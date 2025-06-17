The U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act at 4:30 a.m. tomorrow. By: PANews 2025/06/17 07:26

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Eleanor Terrett and Senate Cloakroom, the U.S. Senate will hold a final vote on the GENIUS Act (S.1582) at 4:30 am Beijing time on June 18 (4:30 pm Eastern Time on June 17). The bill has completed the amendment process and will be sent to the House of Representatives for deliberation if passed. This is the last round of voting for the bill in the Senate.