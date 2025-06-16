OGN DAO to buy back over $3 million worth of OGN

By: PANews
2025/06/16 23:06
PANews reported on June 16 that according to the official announcement of Origin Protocol, OGN DAO has passed a governance proposal to approve the use of more than $3 million in funds for the OGN token market buyback. The buyback funds will be implemented in stages, with the first $100,000 operation to be launched before July 4 and last until the second quarter of 2026. All buyback tokens will be immediately distributed to xOGN stakers.

The DAO also uses a permanent protocol revenue repurchase mechanism to use all revenue generated by Origin's liquid staking tokens OETH, stablecoins OUSD and other products for OGN market repurchase. The DAO treasury currently holds 1.3 million OGN to be distributed, and existing stakers can automatically receive rewards without any action. This reform aims to establish a direct transmission mechanism between protocol business growth and token value.

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
Crypto.news2025/06/29 21:12
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
