finland, utilise 100% renewable energy and recycle waste heat to warm entire cities, transforming mining into an environmentally sustainable infrastructure. (Bitkern Group&nbsp;AG) Bitcoin mining, when responsibly harnessed, can become a tool — not a cost — for sustainability. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest crypto, has transitioned to proof-of-stake, cutting energy usage by over 99%. That leap gives the lie to the notion that blockchain must consume vast power — that hint of a greener future is already here. (Walletinvestor.com, S&amp;P&nbsp;Global) If inefficiency alone disqualified an asset, gold — routes ravaged, ships sunk, lives lost — should have vanished centuries ago. Yet it endured because inefficiency can become proof of scarcity and incorruptibility. Bitcoin shares that paradox. Its energy-intensive logic is a costly signal guaranteeing decentralised security. Like gold, it does not replicate value — it originates it. Looking at civilisations through history and value, inefficiency is often the price we gratefully pay for trust, and clean energy adaptation suggests even that price can be repurposed for&nbsp;good.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 4 Speculative Bubble My favourite charge is that Bitcoin is nothing but a bubble: prices soar on waves of hype, then collapse when the crowd loses faith. Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, whose work on speculative manias won him the prize, sees Bitcoin as the perfect case of “narrative economics.” The price, he argues, is propelled less by rational calculation than by contagious stories of easy&nbsp;fortune. Once again, gold has been here&nbsp;before. California, 1849 In January 1848, a carpenter named James Marshall found flakes of gold in the American River in California. Within months, news raced across oceans. By 1849, ships from China, Australia, and Europe were disgorging prospectors on the Pacific coast. San Francisco exploded from a sleepy village of a few hundred into a city of 25,000. But the dream was cruel. Few struck it rich. Most found nothing but exhaustion, disease, and debt. The real fortunes were made not by miners but by merchants: Levi Strauss, who sold sturdy trousers; Samuel Brannan, who sold shovels and pans at a premium. The pattern was classic: a story of boundless wealth, a migration of believers, riches for a handful, ruin for the majority. It was, in every sense, a speculative bubble: an idea that drew in capital, labour, and hope, only to burst under its own&nbsp;weight. The gold bubble of the&nbsp;1970s A century later, gold again became the stage of mania. When President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window” in 1971, ending the dollar’s convertibility, bullion was suddenly free to trade. The 1970s were marked by oil shocks, political scandals, and inflation that climbed into double digits. Fear pushed investors into gold. The price surged from $35 an ounce in 1971 to $850 in January 1980. Dealers reported queues stretching down streets; households pawned jewellery to speculate. Then the air came out. Under Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, interest rates were raised to nearly 20 percent to crush inflation. Gold collapsed, losing half its value in a year, and spent decades in the wilderness. For anyone who bought at the top, it was financial devastation. It is hard not to see the rhyme with Bitcoin’s arcs: euphoric climbs, inevitable crashes, the many burnt to ash, while a few emerge&nbsp;rich. Calling something a bubble is not the same as proving it worthless. Gold endured the Gold Rush, the 1980 collapse, and every boom-bust cycle in between. It remained an asset not because it never bubbled, but because its story — of permanence and scarcity — survived each implosion. Bitcoin’s path looks the same. Yes, it is prone to manias; yes, its price is narrative-driven. But this is how societies test new stores of value: by rushing in, burning out, and returning if the story still compels. Inside the house, bubbles are a warning. Outside the house, they can be the crucible in which belief&nbsp;hardens.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 5 Criminal&nbsp;Use The fifth sceptical charge is moral: Bitcoin, critics say, is the money of criminals. Ransomware gangs demand it, darknet markets thrive on it, and regulators fret about its role in money laundering. Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz once declared that Bitcoin “ought to be outlawed,” precisely because it seemed designed to escape oversight and&nbsp;law. But here, too, the history of gold casts a long&nbsp;shadow. The pirates’&nbsp;prize In the seventeenth century, the Spanish empire sent great treasure fleets across the Atlantic, carrying silver and gold from the Americas to Europe. These convoys were irresistible targets. In 1628, Dutch admiral Piet Heyn intercepted the entire Spanish “Silver Fleet” off Cuba, seizing treasure worth millions of guilders — enough to finance a year of war against Spain. Pirates, privateers, smugglers: all knew that gold and silver were the perfect loot. Anonymous, universally accepted, impossible to trace once melted down, they were the original bearer&nbsp;assets. Looted gold in&nbsp;wartime The same qualities made gold the currency of state crime. During the Second World War, Nazi Germany systematically looted the gold reserves of occupied nations. Coins and bars were melted, recast, and laundered through neutral Switzerland. After the war, U.S. investigations revealed how central banks in “neutral” countries had quietly absorbed bullion stolen from treasuries — and in some cases from the teeth of victims. Gold’s aura as a safe haven did not stop it from serving as the currency of&nbsp;plunder. Bitcoin and the digital&nbsp;outlaw Bitcoin has inherited the same suspicion. The darknet marketplace Silk Road, shut down by the FBI in 2013, relied on it. Ransomware groups demand it because it crosses borders instantly, without banks. Like gold doubloons in a pirate chest, bitcoins in a hacker’s wallet carry no name or serial number. Yet, just as with gold, criminal use is only one layer of the story. Most transactions in gold were not piracy; most Bitcoin transactions today are legal. But the shadow&nbsp;clings. If criminal use alone disqualified an asset, gold would never have become the foundation of central bank reserves. What once paid pirates and funded dictators became the bedrock of finance. The pattern is clear: the same anonymity that offends regulators can, under new conditions, become the very reason for trust. Bitcoin’s critics are right: it has been used for crime. But stepping outside the house, we see the larger rhythm. Assets that embody scarcity and portability are always attractive to both outlaws and states. What begins in the shadows often ends in vaults. The question is not whether criminals use Bitcoin — they do. The question is whether the story of digital scarcity proves strong enough that, like gold, it outgrows its outlaw phase and becomes a pillar of the legitimate system.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 6 Regulatory Risk The last charge in our matrix and also the one I have to address as a lawyer working with crypto, usually, is the bluntest: states do not share power. When money collides with sovereignty, the law usually&nbsp;wins. “Hand it over”: the American spring of&nbsp;1933 In April 1933, amid bank runs and a collapsing money supply, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102. It did not argue with gold; it seized it. Americans were ordered to deliver their gold coins, bullion, and gold certificates to the banking system by 1 May 1933, save for narrow exceptions (industrial/art uses; small personal amounts; certain collector pieces). Willful hoarding could bring up to 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine — a staggering assertion of the state’s claim over the pre-eminent store of value. (The American Presidency Project) Congress then made the architecture permanent. The Gold Reserve Act of 1934 transferred ownership of all monetary gold to the U.S. Treasury and revalued it from $20.67 to $35 per ounce, devaluing the dollar and ending routine redemption. Gold did not disappear; its role did. (federalreservehistory.org) Why it matters: if a democratic government under stress could outlaw private hoards and rewrite the dollar’s metallic link, then “regulatory risk” isn’t a debating point. It’s monetary&nbsp;history. “Temporarily… forever”: August 1971 to Jamaica&nbsp;1976 On 15 August 1971, President Richard Nixon went on television and announced a “temporary” measure: the U.S. would suspend convertibility of dollars held by foreign authorities into U.S. gold — the famous “closing of the gold window.” That one line broke the spine of Bretton Woods. Within a few years, the world rewrote the rules: at Kingston, Jamaica, in January 1976, IMF members legitimised floating exchange rates and formally de-monetised gold in Fund law. Gold remained valuable, but no longer as money by treaty. (federalreservehistory.org, IMF eLibrary) Why it matters: even the most entrenched monetary arrangements can be edited by pen and policy. Markets&nbsp;follow. Today’s split screen: ban or domesticate In September 2021, China’s central bank and nine state agencies declared crypto transactions illegal and deepened the crackdown on mining and trading — a sovereign veto, plain and direct. (The Library of Congress) Across the Channel, the European Union chose the opposite path: integrate and supervise. Its Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA) — adopted 31 May 2023 and rolling into force through 2024–2025 — creates a licensing and disclosure regime for issuers and service providers; the Commission has already issued 2025/305 regulatory technical standards for CASP authorisations. In Europe, the state’s answer was not “no,” but “under rules.” (EUR-Lex) Regulatory risk cuts both ways. It can erase a market (China) or confer legitimacy (MiCA). Either way, it moves the&nbsp;future. The lesson is not that law always kills what it touches. Roosevelt’s order did not make gold worthless; it repositioned it. Jamaica did not end gold’s story; it changed its function. So too with Bitcoin. If our civilisation truly values digital scarcity — records secured without kings, vaults, or clearinghouses — law will, in time, channel that belief into institutions. If it does not, the law won’t need to ban it; indifference will. Inside the house, the warning stands: policy can redraw the map overnight. Outside the house, the deeper truth returns: where collective belief settles, law usually builds the&nbsp;walls.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners Conclusion Six charges, six stories. No intrinsic value, volatility, inefficiency, bubbles, crime, or regulation. Each of them is true of Bitcoin. But each of them was also once true of gold. Keynes sneered at it as a barbarous relic. Bryan thundered against it as a cross of suffering. Roosevelt outlawed it. Nixon uncoupled it. Pirates plundered it, Nazis looted it, prospectors bankrupted themselves chasing it. Gold was inefficient, volatile, prone to criminal activity, and politicised. And yet, it&nbsp;endured. The point is not that Bitcoin is destined to be gold. The point is that the verdicts of economics are always delivered inside the house: by the rules of stability, utility, supervision, and productivity. They are good rules. But sometimes civilisations shift, and the walls themselves move. Philosophy’s role is to stand outside the door and ask: what if the terms have&nbsp;changed? What if the store of value in a civilisation of metal and empire was gold, but the store of value in a civilisation of data and networks is digital scarcity? What if bytes, not bars, are what we now choose to&nbsp;guard? This does not mean Bitcoin is immortal. Assets rise and fall with the beliefs that animate them. Gold once fell from money to commodity; one day, Bitcoin may fall in turn. But if it does, it will not be because it never paid a coupon, or because its price chart looked like a bubble. It will be because our civilisation itself has moved on again, to new symbols of permanence. So the question is not whether Nobel economists are right or wrong. Inside the household of their discipline, they are right: Bitcoin fails the tests. But outside, looking through the window, we glimpse something they cannot measure. That is belief itself — the force that makes shells, metals, paper, or code into money. Belief is not the enemy of value. It is its engine. And where belief settles, law eventually follows. Gold proves the pattern. Whether Bitcoin will follow is the story our own civilisation is now&nbsp;writing. Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004139+0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001986+1.95%
Share
Medium2025/09/11 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 