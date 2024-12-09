AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

By: PANews
2024/12/09 09:16
Bitcoin
BTC$113,644.46+2.24%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0941-8.48%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002579+2.62%

AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Recently, PANews conducted an online interview on Twitter Space with the theme of " One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory ". This interview invited industry experts such as GMGN CMO Josie, BitJungle founder Eric, cryptocurrency VTuber An Ran, angel investor Yuyue, etc. to discuss the topic of "how ordinary players can profit from crazy PVP scientifically and sustainably".

Participants

Moderator : Frank@PANewsCN (PANews reporter)

Special Guests :

  • Josie (GMGN CMO)
  • Eric (Founder of BitJungle)
  • Enron (Crypto VTuber)
  • Yuyue (Angel Investor)

TL;DR:

1. Current market view of MEME coin

  • The market continues to be active and has growth

  • Friendly to ordinary users, low threshold

  • Tooling improves transaction efficiency

  • The current stage is the PVP era, information gap is the key

2. Impact of instrumentalization on ecology

  • Positive impact, improve transaction efficiency (transaction in seconds)

  • It is recommended that novices learn manual trading first

  • Pay attention to security and use reliable third-party wallets

  • GMGN and other head tools are more reliable

3. Reasons for GMGN’s success

  • The team are all active traders

  • Long-term development in the MEME track

  • Products that meet user needs

  • Coincides with the outbreak of Solana ecosystem

4. Lessons from the DEXX Incident

Suspected internal crime

User selection tool recommendations:

  • Pay attention to private key security
  • Separation of hot and cold wallets
  • Choose your platform carefully
  • Continuously learn safety knowledge

5. How to improve judgment

  • Focus on multi-dimensional indicators: project operation mode, narrative strength, LP health, number of holders and community activity

  • Use tools to assist analysis

6. Copy trading views

  • Frequent copying is not recommended

  • Sufficient research is required (at least 7 days)

  • Only track familiar and trusted addresses

  • Use copy trading as a strategic tool

7. Outlook for the future

  • BTC continues to rise

  • The rotation between MEME coin and BTC continues

  • 2025 may usher in a big bull market

  • Altcoin opportunities need to be carefully selected

Q1: What do you think of the current MEME coin market? Has it become the mainstream trend of this round of bull market? Is it still suitable for ordinary players to participate?

Josie:

Judging from the on-chain data, the MEME market is still continuing and increasing. For novice or primary users, although PVP increases the difficulty of winning the Golden Dog, it does not lower the threshold for participation. The track and the starting line are the same for everyone, the difference lies in the grasp of information gap. Compared with traditional VC projects, the MEME track has more fair opportunities, and ordinary users can also participate equally. The key is to grasp unique information and complete on-chain transactions faster.

Eric:

The positioning of MEME coin has changed and can no longer be simply equated with local dogs. This track may become the mainstream in the future and is full of investment and speculation opportunities. It is a minimized speculation and investment scenario. In this field, the KOL group may be the biggest beneficiary, followed by the technical group and the on-chain analysis group. Through big data analysis tools, they can be one step ahead in information acquisition and price judgment.

safely:

Since 2021, I have been deeply involved in the MEME coin track, and I believe that this track will continue to exist. The reason is simple. It is extremely friendly to ordinary investors - only a few thousand U can participate, and the profit potential is huge. Recently, a newcomer can earn 100,000 U a day. These are all real data that can be verified on the chain.

Whether in a bear market or a bull market, MEME coins have their own unique gameplay. The market liquidity is good, you can participate and exit at any time, and earn time difference through PVP. I have a friend who focuses on sniping strategies and has a stable income of about 100K per month, which shows that as long as you find the right method, this market can be continuously profitable.

Compared to 2021, the current trading environment has matured a lot. From the initial manual web trading to the current automated tools, the emergence of professional tools such as GMGN makes it easier for newcomers to identify risks and analyze positions. About 70% of the on-chain information has become transparent and visible, making transactions safer and more controllable. Now is the PVP era, whether it is tool advancement or market maturity, it makes it easier for newcomers to seize profit opportunities.

Q2: What impact does tooling have on the MEME ecosystem? Can ordinary players still effectively participate and capture high-quality projects manually?

Josie:

Toolization has a very positive impact on the entire MEME ecosystem. Each bull market will attract many new users to join, and early MEME transactions require at least four steps: recharge, cross-chain, exchange, and transaction. It takes at least tens of seconds to complete a transaction. Now, through toolization, on-chain transactions have been achieved in seconds.

As for whether ordinary players can still participate manually, I think manual methods do lag behind bots. Because Telegram bots can achieve automatic copying and automatic output, the speed is faster. It is recommended that novices first learn tool usage and data analysis manually, familiarize themselves with trading logic, find the Golden Dog rules, and then use bots to increase trading speed. The key is to shorten the information gap and increase trading speed.

Regarding security issues, I think the first thing new users need to learn is not how to make money, but how to protect their funds and avoid being scammed and phished. GMGN considered security issues in the early days and supported third-party wallet plug-in transactions (such as OKX Web3 Wallet, Bitget Wallet, etc.) to ensure the security of user private keys.

Q3: The reason why GMGN has become popular recently is that the product itself is very suitable for user needs. Why has there been no similar product before? How do you consider product design?

Josie:

Our entire team, including R&D and UI design, are active MEME coin traders. When the market is slow, we will hold internal trading competitions, UI designers will trade on the chain every day, and product managers will also serve as customer service in the community to understand user needs. At my personal peak, I can do 100 on-chain transactions a day. Since 2021, we have been working on on-chain data tool products. In this bull market, we chose to focus on the MEME track, just in time for the Solana ecosystem to explode. We are not just lucky ones on the cusp of the trend, we have been working hard on this track even when no one is paying attention.

Q4: Could you please share the latest progress of the DEXX theft incident, Eric? Also, could you please share your suggestions on tool selection and security issues from a user's perspective?

safely:

As a trader, DEXX is a product that I would not even use. It is strange that so many people are promoting such a poor product in all aspects. When the promoters themselves do not use the product, it is itself worthy of caution.

For new users, if they cannot judge whether a product is good or not, they can observe whether the promoter is using the product themselves. Only bad products need excessive marketing.

It is recommended that users choose head tools like GMGN in the market because they have stronger strength, sense of responsibility and product power. For example, I suggested to them to monitor the number of addresses a few days ago, and three days later I saw that the team was already testing this new function.

Eric:

The current progress of BitJungle is as follows:

1) A portrait of the suspect has been released;

2) Monitor approximately 20 million asset addresses and provide asset change notifications based on TG accounts;

3) A poll was launched on Twitter, and more than 80% of users believed that it was an internal crime.

There are three main problems when DEXX platform handles this incident :

1) Relying only on verbal statements of theft without providing substantive evidence;

2) Only working with a single security company without seeking extensive professional support;

3) Not responding proactively to user concerns.

Suggestions for users to use BOT :

1) Have a clear awareness of private key security;

2) Manage assets in layers and separate hot and cold wallets;

3) Carefully choose the trading platform environment;

4) Continue to learn blockchain security knowledge.

In the Web3 industry, if you don’t understand security, you may lose all your gains, and even if you make money, it is easy for it to be stolen.

Q5: How to improve judgment in the game of life? How to quickly discover the secret heat cycle? How to distinguish between opportunity coins and zero coins? What indicators should be paid attention to?

Josie:

This is essentially a problem of information asymmetry. Among the approximately 20,000 new projects launched every day, finding potential projects requires analysis from multiple dimensions.

First, you need to judge the project faster than others. You can check the Twitter authentication and website status of the project through the GMG platform to observe whether the project's operation is normal and whether there is a strong narrative. A strong narrative can attract more people to join the community and form a virtuous circle.

Taking the GOAT project as an example, successful projects are usually operated by strong project owners, have VC backgrounds and market maker support, and their narratives are in line with the current hot spots in the track. For short-term judgment, it is recommended to pay attention to on-chain data, including indicators such as the health of LPs, the growth of the number of holders, and the proportion of rat positions.

Pay special attention to the participation of blue-chip wallets. Blue-chip wallets refer to wallets that hold high-value NFTs (such as more than two Ethereums). Such wallets tend to have a strong direction when participating in projects.

In terms of community development, the core lies in the rise of the coin price. Only on the basis of the rise of the coin price can the community achieve effective expansion, attract more people to join and form a virtuous circle.

In terms of tool usage, it is recommended to choose a platform with automatic stop-profit and stop-loss, copy trading and other functions. Good trading tools can meet the personalized needs of users and help improve the success rate of transactions. Our goal is to help users hit the Golden Dog better and faster and improve the success rate of transactions.

Yuyue:

The biggest difference between narrative coins and zero-coins is the community . Good community coins will have continuous social media discussions, and people will take the initiative to do raids, push, write articles, make donations, etc. Hot coins often only explode in the short term because of a piece of news or a tweet from a big V.

In addition to subjective judgment, objective indicators should focus on the continuity of trading volume. If the trading volume level can be maintained, it means that people continue to trade and their attention has not faded. For some currencies that have been at zero for a long time and suddenly have abnormal trading volume, this is also a possible buy signal.

Methods for monitoring the abnormal transaction volume of Meme coins approaching zero :

  • Create your own Watch List and check it regularly every day

  • Monitor through the charts and data tables of platforms such as DEXScreener or GMGN

  • Pay attention to the movement of the leading stocks, because the entry of leading stocks often brings trading volume

  • KOL shouts orders

safely:

Judging opportunity coins requires continuous accumulation of knowledge about local dogs. Most coins that quickly return to zero are easily identified as scams, such as fake tweets, hype, or related addresses withdrawing from the pool.

Good narrative: new narrative, new coins issued by big Vs, new memes, no evil at the opening, and no bundling.

It is recommended to start from the following aspects :

  • To learn how to identify the characteristics of junk disks, I recommend watching my chain sweeping tutorial, which can help filter out 70-80% of junk projects.

  • You have to be brave to play with Meme coins, do more research, and know what 50% of the plates are.

  • Pay attention to good narratives, including new big Vs launching coins or new memes

  • The behavior of the project owner, such as whether there is any bad behavior such as bundling or filling up by yourself

  • Monitor the addresses of high-quality dog dealers through on-chain analysis and tools

  • Pay attention to the community strength, especially the response of the top Alpha community

  • Use good tools (such as GMGN) to assist with analysis and monitoring

The key is to continue learning, build your own analysis framework, and make good use of tools to improve efficiency. Most of the dog dealers of Golden Dog will continue to develop their own projects when the market is active. Good project owners will continue to bring interesting memes and interesting narratives to the market, which can be tracked through on-chain data.

Eric:

There is no need to distinguish zero-return coins, because most Meme coins will return to zero. For gold dogs or coins with valuable investment, I think any investment has its logic.

  • First of all , you need to have the basic theories of financial investment, which will give you an advantage over most people in the industry and enable you to make more accurate judgments and more decisive decisions.
  • Secondly , all currencies, whether Meme coins or Bitcoin, have their own logic for rising and falling. For example, the logic behind the recent rise of Bitcoin is very clear: it is recognized by mainstream financial institutions, purchased by a large number of institutions, supported by various brokerage firms, included in the reserves of some countries, and supported by Trump's policies. Similarly, for DOGE, it also depends on social hot spots, who are the main callers, what is the social value, and how to form a consensus.
  • Third , making a profit from Meme may be more difficult than traditional investment in Bitcoin, mainstream coins or altcoins, and requires more skills. For most people who are not computer professionals, this is a big challenge. Therefore, it is recommended to use tools to help quickly screen and select potential coins.

Q6: As on-chain tools become more and more transparent, how do you view copy trading? As an old player, are you willing to disclose your address to let others copy your orders?

safely:

Regarding copy trading, I will not expose my main address first, because as a strategy trader, the fewer people know about the strategy, the better. Once the strategy is made public, it is no longer a strategy.

The advice for beginners is not to copy orders too often and to do sufficient research. It is recommended to adopt a very conservative strategy and only follow friends you already know very well, such as those who can achieve complementary trading during the day and night. Because most copy orders may lose all their funds overnight, especially when smart money finds out that they are copied, they may clear the copy orders before trading.

Regarding the transparency of the chain, it seems transparent on the surface, but it is not completely transparent in reality. There are many experts in the market who can change their wallets regularly, and it is difficult to track their transaction traces. Some people will deliberately cultivate their wallets to become "smart money" to attract copy orders and increase liquidity. Currently, 70-80% of the well-known smart money in the market, their successful transactions are mostly made by cutting copy orders.

It is recommended that if you want to use the copy trading function, you should conduct high-intensity on-chain research for at least seven days, or follow a friend you truly trust.

You need to understand the nature of copying : following smart money may only make you a profit, while following the source may mean you are trying to grab chips. For advanced players, they usually do not copy other smart money, but will selectively copy the sub-wallets of the dog dealer, using copying as a strategic tool.

Eric:

Copy trading itself is neither good nor bad. It is an investment tool that has different choices for different people. People who don't know much about the industry can profit by copying, but experienced players may not choose to copy. To be a real investment winner, you need to have independent thinking instead of just following. Pure copy trading is often passive, and you earn money by luck. If you want to really make money, you still have to work hard and be an independent thinker.

Q7: Will the rotation between BTC and meme coins continue in the future, or will altcoins also explode?

Josie:

I personally think that Bitcoin will continue to hit new highs in the future and achieve satisfactory results. The rotation between BTC and meme coins will continue in the future, especially meme coins are related to political narratives. Trump's coming to power in January may lead to a new round of meme climax. As for other altcoins and VC coins, although they may fluctuate with the rise of BTC, it is still unknown whether they can explode.

At present, we can see that Layer2 projects are weak and lack vitality, and projects such as Ethereum are also difficult to have a strong market and users to drive the rise. Overall, I am more optimistic about the market of BTC and meme coins.

safely:

I think 2025 will be a bull market. As a player who has never left the market, I have maintained daily trading even in 2022-2023. From the perspective of market development, the market has been suppressed for a long time since the Pepe era. At that time, copying orders on Ethereum was a very advanced trading strategy, which could almost make money forever. But with the emergence of Pepe, this wave of market ended, which is very similar to the situation after the emergence of BOME this year.

The market was quiet for a long time until projects like Solana emerged. Now meme coins are the most attractive because they have permanent liquidity and can be entered and exited at any time, and they have brought in a lot of traffic from outside the circle, including KOLs on social media such as TikTok and Instagram, as well as celebrities and rappers. These new entrants have brought amazing traffic. They may have initially just come to issue coins to make money, but when they encounter the next Bome or sloth market, these funds will definitely be returned to the market.

Because no one can remain completely rational in an extremely rich market, even old players will increase their gambling nature at this time. These new funds and people will lay a good foundation for the next era. In particular, the creativity and vitality brought by young people have created many popular memes, which are not possessed by old players. When players build up market sentiment and enthusiasm, capital will enter the market and enter the capital game stage. This is the key time for us players to earn information gaps and time differences in the middle.

If there is only one Bome and one sloth in 2024, there may be three Bome and three sloths in 2025. Meme coins will not be boring, but will only have a cooling-off period, because they are always creating new things and progressing with the times. I think this kind of miracle will only happen on Solana, because it is the top casino and there is no Pixiu.

Yuyue:

As a comprehensive player, I have a deep sense of the rotation of market conditions. The market in the primary market in the first half of this year was not as violent as it is now, but now I can clearly feel that the liquidity of altcoins and on-chain local dogs is rotating back and forth. For example, when the CEX market is particularly good, the probability of fast turnover of on-chain local dogs will decrease; conversely, when the chain is particularly barren, the altcoins on the exchange will also be sluggish.

The key is that a lot of funds in the circle have flowed out to ETFs. As for the future market, I think the meme coin market in the primary market will never dissipate, because people always have a demand for gambling, speculation and getting rich quickly. If you can become a master in the primary market, you will have the opportunity to make money continuously.

As for altcoins, their trend depends on whether there will be liquidity overflow after Bitcoin reaches a new high. Traditionally, the decline in Bitcoin's share will cause liquidity to overflow to altcoins, thus bringing about an altcoin season. But this year may be different because a large amount of funds have flowed into ETFs, which are no longer insider money. Therefore, although the altcoin season may come, its effect and wealth creation scale may not be as large as in previous years due to capital outflows.

From the perspective of investment strategy, I will choose altcoins with good fundamentals :

  • For fully circulated coins, we mainly focus on old altcoins with concepts, especially the DeFi sector that may benefit after Trump takes office, such as AAVE, BANANA and other coins with real returns.

  • Or high-quality VC coins like SUI that will actively hype up their own ecosystem

In the second half of the year, the differentiation between strong and weak altcoins will be very obvious. Strong altcoins will perform well in market hotspots, while weak altcoins will continue to fall. In general, altcoin opportunities definitely exist, but the scale may not be as large as in previous years, and it is more necessary to identify individual stocks.

Eric:

Although I am a practitioner in the security field, I am also a senior cryptocurrency player. I would like to share some of my experiences in the cryptocurrency trading process.

First of all, in terms of expectations, I agree with Mr. An Ran that the market will usher in a surging bull market in the future. This is a very certain signal. Our company is even ready to invest half of its assets in virtual currency, and currently only one-fifth has been invested in trial trading. The current market state is just the beginning of the bull market, and it will surely usher in a big bull market in the next one to two years.

There are several important driving forces behind the surge in Bitcoin:

  • USDT issuance increased, with at least $15 billion issued

  • The launch of ETFs and the entry of funds from traditional financial institutions

  • MicroStrategy bought more than 50,000 bitcoins at 98,000, driving investment from listed companies

  • Trump proposes Bitcoin as national reserve

As for the rise of meme coin, it is mainly because it has the most classic investment model, which can pull up and control the market through the smallest range in the shortest time and generate huge heat.

The current mediocre performance of altcoins is due to the fact that a capital focus model has not yet been formed, but as the popularity of the currency circle increases and capital participation increases, altcoins will also have opportunities.

In terms of investment advice, remember that investment is a zero-sum game, and not everyone can make money. When choosing coins, you should put your funds on targets with strong certainty. Even if you can accept a sharp correction, you must choose coins that will not return to zero and have actual use value, such as DeFi tokens with actual business value and projects like Solana.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/zhao-dong-reportedly-released-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016747+4.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/11 00:17
Share
Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

The post Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. One web developer’s compromised npm account triggered a large-scale supply chain attack, but the hacker only got a few cents in crypto, analysts say. An unknown hacker pulled off what may be the largest software supply-chain attack ever, but still made less than the price of many memecoins. On Monday, Sept. 8, a hacker broke into the account of a well-known JavaScript developer known as “qix” and pushed malicious updates to dozens of widely used software tools for building websites and apps, which together are downloaded more than two billion times each week. After gaining access, the hacker added malicious code to all of the developer’s packages, which wasn’t a virus in the traditional sense but was still designed to steal cryptocurrency from users’ crypto wallets in browsers. The attack immediately caused chaos as developer updates are usually automatically trusted, so when new versions come in, many projects and apps accept them without checking, letting the hacker’s code spread fast. Snir Levi, founder and CEO of compliance and threat management platform Nominis, told The Defiant that the modern software supply chain is “incredibly interconnected,” as a single compromised npm account can cascade across thousands of projects and businesses in minutes, because code reuse is the “backbone of the entire ecosystem.” Npm is a registry for JavaScript software packages. “The stakes aren’t just technical – a malicious package in a critical dependency can impact millions of users, move billions of dollars, and undermine trust in the integrity of the industry. This incident highlights that security isn’t just about protecting infrastructure; it’s about protecting every link in a vast, invisible web of trust,” Levi explained. The malicious code, mainly targeting Ethereum and Solana transactions, was created to swap destination addresses to the hacker’s wallet, the Security Alliance wrote in a post-attack blog…
Threshold
T$0.01649+0.85%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005022+2.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09956-0.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/11 01:27
Share
Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or&nbsp;Not? A matrix analysis, outside the&nbsp;box In August 2025, Bitcoin once again broke records, trading above $124,000 before easing back. Each new rally invites a new round of warnings. This time it was Eugene F. Fama, Nobel laureate and one of the most respected economists alive, who declared that the probability of Bitcoin becoming worthless within a decade was “close to&nbsp;one.” As someone who believes in Bitcoin’s promise, I found myself wondering: is there any way to answer this and other such formidable predictions? I cannot refute Fama or his peers on their own ground — after all, I am no economist. But as a philosopher (at least my diploma says so), I can attempt a different angle. Let us call it a “what if” approach. Socrates loved to probe the solid concepts of his time by asking what if. It is a method that does not deny the brilliance of its targets; it simply asks whether they might be looking from the wrong vantage point. So, our first and main ‘what-if’ is this: what if economics itself does not see the broader picture? Not these Nobel-winning individuals, whom I will cite with the utmost respect, but the discipline as it defines its own&nbsp;rules.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners What if economics does not see a critical&nbsp;angle? Economics and philosophy have always looked at value from different vantage points. The very word economy comes from the Greek oikonomia — the management of the household. It implies boundaries: walls, rooms, ledgers. Philosophy, by contrast — literally the love of wisdom — has always stood outside the house. It is less concerned with balancing today’s accounts than with asking what the household is for, whether the rules inside still fit the age, and what unseen assumptions lie beneath them. Plato would say philosophy looks outwards to the world of ideas, and then back in through the&nbsp;window. So when Nobel economists declare that Bitcoin will fail, they speak from within the house: they measure stability, productivity, regulation, and social use. These are not illegitimate standards. But it is not the only vantage. We can, with respect, step outside the walls and ask: what if value itself has&nbsp;shifted? To do that, we need discipline. I propose to take the objections of Fama and other Nobel voices — Krugman, Stiglitz, Shiller — and arrange them into a simple matrix. It turns out they all bring up the same six arguments against Bitcoin. Let us call the matrix of scepticism. Then we will walk this matrix not only through Bitcoin, but through gold — the historic store of value that endured centuries of the same accusations. This is our method: ordered analysis inside, imaginative “what ifs” outside. Together, they might show us whether Bitcoin is merely a bubble — or the mirror of a civilisation already organised around&nbsp;data.Eugene F.&nbsp;Fama Fama’s Challenge When the Capitalisn’t podcast aired at the end of January 2025, the clip of Eugene F. Fama was instantly circulated: “What is the probability that Bitcoin’s value will go to zero within the next ten years?” His reply: “I would say it’s close to one.” He explained why: Bitcoin fails the most basic test of money — it does not provide a stable real&nbsp;value. This was not just another economist taking a swing at Bitcoin. Fama’s name carries unusual weight. A professor at the University of Chicago, he is widely known as the “father of modern finance.” His early work established the Efficient Market Hypothesis, reshaping how the world thought about stock prices. In 2013, he received the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, shared with Robert Shiller and Lars Peter&nbsp;Hansen. That is why his prediction is jarring. He spoke just as Bitcoin was climbing to its highest level in history — above $124,000 — a moment when many believers were celebrating. Fama’s reasoning is consistent. If something cannot fulfil the functions of money — medium of exchange, unit of account, store of value — then in the long run it fails. However, what if the very functions of money are shifting? A Chorus of&nbsp;Doubt Fama is not a lone sceptic. For more than a decade, Nobel Prize–winning economists have been raising their own red flags about&nbsp;Bitcoin.Paul Krugman Paul Krugman (Nobel 2008) has been one of the most persistent. Writing in the New York Times, he once titled a column bluntly: “Bitcoin is Evil.” His objection was not moral panic but economic principle: Bitcoin is, in his words, “economically useless.” It generates no income, settles transactions more slowly than existing systems, and consumes enormous&nbsp;energy.Joseph Stiglitz Joseph Stiglitz (Nobel 2001) sharpened the point in a 2017 interview. Bitcoin, he said, “ought to be outlawed.” His argument was that its main use was to evade regulation — to launder money, to finance illicit trade, to operate outside the rules that households of nations require for&nbsp;order.Robert Shiller Robert Shiller (Nobel 2013), a scholar of bubbles, framed Bitcoin differently. He has spent his career showing how markets are often driven less by rational calculation than by narratives — stories that spread like epidemics. In his eyes, Bitcoin is exactly that: a speculative bubble powered by contagious stories. Why dwell on these three? Because together with Fama, they map the interior of the economic household. Krugman questions utility, Stiglitz questions legitimacy, Shiller questions psychology, and Fama questions monetary function. Four Nobel laureates, four angles, one verdict: Bitcoin has no long&nbsp;future. Why the Matrix of Scepticism? Why a matrix? Because without structure, scepticism feels like smoke. By setting arguments side by side, we can see the shape of the&nbsp;house. Our task is to take this matrix seriously. But instead of testing it only against Bitcoin, we will first turn it against gold. For centuries, gold was money. Today, it is an asset. Along the way, it endured every one of these six charges. Seeing how it did so will tell us more about Bitcoin than a price chart ever&nbsp;could. Fiat or Gold: the Right Comparator At first glance, it seems obvious to compare Bitcoin to the dollar or the euro. If it claims to be money, shouldn’t we judge it against the currencies we actually use? But that comparison misleads. Dollars and euros are not just money — they are money backed by the full faith of states, by armies, tax systems, and central banks. Their value is secured not only by markets but by law. Bitcoin has no such sovereign foundation. To see its true likeness, we need to recall how even the dollar once leaned on something else. Under the Bretton Woods system (1944), the U.S. promised foreign central banks that their dollars could be redeemed for gold at $35 an ounce. In effect, the dollar was not free-standing; it was a claim on&nbsp;metal. That tether snapped in August 1971, when President Richard Nixon suspended convertibility. By the Jamaica Agreement of 1976, the world had accepted floating exchange rates and formally stripped gold of its role as money. Gold did not vanish, but its character changed: no longer a medium of exchange, it survived as an asset of&nbsp;belief. This is the hinge for our analysis. Bitcoin today is not money in the sense that dollars are — it does not pay taxes, salaries, or supermarket bills. But like gold after 1976, it is pursued and priced as a store of value resting on scarcity and symbolism. It is not a rival to fiat; it is a rival to&nbsp;bullion. That is why our comparison will be to gold, not dollars. If gold could survive centuries of scepticism and still hold its place in vaults and portfolios, then Bitcoin deserves to be tested by the same standard.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners Matrix of Scepticism 1 No Intrinsic Value The first objection in our Matrix of Scepticism is the simplest to state: Bitcoin has no intrinsic value. Unlike a share of stock, it pays no dividend. Unlike a bond, it pays no interest. Unlike land, it yields no crops. What it offers is only the possibility that someone else will accept it later. Paul Krugman sharpened this into a familiar insult: Bitcoin is “a Ponzi,” sustained not by productivity but by&nbsp;resale. This sounds devastating — until we notice how often the same criticism was once aimed at&nbsp;gold. Keynes and the “barbarous relic” In 1924, in A Tract on Monetary Reform, John Maynard Keynes called the gold standard a “barbarous relic.” He did not mean gold was useless as a metal. He meant it was useless as the foundation of money in a modern economy. A system tied to the accidents of geology — new mines in South Africa, discoveries in Alaska — could not provide enough liquidity in a crisis. To Keynes, clinging to gold was not rational discipline but superstition, a refusal to adapt. Gold was barren: it generated no income, yet it held nations&nbsp;hostage. Adam Smith and the wheel of circulation A century and a half earlier, Adam Smith had already seen the paradox. In The Wealth of Nations (1776), he described gold and silver as “the great wheel of circulation.” Money, yes, but unlike a plough or a workshop, they were sterile. Their value was not in production but in convention. They were accepted because everyone agreed to accept them. In modern terms, Smith saw precious metals as a social contract: inert in themselves, alive only in human&nbsp;belief. Belief as the true engine of&nbsp;value This is the crucial echo. If the absence of yield disqualifies Bitcoin, then gold should have been disqualified long ago. It endures not because it is “productive” but because people believe it secures value across time. Even its few industrial uses account for only a fraction of its price. Its real worth lies in the story: permanence, incorruptibility, rarity. Bitcoin, of course, has no gleam, no jewellery, no circuitry. It lives only in code. Yet here, too, belief is the engine. Its blockchain — the incorruptible record beneath it — represents scarcity in the digital world, just as gold once represented scarcity in the physical. If gold was the guarantor of weight and solidity, Bitcoin aspires to be the guarantor of cryptographic trust. The economists might be right: Bitcoin yields nothing. But stepping outside of the economic scope, we see that value itself has never depended only on yield. It has depended on what a civilisation chooses to revere. For centuries, that was metal, dug at terrible cost. Today, in a civilisation built on data, it may be code. The important thing is not the object itself but the belief that the object crystallises. Humans have always lived by such crystallisations, and they are rarely “intrinsic.”Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 2 Extreme Volatility The second objection is about stability. A currency, say the sceptics, must be predictable; a store of value must not double one month and halve the next. Bitcoin’s history of booms and crashes — $20,000 in 2017, down to $3,000 the year after; $69,000 in 2021, then collapsing, then soaring past $124,000 in 2025 — seems to prove the point. Nobel laureate Robert Shiller calls it the very picture of a speculative bubble: prices driven not by fundamentals but by contagious stories. But again, this is not new. Gold, which we now treat as the symbol of permanence, has itself been the epicentre of violent&nbsp;swings. The flood of silver and the Price Revolution In the sixteenth century, Spain’s conquest of the Americas unleashed a torrent of bullion into Europe. From the mines of Potosí in Bolivia and Zacatecas in Mexico, Spanish galleons carried back staggering quantities of silver and gold. Economic historians estimate that between 1500 and 1650, Spain imported over 180 tons of gold and 16,000 tons of silver. The effect was dramatic: prices across Europe tripled or quadrupled in a century, in what scholars call the Price Revolution. What does this mean in modern terms? Imagine a saver in Antwerp or Florence holding coins whose purchasing power eroded year after year, not because of mismanagement but because geology and empire had changed the money supply overnight. Gold and silver, supposedly the anchors of value, had become the vectors of instability. The Cross of&nbsp;Gold Fast forward three centuries to the United States. In 1896, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, William Jennings Bryan gave his famous “Cross of Gold” speech. He thundered that America must not be crucified upon the rigid deflation of a strict gold standard: “You shall not press down upon the brow of labor this crown of thorns, You shall not crucify mankind upon a cross of&nbsp;gold.” Bryan’s metaphor captured a reality: when tied to gold alone, the U.S. money supply contracted; farmers and workers faced falling prices and crushing debts. Gold was not a shield against volatility but the very source of economic&nbsp;pain. The great gold bubble of the&nbsp;1970s Even in living memory, gold has shown its instability. After President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window” in 1971, ending the dollar’s convertibility, the metal was freed to trade openly. The decade was marked by oil shocks, political turmoil, and inflation that reached double digits. Gold became the escape valve. Its price climbed from $35 an ounce in 1971 to $850 in January 1980 — a twenty-fourfold increase. Then, under Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, interest rates were raised to nearly 20 percent to crush inflation. Gold collapsed, losing half its value in a year, and languished for&nbsp;decades. For a family who had piled into gold in 1979, convinced it was the only safe haven, the crash was ruinous. The pattern is painfully familiar to anyone who bought Bitcoin at its 2021&nbsp;peak. Volatility is not a Bitcoin anomaly. It is what happens when an asset derives its value from collective belief rather than from a predictable cash flow. Gold has been volatile whenever new discoveries, rigid standards, or inflationary panics pulled at its story. Bitcoin is volatile for the same reason: because it is young, belief is still being&nbsp;tested. The household of economics is right that such turbulence disqualifies Bitcoin as a unit of account. But outside the house, looking across history, volatility is not the end of the story. It is often the way a new asset fights for legitimacy. Gold survived its storms to become the archetype of permanence. Whether Bitcoin will do the same is not yet known. But the charge of volatility alone is no prophecy of&nbsp;death. Fantastic additions! Here’s the refined 5.3 Inefficiency section — now including the modern ESG perspective and the Ethereum proof-of-stake comparison — seamlessly woven in the essay’s narrative style.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 3 Inefficiency The third sceptical charge digits down to one word:&nbsp;waste. Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus is infamous for its voracious energy appetite — terawatt-hours annually, comparable to mid-sized nations. Settlement is slow; fees spike at exactly the wrong moment. Nobel economist Joseph Stiglitz once told Bloomberg: “Bitcoin ought to be outlawed,” arguing its social value is swamped by its environmental toll. It’s an easy argument to sympathise with — especially today, as we face climate crises and demand ESG accountability. And yet, if we judge Bitcoin by advocating efficiency alone, we’d have to throw gold in the bin,&nbsp;too. The mountain that eats&nbsp;men Consider the silver-gold mountain of Potosí. Discovered in 1545 in present-day Bolivia, it became one of history’s greatest mines. Indigenous workers were forced into the mita system; thousands perished underground. From the 1570s, toxic mercury amalgamation accelerated extraction and poisoning. Chroniclers grimly noted that “every peso coined at Potosí cost the life of ten Indians.” Ruinous in human and environmental terms — and yet, central to European wealth for centuries. The Roman&nbsp;ravines Over in Spain, the Romans once destroyed entire hillsides at Las Médulas, using ruina montium — flooding tunnels so the mountains collapsed. The scarred landscape remains a UNESCO World Heritage site: majestic in history, tragic in its&nbsp;logic. Transport and&nbsp;custody Even after mining, gold remained inefficient to move. Spanish treasure fleets were eternal magnets for pirates — and storms. In 1628, Dutch admiral Piet Heyn seized an entire silver convoy. In 1715, a hurricane sank eleven galleons off Florida, their cargo still undiscovered. Centuries later, inefficiency took another form: Fort Knox, built in 1936, a fortress costing millions to secure what had already been&nbsp;mined. You might argue: This was history. Today, we care about nature. Fair enough — but Bitcoin mining can be more aligned with sustainability than many critics&nbsp;admit. A 2025 Cambridge report shows that 52.4% of Bitcoin mining now utilises sustainable energy sources (wind, hydro, and nuclear), up from 37.6% in 2022. (CoinNews) Miners in Texas and Iceland, for example, balance renewable grid volatility, acting as a flexible sink for excess power, boosting renewable investment and grid stability. (Crypto Council for Innovation) Some facilities, such as one in Finland, utilise 100% renewable energy and recycle waste heat to warm entire cities, transforming mining into an environmentally sustainable infrastructure. (Bitkern Group&nbsp;AG) Bitcoin mining, when responsibly harnessed, can become a tool — not a cost — for sustainability. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest crypto, has transitioned to proof-of-stake, cutting energy usage by over 99%. That leap gives the lie to the notion that blockchain must consume vast power — that hint of a greener future is already here. (Walletinvestor.com, S&amp;P&nbsp;Global) If inefficiency alone disqualified an asset, gold — routes ravaged, ships sunk, lives lost — should have vanished centuries ago. Yet it endured because inefficiency can become proof of scarcity and incorruptibility. Bitcoin shares that paradox. Its energy-intensive logic is a costly signal guaranteeing decentralised security. Like gold, it does not replicate value — it originates it. Looking at civilisations through history and value, inefficiency is often the price we gratefully pay for trust, and clean energy adaptation suggests even that price can be repurposed for&nbsp;good.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 4 Speculative Bubble My favourite charge is that Bitcoin is nothing but a bubble: prices soar on waves of hype, then collapse when the crowd loses faith. Nobel laureate Robert Shiller, whose work on speculative manias won him the prize, sees Bitcoin as the perfect case of “narrative economics.” The price, he argues, is propelled less by rational calculation than by contagious stories of easy&nbsp;fortune. Once again, gold has been here&nbsp;before. California, 1849 In January 1848, a carpenter named James Marshall found flakes of gold in the American River in California. Within months, news raced across oceans. By 1849, ships from China, Australia, and Europe were disgorging prospectors on the Pacific coast. San Francisco exploded from a sleepy village of a few hundred into a city of 25,000. But the dream was cruel. Few struck it rich. Most found nothing but exhaustion, disease, and debt. The real fortunes were made not by miners but by merchants: Levi Strauss, who sold sturdy trousers; Samuel Brannan, who sold shovels and pans at a premium. The pattern was classic: a story of boundless wealth, a migration of believers, riches for a handful, ruin for the majority. It was, in every sense, a speculative bubble: an idea that drew in capital, labour, and hope, only to burst under its own&nbsp;weight. The gold bubble of the&nbsp;1970s A century later, gold again became the stage of mania. When President Richard Nixon closed the “gold window” in 1971, ending the dollar’s convertibility, bullion was suddenly free to trade. The 1970s were marked by oil shocks, political scandals, and inflation that climbed into double digits. Fear pushed investors into gold. The price surged from $35 an ounce in 1971 to $850 in January 1980. Dealers reported queues stretching down streets; households pawned jewellery to speculate. Then the air came out. Under Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, interest rates were raised to nearly 20 percent to crush inflation. Gold collapsed, losing half its value in a year, and spent decades in the wilderness. For anyone who bought at the top, it was financial devastation. It is hard not to see the rhyme with Bitcoin’s arcs: euphoric climbs, inevitable crashes, the many burnt to ash, while a few emerge&nbsp;rich. Calling something a bubble is not the same as proving it worthless. Gold endured the Gold Rush, the 1980 collapse, and every boom-bust cycle in between. It remained an asset not because it never bubbled, but because its story — of permanence and scarcity — survived each implosion. Bitcoin’s path looks the same. Yes, it is prone to manias; yes, its price is narrative-driven. But this is how societies test new stores of value: by rushing in, burning out, and returning if the story still compels. Inside the house, bubbles are a warning. Outside the house, they can be the crucible in which belief&nbsp;hardens.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 5 Criminal&nbsp;Use The fifth sceptical charge is moral: Bitcoin, critics say, is the money of criminals. Ransomware gangs demand it, darknet markets thrive on it, and regulators fret about its role in money laundering. Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz once declared that Bitcoin “ought to be outlawed,” precisely because it seemed designed to escape oversight and&nbsp;law. But here, too, the history of gold casts a long&nbsp;shadow. The pirates’&nbsp;prize In the seventeenth century, the Spanish empire sent great treasure fleets across the Atlantic, carrying silver and gold from the Americas to Europe. These convoys were irresistible targets. In 1628, Dutch admiral Piet Heyn intercepted the entire Spanish “Silver Fleet” off Cuba, seizing treasure worth millions of guilders — enough to finance a year of war against Spain. Pirates, privateers, smugglers: all knew that gold and silver were the perfect loot. Anonymous, universally accepted, impossible to trace once melted down, they were the original bearer&nbsp;assets. Looted gold in&nbsp;wartime The same qualities made gold the currency of state crime. During the Second World War, Nazi Germany systematically looted the gold reserves of occupied nations. Coins and bars were melted, recast, and laundered through neutral Switzerland. After the war, U.S. investigations revealed how central banks in “neutral” countries had quietly absorbed bullion stolen from treasuries — and in some cases from the teeth of victims. Gold’s aura as a safe haven did not stop it from serving as the currency of&nbsp;plunder. Bitcoin and the digital&nbsp;outlaw Bitcoin has inherited the same suspicion. The darknet marketplace Silk Road, shut down by the FBI in 2013, relied on it. Ransomware groups demand it because it crosses borders instantly, without banks. Like gold doubloons in a pirate chest, bitcoins in a hacker’s wallet carry no name or serial number. Yet, just as with gold, criminal use is only one layer of the story. Most transactions in gold were not piracy; most Bitcoin transactions today are legal. But the shadow&nbsp;clings. If criminal use alone disqualified an asset, gold would never have become the foundation of central bank reserves. What once paid pirates and funded dictators became the bedrock of finance. The pattern is clear: the same anonymity that offends regulators can, under new conditions, become the very reason for trust. Bitcoin’s critics are right: it has been used for crime. But stepping outside the house, we see the larger rhythm. Assets that embody scarcity and portability are always attractive to both outlaws and states. What begins in the shadows often ends in vaults. The question is not whether criminals use Bitcoin — they do. The question is whether the story of digital scarcity proves strong enough that, like gold, it outgrows its outlaw phase and becomes a pillar of the legitimate system.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners 6 Regulatory Risk The last charge in our matrix and also the one I have to address as a lawyer working with crypto, usually, is the bluntest: states do not share power. When money collides with sovereignty, the law usually&nbsp;wins. “Hand it over”: the American spring of&nbsp;1933 In April 1933, amid bank runs and a collapsing money supply, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 6102. It did not argue with gold; it seized it. Americans were ordered to deliver their gold coins, bullion, and gold certificates to the banking system by 1 May 1933, save for narrow exceptions (industrial/art uses; small personal amounts; certain collector pieces). Willful hoarding could bring up to 10 years in prison or a $10,000 fine — a staggering assertion of the state’s claim over the pre-eminent store of value. (The American Presidency Project) Congress then made the architecture permanent. The Gold Reserve Act of 1934 transferred ownership of all monetary gold to the U.S. Treasury and revalued it from $20.67 to $35 per ounce, devaluing the dollar and ending routine redemption. Gold did not disappear; its role did. (federalreservehistory.org) Why it matters: if a democratic government under stress could outlaw private hoards and rewrite the dollar’s metallic link, then “regulatory risk” isn’t a debating point. It’s monetary&nbsp;history. “Temporarily… forever”: August 1971 to Jamaica&nbsp;1976 On 15 August 1971, President Richard Nixon went on television and announced a “temporary” measure: the U.S. would suspend convertibility of dollars held by foreign authorities into U.S. gold — the famous “closing of the gold window.” That one line broke the spine of Bretton Woods. Within a few years, the world rewrote the rules: at Kingston, Jamaica, in January 1976, IMF members legitimised floating exchange rates and formally de-monetised gold in Fund law. Gold remained valuable, but no longer as money by treaty. (federalreservehistory.org, IMF eLibrary) Why it matters: even the most entrenched monetary arrangements can be edited by pen and policy. Markets&nbsp;follow. Today’s split screen: ban or domesticate In September 2021, China’s central bank and nine state agencies declared crypto transactions illegal and deepened the crackdown on mining and trading — a sovereign veto, plain and direct. (The Library of Congress) Across the Channel, the European Union chose the opposite path: integrate and supervise. Its Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCA) — adopted 31 May 2023 and rolling into force through 2024–2025 — creates a licensing and disclosure regime for issuers and service providers; the Commission has already issued 2025/305 regulatory technical standards for CASP authorisations. In Europe, the state’s answer was not “no,” but “under rules.” (EUR-Lex) Regulatory risk cuts both ways. It can erase a market (China) or confer legitimacy (MiCA). Either way, it moves the&nbsp;future. The lesson is not that law always kills what it touches. Roosevelt’s order did not make gold worthless; it repositioned it. Jamaica did not end gold’s story; it changed its function. So too with Bitcoin. If our civilisation truly values digital scarcity — records secured without kings, vaults, or clearinghouses — law will, in time, channel that belief into institutions. If it does not, the law won’t need to ban it; indifference will. Inside the house, the warning stands: policy can redraw the map overnight. Outside the house, the deeper truth returns: where collective belief settles, law usually builds the&nbsp;walls.Source: © 2025 Digital &amp; Analogue&nbsp;Partners Conclusion Six charges, six stories. No intrinsic value, volatility, inefficiency, bubbles, crime, or regulation. Each of them is true of Bitcoin. But each of them was also once true of gold. Keynes sneered at it as a barbarous relic. Bryan thundered against it as a cross of suffering. Roosevelt outlawed it. Nixon uncoupled it. Pirates plundered it, Nazis looted it, prospectors bankrupted themselves chasing it. Gold was inefficient, volatile, prone to criminal activity, and politicised. And yet, it&nbsp;endured. The point is not that Bitcoin is destined to be gold. The point is that the verdicts of economics are always delivered inside the house: by the rules of stability, utility, supervision, and productivity. They are good rules. But sometimes civilisations shift, and the walls themselves move. Philosophy’s role is to stand outside the door and ask: what if the terms have&nbsp;changed? What if the store of value in a civilisation of metal and empire was gold, but the store of value in a civilisation of data and networks is digital scarcity? What if bytes, not bars, are what we now choose to&nbsp;guard? This does not mean Bitcoin is immortal. Assets rise and fall with the beliefs that animate them. Gold once fell from money to commodity; one day, Bitcoin may fall in turn. But if it does, it will not be because it never paid a coupon, or because its price chart looked like a bubble. It will be because our civilisation itself has moved on again, to new symbols of permanence. So the question is not whether Nobel economists are right or wrong. Inside the household of their discipline, they are right: Bitcoin fails the tests. But outside, looking through the window, we glimpse something they cannot measure. That is belief itself — the force that makes shells, metals, paper, or code into money. Belief is not the enemy of value. It is its engine. And where belief settles, law eventually follows. Gold proves the pattern. Whether Bitcoin will follow is the story our own civilisation is now&nbsp;writing. Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004139+0.75%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001986+1.95%
Share
Medium2025/09/11 01:15
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Dong’s Reported Release: Insights and Market Implications

Massive Software Supply-Chain Hack Targeting Crypto Ends with Pennies Stolen

Will Bitcoin Be Worth Zero in Ten Years — or Not?

Bitcoin Braces For Fed Decision As Polymarket Traders Bet On A 0.25% Cut

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 